Top 13 Baked Ham Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
Ham with Beer Glaze Ham With Cola and Maple Glaze Dr. Pepper Ham Instant Pot Baked Ham Maple and Brown Sugar Glazed Ham Crock Pot Pineapple Glazed Ham Baked Ham with Sweet Bourbon-Mustard Glaze Orange Glazed Ham Glazed Spiral Sliced Ham Baked Ham With Brown Sugar Mustard Glaze Baked Ham Slices With Pineapple Sauce Baked Ham With Pineapple Jack Daniel's Glazed Ham

Great Tasting Hams for Holidays Meals and Special Occasions

Diana Rattray

Southern-cuisine expert and cookbook author Diana Rattray has created more than 5,000 recipes and articles in her 20 years as a food writer.

Updated on 10/29/20

Here are 13 great-tasting baked hams, perfect for your Easter or Christmas dinner, or for any festive family feast.

Most of these recipes call for a fully cooked ham. A fully cooked ham can be enjoyed in sandwiches and recipes without further cooking, but heating improves the flavor and texture. If you aren't using a glaze and simply want to heat the ham, the packaging should haveinstructions for reheating the ham to a temperature of 140 F. Take a look at theseeasy instructions for heating a fully cooked ham.

A fresh ham must be cooked to 145 F. Whether it is fresh or fully cooked, if your ham was not packaged by a USDA inspected plant, the ham must be heated to at least 165 F.

