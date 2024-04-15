Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff (Best Recipe) - Elavegan (2024)

Jump to Recipe Pin Recipe

4.96 from 190 votes

This Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff is a creamy and hearty dinner fit for a king or queen. Chock-full of healthy, wholesome ingredients, this dish is extremely satisfying. The mushroom sauce is gluten-free, dairy-free, ready in 25 minutes, and loved by kids and adults alike.

Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff (Best Recipe) - Elavegan (1)Mushroom Stroganoff was my absolute favorite dish when I was a child. I was a picky eater back then and I almost never finished a meal. However, when my mom made this dish I licked out the entire plate! I am not kidding! I wasn’t vegan as a kid, I was vegetarian though. However, it’s not difficult to make this Mushroom Stroganoff vegan.

Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff (Best Recipe) - Elavegan (2)Did you know that back in the late 1800’s in Russia, they held cooking contests? Well, not just any cooking contest, but contests with some of the best chefs around. The chefs usually worked for wealthy families, companies, or businesses. The contests were held yearly and the chefs were usually chosen to represent these big companies.

If the chef of that company won (even if they were the one who created the recipe themselves) it was customary that they name the dish after their employer. More specifically, the owner of the company or business they worked for.

Stroganoff was actually a recipe that was created out of this contest. The year was 1891 and the winner was an amazing French chef who worked for a wealthy family of the name Stroganov. When his recipe won the contest that year (which he created just for the contest) as was customary, he named it after his employer – the Stroganov family.

From there on out, the new recipe was formerly known as “Beef Stroganov” or “Beef Stroganoff” and was eventually passed all around the world as a favorite dish.

Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff (Best Recipe) - Elavegan (3)What is Stroganoff?

As mentioned before, Stroganoff is a Russian dish that goes by both names “Stroganoff” and “Stroganov.” The first spelling is simply a rendition of the family’s names that simply comes from the recipe being passed all around the world.

The traditional homemade Stroganoff dish is strips of beef, cooked in a sauce that’s heavy on the sour cream, and then it’s served over egg noodles. However, my Stroganoff version is, of course, vegan. I use a delicious mushroom sauce in place of the beef and sour cream, that’s definitely not lacking in the creamy and tasty department. In fact, I think this is an easy Stroganoff recipe in comparison to the traditional.

Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff (Best Recipe) - Elavegan (4)The Step-By-Step Instructions

Step 1. Sauté or fry up the onion in a large skillet with heated oil. After about five minutes of frying, add the garlic to the pan and fry for one more minute.

Step 2. Make sure the stove is set to medium heat and add the mushrooms, frying them for about five minutes.

Step 3. If you’re using the cooking wine and nutritional yeast flakes, add those in now. Also add the broth, tamari, and spice mixture.

Step 4. While you’re bringing the mixture to a boil, in a separate small dish, combine the plant-based milk and cornstarch. Stir well until dissolved.

Step 5. Add the cornstarch slurry into the pan, stir well, and let simmer on low/medium heat for about ten minutes or until it starts to thicken.

Step 6. Add the fresh herbs of your choice such as tarragon, parsley, or thyme. Serve over white or brown rice and enjoy!

Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff (Best Recipe) - Elavegan (5)Helpful Tips and Variations

Storage – Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Can store in the freezer in the same way for up to 3 months.

Use pasta – This flavorful mushroom sauce not only tastes amazing over rice, but I also love to serve it over pasta! And if you haven’t tried it over mashed potatoes yet, you’re really missing out.

Make it spicy – If you would like to add a kick to your dish, you can add some red pepper flakes in with the other spices.

Add tofu for extra protein – Tofu would go great in this dish! Simply slice the tofu into large ½-inch chunks, spread them on a baking sheet, and bake them at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Check the exact instructions in this tofu recipe. Toss them in the mushroom mixture a couple of minutes before it finishes.

Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff (Best Recipe) - Elavegan (6)

Related Recipes

You also might want to check out some of my other vegan mushroom recipes:

  • Vegan Mushroom Bourguignon
  • Vegan Mushroom Risotto
  • The Best Vegan Gravy
  • Green Bean Casserole
  • Thai Coconut Curry Soup
  • Pasta Bake with Mushrooms
  • Creamy Vegan Ramen

If you make this scrumptious Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff recipe, let me know in the comments below or tag me in your Instagram/Facebook posts with @elavegan and #elavegan!

Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff (Best Recipe) - Elavegan (8)

Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff

Author: Michaela Vais

This Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff is a creamy and hearty dinner fit for a king or queen. Chock-full of healthy, wholesome ingredients, this dish is extremely satisfying. The mushroom sauce is gluten-free, dairy-free, ready in 30 minutes, and loved by kids and adults alike.

See Also
Homemade Naan Recipe Without Yeast - Step-by-Step PhotosCheesecake Factory Brown Bread - My most popular recipe | Kitchen Trials38 Sourdough Discard Recipes That Are Truly Delicious (Savory + Sweet)Maple Vegan Sticky Buns Recipe

4.96 from 190 votes

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Cook Time 20 minutes mins

Total Time 30 minutes mins

Course Dinner, Main Course

Cuisine Russian

Servings 2

Calories 220 kcal

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Heat oil in a large pan/skillet, add onion and fry for about 5 minutes. Add garlic and fry for a further 1 minute.

  • Now add the mushrooms and fry over medium heat for about 5 minutes.

  • Pour in white wine (optional), vegetable broth, tamari (or soy sauce), and the spice mixture. I love adding nutritional yeast flakes as well but that's optional! Bring to a boil.

  • Add cornstarch to the plant-based milk or cream (I used canned coconut milk, however, almond milk, oat milk/cream or soy milk/cream is fine too) and stir to dissolve.

  • Pour the milk/cream mixture into the pan and cook on low-medium heat for about 10 minutes until the sauce thickens. Taste and adjust seasonings as to your preference.

  • Add fresh thyme leaves and/or parsley and/or tarragon to taste! Enjoy with brown rice or pasta of choice! This creamy mushroom sauce also tastes great over mashed potatoes!

Notes

  • Mushrooms: You can use white button mushrooms or cremini mushrooms.
  • Wine: I prefer a dry white wine but you can leave it out or substitute 1/2 tbsp of balsamic vinegar.
  • Milk: Any plant-based milk works in this recipe. I often use canned coconut milk (because it's higher in fat and makes the sauce creamier and richer) but cashew milk, almond milk, etc. will be fine too.
  • Read the blog post for more helpful tips and variations.
  • Recipe serves two. Nutrition facts are for one serving.

Nutrition Facts

Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff

Amount per Serving

Calories

220

% Daily Value*

Fat

9

g

14

%

Saturated Fat

6

g

30

%

Carbohydrates

24

g

8

%

Fiber

4

g

16

%

Sugar

7

g

8

%

Protein

9

g

18

%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

See Also
Oma's Butterkuchen (Zuckerkuchen) – German Butter Cake Recipe

Nutrition information is an estimate and has been calculated automatically

Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff (Best Recipe) - Elavegan (9) Simple and Delicious Vegan Cookbook by ElaVeganCLICK HERE to order!

IF YOU ARE USING PINTEREST, FEEL FREE TO PIN THE FOLLOWING PHOTO:

Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff (Best Recipe) - Elavegan (10)

Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff (Best Recipe) - Elavegan (2024)
Top Articles
Keto Beef Enchiladas Recipe | Ground Beef Mexican Enchiladas
Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe | Easy Peanut Butter Fudge
HelloFresh Spice Blends Recipes - How to Make Them at Home
Easy Ottolenghi summer recipes: starters and snacks | Food
Latest Posts
Survival Herbal Recipes From Our Ancestors - Bio Prepper
Fingerprint Christmas Tree - Salt Dough Ornament Recipe
Article information

Author: Jeremiah Abshire

Last Updated:

Views: 5824

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (74 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jeremiah Abshire

Birthday: 1993-09-14

Address: Apt. 425 92748 Jannie Centers, Port Nikitaville, VT 82110

Phone: +8096210939894

Job: Lead Healthcare Manager

Hobby: Watching movies, Watching movies, Knapping, LARPing, Coffee roasting, Lacemaking, Gaming

Introduction: My name is Jeremiah Abshire, I am a outstanding, kind, clever, hilarious, curious, hilarious, outstanding person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.