Caramelized Onion and Gruyere Drop Biscuits Recipe | Little Spice Jar (2024)

These look fabulous! Could I make them 2 days ahead? I would love to have them for Christmas, but would have to make them the day before Christmas Eve. Wondering if they can be reheated in the oven or what you would recommend? Thank you!

Sounds amazing. Can you make these ahead of time? Would love to make for Xmas. Wondering if I can make the night before and just pop in the oven the day of

These are beyond Fantastic! My bread-baking hard-to-please husband gobbles them up like candy! Making them two days in a row and he is happy as can be! Me too!

I can’t wait to make these! However, I have always learned that biscuits should be made with cold butter. What makes these different?

Can I make these to take to a party an hour or two away. Will they still be good at room temp, or should I reheat them?

I am reading this at midnight, droolling over this recipe and your scrumptious photos. Can’t wait for it to be morning so I can get on it! Thank you so much for sharing

Love that you’re serving these tomorrow, Lindsey! Hope everyone you share them with enjoys them!

Made these tonight for Christmas dinner tomorrow! They are outstandingly delish. Onions took foreverrrr to caramelize, so next time I would do that ahead of time. Thanks for the recipe!

These caramelized onion gruyere drop biscuits are downright addicting! You can caramelized the onions thread of time and refrigerate or freeze them! Then just combine the ingredients for the gruyere drop biscuits and bake them! They are sure to be a hit!

Each bite is loaded with salty and nutty, cheesy goodness with a hint of sweet, balsamic caramelized onions. They’re a rip off of my cheddar bay biscuits that I have loved and adored; first at Red Lobster and then at home for the last 10 years. And though I won’t say they’ll replace the garlic and cheddar version, I love having an option to change things up, and these would be perfect served alongside mashed potatoes, turkey, and green bean casserole.

I made a plateful of these drop biscuits a month back, and between the two of us, they disappeared, one by one, until there were none left. And that’s when I knew I had to make sure I left you a little warning too.

I’m here to tell you you should not be making these gruyere drop biscuits for Thanksgiving. And you most definitely shouldn’t make them for Christmas either. And the reason is that these biscuits are sure to go flying right off the plate, and you will undoubtedly get asked for the recipe. Please don’t say I didn’t warn you!

FAQs

Drop biscuits have more milk or other liquid added to the dough than rolled biscuits. The dough is moister and cannot be kneaded or rolled; simply drop tablespoons of dough onto the baking sheet. Drop biscuits don't rise as much as other biscuits and they are always coarser in appearance and texture.

Fat aside, a common solution to crumbly biscuits is to cut back on the measured amount of dry ingredients. According to Quaker, you should be scooping flour gently with a spoon instead of sticking your measuring cup directly into the bag, which can lead to compacted mis-measurements.

If your biscuits are too tough…



Biscuit dough is moist and sticky, so much so that it may seem too wet after you've added all your flour. If you do think this about your dough, fight the urge to add more dry ingredients — dough that isn't wet enough will bake into a hard, dry biscuit.

For super light, crumbly biscuits try grating or pushing the yolks of hard-boiled eggs through a sieve into the biscuit dough. This increases the fat content and slows down the development of gluten. Cookie recipes on the other hand are more likely to contain eggs. Adding moisture as well as binding the mixture.

They are called “drop” because there is no rolling out or cutting of the dough. They are simply biscuit dough dropped onto the pan from a spoon and then baked. This makes them much faster and easier to make than traditional biscuits that are cut into circles/squares and rolled.

Drop biscuits have a more fluid batter and are made by simply scooping the batter out of the mixing bowl and dropping it onto a baking sheet. Roll-and-cut biscuits have a firmer, more compact dough rolled out and cut into flat-topped circles.

If it seems too dry, add a little more milk, a tablespoon at a time. You don't want the dough too wet, though; it should be just moist enough to barely hold together. On a lightly floured surface, gently roll the dough out to 1 inch thick, using a little more flour as needed to keep the dough from sticking.

Keep the oven hot.



When baking buttery treats like biscuits, the key is to bake them at a temperature where the water in the butter turns quickly to steam. This steam is a big part of how the biscuits achieve their height, as it evaporates up and out.

Crisco may be beneficial for other baking applications, but for biscuit making, butter is the ultimate champion!

Use Cold Butter for Biscuits



For flaky layers, use cold butter. When you cut in the butter, you have coarse crumbs of butter coated with flour. When the biscuit bakes, the butter will melt, releasing steam and creating pockets of air. This makes the biscuits airy and flaky on the inside.

Cut off uneven edges and put these scraps to the side; clean cuts on all sides will encourage rise. Pat scraps together to make 1 odd-shaped ninth biscuit. Place biscuits close together in a 9-inch square pan and brush with melted salted butter. Place pan on top of the warm stove for 10 to 15 minutes to rise.

Cream of Tartar is undoubtedly a key ingredient in biscuits, providing essential leavening action, texture enhancement, and stability. Its ability to balance acidity, preserve freshness, and adapt to various biscuit variations makes it a staple in the baker's pantry.

Sugar gives sweetness, but it is also important in developing the texture of the biscuit. Dissolved sugar tends to inhibit starch gelatinisation and gluten formation and creates a biscuit with a more tender texture. Undissolved sugar crystals give a crunchy, crisp texture.

Improved texture: When used in baking, lard can improve the texture of some foods, such as pie crusts and biscuits, resulting in flaky crusts and tender dough. Versatility: Lard can be used in a variety of preparations, from frying to baking, and in many different recipes.

From technique to texture, there are major differences between these two types of biscuit. Rolled biscuits have flaky layers, while drop biscuits have an airy, fluffy texture.

Soft dough biscuits as the name suggests are softer and fluffier than their hard dough counterparts. They have higher levels of fat & sweetness and are generally manufactured with the help of a rotary moulding machine.

Rolls are rolled into the desired shape and then set out to rise before baking. Whereas biscuits are rolled out, cut into the desired shape using cookie cutters or a biscuit cutter then immediately baked. Rolls are often airy and fluffier than biscuits which are more dense and full of buttery flaky layers.

Definitions of rolled biscuit. biscuit made from dough rolled and cut. type of: biscuit. small round bread leavened with baking-powder or soda.