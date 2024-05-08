Super Easy Pork Schnitzel Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This super easy Pork Schnitzel Recipe is a traditional German recipe that’s crispy, flavorful and perfect for any night of the week.

We love to serve these thin, breaded pork cutlets with my Classic Mashed Potatoes and Sautéed Zucchini for a complete meal.

Whatever you serve it with, make sure you serve with sliced lemon wedges! It’s a must!

What Exactly Is Pork Schnitzel?

If you’re not familiar with the word Schnitzel, or the popular Western food chain Weiner Schnitzel comes to mind… let me expand your food horizons a bit.

Schnitzel is a term used when referring to a cut of meat that has been pounded thin (usually a cutlet), breaded and then pan fried in fat.

When I lived in Northern British Columbia in a small town of just 4,ooo people, there were few restaurants to enjoy. However, one of those restaurants had all sorts of Schnitzel on it’s menu (Chicken, Pork, Veal), and I was so intrigued.

After trying them all and falling in love with the crispy coating and flavorful pop of lemon, it started to become a weekday staple in our house.

How To Make Easy Pork Schnitzel Recipe

This easy recipe comes together in just a few minutes, making it an ideal weeknight dinner.

Ingredients for Schnitzel

Here’s a basic list of the ingredients you’ll need to make pork schnitzel. As always, you can find the full, printable recipe in the recipe card below.

Boneless Pork Chops – about 1/2″ thick

– about 1/2″ thick All Purpose Flour

Salt

Garlic Powder

Paprika

Pepper

Egg

Milk – or half and half

– or half and half Panko Breadcrumbs – found in the Asian foods aisle

– found in the Asian foods aisle Nutmeg – trust me on this!

– trust me on this! Oil – I prefer a healthy olive oil for this recipe

– I prefer a healthy olive oil for this recipe Lemon wedges for serving – a MUST!

How To Make Pork Schnitzel

This recipe can easily be adapted to other cuts of meat like chicken, veal, beef, turkey, even mutton!

The first thing you’ll want to do is trim any fat from the pork cutlets and then pound them thin by covering with parchment paper or plastic wrap and using a heavy rolling pin or meat tenderizer. Make sure the pork is about 1/4″ thick. Next combine the flour, salt, garlic powder, paprika and black pepper in a small bowl and coat the pork chops, shaking off any excess. Dip the flour-coated pork chop into the beaten egg on both sides. Finally, coat the pork chop in a mixture of breadcrumbs and nutmeg, then fry in a skillet with hot oil until golden brown on both sides.

What Cut of Pork Is Used For Schnitzel?

Schnitzel is most commonly a form of a cutlet. When cooking pork schnitzel you’ll want to use a thinly cut, boneless PORK CHOP.

PRO TIP: There is a thin strip of fat on the side of the pork chops that you’ll want to cut off before cooking.

What To Serve With Schnitzel?

Any sort of traditional Schnitzel should be served with a slice of lemon and a sprinkle of fresh parsley, in my opinion.

If you’re looking for side dishes to serve with Schnitzel, you’re in luck. The crispy fried pork is very neutral in flavors so it lends itself to lots of options for side dishes.

Classic Mashed Potatoes

Scalloped Potatoes

Baked Potatoes

Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower

Cucumber Tomato Salad

You’re going to fall in love with this simple recipe!

It’s quick, crispy, flavorful and pairs perfectly with just about any side dish.

I can’t wait for you to give this recipe a try!

Crispy Pork Schnitzel Recipe This super easy Pork Schnitzel Recipe is a traditional German recipe that's crispy, flavorful and perfect for any night of the week. Prep Time15 minutes mins Cook Time15 minutes mins Total Time30 minutes mins Course: Main Dish Cuisine: German Servings: 4 people Calories: 313 kcal Ingredients olive oil for frying

4 boneless pork chops , ½" thick, trimmed

, ¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp black pepper

2 large eggs

1 splash milk

1 cup Panko Breadcrumbs

½ tsp ground nutmeg

1 lemon , cut into wedges US Customary - Metric Instructions Add enough oil to cover the bottom of a 10 or 12" heavy bottom pan (preferably cast iron), and heat to medium-high heat.

Trim the pork chops of any fat and then place between two sheets of parchment paper. Use a heavy rolling pin or meat tenderizer to pound pork chops to about ¼" thickness.

In a small, shallow bowl combine the flour, salt, garlic powder, paprika and black pepper and mix until combined. In another small bowl whisk together the 2 eggs with a splash of milk or half and half. In a third bowl mix together the Panko Breadcrumbs and nutmeg.

One at a time, dip the pork chop in the flour, coating on all sides, then shake off any excess. Then dip the pork chop in the eggs, flipping over to coat both sides. Finally, transfer the pork chop to the breadcrumbs and coat evenly on both sides.

Place the coated pork chops in the pan with hot oil and cook about 3 to 5 minutes per side, until golden brown and cooked through (140 degrees F). Sprinkle with a little salt as soon as it comes off the skillet.

