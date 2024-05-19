Skinny Weeks and Weekend Feasts Recipe Book by Gizzi Erskine - HardbackDefault Title (2024)

Description

A revelatory new healthy eating book of two halves from bestselling author Gizzi Erskine, Skinny Weeks and Weekend Feasts will leave you amazed at what you can eat, while also losing weight.

Part One, Skinny Weeks, gives you a delicious, calorie-counted recipe plan for 6 days of the week, designed to help you keep within 1,500 calories a day. No boring diet book here but mouthwatering dishes such as Yogurt Curry Chicken Bowl, Korean Beef and Glass Noodles and Pancetta and Chilli Baked Beans on Sourdough demonstrate that healthy food needn't be boring or mean sacrificing bold, exciting flavours.

In Weekend Feasts, Gizzi shows you that once a week it s good to let your hair down and treat yourself to the food you love to eat. Choose from a Friday night feast, a long leisurely brunch, a proper Sunday lunch or an indulgent afternoon tea and enjoy some truly decadent food, safe in the knowledge that you've earned it.

Sensible, achievable and utterly delicious, Skinny Weeks and Weekend Feasts will show you how to have your cake and eat it!