Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (2024)

by Wifeeclectic 27 Comments
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe
If I had to pick one food to live on for the rest of my life, it would be Mac and Cheese. There is something so comforting and happy about a big bowl of Mac N’ Cheese. I have tried this dish in just about every restaurant around us that serves it and Noodles & Co has one of my favorite versions. I just had to keep tweaking my homemade version until it was just right. I think the best part of this recipe is stirring in the cheese!
Wisconsin Mac & Cheese Copycat Recipe
You will need:
- 1 lb of macaroni noodles
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1 and a half cups whole milk
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 2 cups Monterrey Jack cheese
- 1 cup Colby Jack Cheese
Cook the noodles according to the package direction. Over medium heat, add the the butter to the pan and melt. After the butter is melted, whisk in the flour. Cook your roux until in bubbles and browns, whisking the whole time.
Add the milk, whisking until the mixture starts to bubble and thicken up. Whisk the Monterrey Jack Cheese and paprika into the mixture and whisk until melted in. Place about half a cup of cheese sauce in the bottom of a bowl. Add a layer of noddles and then a handful of Colby Jack Cheese on top. Salt and Pepper to taste.
I don’t always want to make a full recipe of this, because often it is just my baby and I eating it for lunch, so I will half the recipe with 1 tablespoon of flour, 1 tablespoon of butter and 3/4 a cup of milk. It is a perfect serving for me and a little one. If I don’t have Monterrey Jack on hand, I will use Colby Jack for both cheese ingredients and it is just as delicious.
Print Recipe
Copycat Wisconsin Mac and Cheese
This Wisconsin Mac & Cheese is a traditional comfort food copycat recipe. Just like the one at Noodles and Co, but made at home.
Course: Main Course
Keyword: CopyCat Recipe, Dinner, Food, Pasta, Recipe
Equipment
Large Pot
Noodle Strainer
Ingredients
- 1 lb of macaroni noodles
- 2 Tablespoons flour
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1 and a half cups whole milk
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 2 cups Monterrey Jack cheese
- 1 cup Colby Jack Cheese
Instructions
Cook the noodles according to the package direction.
Over medium heat, add the the butter to the pan and melt.
After the butter is melted, whisk in the flour.
Cook your roux until in bubbles and browns, whisking the whole time.
Add the milk, whisking until the mixture starts to bubble and thicken up.
Whisk the Monterrey Jack Cheese and paprika into the mixture and whisk until melted in.
Place about half a cup of cheese sauce in the bottom of a bowl.
Add a layer of noddles and then a handful of Colby Jack Cheese on top.
Salt and Pepper to taste.
Notes
I don't always want to make a full recipe of this, because often it is just my baby and I eating it for lunch, so I will half the recipe with 1 tablespoon of flour, 1 tablespoon of butter and 3/4 a cup of milk. It is a perfect serving for me and a little one. If I don't have Monterrey Jack on hand, I will use Colby Jack for both cheese ingredients and it is just as delicious.
How do you like your Mac N’ Cheese?
Reader Interactions
Comments
ana de jesus says
I love mac and cheese but sadly it irritates my hernia so I can't have it as much as I used to which is a shame.See AlsoBest Crab Rangoon Recipe (Cheese Wonton) | 炸蟹角Honey Baked Ham (CopyKat Recipe)17 Discontinued Fast Food Items (And Their Recipes)Best Calgary Ginger Beef Recipe
Reply
Jaclyn Kent says
I love making at-home mac&cheese!! I'll have to try colby jack next time!
Reply
Molly O'Connor says
Oh yum! When I head home after this semester ends I'll have to have my mom make this! I always love a good four cheese mac n cheese
Reply
Hi, I'm Susannah! says
Oh yum! I'll definitely have to try this. I love homemade mac and cheese!
Reply
Wee BlackCat says
ooh, the paprika sounds like the perfect addition — going to try i t soon!
Reply
Anonymous says
Mac and cheese is a big thing in our house, but I hate buying the packet ones. I never really know what's in them. Thanks for this. Sarah
Reply
Tara Settembre says
Nothing better than Mac and Cheese! Looks yummy, thanks for the recipe.
Reply
Roxanne Ferber says
You just can't go wrong with good ol' mac and cheese! In my house it's a staple!
Reply
Stacey D says
I love mac and cheese and I am so lucky that my hubby makes an amazing version!
Reply
Jen K saysSee Also23 Culver’s Copycat Recipes
Oh my! My littlest would love this. He is a mac and cheese fanatic. And now I'm hungry 🙂
Reply
Ourfamilyworld says
I'll have to give your recipe a try. My family loves mac and cheese.
Reply
The Cuteness says
I don't think I've ever met a mac n cheese I didn't like. This look sooo good!
Reply
Janet Krugel says
I've never heard of Noodles and Co, but it seems like a place I want to visit. This recipe looks so good!
Reply
Blanca F. says
I love mac and cheese and I love making it myself instead of buying the box kind. I have done a couple of different recipes variations and would love to try yours…it looks very delicious l 😀
Reply
nicole says
I love Mac and Cheese! yum.
Reply
Rose @ Walnut Acre says
I think my daughter would agree with you – macaroni and cheese is her favorite food. This recipe looks delicious.
Reply
Sydney Andersen says
I LOVE Noodles & Co Mac'n'Cheese and can not wait to try this recipe! It is on my next meal plan! Thanks so much for sharing at the Dream. Create. Inspire. Link. I've pinned this recipe and shared on FB. I hope you will join us again tomorrow night!
Reply
Patt says
I want to make this for a memorial service do you think this would reheat well?
Reply
#1 mom says
YUM!!! I love making mac and cheese for my kids. They loved it. I suggest this recipe to other bakers.
Reply
Alyssa says
Debra, this looks really good! I think I need to make these for myself and the kids. Love this idea!
Reply
Alina says
Debra, it looks so yummy! I love the step-by-step instructions, making it an easy recipe to follow!
Reply
Mariya says
Debra, these look so delicious! I bet my family would love for me to make these sometime.
Reply
Tyler Nihguh says
yoyoyo i fricken love mac dawg, please hook it up with more mac bruh.
Reply
Amy says
Can this be frozen?
Reply
Wifeeclectic says
I’ve never tried but I don’t see why not.
Reply
Anne Bakerim says
I often go to your site to read a new recipe, thanks for teaching me how to cook delicious and healthy food.
Reply
Anna says
I love noodles and this recipe looks very appetizing and very simple. Thanks for sharing!
Reply