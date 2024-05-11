Wendy's Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad Copycat Recipe - DealsFromMsDo.com (2024)

**This post may contain affiliate links. All opinions expressed are my own. Disclosure Policy.**

Wendy’s Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad Copycat Recipe

Last week, my daughter and I went to Wendy’s. I was disappointed to find they no longer had the Cobb Salad I had fallen in love with. However, I found a new love, the Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad. Topped with strawberries, chicken, bacon, red onion, blue cheese, and honey roasted sunflower seeds; it was a little bit of love in every bite! They offered me an Apple Vinaigrette Dressing, but I opted instead for the Lemon Caesar.

Needless to say, I think the new Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad is wonderful! So much so, that I decided to recreate it at home. At home, I topped it with sweet (Kraft) Catalina dressing and was amazed at how much more it brought out the natural sweetness of my strawberries.

Arriving just in time for my Wendy’s Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad Copycat Recipe, was a new Pro-Freshionals Cut Fruit Bowl. Although the bowl is intended for fresh cut fruit, I found a couple of ways to use it as I prepped for my salad. The inner, pink bowl is actually a colander. It worked well to hold my strawberries as I washed and stemmed them. I then used it to rinse my salad greens. My sink was full, so I just dropped it back into the outer, green bowl and left it on the countertop to drain. After the salad greens completely drained, I just used the spout to pour out the water that collected below.

Wendy’s Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad Copycat Salad in the Pro-Freshionals Cut Fruit Bowl

This is the whole goal behind the Pro-Freshionals Cut Fruit Bowl, to allow fruit to stay fresher by draining their excess liquids. It did a remarkable job of keeping my salad fresh for three days, as well. Even with everything mixed together, it stayed fresh and crisp from day 1 thru 3. I was really surprised. I expected mushy, soggy lettuce by the third day.

Another way that I foresee using the Pro-Freshionals Cut Fruit Bowl, is to chill or perk up warm or wilted salad greens. Sometimes, I like to really plump up my salad when it isn’t looking very perky. I fill my sink with ice and water before tossing in the greens. Of course, this involves scrubbing down the sink and hoping that I don’t need it any time soon. Instead, I can add the ice and water to the bowl, stick it in the fridge, and pull it out later when it’s perked up. Then just lift the colander out to drain.

This bowl is awesome and versatile! Head to your nearest Bed, Bath, and Beyond to get one for yourself.

Save Print Wendy's Strawberry Fields Chicken Salad Copycat Recipe Prep time: 30 mins Cook time: 45 mins Total time: 1 hour 15 mins Serves:Varies See Also 10 Slimming Scandinavian Recipes Ingredients 2 large or 3 small Chicken Breasts

8-12 oz. Crispy Bacon

1 pint Fresh Strawberries

Lemon Pepper (to taste)

Olive Oil

Mixed Salad Greens

Fresh Spinach

3 oz. Blue Cheese

2-3 Tbs Chopped Red Onioon

2-3 Tbs Honey Roasted Sunflower Seeds

Instructions Generously seasons all chicken breasts with lemon pepper. Coat with olive oil. Allow to sit for at least 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 400*. Line a large roasting pan with foil. Place a cookie rack inside the roasting pan. Spread bacon out across the rack. Double stack the bacon if needed, at first, then spread it out more as it cooks. Cook bacon in the oven until crispy. While bacon is cooking, place chicken on a well-seasoned , cast iron grill pan or other cookware to bake. Bake until golden on the outside and no longer pink on the inside. The bacon and the chicken usually get finished around the same time. While the bacon and chicken are cooking, clean and quarter the strawberries. Prep the salad greens, and gather the other ingredients. Once the bacon is cooked, crumble it into bite-size or smaller pieces. Cute the chicken into bite-size cubes. Layering the Salad: Salad Greens and Spinach go in the bowl first. Chicken and bacon go next. Sprinkle the red onions on top of the meat layer. Cover the top with strawberries. Sprinkle on the blue cheese and sunflower seeds. Serve and Enjoy! Wordpress Recipe Plugin by EasyRecipe

