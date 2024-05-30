Nothing Bundt Cakes Recipe | Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlets & Cake (2024)

Ingredients for Copycat Nothing Bundt Cake Recipe How Do you Make Box Cake Mix Taste Like a Bakery Cake? High Altitude Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake Instructions Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting Can You Freeze Nothing Bundt Cakes? How to Make Bundtlets, Mini Bundts or Cupcakes How Do I Store My Bundt Cake

Make your own Nothing Bundt Cake Recipe with this moist, easy and delicious Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlet and Bundt cake recipe. The best and easiest part, this Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake recipe uses cake mix and pudding!

The ideal recipe for the holidays, Valentine’s Mother’s day, baby and bridal showers or just because! Make this scrumptious chocolate bundt cake, bundtlets, mini bundts or cupcakes today!

Bundt cake recipes are some of my favorites, they always seem to come out more moist, and are certainly easier! Try these favorite bundt cake recipes; Cinnamon Swirl Bundt Cake, Chocolate Bundt Cake, and my new personal favorite, White Chocolate Raspberry Bundt Cake {Nothing Bundt Cake Copycat Recipe}.

Nothing Bundt Cakes Recipe | Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlets & Cake (1)

Normally I would say cakes are always better from scratch, but this bundt cake recipe is so moist, dense, chocolate-y, delicious and easy; only takes about 7 minutes to whip up the batter!

Before long you will be drooling over this scrumptious bundt cake or bundtlettes! If you really want to make a from scratch chocolate cake, give my Zucchini Chocolate Cake or Texas Sheet Cake, they are both amazing!

Nothing Bundt Cakes Recipe | Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlets & Cake (2)

I started testing this recipe to make bundlets for my PTO team and it did not disappoint, my family devoured the first test batch and I had to guard my second batch ferociously — haha! But as you can see, they turned out fabulous.

Ingredients for Copycat Nothing Bundt Cake Recipe

For the full list of ingredients and measurements please see the recipe card at the end of the post.

  • Devils food or dark chocolate fudge cake mix* | I do not recommend using an all natural or the Ghirardelli cake mixes for this recipe, as the volume is different and will yield a very dense cake.
  • Instant chocolate pudding mix | used Godiva Dark or Milk Chocolate, available with regular pudding mixes
  • Sour Cream | I use full fat sour cream, and have also substituted with whole milk Greek yogurt
  • Vanilla Extract | Love using my homemade vanilla extract.
  • Eggs | I use large eggs in all of my baking, room temperature is best
  • Milk | Whole milk is what I used, but may substitute plant based milk, water, or buttermilk
  • Vegetable Oil | I love using heart healthy Avocado oil
  • Chocolate chips | try mini chocolate chips, chocolate chunks, semi-sweet, milk chocolate, white chocolate, dark chocolate

How Do you Make Box Cake Mix Taste Like a Bakery Cake?

By changing out a few ingredients in a box cake mix; you have a richer, more moist and dense, delicious cake!

  1. Ditch the Water
    Substitute whole milk, your favorite plant based milk (coconut would be divine) or even better, buttermilk, but due to the thickness of buttermilk add a few tablespoons more.
  2. Flavor in the Fat
    Normally, I’d swap out cup for cup; melted butter for oil, but today I stuck with heart healthy avocado oil.
  3. Add an Extra Egg (or two)
    Being at high altitude, I have always added an extra egg to my cake mixes, why? Theeggwhite contributes strength and the yolk contains a natural emulsifier that allowsbatterto holdextrasugar without weakening the overall structure. (source) If you want a boxed cake mix to taste like a bakery cake or homemade then add an extra egg!
  4. Amp Up the Flavor
    Chances are the vanilla might be a little blah in the cake mix, so for all cake mixes add a teaspoon of your favorite vanilla extract, vanilla bean paste or other extract; or try homemade bourbon vanilla!
    In chocolate cake mix, add a teaspoon of espresso powder.
    Lemon cake mix, add the zest from one lemon, za-zing!
    Spice or Carrot Cake Mix, use fresh grated nutmeg (this microplane is the best), an extra teaspoon of cinnamon, definitely a teaspoon of vanilla or tablespoon of rum, brandy or whisky.
  5. Add Moisture
    Add up to a cup of sour cream, plain greek yogurt or ¼ – ½ cup of creme fraiche. The richness, moisture it lends to a cake is amazing! You could even try a few tablespoons of mayonnaise, after all it’s just eggs and oil!
Nothing Bundt Cakes Recipe | Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlets & Cake (3)

High Altitude Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake Instructions

  • Increase oven heat by 25 degrees F for light colored pans; for darker pans keep heat at 350 degrees F.
  • Bake less time than called for on the original recipe, typically start checking cake for doneness about 10-15 minutes before original time.
Nothing Bundt Cakes Recipe | Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlets & Cake (4)

Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting

We devoured the bundt cake before dinner! I hope you have the recipe on your blog – all those chocolate chunks and that icing – yum!

~Kristin

Now, Nothing Bundt Cakes is known for their AMAZING Cream Cheese frosting, but honestly everyone who has tried this Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting RAVES about this it!

A delicious, better version with rich, caramel tones that come from using brown sugar. And if you like it on this cake, then you have got to try it on these Carrot Cupcakes!

Nothing Bundt Cakes Recipe | Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlets & Cake (5)

Can You Freeze Nothing Bundt Cakes?

  • You betcha! Even frosted you can freeze these cakes or bundtlets. If freezing before frosting, simple cool completely (very important so you don’t form ice crystals, then wrap well in plastic wrap and then in foil.
  • Much like this Banana Bread, I think it’s better then second day, allowing the flavors to mingle and meld.
  • If freezing after icing, simply place in the freezer for 30-50 minutes to harden the icing, then cover with plastic wrap well; then again in foil. Keeps frozen for up to 3 months, if you can keep yourself from digging in.
Nothing Bundt Cakes Recipe | Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlets & Cake (6)

How to Make Bundtlets, Mini Bundts or Cupcakes

To make Bundtlets, also called Bundtlettes, prep the pans well just like the regular sized pan. Then scoop batter into prepared pans (not quite ⅔ full, makes about 14 bundtlets, probably closer to 18 cupcakes.

Bake as directed above; 20-25 minutes bundtlets, 18-22 minutes cupcakes. Done when cake springs back when lightly touched and no longer jiggly, don’t over bake. Cool 10 minutes, then invert onto cooling rack.

How Do I Store My Bundt Cake

Since this cake has a cream cheese frosting, I recommend you refrigerate, if making longer than 4-6 hours before serving. Remove from fridge about 20-30 minutes prior to slicing. Bundt cakes will last from 5-7 days in the fridge, if you can hide it from your family!

Nothing Bundt Cakes Recipe | Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlets & Cake (7)

I hope you enjoy this dreamy, easy recipe for this Copycat Nothing Bundt Cakes Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlets and Bundt Cake. My family are chocolate cake connoisseurs and they went ga-ga over this cake!

Recipe adapted from Tastes Better from Scratch.

Nothing Bundt Cakes Recipe | Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlets & Cake (8)

More recipes using cake mix!

  • Kentucky Butter Bundt Cake
  • Chewy Cake Mix Cookies

Nothing Bundt Cakes Recipe | Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlets & Cake (9)

Nothing Bundt Cakes Recipe | Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cake & Bundtlets

A copycat recipe for Nothing Bundt Cakes for moist and amazing Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundt cake! The best and easiest part, this Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake recipe uses cake mix and pudding! The ideal recipe for Mother's day, baby and bridal showers or just because! Make bundtlets, mini bundts or cupcakes too!

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes minutes

Total Time: 55 minutes minutes

Servings: 16 servings

Calories: 436kcal

Author: Kathleen | The Fresh Cooky © 2020

Ingredients

  • 1 package 15.25 ounce devils food or dark chocolate fudge cake mix*
  • 1 3.9 ounce instant chocolate pudding (I used Godiva Dark or Milk Chocolate) like Godiva Dark or Milk Chocolate
  • 1 cup sour cream or try plain greek yogurt
  • 1-2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 4 large eggs
  • ½ cup milk substitute plant based milk or water, or ⅔ cup buttermilk
  • ½ cup avocado oil or other vegetable oil
  • 1 ½ cups chocolate chips try mini chocolate chips, chocolate chunks, semi-sweet, milk chocolate

Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting

  • 8 oz cream cheese softened (can use Neufatchel)
  • ½ cup butter softened
  • cup light brown sugar packed
  • 1-2 teaspoons vanilla
  • pinch of salt
  • 3 cups powdered sugar

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350° F (375° for high altitude light bundt pans, keep at 350 for dark bundt pans) At regular altitude 350 for light pans, 325° F for dark pans). Butter and flour bundt pan well! I used

    Baker's Joy baking spray it has the flour built in. I use soft butter and a paper towel or pastry brush to get in all of the crevices, then splash in a tablespoon or two of flour and toss around pan to coat (over sink or trash).

  • Mix on low speed the first 7 ingredients to combine, scrap sides, then increase speed to medium-high for 2-3 minutes. Stir in chocolate chips.

  • Pour batter evenly into prepared bundt pan and smooth top. Bake at 350 (or above described temperature based on altitude and type of pan coating) for 40-55 minutes until cake tester comes out mostly clean (if looks done and seems gooey, retest in another location, you might be hitting chocolate chips. If it springs back lightly when touched and is starting to look dry at edges and is not wobbly at all, those are good signs, remove from oven.

  • BUNDTLETS or cupcakes | scoop batter into prepared pans (not quite ⅔ full, makes about 14 bundtlets, probably closer to 18 cupcakes. Bake as directed above; 20-25 minutes bundtlets, 18-22 minutes cupcakes. Done when cake springs back when lightly touched and no longer jiggly, don't over bake. Cool 10 minutes, then invert onto cooling rack.

  • Remove to cooling rack and allow to cool for 10 minutes, then invert cake onto wire rack and cool completely. Once completely cooled, frost as desired with below frosting.

Frosting

  • Using a paddle or whisk attachment, beat together cream cheese and butter until light and fluffy, about 1-2 minutes. Add brown sugar and mix on medium high speed for 2-3 minutes. IMPORTANT allow to sit for 10-15 minutes for the brown sugar to "melt" into the ingredients, thereby avoiding gritty frosting.

  • After 10-15 minutes, scrape sides down and mix on low speed, adding vanilla, salt and powdered sugar. Mix until combined on low, then increase speed to medium-high for 3-4 minutes until creamy.

  • Scoop into piping bag with or without tip and frost as desired. Frosting may also just be spread on top, you may have some frosting leftover, it freezes great and is delicious on top of cinnamon rolls, between graham crackers with strawberries and more!

Video

Notes

*I do not recommend using an all natural cake mix, like Ghirardelli cake mix as they are much less volume than a standard cake mix.

Recipe adapted from Tastes Better from Scratch.

Nutrition

Serving: 11 serving | Calories: 436kcal | Carbohydrates: 46g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 28g | Saturated Fat: 13g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 13g | Cholesterol: 87mg | Sodium: 178mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 40g

Nothing Bundt Cakes Recipe | Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlets & Cake (10)

FAQs

What is the secret to a perfect bundt cake? ›

Grease your pan with shortening and dust with flour

The best tip Catherine could give any Bundt baker is to grease the pan with shortening and dust with flour—no butter here! “You don't want to use butter here. The milk solids in it can cause the cake to stick when it bakes,” Catherine advises.

What is a Bundtlet at Nothing Bundt Cakes? ›

Individually packaged personal Bundt Cakes crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting. Available individually, as a gift-wrapped Bundtlet Tower or as a Bundtlet Bundle Box in your choice of flavors.

Why are nothing bundt cakes so moist? ›

The bakery is known for its unique take on bundt cakes. The Secret Recipe: The secret recipe of Nothing Bundt Cakes revolves around quality ingredients, including flour, sugar, eggs, and a unique addition — sour cream. Sour cream adds moisture and a subtle tanginess to the cake, making it stand out.

Does nothing bundt cakes make their cakes fresh? ›

Every single cake is made fresh daily in the store's bakeries from the best ingredients. There are nine standard flavors plus a gluten-free option and a featured flavor that changes about every six weeks. Nothing Bundt Cakes come in four different sizes and there are more than 40 different decorating options.

Why is my Bundt cake not flat on the bottom? ›

Sometimes Bundt pans can cause your cake to have a domed bottom, which means the cake won't lay flat. To avoid this, Dalquist says to turn the oven temperature down 25 degrees from what the recipe calls for. "This method needs a little more baking time, but not substantial, and creates an even cake," she explains.

How do you keep a Bundt cake moist? ›

How to Keep Cake Moist
  1. Use cake flour. Making a moist cake starts with the cake mix. ...
  2. Avoid overmixing. ...
  3. Maintain the right baking temperature. ...
  4. Avoid overbaking the cake. ...
  5. Soak the cake. ...
  6. Add moisture between the cake layers. ...
  7. Frost the cake right away. ...
  8. Store the cake properly.
Dec 20, 2021

What flavor of Nothing Bundt cake is discontinued? ›

Nothing Bundt Cake, a renowned bakery chain, has discontinued their marble flavored bundt cakes. This unique flavor was a beloved choice among the customers for its distinct taste and texture. The discontinuation has left many fans of this flavor disappointed and longing for its return.

Are Bundtinis the same size as cupcakes? ›

Bundtinis® are a delight in a box of our cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes. They are the epitome of convenience and deliciousness packed into one bite-sized treat!

What's the difference between a Bundtini and a Bundtlet? ›

There are bite-size cakes dubbed “bundtinis” and sturdy, palm-size “bundtlets.” There are white chocolate raspberry bundts. Lemon bundts.

Are Nothing Bundt cakes worth it? ›

The store has a lovely boutique feel to it, making for a very enjoyable experience. The price of the cakes is a bit high, so this an 'only for special occasions' type of dessert for this family. Nothing Bundt Cakes is well worth reserving a spot for on your dessert table for your next special gathering.

Why is my Bundt cake gummy? ›

This cake layer was made with too much flour and was over-mixed. The crumb isn't tender or soft, and the texture is dense with an oddly gummy center. It causes the cake layer to almost look underbaked once it's leveled, even though it's cooked through.

How long does a cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes last? ›

Cut your cake and enjoy! 1. Cake will keep in your refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Can I leave a Nothing Bundt cake out overnight? ›

In general, it is recommended to consume a freshly baked Bundt cake within 2 to 3 days. If the cake has been frosted or filled with perishable ingredients, such as cream cheese or whipped cream, it should be stored in the refrigerator. The cake can be left at room temperature for up to 2 hours before refrigerating it.

What is nothing bundt cake frosting made of? ›

The Nothing Bundt Cakes icing is made with cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and heavy cream.

Can you get nothing bundt cakes without icing? ›

For all of our cake sizes, you can choose to enjoy them with regular, extra or no frosting. If you would like an alternative to our signature frosting petals, our 8” and 10” Bundt Cakes can be topped with our drizzle frosting design or, for a lighter touch, a light drizzle.

How long should you cool a Bundt cake before removing from pan? ›

After removing from the oven, place the pan on a wire rack and let cool; your recipe will specify the required time, usually from 10-20 minutes. This allows the cake to become firm enough to remove from the pan without breaking apart. Cooling too long in the pan will cause the cake to be damp and stick to the pan.

Should you let a Bundt cake cool before flipping it? ›

Allow the Cake to Cool

Once you've cooked your bundt cake and removed it from the oven, allow it to cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Then place a wire cooling rack over the base of the cake and invert the pan to release.

Should a Bundt cake be cooled upside down? ›

Let the cake rest for 5 minutes once you remove it from the oven. Then, flip the cake onto a cooling rack upside down and let it rest for about 5 minutes before you remove the pan. A little trick here is to use a grid cooling rack, not one that has big gaps.

Do you flip a Bundt cake right away? ›

When you remove your cake from the oven, don't flip it out of the pan right away! Instead, let the cake cool for ten minutes in the pan. Then, placing the wire rack over the base of the cake, invert the pan. Peek under the wire rack and see if the cake has dropped out.

