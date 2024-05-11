20 Fall Slow Cooker Recipes the Family Will Love (2024)

Life gets crazy busy in the fall so the best solution is to fire up the crockpot and make an easy dinner with one of our favorite fall slow cooker recipes that the entire family will actually EAT! These fall crockpot recipes include: crockpot dinners, soups, desserts, and more are autumn food ideas you can cook in the slow cooker. Each fall crockpot recipe is warm and delicious.

Easy Crockpot Fall Recipes For the Family

Savor the best autumn flavors with these easy fall slow cooker recipes! These fall crockpot meals are sure to be a hit with your family…even the picky eaters.

Related: Make crockpot chili in the fall

I love setting the crockpot up with dinner first thing in the morning. This way, the house smells heavenly. The entire family is greeted by the lovely aromas of slow-cooking food! It really does make the house cozier when you return to a savory meal that is ready to eat after a hectic autumn day.

Fall Crockpot Recipes for Breakfast

As the weather cools, nothing beats a hot breakfast! This can be a hard thing to pull off during busy weekday mornings, but that’s when a slow cooker comes to the rescue! Throw it in the night before, right before bed, and it will be hot and ready first thing in the morning! The perfect fall meals start with breakfast!

1. Slow Cooker Overnight Oatmeal Recipe

Sweet Anna‘s Pumpkin Pie Overnight Oatmeal is the perfect fall breakfast, and it’s healthy, too!

2. Crockpot Steel Cut Oatmeal Recipe

I can’t wait to try The Yummy Life‘s Apple Cinnamon Steel-Cut Oatmeal, for yet another healthy and delicious breakfast.

3. Slow Cooker Coffee Cake Recipe

I can’t wait to try A Night Owl‘s Crock Pot Pumpkin Coffee Cake! This one could double as a dessert!

Crock Pot Fall Recipes for Soup

4. Slow Cooker Tortilla Soup Recipe

Peace But Not Quiet‘s Chicken Tortilla Soup is perfect for cozy fall weather.

5. Crockpot Potato Soup Recipe

Warm-up with a big bowl of Mama Miss‘s Baked Potato Soup. This is one of the all-time best fall crockpot recipes! Everyone always comes back for more!

6. Slow Cooker Taco Soup Recipe

Try a new twist on Taco Tuesday with Let’s Dish‘s Slow Cooker Southwest Pork Soup.

Fall Crockpot Meals

These crockpot dishes for fall are really great all year round. But! There is something so comforting about having hearty, warm food. Especially when the weather keeps getting colder and colder!

7. Awesome Crockpot Chili Recipes

If you haven’t already, be sure to check out our favorite chili recipes to keep you warm! These can be made in a slow cooker, as well!

8. Crockpot Pork Chops Recipe

This Slow Cooker Pork Chops with Sweet Potatoes recipe from 3 Boys and a Dog makes the perfect fall dinner!

9. Slow Cooker Pot Roast Recipe

Mom Endeavors‘ Slow Cooker Pot Roast with Vegetables hits the spot when the cold wind blows.

10. Slow Cooker Lamb Chops Recipe

Looking for something a little different? Try making these yummy Honey Soy Lamb Chops slow cooker meals from Lesson Learnt Journal.

11.Crockpot Sausage Casserole Recipe

This easy Slow Cooker Sausage Casserole, from Paging Fun Mums, sounds so delicious!

12. Slow Cooker Meatloaf Recipe

Feels Like Home‘s Crockpot Meatloaf is an easy way to cook a family favorite.

13. Crockpot Stroganoff Recipe

Easy Cheesy Vegetarian‘s Mushroom Stroganoff is a great vegetarian main dish for fall.

14. Crockpot Lasagna Recipe

Do you ever crave lasagna when you don’t have time to make it the traditional way? The Typical Mom‘s Easy Slow Cooker Lasagna saves the day!

Fall Crockpot Recipes for Side Dishes

15. Crockpot Green Bean Casserole Recipe

I am so bookmarking this Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole recipe from Get Crocked to try out for Thanksgiving this year. What a great way to buy more oven space on such a busy cooking day!

16. Slow Cooker Stuffing Recipe

Don’t forget the Slow Cooker Stuffing fromThe Kitchen is my Playground!

Fall Slow Cooker Recipes for Desserts

Desserts are one of the best things about fall! I love that when apple crisp or pumpkin pie is in the oven, they double as a cozy scent for the entire house!

17. Crockpot Pumpkin Pie Recipe

Mom on Time Out‘s Slow Cooker Pumpkin Pie Cake is a yummy spin on a fall favorite.

18. Crockpot Applesauce Recipe

Inspired by Familia‘s Easy Slow Cooker Applesauce is a great way to use the apples you pick from the orchard while making a healthy dessert or snack!

19. Slow Cooker Apple Crisp Recipe

Eat at Home‘s Slow Cooker Carmel Apple Crisp is a quick and easy fall dessert.

20. Slow Cooker Apple Cider Recipe

What would fall be without Apple Cider? Loving this simple crockpot recipe from The Frugal Girls!

Vegetarian Fall Slow Cooker Recipes

Not every crockpot recipe is the healthy autumn meal our bodies deserve. That’s ok! These vegetarian options are a great starting point if you’d like to try healthier options, that are delicious!

21. Vegetarian Crockpot Vegetable Soup Recipe

With warm, vivid colors, that will draw in any hungry child, this Slow Cooker Autumn Vegetable Soup Recipe is vegan, gluten-free, and totally delicious! PickledPlum really hit a home run!

22. Vegetarian Crockpot Soup Recipes

Make #MeatlessMondays a breeze with these 18 Vegetarian Slow Cooker Recipes from Brit+co.

23. Vegetarian Crockpot Butternut Squash Chili Recipe

Spendwithpennies has a super delicious and healthy butternut squash chili that my boys absolutely loved!

Tips and Tricks for Slow Cookers and Crockpots

Slow cookers and instant pots have certainly made life easier for families everywhere! It can be hard to find time to sit down for family meals during the busy work/ school week, and these tools really make a difference in the ability to put a healthy meal on the table, with minimal effort!

Here are some game changers for using slow cookers

Check out this awesome free Printable Slow Cooker to Instant Pot Conversion Chart

Cut cleaning time in half by using these handy slow cooker liners, when you're cooking something that might really stick to the inside of your crockpot.

Are you taking your crockpot along for Game Day parties, or even Thanksgiving? Store your crockpot safely during your travels inside this handy insulated crockpot bag!

If you're not home during the day to watch over your meal, the set it and forget it slow cooker will turn the heat down for you once your food is cooked! So handy! I hope your crockpot gets a lot of use this autumn!

