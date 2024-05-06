Superiority Burger’s Crispy Fried Tofu Sandwich Recipe (2024)

This was a challenge to make - luckily in the way back of the fridge we had a jar with a few pickle slices and were able to repurpose the brine in this recipe. I think the sweet and spicy jalapeno juice would also be a welcome flavor. Ended up marinating it 24 hours, the tofu does not get soggy with the extra time. We kind of scoffed at this serving 6. We doubled the tofu on the buns, but it was so filling we all ended up removing the 2nd piece. Not healthy vegan, but tasty vegan!