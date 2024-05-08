Super Easy Chocolate Haupia Pie Recipe - Mochi Mommy (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Chocolate haupia pie is a Hawaiian dessert featuring layers of chocolate and coconut pudding. My version is super easy in that it uses only one pot for a base pudding. Read the post for variations on how to make this vegan and gluten free! UPDATE: Recipe and photos updated in 2023!

Every time I manage to pull off a new recipe, I tell my husband that it’s the new best thing I ever made. But this chocolate haupia pie really is a masterpiece. It’s silky, creamy, and somehow still light in texture. Jeremy said he could eat a huge slice and not feel sick, although this has not been confirmed. This pie is also unbelievably easy to make. In fact, like haupia, this pie is a no-bake dessert! On top of the ease of assembly, chocolate haupia pie tastes dang good. I recently brought it to a dinner with friends, and it received rave reviews. Our family friend Minda even said it reminded her of Leoda’s, the famous Maui pie shop. If you’re looking to whip up an easy dessert with island flavor, you’ve got to give this chocolate haupia pie recipe a shot!

What is Haupia?

If you’re unfamiliar with haupia, I highly recommend you check out my haupia recipe blog post. Essentially, haupia is a Hawaiian coconut pudding that’s so thick, you can slice it into squares. Unlike butter mochi and many of my other dessert recipes, haupia is a traditional Hawaiian dessert that you can find at luaus. Although I grew up in California, my great grandmother was born in Hawai’i, as were many of the Japanese American grandparents in my community. I based this recipe on the haupia recipe from my family’s old church cookbook and on my favorite pies from our local socal Hawaiian eatery, King’s Hawaiian.

How to Make Chocolate Haupia Pie

This whole recipe is essentially a 4-ingredient filling (water, coconut milk, cornstarch, and sugar) cooked on the stovetop. First, you mix everything as if you’re making a batch of haupia. Then, mix the haupia with chocolate, making the chocolate layer. Put that in the fridge as you make another batch of haupia, and then pour that layer on top of the chocolate. Let everything set in the fridge, and you’re done! I sometimes like to top with fresh whipped cream, but honestly, you don’t even have to.

What Pie Crust Dough to Use for Haupia Pie

Typically, most chocolate haupia pies I’ve seen have used a standard flaky pie crust. However, I’ve always felt like chocolate goes best with graham crackers, so I use a graham cracker crust. Plus, it’s easier! You don’t even have to bake it, if you don’t want to. Baking it does help the crust set, though.

Variations and Modifications to the Recipe

Haupia by itself is naturally vegan and gluten free. With a few tweaks, this haupia pie recipe could also be modified for different dietary needs.

For Vegan Chocolate Haupia Pie

Use baking chocolate that doesn’t include milk. (I’ve heard the Trader Joe’s chocolate morsels are vegan, but I haven’t checked the ingredient list myself). Substitute coconut oil for the butter and find a vegan cookie crumb for the crust. The Keebler box of graham cracker crumbs lists honey as an ingredient at less than 2%, so if you’re very strictly vegan, you may need to find another vegan cookie or cracker to use. Skip the whipped cream topping or use a coconut whipped cream instead!

For Gluten Free Chocolate Haupia Pie

Simply substitute your favorite gluten free pie crust! You can use a gluten free graham cracker recipe to keep the crumb crust. Or, use a standard store bought or homemade gluten free pie crust.

Other Flavor Variations

Substitute any type of chocolate you’d like for the chocolate layer of the pie. I used about a half and half mixture of milk and dark chocolate. The espresso morsels like I used in my pumpkin spice latte cookies would also be a good addition!

Additionally, you can substitute a half cup of the graham cracker crumbs for a half cup of ground nuts in the crust. I bet a macadamia nut crust would be EXTRA island-y, no?

More Hawaiian Desserts

Looking to recreate more sweets that you can find in Hawai’i? Try these recipes:

Easy Haupia Recipe

Okinawan Sweet Potato Haupia Pie

Almond Jello (Almond Float)

Girls’ Day Chi Chi Dango

Classic Hawaiian Butter Mochi

Super Easy Chocolate Haupia Pie This chocolate haupia pie could not be any easier. It's a perfect Hawaiian dessert to bring to a potluck. 4.76 from 29 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Cooling Time 3 hours hrs Course Dessert Cuisine Asian American, Hawaiian See Also Best Puppy Chow Recipe (Muddy Buddies) Servings 1 9″ pie Ingredients Crust 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

4 tbsp unsalted butter

1 pinch salt Filling 2 13.5 oz cans coconut milk

6 tbsp sugar divided in half

6 tbsp cornstarch divided in half

1/2 cup water divided in half

4 oz chocolate, chopped (any kind) Optional Whipped Cream Topping 1/2 cup heavy cream

2 tbsp sugar Instructions For the Crust Melt the butter and mix with graham cracker crumbs

Press clumps of crumbs along the bottom and sides of a 9" pie tin to form the crust

OPTIONAL: Bake for 10-15 minutes at 350 degrees F to get an extra toasty and set crust. The crust will be fine without being baked as well. Set aside to cool while you prepare the filling. For the Filling Mix 3 tbsp of cornstarch, 3 tbsp sugar, and 1/4 cup water to form a slurry.

Pour one can of coconut milk in a saucepan and heat on medium heat until mixture begins to steam but is not bubbling.

Pour cornstarch slurry into the coconut milk, continuously whisking to avoid forming clumps. Coconut milk should thicken very quickly. When it reaches a gravy like consistency, turn off the heat and pour into a heatproof mixing bowl.

Stir 4 oz of chocolate into the warm coconut milk mixture until chocolate is melted and fully mixed.

Pour chocolate coconut mixture into prepared crust. Smooth out the top with a knife if needed. Place the pie in the fridge or freezer to cool. I recommend waiting at least 30 minutes for the top of the chocolate layer to set, but I've been successful with as little as 10 minutes when working very carefully.

Repeat steps 1-3 to make another haupia batter.

Very very carefully pour the haupia on top of the chocolate layer, trying to keep the haupia sitting on top of the chocolate instead of piercing straight down to the bottom.

Place the pie into the fridge to set completely. If you are not topping with whipped cream, you can leave the pie uncovered. Otherwise, plastic wrap directly touching the top coconut layer will prevent a skin from forming as the pie cools.

Let pie set until firm, at least 3 hours but preferably overnight. For the Optional Whipped Cream Topping Just before serving, place heavy cream and sugar in a mixing bowl.

Whip on high speed until stiff peaks form.

Place whipped cream over pie and smooth out over the surface with a spoon or knife.

Optional: decorate top with chocolate shavings, sprinkles, or shredded coconut before serving. Notes In a previous version of this recipe, I omitted the water and used some of the coconut milk to form the slurry. I’ve found that some brands of coconut milk that have added thickeners would get VERY thick very fast when I used this method, but brands that are made with pure coconut and water (e.g. Trader Joe’s) only work well this way. If you’d like to omit the water feel free, but just be careful not to let your haupia thicken too much on the stove or it won’t have a pourable consistency. Tried this recipe?Click on the stars to add a rating, or add a comment below! Keyword pie See Also Kitchen Sink Cookie Recipe29 Unique Macaron Recipes Worth Drooling OverVegan Chocolate Cake | Easy One Bowl RecipeBistek Tagalog Recipe | Panlasang Pinoy Meaty Recipes