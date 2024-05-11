Wendy's Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad Copycat Recipe - DealsFromMsDo.com (2024)

Last week, my daughter and I went to Wendy’s. I was disappointed to find they no longer had the Cobb Salad I had fallen in love with. However, I found a new love, the Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad. Topped with strawberries, chicken, bacon, red onion, blue cheese, and honey roasted sunflower seeds; it was a little bit of love in every bite! They offered me an Apple Vinaigrette Dressing, but I opted instead for the Lemon Caesar.
Needless to say, I think the new Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad is wonderful! So much so, that I decided to recreate it at home. At home, I topped it with sweet (Kraft) Catalina dressing and was amazed at how much more it brought out the natural sweetness of my strawberries.
Arriving just in time for my Wendy’s Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad Copycat Recipe, was a new Pro-Freshionals Cut Fruit Bowl. Although the bowl is intended for fresh cut fruit, I found a couple of ways to use it as I prepped for my salad. The inner, pink bowl is actually a colander. It worked well to hold my strawberries as I washed and stemmed them. I then used it to rinse my salad greens. My sink was full, so I just dropped it back into the outer, green bowl and left it on the countertop to drain. After the salad greens completely drained, I just used the spout to pour out the water that collected below.
Wendy’s Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad Copycat Salad in the Pro-Freshionals Cut Fruit Bowl
This is the whole goal behind the Pro-Freshionals Cut Fruit Bowl, to allow fruit to stay fresher by draining their excess liquids. It did a remarkable job of keeping my salad fresh for three days, as well. Even with everything mixed together, it stayed fresh and crisp from day 1 thru 3. I was really surprised. I expected mushy, soggy lettuce by the third day.
Another way that I foresee using the Pro-Freshionals Cut Fruit Bowl, is to chill or perk up warm or wilted salad greens. Sometimes, I like to really plump up my salad when it isn’t looking very perky. I fill my sink with ice and water before tossing in the greens. Of course, this involves scrubbing down the sink and hoping that I don’t need it any time soon. Instead, I can add the ice and water to the bowl, stick it in the fridge, and pull it out later when it’s perked up. Then just lift the colander out to drain.
Generously seasons all chicken breasts with lemon pepper. Coat with olive oil. Allow to sit for at least 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 400*.
Line a large roasting pan with foil. Place a cookie rack inside the roasting pan. Spread bacon out across the rack. Double stack the bacon if needed, at first, then spread it out more as it cooks. Cook bacon in the oven until crispy.
While bacon is cooking, place chicken on a well-seasoned , cast iron grill pan or other cookware to bake. Bake until golden on the outside and no longer pink on the inside.
The bacon and the chicken usually get finished around the same time.
While the bacon and chicken are cooking, clean and quarter the strawberries. Prep the salad greens, and gather the other ingredients.
Once the bacon is cooked, crumble it into bite-size or smaller pieces.
Like their other craft salads, the Strawberry Salad is made fresh daily. Fresh strawberries and grilled chicken are piled on top of a bed of spring mix lettuce. Add in smoky applewood bacon, a Tuscan cheese blend, candied almonds and a champagne vinaigrette, and you have a recipe for a flavor explosion in every bite.
The salad can be customized with any choice of dressing, from the aforementioned Champagne Vinaigrette to Caesar, Ranch, or Southwest Ranch dressings, or Pomegranate Vinaigrette for an equally fruity flavor infusion.
Fresh from the Farm – Wendy's delivers fresh shipments of produce to each restaurant throughout the week to ensure that we are serving our customers fresh ingredients. Prepared Today – In each Wendy's restaurant, crew members chop fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red peppers and tomatoes every day.
If you prefer a salad with chicken, the one with the lowest sodium count is the half-size apple pecan chicken salad without cheese. Without the cheese (which contributes close to 200 milligrams of sodium), it becomes the lowest-sodium chicken option on Wendy's menu.
Why are salads so expensive at fast food places? There are a few reasons why the first one is because it takes longer to prepare, the sales are low, and the ingredients are more rare and come in low quantities.
Like every other year this salad has been reintroduced, the Wendy's Summer Strawberry Salad is available for only a limited time. In 2021, the salad had a suggested price of $6.99, but it is now more in the realm of $7.99, with pricing varying per state.
See what salads Wendy's restaurant locations have right now.
We like to keep our salad lineup fresh with seasonally inspired menu items like our limited-time Summer Strawberry Salad alongside our range of bold, year-round salad options: Taco Salad, Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad, Parmesan Caesar Salad or Apple Pecan Salad.
Wendy's confirmed to TODAY.com that it has discontinued the Grilled Chicken Sandwich to make way for the new Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap, which seems to be a dupe of McDonald's discontinued Chicken Wrap Snack Wrap.
Wendy's hasn't confirmed that its sandwiches are the source of the E. coli, but when the outbreak was first announced on Aug. 19, the company said that it has removed the romaine lettuce from its sandwiches in the original four states where people became ill: Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Balsamic Vinaigrette (90 calories, 6 g fat, 380 mg sodium), Light Classic Ranch (90 calories, 8 g fat, 360 mg sodium) or Fat Free French (70 calories, 0 g fat, 170 mg sodium) are your best choices for salad dressings. Be sure to ask to substitute one of the lighter dressings when you order.
Made fresh daily with Wendy's signature lettuce blend, grilled chicken breast, Italian cheeses, bacon bits, croutons, and Renée's Gourmet® Caesar dressing. A creamy, crunchy reason to Caesar the day. Crisp lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and croutons topped with your choice of Renée's Gourmet® Dressing.