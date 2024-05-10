Traditional and Tasty: 54 Hanukkah Recipes The Whole Family Will Love (2024)

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS.
If you’re looking for a collection of authentic and modern Hanukkah recipes, you’ve come to the right place!Whether you spell it Hannukah or Channukah, this collection of ideas will not disappoint. We’ve included a mix of traditional recipes along with healthy upgrades to support food sensitivities, allergies, and healthy eating goals, allowing everyone to indulge and enjoy themselves this holiday season!
Hanukkah Food Traditions
Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday that is celebrated for 8 days and nights, and while there are many food traditions related to the holiday, families don’t typically prepare an elaborate feast 8 evenings in a row. They usually have one big meal with family and friends on either the first or last day, and on the other days, they light the menorah, say blessings, and sometimes give gifts.
As you will see from the list of traditional Hanukkah recipes below, many traditional recipes enjoyed during the holiday are rich in oil and/or cheese. You’ll often find fried foods such as latkes (potato pancakes) and donuts at Hanukkah celebrations. This is in recognition and celebration of the miracle of oil, which kept a menorah lit for 8 days ~2200 years ago. Cheese and other dairy-inspired dishes are also often served during Hanukkah in memory of Judith, and a version of the story of Judith is often ready on the Sabbath during Hanukkah.
12 Traditional Hanukkah Recipes
Homemade Challah Bread | Mildly Meandering
Mini Potato and Chard Knishes | Little Ferarro Kitchen
Stovetop Tzimmes | Tori Avey
Matzo Ball Soup | OMG! Yummy
Potato Latkes | Pretty. Simple. Sweet.
2-Ingredient Instant Pot Applesauce | Oh, Sweet Basil
Sweet Lokshen Kugel | Tori Avey
Slow Cooker Beef Brisket | The Kitchn
Kosher Salmon Fillet | The Spruce Eats
Perfect Sufganiyot | kosher.com
Hanukkah Honey Balls | Good Housekeeping
Jewish Rugelach | Tori Avey
10 Vegetarian Hanukkah Recipes
Potato Knish | Saveur
Roasted Glazed Carrot Tzimmes | Two Kooks in the Kitchen
Vegetarian Matzo Ball Soup | May I Have That Recipe?
Sweet Potato Latkes | The Noshery
Homemade Cinnamon Applesauce | midget MOMMA
5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Fritters | Just a Taste
Zucchini Latkes | Adamant Kitchen
Vegan Potato Kugel Cups | Veg Annie
Mayim Bialik’s Hanukkah Donut Recipe | PETA
Apricot Walnut Rugelach | Simply Home Cooked
10 Vegan Hanukkah Recipes
New York Style Knishes | One Green Planet
Carrot & Sweet Potato Tzimmes | The Vegan Atlas
Vegan Matzo Ball Soup | Short Girl Tall Order
Vegan Potato Latkes | My Dainty Kitchen
Root Vegetable Latkes | Very Vegan Val
Vegan Slow Cooker Applesauce | Strength & Sunshine
Vegan Sweet Noodle Kugel | The Vegan Atlas
Vegan Brisket | Zardy Plants
Vegan Fried Honey Balls | One Green Planet
Vegan Chocolate Rugelach | Rainbow Nourishments
10 Low Carb Hanukkah Recipes
Sweet Keto Challah Bread | Low Carb, No Carb
Keto Matzo Ball Soup | SlimFast
Keto Cauliflower Latkes | My Keto Kitchen
Just Apples Applesauce Recipe | Natasha’s Kitchen
Low Carb Spaghetti Squash Latkes | Butter For All
Cauliflower Kugel Bites | Jamie Geller
Low Carb Slow Cooker Beef Brisket | 730 Sage Street
Vegan Sufganiyot | Sarah’s Vegan Kitchen
Matcha Filled Vegan Sufganiyot | One Green Planet
Chocolate Rugelach | Bakerita
12 Dessert Hanukkah Recipes
Chocolate Chip Challah Bread | eHow
Berry Cheese Latkes | kosher.com
Marshmallow Dreidels | Hostess with the Mostess
Hanukkah Gelt Cookies | Overtime Cook
Rugelach Cookies | Spend with Pennies
Chocolate Rugelach | Once Upon a Chef
Hannukah Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies | Kveller
The Best Jewish Apple Cake | The Farm Girl Gabs
Homemade Chocolate Gelt | kosher.com
Chocolate Babka | Kitchen Stories
Hannukah Stained Glass Cookies | Living Sweet Moments
Dreidel Surprise Cookies | tbsp.
Whether you’re looking for traditional Hanukkah recipes, or healthy alternatives to help support your dietary needs and health goals, I hope you enjoy this collection of ideas as much as we have!
