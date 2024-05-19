Skinny Weeks and Weekend Feasts Recipe Book by Gizzi Erskine - HardbackDefault Title (2024)

Save 55%
Original price £19.99
Original price £19.99 - Original price £19.99
Original price £19.99
Current price £8.99
£8.99 - £8.99
Current price £8.99
| /
Availability: in stock, ready to be shipped
in stock, ready to be shipped
Free Delivery Over £40 | Express Available
SKU B2D1594 ISBN: 9781849492614
by Quadrille Publishing Ltd
Collect Book Points from your order!
10% cashback is waiting for you! Click on the green icon reading "Unlock Exclusive Rewards" below to sign up.
A revelatory new healthy eating book of two halves from bestselling author Gizzi Erskine, Skinny Weeks and Weekend Feasts will leave you amazed at what you can eat, while also losing weight.
Part One, Skinny Weeks, gives you a delicious, calorie-counted recipe plan for 6 days of the week, designed to help you keep within 1,500 calories a day. No boring diet book here but mouthwatering dishes such as Yogurt Curry Chicken Bowl, Korean Beef and Glass Noodles and Pancetta and Chilli Baked Beans on Sourdough demonstrate that healthy food needn't be boring or mean sacrificing bold, exciting flavours.
In Weekend Feasts, Gizzi shows you that once a week it s good to let your hair down and treat yourself to the food you love to eat. Choose from a Friday night feast, a long leisurely brunch, a proper Sunday lunch or an indulgent afternoon tea and enjoy some truly decadent food, safe in the knowledge that you've earned it.
Sensible, achievable and utterly delicious, Skinny Weeks and Weekend Feasts will show you how to have your cake and eat it!
FREE DELIVERY FOR ORDERS OVER £40
We aim to process and dispatch our orders within 24 hours. The orders go into our warehouse to be picked, packed and consolidated into one parcel where appropriate. Please note orders are only processed Monday-Friday.
We sometimes split orders between multiple parcels. Items from our extended range section are dispatched separately.
If any items are missing from your delivery, please allow 2 working days for the rest of your order to arrive before contacting us atsales@books2door.com
All of our books are 100% brand new, unread and purchased directly from the publishers in bulk allowing us to pass the huge savings on to you!
UK DELIVERIES
Single Books and items under 750g
Standard Delivery: £1.99 (2-4 working days)
Orders Under £40
Standard Delivery:£3.99 (2-4 working days)
Express Delivery:£5.99 (1-2 working days)
Orders between £40 and £100
Standard Delivery:Free (2-4 working days)
Express Delivery:£3.99 (reduced rate, 1-2 working days)
Orders over £100
Express Delivery:Free (1-2 working days)
These delivery times are the maximum delivery periods that a purchase can take to reach our customers. Delivery may be sooner than this. These times are an estimation, not a guarantee.
There are no deliveries on Saturdays, Sundays or Bank Holidays.
We’ve been featured in...
Get your order now
Ordering from Books2Door couldn't be simpler
Order
We make it easy to find your favourite books
Delivery
We pack your order safely and send it straight to your door
Benefits
With book points, wishlist, refer a friend and more, you'll want to shop again
Support
Any problems? Contact our support team
Big box sets at tiny prices
Welcome to Books2Door, the one-stop shop for all your children's book needs! We specialise in selling cheap children’s box sets and series at bargain prices.
At Books2Door, we believe that reading is a fundamental skill that every child should have to help improve their vocabulary, grammar, and critical thinking skills.
We understand that buying kids books can be expensive. That's why we offer a wide range of box sets and series at affordable prices, making it easier for parents, teachers, and libraries to access quality books for children.
Our team is made up of book lovers who are dedicated to sourcing and providing the best books for kids. We work closely with publishers and authors to ensure that we offer the best books on the market for your child.
Our story
Don't just take our word for it...
Check out our amazing reviews on Trustpilot, Google Customer Reviews, Reviews.io and more!
Trustpilot
FAQs
Are your books brand new? How are they such good value?
All our books are brand new and delivered to us straight from the publisher. Our special sales editions are bought in bulk at a great discount - which we pass on to you!
All our books are brand new and delivered to us straight from the publisher. Our special sales editions are bought in bulk at a great discount - which we pass on to you!
Are the books different from what I've seen in the high street?
Special sales editions are made with more affordable materials, allowing the publisher to keep the cost price down, and we can sell it for less than the standard editions
Special sales editions are made with more affordable materials, allowing the publisher to keep the cost price down, and we can sell it for less than the standard editions
What if I have a problem with my order?
Our support team is available during regular business hours to support you with any questions you may have. Call or 0116 210 4294 oremail us.
Our support team is available during regular business hours to support you with any questions you may have. Call or 0116 210 4294 oremail us.
Fantastic Savings
Up to 80% off RRP
Unlimited Delivery
From £9.95 a year with PLUS+
1 Million Customers
Bargain prices since 2004
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Service
0116 210 4294 oremail us