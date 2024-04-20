Vanilla Wafer Cookies Recipe (2024)

Each bite of these easy Vanilla Wafer Cookies is rich and buttery. They are so much better than store bought. Enjoy them as a snack or in other desserts for a great treat.

Easy Vanilla Wafer Cookies Recipe

Have you ever tried to make homemade Vanilla Wafers? It is actually very simple and they taste amazing. They are so light and fluffy with wonderful vanilla flavor.

Enjoy them as a snack or use them in your favorite banana pudding recipe and other desserts.

Once you see how easy it is to make store bought vanilla wafers, you will be hooked. They are buttery and tasty while being effortless to make. See more Vanilla Desserts.

Do these taste just like store-bought vanilla wafers?

No, they are so much better than anything you can purchase at the grocery store. They are so yummy and buttery.

The store-bought wafers are loaded with artificial flavors and lots of extra ingredients. Once you make homemade wafers, you will be able to taste the difference.

There really isn’t any comparison because they are so yummy.

Ingredients:

All Purpose Flour

Baking Powder

Large Egg (room temperature)

Granulated Sugar

Vanilla Extract

Salt

Unsalted Butter (softened)

Milk

How to make Vanilla Wafer Cookies:

Step 1. Preheat the oven. Set the oven to 350 degrees F.

Step 2. Combine the butter and sugar. Beat together the butter and sugar in a large bowl with a hand held mixer or stand up mixer until creamy. Then add in the egg and vanilla extract until combined.

Step 3. Get out a separate bowl for the dry ingredients. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt.

Step 4. Combine the flour mixture with the butter mixture. Slowly add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and mix on low speed until just combined. Be careful not to over mix.

Step 5. Pour in the milk. Then add in the milk and stir until combined.Make sure everything is well combined.

Step 6. Form the cookies. Scoop the cookie dough into 2 teaspoon size scoops onto a baking sheet at least 2 inches apart. Gently flatten out the cookies with damp fingertips.

Step 7. Bake the cookies. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until the edges of the cookies are a light golden brown.

Step 8. Let the cookies cool. Allow the cookies to sit on the baking sheet for 5 minutes. Then move them to a wire rack to cool completely. Enjoy!

How to store:

Store the leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

How long will homemade vanilla wafers last?

They will last up to a week if stored properly.

However, the cookies don’t last very long around here. The kids eat them so fast because they are delicious.

How to serve Vanilla Wafer cookies:

Snacks. Serve these cookies as a snack any day of the week. They are delicious as a lunchbox treat or an afternoon snack.

Banana Pudding recipe. Use the cookies in banana pudding and serve as a luscious dessert.

Banana Pudding Fluff. Top this dessert with homemade wafers. It will be so delicious.

Eclair Cookies . This recipe is amazing already but homemade vanilla wafers will be so yummy.

Tips for the best Vanilla Wafers

Room temperature ingredients. Make sure the eggs are room temperature and the butter is softened at room temperature. The mixture will combine easier and have a smoother consistency.

Vanilla. The Vanilla is what gives the cookies the classic nilla wafers flavor. Don't leave it out.

Double the recipe. If you plan to use some for snacking and baking, you might want to double the recipe.

Prepare the baking sheet. Line the pan with parchment paper to make clean up easy.

Can I use homemade vanilla wafers for banana pudding?

Yes, we love to use these in our favorite Banana Pudding recipe. This homemade wafers recipe makes the dessert even more delicious.

If I plan to make banana pudding with the wafers, I often leave out the desired amount overnight. It allows them to get a bit stale which is perfect for the pudding. This is totally based on preference though and you can do what you prefer.

You are absolutely going to love homemade vanilla wafers in banana pudding. It is so decadent and delicious. If you need a gluten free option, try Gluten Free Shortbread Cookies.

Vanilla Wafer Cookies taste amazing.

This easy to make cookie recipe does not disappoint. It is very easy to make and these cookies are amazing.

They are soft and fluffy. Each cookie is baked to perfection. Everyone will enjoy these for the perfect snack. Homemade Vanilla Wafer Cookies taste so delicious.

Make this easy and tasty recipe today. You will be hooked!

Print this Vanilla wafers recipe below:

Print this Vanilla wafers recipe below:

Review Pin Print Vanilla Wafer Cookies 4.60 from 15 votes Each bite of these easy Vanilla Wafer Cookies is rich and buttery. They are so much better than store bought. Enjoy them as a snack or in other desserts for a great treat. Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 12 minutes mins Let Sit 5 minutes mins Total Time 27 minutes mins Servings 24 Cuisine American Course Dessert Calories 91 Author Carrie Barnard Ingredients ▢ 1 1/2 cups All Purpose Flour

▢ 3/4 teaspoons Baking Powder

▢ 1 Large Egg room temperature

▢ 3/4 cup Granulated Sugar

▢ 1 Tablespoon Vanilla Extract

▢ 1/2 teaspoon Salt

▢ 1/2 cup Unsalted Butter softened

▢ 1 Tablespoon Milk Instructions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Beat together the butter and sugar in a large bowl with a hand held mixer or stand up mixer until creamy. Then add in the egg and vanilla extract until combined.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt.

Slowly add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and mix on low speed until just combined. Be careful not to over mix.

Then add in the milk and stir until combined.

Scoop the cookie dough into 2 teaspoon size scoops onto a baking sheet at least 2 inches apart. Gently flatten out the cookies with damp fingertips.

Bake for 12-14 minutes until the edges of the cookies are a light golden brown.

Allow the cookies to sit on the baking sheet for 5 minutes. Then move them to a wire rack to cool completely. Enjoy! Nutrition Facts Calories 91kcal, Carbohydrates 12g, Protein 1g, Fat 4g, Saturated Fat 3g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0.2g, Monounsaturated Fat 1g, Trans Fat 0.2g, Cholesterol 17mg, Sodium 65mg, Potassium 14mg, Fiber 0.2g, Sugar 6g, Vitamin A 129IU, Calcium 12mg, Iron 0.4mg Pin This Now to Remember It Later Pin Recipe

