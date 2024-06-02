30 KitchenAid Mixer Recipes That Are As Impressive As They Are Easy (2024)

Everyone knows that the first step to a kitchen straight out of a Nancy Meyers movie is a gleaming, jewel-toned KitchenAid mixer. But in addition to being gorgeous and cheery, the classic stand mixer truly is an indispensable workhorse. It’s the master of multitasking (tip: get started washing dishes while it’s at work) and a must-have for cake, cookie and muffin batters. But that’s not all it can do. Here are 30 KitchenAid mixer recipes to have on hand 24/7.

RELATED RELATED 13 Healthy One-Pot Meals Under 500 Calories