Fluffy Dumplings Recipe & Video - Seonkyoung Longest (2024)

Hi guys! Today I’m sharing the Fluffy Dumplings recipe!

I had these fluffy dumplings while I was traveling to Taiwan, it was so delicious, so I had to recreate them at home and share the recipes with you guys.

It is effortless to make, I simplified the dough recipe, and the filling is a killer flavor! I know you are going to LOVE this recipe.

Since the dough needs to rise about 1 hour 30 minutes, let’s make the dough first!

Combine all-purpose flour, active yeast, and sugar in a standard mixer. Yes, this is pretty much all ingredients for this fluffy dumplings dough recipe!

Pour warm water and mix on a medium speed and kneed for 3 to 4 minutes or until it becomes a dough piece. You can definitely make this dough in a mixing bowl by hand.

Take the dough out and form a circle and place it back in the bowl. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and let it rise in a warm place for 1 hour 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, let’s make the filling! Combine ground pork, ground chicken, garlic, ginger, green onions, oyster sauce, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, and black pepper in a mixing bowl. Stir well until they become a sticky texture filling.

After 1 hour 30 minutes, the dough should double to triple in size. Take the dough out to a work surface and roll out smoothly to a circle. Form the dough into a rope. Roll to into a rope that’s about 1” in diameter. Dust flour as needed.

Divide the dough into 2 oz pieces (1 oz for smaller dumplings) and roll each piece of dough into a small ball.

Flatten in between your palm. Using a rolling pin, flatten the dough into a 3” circle but make sure the outer edge is thinner than the center. Work 1 piece at a time while leaving the rest covered with a clean cotton kitchen towel.

Put 1 heaping tablespoon of filling into the center and bring the edges to the top with your index finger and thumb to seal while your left thumb pushes the filling inside.

Place sealed fluffy dumplings on an 8” cast iron pan coated with 3 tablespoons of cooking oil. Repeat with the rest of the ingredients. 6 to 7 dumplings will fit into an 8” pan, and this recipe will make 20 regular size dumplings or 40 small dumplings.

Let the dumplings rest for 15 to 20 minutes without cover. This way, it will prevent the dumplings from sticking to each other.

Pour 1 cup of cold water or enough water to cover 3/4 of the dumplings.

Cover, bring it to boil over medium-high heat.

If it boils over, uncovers quickly to air it out & tilt the cover about 1”. Finish cooking over medium-high heat, until dumplings are fully cooked and crispy on the bottom, about 10 minutes.

Garnish with black sesame seeds. You could garnish with chopped green onions or/and red chilis for pop colors, but this is what the street vendor in Taipei, Taiwan did, so I keep it simple as original!

Enjoy~!

Fluffy Dumplings ★★★★★4.8 from 8 reviews Author: Seonkyoung Longest Print Recipe Description Fluffy & fluffiest dumplings EVER! Ingredients Scale For the Dough 2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

all purpose flour 1/2 tsp active yeast

active yeast 2 tsp sugar

sugar 3/4 cup and 2 tbsp warm water For the Filling 1/2 lb ground pork

lb ground pork 1/2 lb ground chicken

lb ground chicken 2 tsp chopped garlic

chopped garlic 3 tsp chopped ginger

chopped ginger 2 green onions, chopped

green onions, chopped 1 tbsp shaoxing wine or rice wine

shaoxing wine or rice wine 2 tbsp oyster sauce

oyster sauce 1 tsp sesame oil

sesame oil 1/4 tsp black pepper For Cooking (8” cast iron pan direction) 3tbsp cooking oil

cooking oil 6 to 7 dumplings

to dumplings 1 cup water

water Black sesame seeds Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Combine flour, yeast and sugar in a standard mixer. Pour warm water and mix on a medium speed and kneed for 3 to 4 minutes or until it become a piece of dough. You can do this step in a mixing bowl by hand. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and let it rise at a warm place for 1 hour 30 minutes. Meanwhile, let’s make the filling! Combine all ingredients for filling in a mixing bowl and stir well until they become a sticky texture filling. After 1 hour 30 minutes, the dough should double to triple in size. Take the dough out to a work surface and roll out smoothly to a circle. Form the dough into a rope. Roll to into a rope that’s about 1” in diameter. Dust flour as needed.Divide the dough into 2 oz pieces (1 oz for smaller dumplings) and roll each piece of dough into a small ball. Flatten in between your palm. Using a rolling pin, flatten the dough into 3” circle but make sure outer edge is thiner than the center. Work 1 piece at a time, while leaving the rest covered with a clean kitchen towel. Put 1 heaping tablespoon of filling into the center and bring the edges to top with your index finger and thumb to seal while your left thumb is pushing the filling inside. Place sealed fluffy dumpling on a 8” cast iron pan that coated with 3 tablespoons of cooking oil. Repeat with rest of the ingredients. 6 to 7 dumplings will fit into 8” pan and this recipe will make 20 regular size dumplings or 40 small dumplings. Let the dumplings rest for 15 to 20 minutes without cover. This way it will prevent the dumplings from sticking to each others. Pour 1 cup of cold water or enough water to cover 3/4 of the dumplings. Cover, bring it to boil over medium high heat. If it boils over, uncover quickly to air it out & tilt the cover about 1”. Finish cooking over medium high heat, until dumplings are fully cooked and crispy on the bottom, about 10 minutes.Garnish with black sesame seeds and enjoy! Notes For Dipping Sauce 1 tbsp soy sauce +1 tbsp vinegar +1 tsp chili oil, optional

