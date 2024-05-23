Top 13 Baked Ham Recipes (2024)

Here are 13 great-tasting baked hams, perfect for your Easter or Christmas dinner, or for any festive family feast.

Most of these recipes call for a fully cooked ham. A fully cooked ham can be enjoyed in sandwiches and recipes without further cooking, but heating improves the flavor and texture. If you aren't using a glaze and simply want to heat the ham, the packaging should haveinstructions for reheating the ham to a temperature of 140 F. Take a look at theseeasy instructions for heating a fully cooked ham.

A fresh ham must be cooked to 145 F. Whether it is fresh or fully cooked, if your ham was not packaged by a USDA inspected plant, the ham must be heated to at least 165 F.