The Best Vegan Burger Recipe (Easy, Gluten-free) (2024)

This amazing vegan burger recipe is easy to make with simple basic ingredients and the best veggie bean patty, that’s gluten-free, soy-free, and grillable! It’s flavorful, hearty, rich in protein (about 25 grams protein per burger), and perfect for summertime BBQ grilling to satisfy meat-eaters, vegetarians, and vegans alike!

If you’re looking for a simple vegan burger basic recipe, look no further because this one is what you need! The burger patties have the perfect texture and will hold their shape so they can be cooked both, on the stove and on the grill!

Furthermore, you’ll love that this recipe is so easy to make and also to customize! While it calls for basic pantry staple ingredients, you can always get creative with the add-ins and flavors or swap out the ingredients with whatever you have on hand.

Soy-free, Gluten-free, Protein-Rich

And since the burgers have no tofu or seitan, they’re also soy-free and gluten-free. Did I mention each burger (one of four) has about 25 grams of protein?! Trust me, you’ll never buy any fake meat patties again because you’re going to love them in minutes!

Healthy homemade vegan burger patties

These homemade vegan burgers have a thick and meaty texture, taste incredibly delicious, and are also so much healthier than traditional burgers. They’re loaded with protein, fiber, nutrients, vitamins, have no cholesterol, and very little fat, making them the perfect vegan alternative when you crave a true American burger but in a healthier way. You really don’t need any meat or fat to make a delicious burger patty that can be served with crispy French fries, colorful salads, or any sides you like for a perfect summertime dish!

Use beans, sunflower mince, lentils, veggies – whatever you like to make this vegan burger recipe!

Once you get the basic ingredients needed for these vegan burger patties, you can create your own version by using whatever you have in your pantry! I used a combination of kidney beans and sunflower mince here which is not only quick and easy to prepare but also ensures the best vegan burger texture ever! What I also love about the sunflower mice is, that it’s soy-free, grain-free, gluten-free, low-fat, and protein-rich!

Alternatively, feel free to use mushrooms, cooked rice, quinoa, potatoes, soy protein, legumes like lentils, or simply add more beans instead to make the patties. You can also try adding additional nuts like walnuts or veggies like carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, zucchini, red peppers, or sweet potato for more flavor!

Regarding beans, feel free to use whatever variety you want in the recipe, such as black beans for black bean veggie burgers, or kidney, pinto, or regular white beans. Then season with dry spices or fresh herbs, whatever you like!

How to make Vegan Burger patties

This recipe comes together in just a few minutes! Then you’ll have thick, meaty, super healthy veggie and bean burgers that are 100% plant-based!

Start by sautéing the onions and garlic. In the meantime, soak the flax seeds and the sunflower mince. Place the (gluten-free) oats in a blender or food processor and blend them into flour. Also, drain and rinse the beans, then mash them either with a fork or in a food processor. Then mix in all other ingredients until a moldable mixture forms. Finally, form into patties and place them on a plate.

You can fry or grill or probably also bake your vegan burger patties, however, I personally found them a bit dry when baked. So if you’d rather prefer to bake them, I suggest brushing them with enough oil or extra barbecue sauce to be sure they stay moist.

While they cook, you can also prepare the simple vegan burger sauce by stirring together vegan mayonnaise, ketchup, and Sriracha. Once the patties are done cooking, serve with the burger sauce and your favorite toppings on buns. I topped my burgers with additional Homemade BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and onions. However, also coconut bacon, dairy-free cheese, mustard, pickles, relish, etc. make great burger toppings!

Storage & Freezing instruction

Leftovers keep in the refrigerator for 2-3 days. However, they can also be frozen for up to 2 months, so they are great for meal prep! To freeze, cook the vegan burger patties as instructed in the recipe. Set on a plate and allow to cool. Then transfer into a freezer bag or container, placing a piece of parchment paper between each patty so you can remove them individually later), and freeze. When ready to serve, reheat in a preheated oven to 375°F for 20-25 minutes, or until warmed through. To speed this up, simply reheat in the microwave for 1-2 minutes.

This best vegan burger recipe is:

Egg-less,Meat-less,Dairy-free

Gluten-free

Soy-free

Nut-free

Hearty

Easy to make

Flavorful

Satisfying

Loaded with healthy ingredients

Protein-rich

Crowd-pleasing

So tasty

Better than real Hamburger or Big Mac!

Vegan Burger Recipe Author: Bianca Zapatka This amazing vegan burger recipe is easy to make with simple basic ingredients and the best veggie bean patty, that's gluten-free, soy-free, and grillable! It's flavorful, hearty, rich in protein, and perfect for summertime BBQ grilling to satisfy meat-eaters, vegetarians, and vegans alike! Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Course Appetizer, Lunch & Dinner, Side Dish Servings 4 Burger Calories 354 kcal Ingredients Vegan Burger 2 tbsp oil divided, for cooking

1 onion finely diced

3 tbsp flaxseeds + 3 tbsp hot water

2 garlic cloves minced

1 ( 76 g ) package sunflower mince 76g (*see notes for alternatives)

½ cup ( 120 ml ) hot vegetable broth to soak the sunflower mince

½ cup ( 50 g ) rolled oats or oat flour (gluten-free as needed)

1 14 oz can ( 400 g ) kidney beans or black beans (rinsed & drained)

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp cumin powder

1 tbsp smoked paprika

½ tsp sea salt

½ tsp black pepper

3-4 tbsp vegan BBQ sauce optional for coating Simple Burger Sauce ¼ cup ( 60 g ) vegan mayonnaise homemade or store-bought

3 tbsp ketchup

sriracha optional to taste To serve vegetables e.g. lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions

4 Burger buns Instructions Note: For the best results, I recommend measuring the ingredients in grams. Simply click on the word " metric " right above the ingredient list.Also, make sure to check the step-by-step pictures above! Vegan Burger Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a skillet or non-stick pan over medium heat. Once hot, add the onion and sauté for 3 minutes, or until translucent. Then add the garlic and sauté for another minute, until fragrant. Set aside.

In the meantime, crush or ground the flaxseeds, then cover with 3 tbsp of hot water and set aside.

Place the sunflower mince in a bowl. Pour the hot vegetable broth over it and stir to coat. Set aside.

Put the oats in a food processor or blender and process them into flour.

Add the beans, sunflower mince, flax-egg, sautéed onions, garlic, tomato paste, cumin powder, paprika powder, salt and pepper, and pulse a few times, until a moldable dough forms (but do not purée!). (If it’s too dry, add 1-2 tbsp BBQ sauce). Taste and adjust seasonings as needed.

Form the mixture into 4 burger patties, about 1-inch (2cm) thick (or more to make smaller ones). Set on a plate.

Nutritions Serving: 1Burger | Calories: 354kcal | Carbohydrates: 25.8g | Protein: 23.4g | Fat: 13.5g

