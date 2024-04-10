Boneless Leg of Lamb Recipe - Southern Cravings (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

A perfectly roasted boneless leg of lamb is a beautiful meal to serve for Easter, special occasions, and holidays. With this simple recipe, you can present an elegant cut of meat that’s tender and juicy with mouthwatering flavors of rosemary and garlic. If this is your first time making lamb, it won’t be your last!

If you are intimidated by lamb, don’t be. This is quite possibly one of the easiest and awe-inspiring recipes. Guests will marvel at how delicious it was, and you will be cool as a cucumber because it was so easy.

In fact, find all of the sides and fixings to round out your Easter Dinner Menu where the rest of my Easter recipes live. Don’t forget the deviled eggs and mashed potatoes! Those complete every Easter meal!

How to cook a boneless leg of lamb

Unlike most recipes for large cuts of meat, this one does not require any brining time. This leg of lamb just needs a simple herb rub that serves as a brief marinade right before it goes in the oven.

Which is better bone-in or boneless leg of lamb?

Bone-in leg of lamb is usually a little cheaper and cooks faster. Plus, you get a bone for making stock. The bone adds a little extra juiciness to the meat; however, boneless lamb roasts can be just as delicious and are much easier to carve without the bone.

Leg of Lamb Marinade Ingredients

Lamb Roast

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons fresh rosemary leaves, coarsely chopped (1 teaspoon dry rosemary leaves)

1/4 teaspoons ground black pepper

1/2 cup olive oil, extra-virgin

2 tablespoons lemon juice, fresh-squeezed

This recipe uses a blend of rosemary, garlic, and black pepper. Cumin, oregano, and curry are also popular seasonings for lamb.

You will also need a rack inside of a roasting pan, like the one below. If you do not have a pan like this, a deep casserole dish or dutch oven will also work. Cooking times may vary depending on these changes.

What size lamb roast should I buy?

This is a question I struggled with for a long time. My secret: always estimate more than what you need. I always account for about ½ pound of meat per serving. Most people don’t actually eat that much, especially if you are factoring in children.

With ½ pound per person, here’s a chart for getting the right size for the number of servings:

Servings Weight of Roast 6 people 3 pounds 8 people 4 pounds 10 people 5 pounds 12 people 6 pounds 12+ people purchase 2 roasts

Lamb Roast Internal Cooking Temperatures

If you take nothing else away from this article, hear this: Please. Please. Please. Use an in-oven meat thermometer.

You can pick them up off of Amazon, Target, Wal-Mart, or just about any grocery store.

Internal temperature – not time – will yield the perfectly tender result that you want!

The internal temperature is all a matter of taste. Personally, I prefer lamb right at the threshold between Medium Rare and Medium. It’s still pretty pink in the center but not overly runny. The red juices, by the way, are not blood, but a protein in the meat that is released when cooked.

To reach your desired doneness and temperature, follow this chart:

Level Internal Temp (F) Looks Like Rare 120-125F Bright red center, pinkish toward exterior Medium Rare 130-135F Pink center, slightly browned toward exterior Medium 140-145F Light pink center, outer portion is brown Medium Well 150-155F Not Pink Well Done 160F and above Uniformly brown throughout

What is the cooking time for a leg of lamb?

Of course, the time it takes to reach the desired internal temperature is determined by the weight of the lamb roast.

Keep in mind that all ovens vary, which is why it’s so important to use an in-oven meat thermometer while cooking, so you can monitor the process.

As a general guide, refer to this chart when preparing estimates for cook time:

Weight Rare

(120-125F) Medium-Rare (130-135F) Medium

(140-145F) Well Done (160-165F) 1 pound 15 minutes 20 minutes 25 minutes 30 minutes 2 pounds 30 minutes 40 minutes 50 minutes 60 minutes 3 pounds 45 minutes 60 minutes 1 hour, 15 minutes 1 hour, 30 minutes 4 pounds 60 minutes 1 hour, 20 minutes 1 hour, 40 minutes 2 hours 5 pounds 1 hour, 15 minutes 1 hour, 40 minutes 2 hours, 5 minutes 2 hours, 30 minutes 6 pounds 1 hour, 30 minutes 2 hours 2 hours, 30 minutes 3 hours

Tips for this recipe

After the roast is removed from the oven, it will continue cooking as it rests. The longer the meat rests, the higher the internal temperature will rise. Keep this in mind when you are calculating serving and cooking times.

If you do not have an in-oven thermometer, use a regular meat thermometer to begin checking the internal temperature about 30 minutes before the estimated roasting time ends.

Bringing the meat to room temperature is crucial for a well-roasted cut of meat. Otherwise, you could end up with a tough roast.