38 Paleo Diet Snack Recipes (2024)

No grains? No problem. Paleo eaters may shun grains, processed vegetable oils, and refined sugars, but that doesn’t stop them from enjoying plenty of delicious dishes — and coming up with ingenious ingredient swaps.
Whether you’re a longtime primal eater looking for ideas and recipes or a newbie curious about what it’s like to go back to dietary basics, whether you’re looking for Paleo snacks for the kids or something easy for on-the-go munching, we’ve got 38 delicious Paleo snacks for you.
1. Cauliflower popcorn
Corn is a Paleo no-no, so replace the movie theater favorite with a nutritious cauliflower version. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes, and then sprinkle with onion powder and chives. Who knew cauliflower could be so crisp and yummy?
2. Pumpkin hummus
Going Paleo means saying goodbye to traditional hummus. This recipe swaps cashews for chickpeas, adding a nutty richness that works oh-so-well with pumpkin purée. Serve with slices of your favorite dippable vegetables or Paleo crackers.
Or just spoon it right into your mouth — we won’t judge.
3. Springtime guacamole
We could eat guac all day, every day. This nightshade-free version keeps the classic avocado, lime juice, and garlic and adds crunchy radishes and fresh green onions. Pink Himalayan salt sounds fancy, but if you don’t have it, kosher is fine.
4. Mediterranean hummus
Sure, you can’t have chickpeas, but that’s no reason to ditch hummus for good. This Mediterranean-inspired Paleo hummus blends roasted cauliflower, eggplant, and red pepper with the traditional tahini and lemon juice.
And since the blender is doing the work, why not swap in a fresh garlic clove for powdered?
5. Roasted garlic baba ghanoush
Eggplants are Paleo-friendly for most, but store-bought baba ghanoush can contain mayo — and that can mean unwanted vegetable oils. This version uses extra virgin olive oil. Yes, it’s allowed.
Try pairing this dip with some homemade Paleo-friendly rosemary-sesame crackers.
6. Prosciutto-wrapped melon
This sweet-salty-juicy Italian classic takes just minutes to prepare. Pick a ripe melon like cantaloupe or honeydew and wrap chunks in preservative-free prosciutto.
You can stop right there with no cooking, or you can take a few extra minutes to reduce balsamic vinegar into a glaze to drizzle on the plate. We say go for it. The sweet-sour glaze and fresh mint leaves take this to an A+ level finger food.
7. Prosciutto-wrapped asparagus
This is one of those dishes that look totally pro when served, but anyone could make it.
Just blanch the asparagus in boiling water for 2 minutes, and then plunge the spears into ice water to stop the cooking. Wrap them in preservative-free prosciutto and roast until the prosciutto is crisp, about 7 minutes.
This dish also impresses as an appetizer.
8. Roasted brussels sprouts with bacon
Ah, brussels sprouts. We’ve learned to love them in almost every form — except when they’re loaded with sweetened dried fruits and candied nuts. But here, fresh apples bring the counter-balancing sweetness brussels sprouts need.
It’s a terrific idea, roasting the sprouts with apples and diced bacon. Serve them topped with bright, fresh pomegranate seeds.
9. Avocado deviled eggs
We’ll eat these green eggs any day. Yup, that’s hard-boiled egg yolks mashed with avocado, cilantro, garlic, salt, and pepper. Bet you can’t eat just one.
10. Baked egg cups
Make these three-ingredient egg cups on Sunday and enjoy them throughout the week for breakfast or a quick snack. Just place a slice of bacon, an egg, and a few asparagus spears in each cup in your muffin tin.
They only take about 15 minutes to bake, and they look cute enough to bring to a potluck brunch.
11. Avocado tuna salad
Presentation is on point in this simple, protein-packed snack. Cut an avocado in half and scoop out the flesh, mixing the good stuff in a bowl with canned tuna, lemon juice, and onion. Scoop the mixture back into avocado halves, and satiation is moments away.
For an easy upgrade, use canned salmon.
12. Chunky monkey trail mix
Let’s face it: A lot of the best-tasting trail mixes aren’t the best for Paleo peeps, since sugar-coated dried fruit, milk chocolate morsels, and peanuts often take center stage.
Make your own version at home by opting for walnuts, cashews, and unsweetened banana chips. Paleo-friendly fudge chunks add just the right amount of sweetness.
13. Bacon-wrapped butternut squash
We’re pretty much down for bacon-wrapped anything, and lucky for us, it’s often Paleo- approved. Try this sweet and savory combo for a snack that’s great served hot or at room temp.
14. Egg-stuffed peppers
Stuffed peppers just got way simpler. Cut off the top of the pepper, toss out the seeds, and bake for 15 minutes. Then stuff with defrosted spinach, top with a raw egg, and bake for another 15 to 20, or until the egg whites are no longer transparent.
15. Rosemary roasted sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are a Paleo favorite, especially since they can be cooked so many different ways. This simple recipe lets the potato be the star, with just four other ingredients: fresh rosemary, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
16. Almond-crusted baked zucchini crisps
Coarse almond flour is the secret to the surprisingly crispy coating on these zucchini snacks. And they only take about 10 minutes to bake. Even non-Paleo eaters will love these.
17. Pepperoni pizza bites
No crust? No problem. These bite-size snacks use preservative-free pepperoni or salami as their base. Top with sweet peppers, tomatoes, sauce, almond “cheese,” and a sprinkle of fresh basil for the full pizza experience.
These bad boys just shout “Party time!”
18. Honey-lime chicken wings
Everyone loves wings. They’re a favorite takeout dish. But make them at home? Yes! And this recipe gets a special nod for proving wings don’t need to be breaded and deep-fried to taste great.
Instead, bake them in an Asian-inspired glaze and you’ll be rewarded with awesome sticky, sweet-salty, juicy wings.
19. Turkey meatballs
Paleo enthusiasts have revamped the art of making meatballs, and this recipe goes above and beyond by replacing the usual breadcrumbs with almond flour. Brown the meatballs to add a layer of flavor before baking them.
20. Kitchen sink egg muffins
Miss muffins on Paleo? Try this version for an infinitely customizable snack. Basically, they’re mini omelets baked in a muffin tin. You can fill them with your favorite veggies and meats and enjoy whenever a snack craving hits.
21. Beef jerky
Jerky lovers were eating Paleo before it was cool (well, before it was cool again). Dried or smoked meat is the modern caveperson’s ultimate snack. This simple recipe requires a dehydrator for a few hours. Real cave-dwellers would be so jealous.
22. Lemon-garlic chicken skewers
Here’s an easy kebab you can cook ahead of time (and trust us, if there’s any left in the fridge the next day, you’ll be happy).
Cut chicken breasts into cubes and marinate in lemon-garlic dressing for 1 to 3 hours. The blogger uses a prepared dressing, but you can make your own. Thread cubes onto a skewer and grill for about 15 minutes.
23. Kale chips with garlic aioli
The world has improved since the invention of kale chips. Here they’re paired with an awesome homemade mayo made with avocado oil.
Making the chips is so easy. Tear kale into bite-size pieces, coat in olive oil, sprinkle with sea salt and pepper, and bake until the edges are crunchy and brown. Let ’em cool, and then dip those chips.
24. Toasted pumpkin seeds
The star ingredients for this recipe are usually found around Halloween, so we like to make a big batch and package them up. Roasted pumpkin seeds keep well in sealed plastic bags for a truly mobile snack.
For a slightly spicier version, sprinkle with cumin or curry powder.
25. Rosemary sesame herb crackers
Crackers can be tough to replicate with Paleo-approved ingredients, but these hit all the right notes. They’re crisp, and the blend of nut flours, toasted sesame seeds, and fresh herbs give them a delightful flavor.
And have you noticed how expensive store-bought “healthy” crackers can be? For now on, we’re making our own.
26. Ultimate seed crackers
These crispy-crunchy Paleo crackers are made from a base of ground pumpkin seeds combined with flax, sesame, and chia seeds. Garlic and fresh herbs flavor these seedy wonders. Munch, munch, munch.
27. Chocolate coconut cashew bars
Energy bars are great on the go, but sometimes their long ingredient lists don’t make for the cleanest eating.
Make some no-bake Paleo bars on the cheap by processing cashews and figs to create a base. Pour a thin layer of melted dark chocolate over the top. Scatter unsweetened coconut flakes and sprinkle on some sea salt.
Now comes the hard part: You’ve gotta let it set in the fridge for a couple of hours.
28. Garlic herb-roasted nuts
DIY roasted nuts are easier than you might think. All you need is a bag of mixed nuts and a few ingredients from the pantry and fridge.
In this recipe, an egg white coats the nuts and makes the blend of savory spices stick to them. It takes about 15 minutes to bake the nuts. Cue up a Netflix movie and let the snacking begin.
29. Carrot cake energy balls
Sweet treats with carrots as the main ingredient? Sign us up.
Shred carrots and pecans in a food processor, and then mix with coconut flour, ground flaxseed, raw honey, and egg whites. Then it’s as easy as rolling into balls and baking for about 12 minutes.
Eat a few of these cinnamon-scented babies warm and save the rest for hikes, morning commutes, or that 3 p.m. energy drop.
30. Strawberry coconut ice cream
It’s not quite as easy as one-ingredient banana ice cream, but… shhhhh, it’s even tastier. The rich, smooth, creamy texture comes from the cream in the can of coconut milk. (Save the coconut water for another recipe.)
Even better, this can be made without an ice cream maker.
31. Grilled peaches
Grilling peaches brings out juicy, caramelized flavors. So bring it on.
All you have to do is cut fresh, ripe peaches in half and brush the cut sides with ghee or coconut oil. Then grill on medium-high heat, flesh side down, for 4 to 5 minutes.
Here’s a tip: We’ve cooked peaches in our cast-iron pan, and the results were terrific.
You can serve grilled peaches with a drizzle of natural honey or a sprinkle of cinnamon. But you know what? A balsamic reduction ramps up the flavor contrast to restaurant-worthy level.
32. Almond Joy fudgesicles
A Paleo work-around for an ice cream truck classic? We thought it was impossible, till we tried these fudgy chocolate bars. They’re avocado based (obviously) and use cocoa powder, honey, and coconut milk to mirror the original’s taste and consistency.
33. Strawberry banana sorbet
Four-ingredient recipes are always a winner in our book. This one uses frozen strawberries and bananas plus bit of almond milk and vanilla. Blend them all in a food processor or high-speed blender and freeze for a few hours. Sweet, sweet sorbet, here you come.
34. Blackberry mint lime fruit leather
Avoid added sugars and preservatives with this homemade fruit leather. Use blackberries, mint, lime juice and zest, and honey for a sweet-tart flavor combo. Blend all the ingredients and then pour the mixture onto parchment paper and bake until dry.
You’ll never go back to the store-bought stuff.
35. Almond butter baked apples
Switch up the old-fashioned baked apple with this Paleo version. Fill cored apples with almond butter, pecans, pumpkin seeds, raisins, and coconut. Season with a pinch of sea salt and cinnamon and a drizzle of maple syrup.
Bake in the oven for just 30 minutes. And serve warm. The flavors meld in the most delightful way.
36. Dark chocolate coconut energy bites
Another awesome take on no-bake energy balls, this recipe uses dates, nuts, unsweetened cocoa powder, coconut, and vanilla for a sweet treat that tastes like a health-ified brownie bite.
37. Magic cookie bars
Paleo cookie bars sounds like an oxymoron, but decadence awaits in these layered cookies. First a coconut flour crust, then a layer of nuts, dark chocolate chips, and unsweetened coconut flakes. Now pour on the coconut milk-honey topping and bake.
This recipe has replaced those for traditional (sugar-bomb) bar cookies in our recipe box.
38. Pumpkin pie chia pudding
Ditch the pumpkin pie and make this sweet custard instead. Dates sweeten puréed pumpkin and creamy nut milk. All the fall spices — cinnamon, ground ginger, nutmeg, and allspice — make this chia pudding sing “Fall!”
The Paleo diet doesn’t have to feel restrictive, somber, or cave-like. That’s where snacking comes in. We’re used to snacking, and we like to snack, whether at home or on the go. These recipes make it easy to snack deliciously, Paleo-style.