38 Paleo Diet Snack Recipes (2024)

No grains? No problem. Paleo eaters may shun grains, processed vegetable oils, and refined sugars, but that doesn't stop them from enjoying plenty of delicious dishes — and coming up with ingenious ingredient swaps. Whether you're a longtime primal eater looking for ideas and recipes or a newbie curious about what it's like to go back to dietary basics, whether you're looking for Paleo snacks for the kids or something easy for on-the-go munching, we've got 38 delicious Paleo snacks for you.

On-the-go Paleo snacks 23. Kale chips with garlic aioli The world has improved since the invention of kale chips. Here they're paired with an awesome homemade mayo made with avocado oil. Making the chips is so easy. Tear kale into bite-size pieces, coat in olive oil, sprinkle with sea salt and pepper, and bake until the edges are crunchy and brown. Let 'em cool, and then dip those chips. 24. Toasted pumpkin seeds The star ingredients for this recipe are usually found around Halloween, so we like to make a big batch and package them up. Roasted pumpkin seeds keep well in sealed plastic bags for a truly mobile snack. For a slightly spicier version, sprinkle with cumin or curry powder. 25. Rosemary sesame herb crackers Crackers can be tough to replicate with Paleo-approved ingredients, but these hit all the right notes. They're crisp, and the blend of nut flours, toasted sesame seeds, and fresh herbs give them a delightful flavor. And have you noticed how expensive store-bought "healthy" crackers can be? For now on, we're making our own. 26. Ultimate seed crackers These crispy-crunchy Paleo crackers are made from a base of ground pumpkin seeds combined with flax, sesame, and chia seeds. Garlic and fresh herbs flavor these seedy wonders. Munch, munch, munch. 27. Chocolate coconut cashew bars Energy bars are great on the go, but sometimes their long ingredient lists don't make for the cleanest eating. Make some no-bake Paleo bars on the cheap by processing cashews and figs to create a base. Pour a thin layer of melted dark chocolate over the top. Scatter unsweetened coconut flakes and sprinkle on some sea salt. Now comes the hard part: You've gotta let it set in the fridge for a couple of hours. 28. Garlic herb-roasted nuts DIY roasted nuts are easier than you might think. All you need is a bag of mixed nuts and a few ingredients from the pantry and fridge. In this recipe, an egg white coats the nuts and makes the blend of savory spices stick to them. It takes about 15 minutes to bake the nuts. Cue up a Netflix movie and let the snacking begin. 29. Carrot cake energy balls Sweet treats with carrots as the main ingredient? Sign us up. Shred carrots and pecans in a food processor, and then mix with coconut flour, ground flaxseed, raw honey, and egg whites. Then it's as easy as rolling into balls and baking for about 12 minutes. Eat a few of these cinnamon-scented babies warm and save the rest for hikes, morning commutes, or that 3 p.m. energy drop.