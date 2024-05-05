15 Potluck Recipes So Good They'll Make You Famous at Church (2024)

The classic church potluck dinner is a rite of passage for many, but you have the opportunity to really shine; These recipes will stand out amid a sea of soupy casseroles and sad salads. In fact, they're so good, you may have fellow church members begging you to make them again and again. Soon, no dinner will be complete without your special dish.

01of 16 Shoepeg Corn Casserole View Recipe Corn casseroles are always good dishes for a picnic or potluck because they're so universally loved. "My family and I like this recipe very much," Allrecipes reviewer mirijam says. "I have made it several times and it has been a very nice addition to each meal. So far everyone who has tried it wants the recipe and I never have any left over, which makes my husband not happy!"

02of 16 King Ranch Chicken Casserole View Recipe "From what I hear, it's impossible to go to any sort of potluck in Texas and not see one of these," says recipe creator Chef John. Indeed, the classic King Ranch casserole is great for group meals because it hits all the pleasing notes: creamy, filling, with a just-right bit of zesty spice.

03of 16 Authentic German Potato Salad View Recipe Here's a potluck secret you should commit to memory: Whenever you can serve something that's instantly recognizable—but with a twist that no one will forget—you do should do that. Enter: German potato salad. Unlike creamy potato salad, this recipe has no mayo or sour cream. It's dressed in bacon grease for a silky finish. Yes, you read that correctly—bacon grease. Plus, who can resist the smoky flavors it imparts to each piece of spud?

05of 16 Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole View Recipe "This truly is the most delicious stuff," says recipe creator LETSGGGO. "A bit like a cross between corn soufflé and a slightly sweet corn pudding! Try it, I know you will love the ease of preparation and especially the taste. Everyone always wants the recipe!" If you're preparing for a bigger crowd, you can double the recipes and bake the casserole in a 9x13-inch baking dish. It'll need almost the same amount of time for baking, too.

06of 16 Country Style Green Beans with Red Potatoes View Recipe "These green beans and potatoes are a spectacular dish. I have been making them for years in large quantities for special events at my church," says recipe creator FAYE2696. "The smoked turkey tails make an excellent broth that is seasoned beyond words. Let the meat cook until it falls off the bone for the ultimate flavor, at least two hours."

07of 16 Classic Macaroni Salad View Recipe Grocery stores make decent versions of many potluck staples, pasta salads included. You, however, aren't one to put out a pre-made option when you can make a homemade version that will beat the socks off any grocery store alternative. This macaroni salad has everything you expect: tangy with a little hint of sweet, and crunchy bits of vegetables with tender pasta. It's unforgettable, and you'll see why after one bite.

08of 16 Zesty Quinoa Salad View Recipe See Also 20 Creamy Slow Cooker Recipes You Shouldn't Live Another Day Without This light and refreshing quinoa salad will be different from most anything else on the potluck table, which is why you need it to be uniquely delicious. Cooked quinoa is tossed in a simple dressing of lemon juice, crushed red pepper, olive oil, and cumin. Black beans are added for heft. Make extra dressing if this is going to sit a while, as quinoa soaks up liquids in storage.

09of 16 Awesome Broccoli-Cheese Casserole View Recipe Now this is one way to get the guests at the church potluck to eat some veggies. This cheesy broccoli casserole will please kids, teens, and all the other diners. Recipe creator Stacy M. Polcyn recommends you use sharp Cheddar cheese for the best flavor.

10of 16 Loaded Bacon, Cheddar, and Ranch Potatoes View Recipe Potluck respect is earned in whispered recommendations and hurried trips to the table for second and third helpings. In that case, be prepared for a lot of love to come your way when diners taste this classic potluck dish. "Best potatoes you will ever make, guaranteed!" says recipe creator Barbi. "This recipe feeds a lot of people. I took it to a potluck and the pan came home licked clean, literally!"

11of 16 Breaded Chicken Fingers View Recipe Kids and adults alike will be thankful for chicken tenders amid the platters of roast and barbecue. These, however, will be much more flavorful than any from a bag or drive-thru. "This recipe is definitely a KEEPER!!" says Allrecipes reviewer maryrose91. "We've had store-bought chicken strips and these are by far a step above!"

12of 16 Honey Glazed Ham View Recipe "This ham tastes very much like the famous honey baked ham but costs much less," says recipe creator Colleen B. Smith. To make slicing and serving a crowd easier, buy the pre-sliced ham. You can start this ham while you're finishing up your other potluck dish contributions.

13of 16 Creamy Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole View Recipe All the flavors of classic chicken Cordon Bleu, but without the hassle of stuffing individual breasts. The richness of ham balances the tang of Swiss cheese and sour cream. If you don't have egg noodles, try elbows, or even penne.

14of 16 Lemon Cupcakes View Recipe Lastly, no church potluck is complete without the spread of desserts that draws people like bees to a beautiful flower. However, think ahead for diners and offer them single-serve dessert options like these bright and zesty cupcakes. This way, no one is trying to cut slices off a layered cake or scooping out big helpings of trifles and cobblers.

15of 16 Mini Cheesecakes View Recipe Individual cheesecake bites are easy for a crowd to pick up and carry, preventing a clog in the dessert line. You can make multiple recipes and use different pie filling so you can have a variety.