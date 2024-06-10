The EASIEST Crispy Tofu Recipe (Only 3 Ingredients!) - From My Bowl (2024)

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. I may earn a small commission for my endorsem*nt, recommendation, testimonial, and/or link to any products or services from this website.

Learn how to make the best Crispy Tofu with this easy and yummy recipe! Made with only 3 ingredients, this Tofu is Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Oil-Free.

Tofu: some people love it, some people hate it. I, however, believe that the people who hate it just haven’t had it prepared in the right way.

But no worries, friends – what if I told you that you could have thebest, easiest, andcrispiest Tofu EVER…with only3 ingredients total andsuper simple steps?! Well, I’m tellin’ ya. This crisp-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside Tofu is about to change. your. life. And become a regular staple in your recipe rotation. 😉

Tofucan be bland, and itcanbe mushy – butit all comes down to the way you prepare it. As a vegetarian since birth, I’ve had more than my fair share of this soy-based protein. I’ve experimented with countless different ways to prepare it, and this method isby farmy favorite.

I’ve included my basic recipe for Crispy Tofu in a few other recipes on thisblog, but wanted to make a complete run-down of the steps + method for you all, including my tips and tricks. So, shall we?

Step One: Press and Cube your Tofu

You’ll need one 14 oz. block of Extra Firm Tofu for this recipe. Firm will work too, in a pinch. Remove the Tofu from it’s package and drain any extra liquid off, then gently press as much liquid out of it as possible. I like to use a Tofu Press, but you can also use a couple of towels and a heavy object if you don’t have one.

Then, cube your Tofu – I like to cut the thickness of the block in half, then cut each half into 16 “cubes.” These are the perfect bite-sized pieces for your Crispy Tofu!

Step Two: Toss with Tamari, then Nutritional Yeast

Place the Tofu cubes in a large glass bowl, then drizzle 1 tbsp of Tamari over them. Now that the Tofu has been pressed, it’s much more likely to absorb the Tamari flavor (and taste less bland). I like to use a large spatula to gently toss the Tofu, so the cubes don’t break. I prefer the flavor of Tamari in this recipe, but you can also use Liquid Aminos or Soy Sauce.

Finally, we can’t forget about our third and final ingredient –Nutritional Yeast!Coating those cubes in atleast 2 tbsp of those golden flakes helps to (1) absorb any extra liquid and give a nice, crispy crust, and (2) adds atonof Umami + depth of flavor to the recipe. Honestly, the more “Nooch” you toss in there, the merrier!

Step Three: Bake Until Crispy!

Spread your Tofu on aSilicone Baking Mat,leaving enough space between each cube. Bake at 425F for 20 minutes, then carefully flip the Tofu and bake for an additional 20-30 minutes, depending on how crispy you like it. Istrongly recommend using the Silicone Mat here – it adds an extra layer of caramelization that you just can’t get with parchment paper!

After your Tofu comes out of the oven, it’s all nice, crispy, and ready to devour. I mean….can welook at those golden cubes?

This Crispy Tofu tastes so delicious that I can (have, and will) eat it plain, but it’s also great dipped in to sauce or used as a bowl-topper!If you’re looking for more ways to use it, you’ll also love these Orange Tofu Buddha Bowls, these Banh Mi Bowls, and this Thai Red Curry Soup!

A Few Final Thoughts:

I strongly recommend using a Silicone Mat for this recipe; otherwise, your Tofu will not become as crispy.

Prefer extra-firm Tofu? Freezing (and then thawing) your Tofu will provide a spongier, chewier texture.

Feel free to add in extra seasonings with the Nutritional Yeast! Some of my favorites include Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, or Toasted Sesame Seeds.

Finally, if you make this recipe and decide to share it on Facebook or Instagram, don’t forget to tag me @FromMyBowl + #FromMyBowl! I love seeing your delicious recreations 🙂

The EASIEST Crispy Tofu Recipe Print Recipe ★★★★★5 from 83 reviews Learn how to make the best Crispy Tofu with this easy and yummy recipe! Made with only 3 ingredients, this Tofu is Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Oil-Free. Author: Caitlin Shoemaker

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 40 Minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

Yield: 2 - 4 Servings 1 x

Category: Main

Method: Oven

Cuisine: American Ingredients Scale 1 14 oz.block Extra Firm Tofu

1 tbsp Reduced-Sodium Tamari

2 tbsp Nutritional Yeast , plus more to taste Instructions First, preheat the oven to 425F. Drain the liquid from the Tofu and “press” the extra liquid out by wrapping it in a clean dish towel, or by using a Tofu press. Try to get it as dry as possible! Cut the Tofu into even cubes. I like to cut the block in half lengthwise, then cut each rectangle into 16 even cubes. (Note: I like to lightly press the cubes with the dish towel if I have extra time/patience) Add the cubed Tofu to a large bowl, then use a spatula to gently toss it with the Tamari, until evenly coated. Add the Nutritional Yeast, then gently mix until coated. Add more Nutritional Yeast or extra seasonings to taste, if desired. Transfer the cubes to a baking sheet lined with a silicone mat, leaving space between the cubes. Bake on the top rack of the oven for 20 minutes, then carefully flip the cubes. Bake for another 20-30 minutes, dependingon how crispy you like your tofu. The Tofu will also get slightly crispier as it cools. Serve as desired; leftovers will last in the fridge for up to one week. Notes Tamari may be substituted for Liquid Aminos or Soy Sauce (not GF). I do not recommend Coconut Aminos as I find it to be too sweet.

I strongly recommend using a Silicone Baking Mat for this recipe; otherwise, your Tofu will not become as crispy.

for this recipe; otherwise, your Tofu will not become as crispy. Prefer extra-firm Tofu? Freezing (and then thawing) your Tofu will provide a spongier, chewier texture.

Feel free to add in extra seasonings with the Nutritional Yeast! Some of my favorites include Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, or Toasted Sesame Seeds. Keywords: Vegan Tofu, Crispy Tofu, Oil Free Tofu, Easy Tofu Recipe

