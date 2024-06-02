30 KitchenAid Mixer Recipes That Are As Impressive As They Are Easy (2024)

food

30 KitchenAid Mixer Recipes That Are As Impressive As They Are Easy (1)

By Rebecca Shapiro

Published May 15, 2020

Additional reporting by

Taryn Pire

Everyone knows that the first step to a kitchen straight out of a Nancy Meyers movie is a gleaming, jewel-toned KitchenAid mixer. But in addition to being gorgeous and cheery, the classic stand mixer truly is an indispensable workhorse. It’s the master of multitasking (tip: get started washing dishes while it’s at work) and a must-have for cake, cookie and muffin batters. But that’s not all it can do. Here are 30 KitchenAid mixer recipes to have on hand 24/7.

PHOTO: LIZ ANDREW/STYLING: ERIN MCDOWELL

1. Three-ingredient Vegan Coconut Ice Cream

No ice cream maker? No problem. Instead of buying one, all you have to do is get a special bowl for your KitchenAid. Swap out the regular bowl for a pre-frozen ice cream bowl, and have perfect home-churned ice cream anytime.

Get the recipe

2. Peaches And Meringue

Whipping egg whites into fully-stiff peaks requires forearm strength we simply don’t possess. With the KitchenAid, it’s done in a matter of minutes—all while you make the cup of tea you’ll want to sip while eating them. And atop broiled peaches? *Chef's kiss.*

Photo: Nico Schinco/Styling: Erin McDowell

3. Chocolate Banana Bread Babka

We admit that there’s something therapeutic about kneading bread dough by hand—it’s like an edible stress ball. But it does take time, and that’s where the dough hook on your KitchenAid comes in. It pretty much does all your kneading for you, making it easy to have homemade bread anytime. Babka, here we come.

Get the recipe

4. Homemade Pasta

Fresh pasta beats the dried stuff by a mile, but we were always a little intimidated by the thought of rolling it out by hand. Enter the KitchenAid pasta attachment. It affixes to the front of the mixer and uses the power of the motor to churn out uniform sheets.

5. Garlic Ranch Mashed Potatoes

The secret to super-creamy, lump-free spuds? Use two different KitchenAid attachments. First, attach the paddle mixer to break up chunks of boiled potato, then switch to the whisk and add in all the good stuff (hot milk and a ton of butter, of course).

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

6. Cold Lemon Zoodles

These have summer picnic written all over them. The spiralizer attachment fits onto the front of the mixer, making it easy to turn any veggie into a pasta substitute. We like starting with zucchini, but feel free to go wild.

What's Gaby Cooking

7. Perfect Meatballs With Cherry Tomato Sauce

Mozz, basil, tomato sauce. It's a beautiful thing. Most meatball recipes call for mixing the raw meat, eggs and spices by hand. Instead, dump them into the KitchenAid—they’ll be mixed more thoroughly and save you an extra (and kind of gross) step.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

8. Two-cheese Guacamole

Bring on the goat cheese and shredded jack. Your beloved guac is easy enough to mix by hand, but the KitchenAid is a lifesaver for big batches. With the paddle attachment, you can still keep it chunky—just keep an eye on it so you don’t over mix.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

9. Chocolate Glazed Espresso Cheesecake

Sometimes our favorite pick-me-up is a latte. Sometimes it's chocolate. Today, it's both. We love the stand mixer for anything involving cream cheese. Use the paddle mixer for a super creamy, lump-free texture.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

10. Slow-cooker Pulled Pork

Whether you’re shredding pork shoulder to make into BBQ sandwiches or a bunch of roasted chicken breasts for a week’s worth of meal prep, the stand mixer is the best way to do it efficiently. And once everyone at the barbecue takes a bite, odds are you'll be making it for the next one, too.

Get the recipe

Photo: Nico Schinco/Styling: Erin McDowell

11. Heart Thumbprint Cookies

Aren't they adorable? Mix the dough with the paddle attachment before pressing your finger into each round to make tiny hearts. Fill them with jam once they're baked and voila.

Get the recipe

Photo: Mark Weinberg/Styling: Erin McDowell

12. Lemon Meringue Cookies

Meet lemon-meringue pie's and sugar cookies' baby. This recipe puts your mixer on double-duty, too. Use it to mix the cookie dough, then whip the meringue to top-tier stiffness before spreading it on.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

13. Doughnut Muffins

Your morning coffee has a new BFF. The paddle attachment creams the batter until smooth. Once they've risen and baked, roll them in powdered and cinnamon sugars. The kids will thank you. Once they're done chewing, at least.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

14. Garlic “nots”

Forget about trying to tie pretty knots in the dough. We took the easy—and delicious—route of stuffing these garlicky dough-balls with mozzarella cheese. The mixer will help you combine the flour and yeast seamlessly.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

15. Roasted Poblano And Corn Guacamole

Skip all that fork-mashing and let your KitchenAid crash the party. It'll keep your avocado nice and chunky while also blending it with roasted veggies, cilantro, garlic and lime juice.

Classic Eggnog Recipe

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

16. Creamy Gochujang Zoodles

Meet gochujang, a fermented red-chili paste that makes ﻿everything ﻿taste better. Make your zucchini spirals in the mixer before they're tossed in tahini-gochujang sauce spiked with heavy cream, kimchi and scallions.

Get the recipe

Erin McDowell

17. Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

See ya, sticky fingers. Not only will you dodge messy wing sauce (thanks, toothpicks), but you can also avoid preparing the ground chicken mixture with your hands by leaning on your trusty mixer instead.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

18. Double Chocolate Chip Muffin Tops

Let's face it: The best part of a muffin is the browned, fluffy top. This recipe cuts to the chase and brings on all the chocolatey goodness with extra crisp and without bottoms or crumb-filled muffin cups. You're welcome.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

19. Slow-cooker Oreo Cheesecake

The Crock-Pot is your secret weapon for getting foolproof, restaurant-quality cheesecake every damn time. Combine your cream cheese, sour cream, sugar and eggs in the mixer to make it pro-level smooth.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

20. Rotisserie Chicken Ramen

This impressive ramen bowl comes together in just over half an hour. How? The store-bought rotisserie chicken, shredded to perfection in your stand mixer. It'll be our little secret.

Get the recipe

Sarah Copeland/Chronicle Books

21. Sarah Copeland’s Chocolate Chip Cookies

Think of these as the chocolate-chip cookies of your youth all grown up. It's not overly sweet, thanks to almond flour and the perfect balance of sugar and chopped bittersweet chocolate. This recipe is totally attainable without an electric mixer, but using one definitely won't hurt.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

22. Ketogenic Baked Eggs And Zoodles With Avocado

Carbs are always invited to brunch, but they don't always *need* to show up. Enter these savory nests of seasoned zucchini noodles topped with sunny-side-up eggs.

Get the recipe

Photo: Matt Dutile/Styling: Erin McDowell

23. Apple Focaccia With Blue Cheese And Herbs

Not only is this sheet-pan wonder gorgeous, but it's loaded with thin-sliced apples, honey, rosemary and tangy blue cheese. This labor of love needs to rise overnight, but it'll be well worth the wait.

Get the recipe

Cloudy Kitchen

24. Earl Grey Buns

Stand back, this is a job for the dough hook. You won't believe the dreamy aroma of the Earl Grey sugar floating around your kitchen while the buns rise in the oven. And just wait until you try the Earl Grey glaze.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

25. Brie-stuffed Pretzel Bites

These are a no-brainer for game day, birthday parties and beyond. You only need ten ingredients to make them, and it's hard not to like melty Brie tucked inside a salty, golden-brown pretzel. Sounds like an easy win to us.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

26. Swedish Meatballs

Save yourself the trip to IKEA. You can tackle these bad boys yourself. They're a breeze to bake in the oven, which gives them a nice outer crust that holds up against the beef broth-butter gravy. Alexa, add lingonberry sauce to my shopping cart.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

27. Slow-cooker Pulled Chicken

Oh, slow cooker. Is there anything you can't do? While it's a breeze to make this sandwich-stuffer, it gets even easier if you shred the chicken in your mixer. Pass the coleslaw.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

28. 20-minute Shrimp Scampi Zoodles

White-wine shrimp. Pretty zucchini noodles. All the lemon juice. Yeah, we'll meet you on the patio with a bottle of Pinot Grigio in 20.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

29. Slow-cooker Chicken Tikka Masala Meatballs

Don't tell your favorite Indian restaurant, but you're about to take care of your takeout cravings all by yourself. Serve with a smear of creamy Greek yogurt on a bed of basmati rice.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

30. Cake Batter Cookies

﻿If you have the recipe's seven pantry staples and 35 minutes, these cuties are within reach. Don't even think about skimping on sprinkles. We like to eat cookies plain, but sandwiching some ice cream between two of them sounds ingenious too.

Get the recipe

30 KitchenAid Mixer Recipes That Are As Impressive As They Are Easy (32)

Rebecca Shapiro

30 KitchenAid Mixer Recipes That Are As Impressive As They Are Easy (33)

Taryn Pire

Food Editor

Taryn Pire is PureWow's food editor and has been writing about all things delicious since 2016. She's developed recipes, reviewed restaurants and investigated food trends at...

