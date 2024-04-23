31 Italian Cookie Recipes Nonna Would Love (2024)

Home Recipes Cuisines European Italian
Kristin SutterUpdated: Sep. 13, 2023
Grandma's traditional Italian cookie recipes are a family treasure. Bake up spumoni, pizzelle, biscotti and other heirlooms for the holidays or any time of year.
Italian Sprinkle Cookies
Of all the Italian cookie recipes I make, this is my favorite. These sprinkle cookies take some time, but, believe me, they are well worth it! My husband and I used to operate an Italian American restaurant, and this recipe goes back generations. —Gloria Cracchiolo, Newburgh, New York
Memorable Biscotti
The enticing aroma of anise filled the kitchen and wafted through the house as Mom baked these crisp cookies when I was a girl. Mom always kept a big glass jar filled so we had a supply of these traditional cookies on hand. —Cookie Curci, San Jose, California
Anise Pizzelle
These lovely, golden brown anise pizzelle cookies have a crisp texture and delicate anise flavor. I create them using a pizzelle iron. —Barbara Colucci, Rockledge, Florida
Lemon-Ricotta Cookies
I work for a Special Education school and our students run their own catering business. Every time they make these lemon-ricotta cookies for a catering event, they get raves. They are the yummiest and chewiest cookies ever! —Renee Phillips, Owosso, Michigan
Cinnamon Twirl Cookies
These rolled cookies are tasty and fun to make with your family. The sugary mixture of walnuts and cinnamon is a light, sweet filling that will leave everyone wanting another bite. —Phyllis Cappuccio, Malden, Massachusetts
Citrus Almond Cookies
These frosted goodies were a “must” every Christmas in my mother’s family. I think the blend of milk chocolate, toasted almonds, lemon and orange is cookie perfection.
Simply Sesames
My kitchen counter is covered with these crispy crowd-pleasers at Christmastime. I make them for friends and family. I also add them to care packages our church delivers to area senior citizens.
Almond Biscotti
I’ve learned to bake a double batch of this crisp almond biscotti recipe, because one batch goes too fast! It’s one of those classic Italian cookie recipes! —H. Michaelson, St. Charles, Illinois. Looking for more? Check out our collection of the best biscotti recipes.
Spumoni Slices
My sweet rectangles get their name from the old-fashioned tri-colored ice cream. Our whole family prefers them. —Mary Chupp, Chattanooga, Tennessee
Anise Sugar Cookies
As much as I love giving away my baking, a few goodies—like these anise sugar cookies—are keepers. The light anise flavor and buttery texture make them a perfect Christmas treat. —P. Marchesi, Rocky Point, Long Island, New York
Torcetti
Our Sicilian grandmother often had my sister and me roll out the dough for these tasty torcetti. These cookies are melt-in-your-mouth good without being overly sweet. —Joy Quici, Upland, California
Chocolate Amaretti
These classic almond paste cookies are like ones you'd find in an Italian bakery. My husband and children are always excited when I include these goodies in my holiday baking lineup. —Kathy Long, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin
Italian Pignoli Cookies
Cookies are the crown jewels of Italian confections. I can’t let a holiday go by without baking these traditional almond cookies rolled in mild pine nuts. —Maria Regakis, Saugus, Massachusetts
Almond Chocolate Biscotti
These white chocolate-drizzled cookies are a cinch to make, so I’m always happy to whip up a batch. This is good because my neighbors always look forward to them! —Ginger Chatfield, Muscatine, Iowa
Chocolate Fruit N Nut Cookies
Filled with fruit, nuts, chocolate and loads of flavor, these traditional Italian treats hit the spot. We enjoy them at Christmas with a hot beverage.
Cuccidati
The compliments make these Sicilian cookies worth the effort. It’s one of the best Italian cookie recipes I’ve found! —Carolyn Fafinski, Dunkirk, New York
Italian Lemon Cookies
Christmas wouldn't be the same without my grandmother's cookies. A plate full of these light and zesty cookies is divine! —Elisabeth Miller, Broadview Heights, Ohio
Chocolate Pistachio Biscotti
Chocolate, pistachios and cranberries make a dramatic, delicious trio. Introducing the cranberries to this recipe added tartness, texture and color, too. —Gilda Lester, Millsboro, Delaware
Italian Orange-Fig Cookies
This is one of the first holiday cookies I made when I found out I could no longer eat gluten. In those eight years, six of my family members and friends have also had to give up gluten, so these delicious Italian cookies have now become a treasured holiday tradition for all of us. By the way, no one will know they're gluten free unless you tell them! The cookies last for weeks if stored in a dry place. —Suzanne Banfield, Basking Ridge, New Jersey
Italian Sesame Cookies
These nontraditional European cookies aren't overly sweet and have a wonderful crunch from sesame seeds. They're the ideal accompaniment to a freshly brewed cup of coffee or tea. —Sarah Knoblock, Hyde Park, Indiana
Italian Holiday Cookies
Many of our holiday traditions center around the foods my mother made while I was growing up. These cookies, which we called "Strufoli", bring back wonderful memories. —Sue Seymour, Valatie, New York
Italian Cornmeal Spritz Cookies
A chef at a local culinary school gave me this recipe, and I've been using it for years. Italian cornmeal cookies are from the Piedmont region of northern Italy. They're not too sweet, and the glazed cherries add just the right touch. — Kristine Chayes, Smithtown, New York
Chocolate Almond Pizzelles
If you love fun baking gadgets, you'll enjoy making these crispy, almond-flavored cookies, which get their unique waffle design from a pizzelle maker. They bake up golden brown in only a few minutes. Feel free to double the chocolate drizzle if you'd like to cover the cookies more generously. —Hannah Riley, Norwalk, Ohio
In our family, Italian cookie recipes — like these nutty fig ones — are a big deal. I’m so proud to be passing on this Italian tradition to my two boys. —Angela Lemoine, Howell, New Jersey
Italian Honey Clusters
My mother made these treats, known as struffoli in Italian, for neighbors, teachers and anyone who stopped by. This is an Easter, Christmas and special-occasion classic, and many call them cookies even though these are honey-coated bits of deep-fried dough. —Sarah Knoblock, Hyde Park, Indiana
Pizzelle
This recipe was adapted from one that my Italian-born mother and grandmother followed. They used old irons on a gas stove, but now we have the convenience of electric pizzelle irons. These delectable cookies are still a traditional treat in our family. —Elizabeth Schwartz, Trevorton, Pennsylvania
Hazelnut Almond Biscotti
Pour a cup of coffee and indulge! Crisp, crunchy biscotti cookies are perfect for dunking. Hazelnuts and almonds make my favorite version even better. —Johnna Johnson, Scottsdale, Arizona
Italian Chocolate Spice Cookies
I recently found this old family recipe in my mom’s kitchen. I made a few adjustments to streamline the process, and the cookies turned out wonderfully. —Shawn Barto, Winter Garden, Florida
Italian Horn Cookies
My family has been making these delicate, fruit-filled Italian horn cookies for generations. They’re light and flaky, with the look of an elegant old-world pastry. —Gloria Siddiqui, Houston, Texas
My grandmother did not speak English very well, but she knew the language of great food. These wine cookies are crisp and best eaten after being dunked in even more wine.—Julia Meyers, Scottsdale, Arizona
Tender Italian Sugar Cookies
These traditional Italian cookies are moist and tender. —Weda Mosellie, Phillipsburg, New Jersey
Originally Published: December 08, 2021
Kristin Sutter
A big fan of homegrown cooking, Kristin has been a writer and editor for nearly 20 years. She has mastered the art of learning from her inexpert riffs on other people's truly good recipes.