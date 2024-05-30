Nothing Bundt Cakes Recipe | Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlets & Cake (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my .

Make your own Nothing Bundt Cake Recipe with this moist, easy and delicious Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlet and Bundt cake recipe. The best and easiest part, this Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake recipe uses cake mix and pudding!

The ideal recipe for the holidays, Valentine’s Mother’s day, baby and bridal showers or just because! Make this scrumptious chocolate bundt cake, bundtlets, mini bundts or cupcakes today!

Bundt cake recipes are some of my favorites, they always seem to come out more moist, and are certainly easier! Try these favorite bundt cake recipes; Cinnamon Swirl Bundt Cake, Chocolate Bundt Cake, and my new personal favorite, White Chocolate Raspberry Bundt Cake {Nothing Bundt Cake Copycat Recipe}.

Normally I would say cakes are always better from scratch, but this bundt cake recipe is so moist, dense, chocolate-y, delicious and easy; only takes about 7 minutes to whip up the batter!

Before long you will be drooling over this scrumptious bundt cake or bundtlettes! If you really want to make a from scratch chocolate cake, give my Zucchini Chocolate Cake or Texas Sheet Cake, they are both amazing!

I started testing this recipe to make bundlets for my PTO team and it did not disappoint, my family devoured the first test batch and I had to guard my second batch ferociously — haha! But as you can see, they turned out fabulous.

Ingredients for Copycat Nothing Bundt Cake Recipe

Devils food or dark chocolate fudge cake mix* | I do not recommend using an all natural or the Ghirardelli cake mixes for this recipe, as the volume is different and will yield a very dense cake.

| I do not recommend using an all natural or the Ghirardelli cake mixes for this recipe, as the volume is different and will yield a very dense cake. Instant chocolate pudding mix | used Godiva Dark or Milk Chocolate, available with regular pudding mixes

| used Godiva Dark or Milk Chocolate, available with regular pudding mixes Sour Cream | I use full fat sour cream, and have also substituted with whole milk Greek yogurt

| I use full fat sour cream, and have also substituted with whole milk Greek yogurt Vanilla Extract | Love using my homemade vanilla extract.

| Love using my homemade vanilla extract. Eggs | I use large eggs in all of my baking, room temperature is best

| I use large eggs in all of my baking, room temperature is best Milk | Whole milk is what I used, but may substitute plant based milk, water, or buttermilk

| Whole milk is what I used, but may substitute plant based milk, water, or buttermilk Vegetable Oil | I love using heart healthy Avocado oil

| I love using heart healthy Avocado oil Chocolate chips | try mini chocolate chips, chocolate chunks, semi-sweet, milk chocolate, white chocolate, dark chocolate

How Do you Make Box Cake Mix Taste Like a Bakery Cake?

By changing out a few ingredients in a box cake mix; you have a richer, more moist and dense, delicious cake! Ditch the Water

Substitute whole milk, your favorite plant based milk (coconut would be divine) or even better, buttermilk, but due to the thickness of buttermilk add a few tablespoons more. Flavor in the Fat

Normally, I’d swap out cup for cup; melted butter for oil, but today I stuck with heart healthy avocado oil. Add an Extra Egg (or two)

Being at high altitude, I have always added an extra egg to my cake mixes, why? Theeggwhite contributes strength and the yolk contains a natural emulsifier that allowsbatterto holdextrasugar without weakening the overall structure. (source) If you want a boxed cake mix to taste like a bakery cake or homemade then add an extra egg! Amp Up the Flavor

Chances are the vanilla might be a little blah in the cake mix, so for all cake mixes add a teaspoon of your favorite vanilla extract, vanilla bean paste or other extract; or try homemade bourbon vanilla !

In chocolate cake mix, add a teaspoon of espresso powder.

Lemon cake mix, add the zest from one lemon, za-zing!

Spice or Carrot Cake Mix, use fresh grated nutmeg (this microplane is the best), an extra teaspoon of cinnamon, definitely a teaspoon of vanilla or tablespoon of rum, brandy or whisky. Add Moisture

Add up to a cup of sour cream, plain greek yogurt or ¼ – ½ cup of creme fraiche. The richness, moisture it lends to a cake is amazing! You could even try a few tablespoons of mayonnaise, after all it’s just eggs and oil!

High Altitude Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake Instructions

Increase oven heat by 25 degrees F for light colored pans; for darker pans keep heat at 350 degrees F.

Bake less time than called for on the original recipe, typically start checking cake for doneness about 10-15 minutes before original time.

Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting

We devoured the bundt cake before dinner! I hope you have the recipe on your blog – all those chocolate chunks and that icing – yum! ~Kristin

Now, Nothing Bundt Cakes is known for their AMAZING Cream Cheese frosting, but honestly everyone who has tried this Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting RAVES about this it!

A delicious, better version with rich, caramel tones that come from using brown sugar. And if you like it on this cake, then you have got to try it on these Carrot Cupcakes!

Can You Freeze Nothing Bundt Cakes?

You betcha! Even frosted you can freeze these cakes or bundtlets. If freezing before frosting, simple cool completely (very important so you don’t form ice crystals, then wrap well in plastic wrap and then in foil.

these cakes or bundtlets. If freezing before frosting, simple cool completely (very important so you don’t form ice crystals, then wrap well in plastic wrap and then in foil. Much like this Banana Bread , I think it’s better then second day, allowing the flavors to mingle and meld.

, I think it’s better then second day, allowing the flavors to mingle and meld. If freezing after icing, simply place in the freezer for 30-50 minutes to harden the icing, then cover with plastic wrap well; then again in foil. Keeps frozen for up to 3 months, if you can keep yourself from digging in.

How to Make Bundtlets, Mini Bundts or Cupcakes

To make Bundtlets, also called Bundtlettes, prep the pans well just like the regular sized pan. Then scoop batter into prepared pans (not quite ⅔ full, makes about 14 bundtlets, probably closer to 18 cupcakes.

Bake as directed above; 20-25 minutes bundtlets, 18-22 minutes cupcakes. Done when cake springs back when lightly touched and no longer jiggly, don’t over bake. Cool 10 minutes, then invert onto cooling rack.

How Do I Store My Bundt Cake

Since this cake has a cream cheese frosting, I recommend you refrigerate, if making longer than 4-6 hours before serving. Remove from fridge about 20-30 minutes prior to slicing. Bundt cakes will last from 5-7 days in the fridge, if you can hide it from your family!

I hope you enjoy this dreamy, easy recipe for this Copycat Nothing Bundt Cakes Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundtlets and Bundt Cake. My family are chocolate cake connoisseurs and they went ga-ga over this cake!

Recipe adapted from Tastes Better from Scratch.

