Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (2024)

by Wifeeclectic 27 Comments

If I had to pick one food to live on for the rest of my life, it would be Mac and Cheese. There is something so comforting and happy about a big bowl of Mac N’ Cheese. I have tried this dish in just about every restaurant around us that serves it and Noodles & Co has one of my favorite versions. I just had to keep tweaking my homemade version until it was just right. I think the best part of this recipe is stirring in the cheese!

Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (1)

Wisconsin Mac & Cheese Copycat Recipe

You will need:

  • 1 lb of macaroni noodles
  • 2 Tablespoons flour
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 1 and a half cups whole milk
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 2 cups Monterrey Jack cheese
  • 1 cup Colby Jack Cheese

Cook the noodles according to the package direction. Over medium heat, add the the butter to the pan and melt. After the butter is melted, whisk in the flour. Cook your roux until in bubbles and browns, whisking the whole time.

Add the milk, whisking until the mixture starts to bubble and thicken up. Whisk the Monterrey Jack Cheese and paprika into the mixture and whisk until melted in. Place about half a cup of cheese sauce in the bottom of a bowl. Add a layer of noddles and then a handful of Colby Jack Cheese on top. Salt and Pepper to taste.

I don’t always want to make a full recipe of this, because often it is just my baby and I eating it for lunch, so I will half the recipe with 1 tablespoon of flour, 1 tablespoon of butter and 3/4 a cup of milk. It is a perfect serving for me and a little one. If I don’t have Monterrey Jack on hand, I will use Colby Jack for both cheese ingredients and it is just as delicious.

Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (2)

Copycat Wisconsin Mac and Cheese

This Wisconsin Mac & Cheese is a traditional comfort food copycat recipe. Just like the one at Noodles and Co, but made at home.

Course: Main Course

Keyword: CopyCat Recipe, Dinner, Food, Pasta, Recipe

Equipment

  • Large Pot

  • Noodle Strainer

Ingredients

Instructions

Notes

How do you like your Mac N’ Cheese?

Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (3)

Reader Interactions

Comments

  2. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (5)Jaclyn Kent says

    I love making at-home mac&cheese!! I'll have to try colby jack next time!

    Reply

  3. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (6)Molly O'Connor says

    Oh yum! When I head home after this semester ends I'll have to have my mom make this! I always love a good four cheese mac n cheese

    Reply

  4. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (7)Hi, I'm Susannah! says

    Oh yum! I'll definitely have to try this. I love homemade mac and cheese!

    Reply

  5. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (8)Wee BlackCat says

    ooh, the paprika sounds like the perfect addition — going to try i t soon!

    Reply

  6. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (9)Anonymous says

    Mac and cheese is a big thing in our house, but I hate buying the packet ones. I never really know what's in them. Thanks for this. Sarah

    Reply

  7. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (10)Tara Settembre says

    Nothing better than Mac and Cheese! Looks yummy, thanks for the recipe.

    Reply

  8. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (11)Roxanne Ferber says

    You just can't go wrong with good ol' mac and cheese! In my house it's a staple!

    Reply

  9. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (12)Stacey D says

    I love mac and cheese and I am so lucky that my hubby makes an amazing version!

    Reply

  10. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (13)Jen K says

    Oh my! My littlest would love this. He is a mac and cheese fanatic. And now I'm hungry 🙂

    Reply

  11. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (14)Ourfamilyworld says

    I'll have to give your recipe a try. My family loves mac and cheese.

    Reply

  12. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (15)The Cuteness says

    I don't think I've ever met a mac n cheese I didn't like. This look sooo good!

    Reply

  13. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (16)Janet Krugel says

    I've never heard of Noodles and Co, but it seems like a place I want to visit. This recipe looks so good!

    Reply

  14. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (17)Blanca F. says

    I love mac and cheese and I love making it myself instead of buying the box kind. I have done a couple of different recipes variations and would love to try yours…it looks very delicious l 😀

    Reply

  15. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (18)nicole says

    I love Mac and Cheese! yum.

    Reply

  16. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (19)Rose @ Walnut Acre says

    I think my daughter would agree with you – macaroni and cheese is her favorite food. This recipe looks delicious.

    Reply

  17. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (20)Sydney Andersen says

    I LOVE Noodles & Co Mac'n'Cheese and can not wait to try this recipe! It is on my next meal plan! Thanks so much for sharing at the Dream. Create. Inspire. Link. I've pinned this recipe and shared on FB. I hope you will join us again tomorrow night!

    Reply

  18. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (21)Patt says

    I want to make this for a memorial service do you think this would reheat well?

    Reply

  19. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (22)#1 mom says

    YUM!!! I love making mac and cheese for my kids. They loved it. I suggest this recipe to other bakers.

    Reply

  20. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (23)Alyssa says

    Debra, this looks really good! I think I need to make these for myself and the kids. Love this idea!

    Reply

  21. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (24)Alina says

    Debra, it looks so yummy! I love the step-by-step instructions, making it an easy recipe to follow!

    Reply

  22. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (25)Mariya says

    Debra, these look so delicious! I bet my family would love for me to make these sometime.

    Reply

  23. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (26)Tyler Nihguh says

    yoyoyo i fricken love mac dawg, please hook it up with more mac bruh.

    Reply

  24. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (27)Amy says

    Can this be frozen?

    Reply

    • Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (28)Wifeeclectic says

      I’ve never tried but I don’t see why not.

      Reply

  25. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (29)Anne Bakerim says

    I often go to your site to read a new recipe, thanks for teaching me how to cook delicious and healthy food.

    Reply

  26. Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (30)Anna says

    I love noodles and this recipe looks very appetizing and very simple. Thanks for sharing!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Noodles & Co. Copycat Recipe: Wisconsin Mac & Cheese - Housewife Eclectic (2024)
