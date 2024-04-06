20 Sweet & Savory Compound Butter Recipes — Cherchies Blog (2024)

So what is “churning” in our kitchen today? Compound butter! If you have never made compound butter, then you are missing out! Compound butter is a cinch to make, and it adds a rich finish to pretty much everything, meats, seafood, bread, vegetables, pancakes, waffles, and so much more. We wanted to share 20 of our favorite compound butter combinations below (using, you guessed it,Cherchies® products) and directions on how to make them.

So what exactly is compound butter? It is softened butter infused with sweet or savory ingredients. The possibilities are endless for what can go into butter-herbs, cheese, fruit, mustard, spices, jams, fruit, bacon, etc. Talk about a blank canvas!

Sweet compound butter pairs well with scones, rolls, pancakes, waffles, biscuits, croissants, etc., whereas savory compound butter is better with meats, seafood, bread, vegetables, popcorn, and pasta. And sometimes, the sweet and savory are paired together to create something unusually delicious, such asBlackberry Preserves,Champagne Mustard, and butter.

Compound butter is perfect for holidays and parties or anytime you feel fancy, but it also makes an ideal gift for the food-lover in your life. Wrap it up or spread the love into a pretty bowl or container, and voila, an instant homemade gift!

So what are you waiting for? Mix up your favoriteCherchies® productstoday and make tasty compound butter. You will not be disappointed! Comment below and let us know your favorite combinations or if you have a new mix to share. Have fun!

Enjoy!

Sweet Compound butters- Use on scones, rolls, pancakes, waffles, French Toast, biscuits, corn bread, croissants, and toasted bagels.

Fig, cinnamon, and honey butter - Combine 1/2 c. (8 Tablespoons) unsalted softened butter with 1/4 cup Cherchies® Fig Preserves with Cinnamon, and 1 Tablespoon honey.

Strawberry honey butter - Combine 1/2 c. (8 Tablespoons) unsalted softened butter with 1/4 cup Cherchies® Strawberry Butter Spread, and 1 Tablespoon honey.

Cranberry Butter with Champagne - Combine 1/2 c. (8 Tablespoons) unsalted softened butter with 1/4 cup Cherchies® Cranberry Preserves with Champagne, and 1 teaspoon (tsp) orange zest.

Blackberry Bourbon Butter - Combine 1/2 c. (8 Tablespoons) unsalted softened butter, 1/4 cup Cherchies® Blackberry Seedless Preserves, 2 teaspoons (tsp) honey, and 2 teaspoons (tsp) Bourbon (optional).

Cherry Vanilla Butter - Combine 1/2 c. (8 Tablespoons) unsalted softened butter, 1/4 cup Cherchies® Cherry Butter Spread, and 1 teaspoon (tsp) vanilla.

Apple Cinnamon Honey Butter - Combine 1/2 c. butter (8 Tablespoons) unsalted softened butter with 1/4 cup Cherchies® Apple Butter Spread, and 1 Tablespoon honey.

Strawberry Lemon Butter - Combine 1/2 c. (8 Tablespoons) unsalted softened butter, 1/4 cup Cherchies® Strawberry Butter Spread, and 1 Tablespoon (Tbsp.) lemon zest. See Also The Ultimate Vegan Snack Board (3 dip recipes!) | The First Mess

Blackberry Lemon Butter- Combine 1/2 c. (8 Tablespoons) unsalted softened butter, 1/4 cup Cherchies® Blackberry Preserves, and 1 Tablespoon (Tbsp.) lemon zest.

Savory Compound Butters- Add to meats, seafood, breads, vegetables, popcorn, and pasta.

Blackberry Champagne Butter - Combine 1/2 c. (8 Tablespoons) unsalted softened butter, 1/4 cup Cherchies® Blackberry Preserves and 2 Tablespoons Cherchies® Champagne mustard. This sweet and savory combination is absolutely fantastic on salmon!

Chardonnay Lime & Cilantro Butter - 1/2 cup (8 Tablespoons) unsalted butter, 1 Tablespoon (Tbsp) .

Garlic, Herb and Parmesan Butter - 1/2 cup (8 Tablespoons) salted butter, 1 Tablespoon (Tbsp) Cherchies® Garlic’n Herb Seasoning Blend.

Champagne Herb Butter - 1/2 cup (8 Tablespoons) salted butter, 1-2 Tablespoons (Tbsp) Tarragon and 2 Tablespoons Cherchies® Champagne Mustard.

Lemon Dill Mustard Butter - Combine 1/2 cup (8 Tablespoons) unsalted butter, 1-2 Tablespoons (Tbsp) Cherchies® Lem’n Dill and 2 Tablespoons Cherchies® Champagne Mustard.

Basil and Herb Butter - Combine 1/2 cup (8 Tablespoons) unsalted butter, 1-2 Tablespoons (Tbsp) Cherchies® Basil Pizzazz Seasoning Blend.

Cranberry Mustard Butter - Combine 1/2 cup (8 Tablespoons) salted butter, 1-2 Tablespoons (Tbsp) Cherchies® Cranberry Mustard.

Lemon Pepper Butter - Combine 1/2 cup (8 Tablespoons) unsalted butter, 1 Tablespoon (Tbsp) Cherchies® Lem’n Pepper Seasoning Blend.

Pepper and Lime Butter- Combine 1/2 cup (8 Tablespoons) salted butter, 1 Tablespoon (Tbsp) Cherchies® Pepper’n Lime Seasoning Blend.

Mexican Fiesta Butter - Combine 1/2 cup (8 Tablespoons) unsalted butter and 1 Tablespoon (Tbsp) .

Garlic and Herb Butter - Combine 1/2 cup (8 Tablespoons) unsalted butter, 1 Tablespoon (Tbsp) Cherchies® Garlic Seasoning Blend, 1 teaspoon Rosemary, and 1 teaspoon Thyme.

Cajun Butter- Combine 1/2 cup (8 Tablespoons) unsalted butter and 1 Tablespoon (Tbsp) Cherchies® Cajun Seasoning.

Here is how it is done

Soften Butter

It all starts with this key ingredient...butter! Make sure to use unsalted butter so you can control the salt, unless directed otherwise. Allow the butter to come to room temperature. I usually leave the butter out on my counter for a couple of hours, but some sources suggest cutting the butter into chunks and setting aside.