Wendy's Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad Copycat Recipe - DealsFromMsDo.com (2024)

Wendy's Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad Copycat Recipe

June 22, 2014 by MsDo 7 Comments

**This post may contain affiliate links. All opinions expressed are my own. Disclosure Policy.**

Wendy's Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad Copycat Recipe

DealsFromMsDo

Last week, my daughter and I went to Wendy’s. I was disappointed to find they no longer had the Cobb Salad I had fallen in love with. However, I found a new love, the Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad. Topped with strawberries, chicken, bacon, red onion, blue cheese, and honey roasted sunflower seeds; it was a little bit of love in every bite! They offered me an Apple Vinaigrette Dressing, but I opted instead for the Lemon Caesar.

Needless to say, I think the new Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad is wonderful! So much so, that I decided to recreate it at home. At home, I topped it with sweet (Kraft) Catalina dressing and was amazed at how much more it brought out the natural sweetness of my strawberries.

Arriving just in time for my Wendy’s Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad Copycat Recipe, was a new Pro-Freshionals Cut Fruit Bowl. Although the bowl is intended for fresh cut fruit, I found a couple of ways to use it as I prepped for my salad. The inner, pink bowl is actually a colander. It worked well to hold my strawberries as I washed and stemmed them. I then used it to rinse my salad greens. My sink was full, so I just dropped it back into the outer, green bowl and left it on the countertop to drain. After the salad greens completely drained, I just used the spout to pour out the water that collected below.

Wendy's Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad Copycat Recipe - DealsFromMsDo.com (3)Wendy’s Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad Copycat Salad in the Pro-Freshionals Cut Fruit Bowl

DealsFromMsDo

This is the whole goal behind the Pro-Freshionals Cut Fruit Bowl, to allow fruit to stay fresher by draining their excess liquids. It did a remarkable job of keeping my salad fresh for three days, as well. Even with everything mixed together, it stayed fresh and crisp from day 1 thru 3. I was really surprised. I expected mushy, soggy lettuce by the third day.

Another way that I foresee using the Pro-Freshionals Cut Fruit Bowl, is to chill or perk up warm or wilted salad greens. Sometimes, I like to really plump up my salad when it isn’t looking very perky. I fill my sink with ice and water before tossing in the greens. Of course, this involves scrubbing down the sink and hoping that I don’t need it any time soon. Instead, I can add the ice and water to the bowl, stick it in the fridge, and pull it out later when it’s perked up. Then just lift the colander out to drain.

This bowl is awesome and versatile! Head to your nearest Bed, Bath, and Beyond to get one for yourself.

DealsFromMsDo

Save Print

Wendy's Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad Copycat Recipe

Prep time:

Cook time:

Total time:

Serves:Varies

Wendy's Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad Copycat Recipe - DealsFromMsDo.com (6)

Ingredients

  • 2 large or 3 small Chicken Breasts
  • 8-12 oz. Crispy Bacon
  • 1 pint Fresh Strawberries
  • Lemon Pepper (to taste)
  • Olive Oil
  • Mixed Salad Greens
  • Fresh Spinach
  • 3 oz. Blue Cheese
  • 2-3 Tbs Chopped Red Onioon
  • 2-3 Tbs Honey Roasted Sunflower Seeds
  • Wendy's Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad Copycat Recipe - DealsFromMsDo.com (7)

Instructions

  1. Generously seasons all chicken breasts with lemon pepper. Coat with olive oil. Allow to sit for at least 30 minutes.
  2. Preheat oven to 400*.
  3. Line a large roasting pan with foil. Place a cookie rack inside the roasting pan. Spread bacon out across the rack. Double stack the bacon if needed, at first, then spread it out more as it cooks. Cook bacon in the oven until crispy.
  4. Wendy's Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad Copycat Recipe - DealsFromMsDo.com (8)
  5. While bacon is cooking, place chicken on a well-seasoned , cast iron grill pan or other cookware to bake. Bake until golden on the outside and no longer pink on the inside.
  6. Wendy's Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad Copycat Recipe - DealsFromMsDo.com (9)
  7. The bacon and the chicken usually get finished around the same time.
  8. While the bacon and chicken are cooking, clean and quarter the strawberries. Prep the salad greens, and gather the other ingredients.
  9. Once the bacon is cooked, crumble it into bite-size or smaller pieces.
  10. Cute the chicken into bite-size cubes.
  11. Layering the Salad:
  12. Salad Greens and Spinach go in the bowl first.
  13. Chicken and bacon go next.
  14. Sprinkle the red onions on top of the meat layer.
  15. Cover the top with strawberries.
  16. Sprinkle on the blue cheese and sunflower seeds.
  17. Serve and Enjoy!

DealsFromMsDo

FAQs

Wendy's Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad Copycat Recipe - DealsFromMsDo.com? ›

Like their other craft salads, the Strawberry Salad is made fresh daily. Fresh strawberries and grilled chicken are piled on top of a bed of spring mix lettuce. Add in smoky applewood bacon, a Tuscan cheese blend, candied almonds and a champagne vinaigrette, and you have a recipe for a flavor explosion in every bite.

View More
What is Wendy's strawberry salad made of? ›

Like their other craft salads, the Strawberry Salad is made fresh daily. Fresh strawberries and grilled chicken are piled on top of a bed of spring mix lettuce. Add in smoky applewood bacon, a Tuscan cheese blend, candied almonds and a champagne vinaigrette, and you have a recipe for a flavor explosion in every bite.

Get More Info Here
Does Wendy's use real chicken in their salads? ›

We grill chicken on all our fresh-made salads, like fan favorite Apple Pecan Chicken Salad.

Discover More Details
How many calories are in a Wendy's Strawberry Fields salad? ›

Wendy's Summer Strawberry Salad (1 serving) contains 17g total carbs, 11g net carbs, 21g fat, 45g protein, and 410 calories.

View Details
Will Wendy's bring back strawberry salad? ›

Wendy's Strawberry Summer Salad Is Back On Menus

The salad can be customized with any choice of dressing, from the aforementioned Champagne Vinaigrette to Caesar, Ranch, or Southwest Ranch dressings, or Pomegranate Vinaigrette for an equally fruity flavor infusion.

Discover More Details
What brand of salad dressing does Wendy's use? ›

Wendy's salads are full of fresh ingredients and dressed with delicious dressings from Marzetti® Simply Dressed line of salad dressings.

Learn More
What kind of lettuce is used in Wendy's salads? ›

Fresh from the Farm – Wendy's delivers fresh shipments of produce to each restaurant throughout the week to ensure that we are serving our customers fresh ingredients. Prepared Today – In each Wendy's restaurant, crew members chop fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red peppers and tomatoes every day.

Keep Reading
What is the healthiest salad to eat at Wendy's? ›

If you prefer a salad with chicken, the one with the lowest sodium count is the half-size apple pecan chicken salad without cheese. Without the cheese (which contributes close to 200 milligrams of sodium), it becomes the lowest-sodium chicken option on Wendy's menu.

Learn More Now
Why are Wendy's salads so expensive? ›

Why are salads so expensive at fast food places? There are a few reasons why the first one is because it takes longer to prepare, the sales are low, and the ingredients are more rare and come in low quantities.

Show Me More
What type of chicken does Wendy's use? ›

Chicken Breast Fillet (86%), Water, Salt, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavours, Spices, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum), Rice Starch, Paprika, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate).

Learn More Now

How much sugar is in Wendy's strawberry salad? ›

Nutrition Facts
Calories 450(1883 kJ)
Sugars17 g
Protein41 g
Calcium300 mg
Potassium870 mg
9 more rows

Learn More
How much is Wendy Strawberry salad? ›

Like every other year this salad has been reintroduced, the Wendy's Summer Strawberry Salad is available for only a limited time. In 2021, the salad had a suggested price of $6.99, but it is now more in the realm of $7.99, with pricing varying per state.

Read More
Is Wendy's selling strawberry salad? ›

See what salads Wendy's restaurant locations have right now.

We like to keep our salad lineup fresh with seasonally inspired menu items like our limited-time Summer Strawberry Salad alongside our range of bold, year-round salad options: Taco Salad, Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad, Parmesan Caesar Salad or Apple Pecan Salad.

Discover More
What menu item is Wendy's getting rid of? ›

Wendy's confirmed to TODAY.com that it has discontinued the Grilled Chicken Sandwich to make way for the new Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap, which seems to be a dupe of McDonald's discontinued Chicken Wrap Snack Wrap.

Get More Info
Why did Wendy's stop using lettuce? ›

Wendy's hasn't confirmed that its sandwiches are the source of the E. coli, but when the outbreak was first announced on Aug. 19, the company said that it has removed the romaine lettuce from its sandwiches in the original four states where people became ill: Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

View More
Is Wendy's strawberry salad good? ›

The Summer Strawberry Salad is a fan-favorite for the summertime – packed full of high-quality, flavorful ingredients and craveable flavors.

Discover More Details
How healthy is Wendy's summer strawberry salad? ›

Nutrition Facts
Calories 450(1883 kJ)
Trans Fat0 g
Cholesterol120 mg40%
Sodium1070 mg45%
Total Carbohydrate25 g8%
9 more rows

Read On
What is the healthiest salad dressing at Wendy's? ›

Balsamic Vinaigrette (90 calories, 6 g fat, 380 mg sodium), Light Classic Ranch (90 calories, 8 g fat, 360 mg sodium) or Fat Free French (70 calories, 0 g fat, 170 mg sodium) are your best choices for salad dressings. Be sure to ask to substitute one of the lighter dressings when you order.

Learn More Now
What does Wendy's salads have in them? ›

Made fresh daily with Wendy's signature lettuce blend, grilled chicken breast, Italian cheeses, bacon bits, croutons, and Renée's Gourmet® Caesar dressing. A creamy, crunchy reason to Caesar the day. Crisp lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and croutons topped with your choice of Renée's Gourmet® Dressing.

Explore More
