The Best Green Bean Casserole Recipe | Vegan & Gluten Free Christmas (2024)

Hey Candice! I’m making this tomorrow for my Thanksgiving (we’re celebrating a bit early). I prepared everything early, so tomorrow I just have to add the onions on top and bake. So far everything smells and tastes amazing.

I did just want to note that I searched the ingredient list about 15 times for the green beans before finding them. They’re in there. I just must have skipped over them, and my friend did the same. I assume the person who commented above asking how many did the same thing. I think it’s because it’s immediately under the onion topping part, and our brains just got too exciting dreaming of the delicious oniony goodness. (Please don’t think I’m being a smarty pants here or anything) but maybe adding a line break between the onion topping section and the green beans part would make it a bit easier to read the ingredients? that or maybe we just need to hurry up and eat it already so we can thing clearly.

Either way, thank you so much for all of the work you do making the recipes. Not only are the things that my friends and I actually want to eat (like the fad foods that keep coming out), but they dont’ use super weird expensive ingredients that so many bloggers seem to be using. This is my first year cooking Thanksgiving dinner by myself, and my first year doing it as a vegan. The entire dinner will be vegan and I feel totally prepared thanks to you, Hot for Food, and Mary’s Test Kitchen. Thanks so much for all you do for all of us.