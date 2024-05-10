Homemade Italian Limoncello Recipe (2024)

Published: Feb 18, 2022 · Modified: Jun 21, 2023 . This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.

A traditional homemade Italian Limoncello is citrusy, sweet and strong. Keep it cold in the freezer, it is the perfect way to end the most lavish meal. A traditional homemade Limoncello is so high in alcohol, it never freezes. No wonder in Italy we call it digestive. Put it in a fancy bottle and you have a special edible gift for your friends.

Limoncello, Lemoncello, Lemon Chello

Limoncello is a traditional recipe from the south of Italy where lemons trees find their natural habitat. The authentic Italian name is Limoncello.

The southern coastal regions have the perfect micro-climate for citrus trees, that is why the best commercial limoncello is made in the Amalfi coast and in Sicily.

Although in Italy we rarely buy Limoncello, as we prefer to make it at home.

The difference in taste and consistency is remarkable, and it is so easy to make.

If you want to try another traditional Italian Limoncello recipe, you can check the recipe: homemade Italian Limoncello cream made with a milk syrup.

How do you drink Limoncello in Italy

In Italy, the Limoncello is stored in the freezer, as well as the glasses where it will be served. Usually, it is served at the end of a lavish meal (preferably evening) either together with a dessert or after.

It citrusy flavour cleanse the palate and the alcohol helps digestion. It is served freezing cold to smooth the strong taste of the alcohol.

This is how you recognize a good quality Limoncello. Because it contains a high percentage of alcohol, Limoncello does not solidify like ice, but it remains creamy.

If a Limoncello solidifies in the freezer it means it is mostly made of sugar and water and does not have a good level of alcohol.

Ingredients you need

You will need:

10/12 non-treated, unwaxed lemons

4 cups - 1 lt of 95% alcohol or vodka

2 lb - 900 gr of sugar

6 cups of water

Making Limoncello from scratch is very easy, but you need to let it rest and infuse for several days before you can complete the recipe.

It will not be ready immediately so plan ahead.

How to make Limoncello

Infuse the lemon zest

Peel the lemons with a potato peeler, as thin as possible. Try to take only the zest, not the pith, the white part of the lemon. Cut them into small pieces so that they come out of the bottle easily when you filter the liquor Insert them in a large bottle with a wide bottleneck Pour the alcohol in the bottle and let the zest infuse for about 10 days in a dark place Try to shake the bottle at least every second day

Mix it with syrup

To make the syrup, boil the sugar in the water for a few minutes until it is completely dissolved Let it cool down completely Filter the alcohol and discharge the lemon zest Pour the alcohol into the syrup and mix well Pour it in bottles and let it rest in a dry place

How to serve Limoncello

As Limoncello is very high in alcohol, it should be served frozen cold in cold small glasses. Both the Limoncello bottle and the shot glasses should be stored in the freezer.

A store bought Limoncello may solidify in the freezer because it tends to be more sugary than alcoholic.

A homemade or good quality Limoncello never solidifies when stored in the freezer because of its high alcohol content and it can be easily poured into the glasses from frozen.

Limoncello is so alcoholic that it will last for years, however, its flavor will be at its best after resting for 1 month. After 6 months, it will loose some of the aroma.

Top tips

Make sure the lemons are non-treated and unwaxed.

Some types of lemon have a very bitter pith, try to use Amalfi or Sorrento lemons

When you cut the zest try not to take the pith, the white part of the lemons

Make sure the bottle has a large bottleneck otherwise it will be difficult to remove the lemon zest from the bottle

In Italy, you can find 95% alcohol for liquors, but since it is difficult to find outside Italy you can use Vodka

Serve the Limoncello cold and in cold glasses

Bottle the Limoncello in fancy bottles to make edible gifts, your friends will love it

Desserts you can serve with Limoncello

Here is a list of desserts you can serve with limoncello:

FAQ

How do you drink Limoncello in Italy? In Italy we drink Limoncello at the end of our meals. It is served frozen cold in cold shot glasses. A good quality of Limoncello should have a high level of alcohol and does not solidify when frozen. If your frozen Limoncello is too solid to pour it means it is too high in sugar and low in alcohol. It is practically a Lemon sorbet. What can I do with leftover lemons? With the leftover lemons I make a lemon sorbet with Vodka. I like to serve it at the end of a seafood meal. If I am having a lavish dinner with 6 meal courses, and I am serving both seafood and meat, I serve the lemon sorbet to cleanse the palate from the seafood before moving into the meat course. What can I do with the leftover lemon zests? I usually freeze them and use them to flavor cakes and biscuits. Does limoncello need to be refrigerated? Limoncello does not need to be refrigerated as its high level of alcohol prevents any room temperature deterioration. However, as Limoncello should be served freezing cold, you should store it in the freezer if you plan to serve it. Can you get botulism from homemade liqueurs? See the answer below

No risk of botulism

Since a reader asked, I would like to reassure everyone who has doubts, this liqueur is not at risk of botulism. This recipe uses Alcohol 95% or vodka 50% of ethanol.

A study proves botulism cannot grow in Alcohol: ”The growth and neurotoxin production (botulism) was delayed by an ethanol concentration of 4% ethanol and completely inhibited by a concentration of 6%”.

Effect of Ethanol on the growth of Colstridium botulinum

Botulism concerns home canning… not fermentation or infusions of fruits and vegetables. Here is more information about botulism from the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service:

Clostridium Botulinum

Setting up a liqueur workshop

More homemade liqueurs recipes

Homemade liqueurs are such a satisfying project, enjoy them after dinner with your partner on a special day, offer them at the end of a dinner party or package them in fancy bottles as an edible gift.

I already have some published and more will come. Just be ready when the fruits are in season to start your collection:

