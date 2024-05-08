Super Easy Pork Schnitzel Recipe (2024)

This super easy Pork Schnitzel Recipe is a traditional German recipe that’s crispy, flavorful and perfect for any night of the week.

We love to serve these thin, breaded pork cutlets with my Classic Mashed Potatoes and Sautéed Zucchini for a complete meal.

Super Easy Pork Schnitzel Recipe (1)Super Easy Pork Schnitzel Recipe (2)Whatever you serve it with, make sure you serve with sliced lemon wedges! It’s a must!

What Exactly Is Pork Schnitzel?

If you’re not familiar with the word Schnitzel, or the popular Western food chain Weiner Schnitzel comes to mind… let me expand your food horizons a bit.

Schnitzel is a term used when referring to a cut of meat that has been pounded thin (usually a cutlet), breaded and then pan fried in fat.

When I lived in Northern British Columbia in a small town of just 4,ooo people, there were few restaurants to enjoy. However, one of those restaurants had all sorts of Schnitzel on it’s menu (Chicken, Pork, Veal), and I was so intrigued.

After trying them all and falling in love with the crispy coating and flavorful pop of lemon, it started to become a weekday staple in our house.

How To Make Easy Pork Schnitzel Recipe

This easy recipe comes together in just a few minutes, making it an ideal weeknight dinner.

Ingredients for Schnitzel

Here’s a basic list of the ingredients you’ll need to make pork schnitzel. As always, you can find the full, printable recipe in the recipe card below.

  • Boneless Pork Chops – about 1/2″ thick
  • All Purpose Flour
  • Salt
  • Garlic Powder
  • Paprika
  • Pepper
  • Egg
  • Milk – or half and half
  • Panko Breadcrumbs – found in the Asian foods aisle
  • Nutmeg – trust me on this!
  • Oil – I prefer a healthy olive oil for this recipe
  • Lemon wedges for serving – a MUST!

Super Easy Pork Schnitzel Recipe (3)

How To Make Pork Schnitzel

This recipe can easily be adapted to other cuts of meat like chicken, veal, beef, turkey, even mutton!

  1. The first thing you’ll want to do is trim any fat from the pork cutlets and then pound them thin by covering with parchment paper or plastic wrap and using a heavy rolling pin or meat tenderizer.
  2. Make sure the pork is about 1/4″ thick.
  3. Next combine the flour, salt, garlic powder, paprika and black pepper in a small bowl and coat the pork chops, shaking off any excess.
  4. Dip the flour-coated pork chop into the beaten egg on both sides.
  5. Finally, coat the pork chop in a mixture of breadcrumbs and nutmeg, then fry in a skillet with hot oil until golden brown on both sides.

What Cut of Pork Is Used For Schnitzel?

Schnitzel is most commonly a form of a cutlet. When cooking pork schnitzel you’ll want to use a thinly cut, boneless PORK CHOP.

PRO TIP: There is a thin strip of fat on the side of the pork chops that you’ll want to cut off before cooking.

Super Easy Pork Schnitzel Recipe (4)

What To Serve With Schnitzel?

Any sort of traditional Schnitzel should be served with a slice of lemon and a sprinkle of fresh parsley, in my opinion.

If you’re looking for side dishes to serve with Schnitzel, you’re in luck. The crispy fried pork is very neutral in flavors so it lends itself to lots of options for side dishes.

  • Classic Mashed Potatoes
  • Scalloped Potatoes
  • Baked Potatoes
  • Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower
  • Cucumber Tomato Salad

Super Easy Pork Schnitzel Recipe (5)

You’re going to fall in love with this simple recipe!

It’s quick, crispy, flavorful and pairs perfectly with just about any side dish.

More Easy Pork Chop Recipes:

Craving more delicious pork chop recipes to try? Here are a few of my all time favorites –

  • Juicy Baked Pork Chop Recipe
  • Grilled Pork Chops
  • Garlic Parmesan Pork Chops
  • Creamy Honey Dijon Pork Chops

Super Easy Pork Schnitzel Recipe (6)

I can’t wait for you to give this recipe a try!

Super Easy Pork Schnitzel Recipe (7)

Crispy Pork Schnitzel Recipe

This super easy Pork Schnitzel Recipe is a traditional German recipe that's crispy, flavorful and perfect for any night of the week.

Prep Time15 minutes mins

Cook Time15 minutes mins

Total Time30 minutes mins

Course: Main Dish

Cuisine: German

Servings: 4 people

Calories: 313 kcal

Author: Shawn

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Add enough oil to cover the bottom of a 10 or 12" heavy bottom pan (preferably cast iron), and heat to medium-high heat.

  • Trim the pork chops of any fat and then place between two sheets of parchment paper. Use a heavy rolling pin or meat tenderizer to pound pork chops to about ¼" thickness.

  • In a small, shallow bowl combine the flour, salt, garlic powder, paprika and black pepper and mix until combined. In another small bowl whisk together the 2 eggs with a splash of milk or half and half. In a third bowl mix together the Panko Breadcrumbs and nutmeg.

  • One at a time, dip the pork chop in the flour, coating on all sides, then shake off any excess. Then dip the pork chop in the eggs, flipping over to coat both sides. Finally, transfer the pork chop to the breadcrumbs and coat evenly on both sides.

  • Place the coated pork chops in the pan with hot oil and cook about 3 to 5 minutes per side, until golden brown and cooked through (140 degrees F). Sprinkle with a little salt as soon as it comes off the skillet.

  • Serve right away with fresh lemon wedges and enjoy!

Video

Notes

Feel free to substitute the pork with other cuts of meat like chicken, beef, veal or turkey!

Nutrition

Calories: 313kcal | Carbohydrates: 21g | Protein: 31g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 169mg | Sodium: 783mg | Potassium: 557mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 394IU | Vitamin C: 14mg | Calcium: 62mg | Iron: 2mg

Keywords: fried, pork chops, Schnitzel

Super Easy Pork Schnitzel Recipe (8)

