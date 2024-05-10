Traditional and Tasty: 54 Hanukkah Recipes The Whole Family Will Love (2024)

If you’re looking for a collection of authentic and modern Hanukkah recipes, you’ve come to the right place!Whether you spell it Hannukah or Channukah, this collection of ideas will not disappoint. We’ve included a mix of traditional recipes along with healthy upgrades to support food sensitivities, allergies, and healthy eating goals, allowing everyone to indulge and enjoy themselves this holiday season!

Hanukkah Food Traditions

Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday that is celebrated for 8 days and nights, and while there are many food traditions related to the holiday, families don’t typically prepare an elaborate feast 8 evenings in a row. They usually have one big meal with family and friends on either the first or last day, and on the other days, they light the menorah, say blessings, and sometimes give gifts.

As you will see from the list of traditional Hanukkah recipes below, many traditional recipes enjoyed during the holiday are rich in oil and/or cheese. You’ll often find fried foods such as latkes (potato pancakes) and donuts at Hanukkah celebrations. This is in recognition and celebration of the miracle of oil, which kept a menorah lit for 8 days ~2200 years ago. Cheese and other dairy-inspired dishes are also often served during Hanukkah in memory of Judith, and a version of the story of Judith is often ready on the Sabbath during Hanukkah.

12 Traditional Hanukkah Recipes

Homemade Challah Bread | Mildly Meandering

Mini Potato and Chard Knishes | Little Ferarro Kitchen

Stovetop Tzimmes | Tori Avey

Matzo Ball Soup | OMG! Yummy

Potato Latkes | Pretty. Simple. Sweet.

2-Ingredient Instant Pot Applesauce | Oh, Sweet Basil

Sweet Lokshen Kugel | Tori Avey

Slow Cooker Beef Brisket | The Kitchn

Kosher Salmon Fillet | The Spruce Eats

Perfect Sufganiyot | kosher.com

Hanukkah Honey Balls | Good Housekeeping

Jewish Rugelach | Tori Avey

10 Vegetarian Hanukkah Recipes

Potato Knish | Saveur

Roasted Glazed Carrot Tzimmes | Two Kooks in the Kitchen

Vegetarian Matzo Ball Soup | May I Have That Recipe?

Sweet Potato Latkes | The Noshery

Homemade Cinnamon Applesauce | midget MOMMA

5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Fritters | Just a Taste

Zucchini Latkes | Adamant Kitchen

Vegan Potato Kugel Cups | Veg Annie

Mayim Bialik’s Hanukkah Donut Recipe | PETA

Apricot Walnut Rugelach | Simply Home Cooked

10 Vegan Hanukkah Recipes

New York Style Knishes | One Green Planet

Carrot & Sweet Potato Tzimmes | The Vegan Atlas

Vegan Matzo Ball Soup | Short Girl Tall Order

Vegan Potato Latkes | My Dainty Kitchen

Root Vegetable Latkes | Very Vegan Val

Vegan Slow Cooker Applesauce | Strength & Sunshine

Vegan Sweet Noodle Kugel | The Vegan Atlas

Vegan Brisket | Zardy Plants

Vegan Fried Honey Balls | One Green Planet

Vegan Chocolate Rugelach | Rainbow Nourishments

10 Low Carb Hanukkah Recipes

Sweet Keto Challah Bread | Low Carb, No Carb

Keto Matzo Ball Soup | SlimFast

Keto Cauliflower Latkes | My Keto Kitchen

Just Apples Applesauce Recipe | Natasha’s Kitchen

Low Carb Spaghetti Squash Latkes | Butter For All

Cauliflower Kugel Bites | Jamie Geller

Low Carb Slow Cooker Beef Brisket | 730 Sage Street

Vegan Sufganiyot | Sarah’s Vegan Kitchen

Matcha Filled Vegan Sufganiyot | One Green Planet

Chocolate Rugelach | Bakerita

12 Dessert Hanukkah Recipes

Chocolate Chip Challah Bread | eHow

Berry Cheese Latkes | kosher.com

Marshmallow Dreidels | Hostess with the Mostess

Hanukkah Gelt Cookies | Overtime Cook

Rugelach Cookies | Spend with Pennies

Chocolate Rugelach | Once Upon a Chef

Hannukah Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies | Kveller

The Best Jewish Apple Cake | The Farm Girl Gabs

Homemade Chocolate Gelt | kosher.com

Chocolate Babka | Kitchen Stories

Hannukah Stained Glass Cookies | Living Sweet Moments

Dreidel Surprise Cookies | tbsp.

Whether you’re looking for traditional Hanukkah recipes, or healthy alternatives to help support your dietary needs and health goals, I hope you enjoy this collection of ideas as much as we have!

