Top 13 Baked Ham Recipes (2024)

Great Tasting Hams for Holidays Meals and Special Occasions
Updated on 10/29/20
Here are 13 great-tasting baked hams, perfect for your Easter or Christmas dinner, or for any festive family feast.
Most of these recipes call for a fully cooked ham. A fully cooked ham can be enjoyed in sandwiches and recipes without further cooking, but heating improves the flavor and texture. If you aren't using a glaze and simply want to heat the ham, the packaging should haveinstructions for reheating the ham to a temperature of 140 F. Take a look at theseeasy instructions for heating a fully cooked ham.
A fresh ham must be cooked to 145 F. Whether it is fresh or fully cooked, if your ham was not packaged by a USDA inspected plant, the ham must be heated to at least 165 F.
Ham with Beer Glaze
This ham is baked with a flavorful brown sugar and beer glaze. Feel free to substitute cola or ginger ale for the beer. Or use a non-alcohol beer.
Ham With Cola and Maple Glaze
Cola and maple syrup jazz up this tasty ham glaze. This is a delicious glaze to use on your holiday dinner ham.
Dr. Pepper Ham
Similar to a cola-glazed ham, this Dr. Pepper ham recipe is made with orange juice cooked down with the soda to form a thick syrup before being mixed with brown sugar and Dijon mustard.You don't have to be a Dr. Pepper fan to like this dish.
Instant Pot Baked Ham
The Instant Pot—or electric pressure cooker—can be a lifesaver if your oven and stovetop are being used for other dishes. And it is an excellent option if you need a main dish in a hurry. This Instant Pot baked ham includes a delicious pineapple glaze and sauce.
Maple and Brown Sugar Glazed Ham
This ham is glazed with a flavorful combination of maple syrup and apple juice, along with a little mustard and brown sugar.
Crock Pot Pineapple Glazed Ham
This crock pot ham is another way to cook a ham when the oven is filled with other dishes. Whether for a holiday meal or Sunday dinner, this is an excellent choice.
Baked Ham with Sweet Bourbon-Mustard Glaze
A combination of honey, molasses, orange juice, mustard, and bourbon flavor this succulent baked ham. The ham is basted several times as it bakes. Enjoy the leftover ham in a breakfast casserole or in this roasted potato dish.
Orange Glazed Ham
Use a boneless canned ham or fully cooked smoked ham in this easy recipe. The ham is glazed with a simple, lightly spiced mixture of mustard, marmalade, and spices.Part of the glaze mixture is combined with raisins for a flavorful sauce.
Glazed Spiral Sliced Ham
This spiral sliced ham is baked to perfection with a fabulous honey, brown sugar, and mustard glaze. Add this easy baked ham to your Easter or Christmas dinner menu.
Baked Ham With Brown Sugar Mustard Glaze
This nicely seasoned, popular baked ham is flavored with a brown sugar glaze. It's a wonderful ham to serve for a holiday meal or Sunday dinner. The sweet-sour glaze is lightly spiced with cinnamon.
Baked Ham Slices With Pineapple Sauce
This is the perfect ham recipe if you are cooking for a small family or for two. The ham slices are baked with a pineapple and raisin sauce.
Baked Ham With Pineapple
This is a classic baked smoked picnic ham with pineapple, brown sugar, honey, and cloves. Dice leftover baked ham and add it to potato soup or a hearty pasta casserole.
Jack Daniel's Glazed Ham
Jack Daniel's Whiskey, brown sugar, orange zest, and spices gussy up this delicious baked ham.