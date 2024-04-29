47 Easy Keto Dinner Recipes You'll Make Nonstop (2024)

We've got three words for you: Keto. Chicken. Parm.
If you're new to the keto diet, you might be thinking, Wait, what can I eat really? As it turns out, plenty of things! And that's absolutely the case come dinnertime. Even if the rest of your household isn't keto, these 45 keto dinner ideas are proof that 1. It couldn't be easier to stay on the diet, and 2. Many of your favorites are already pretty keto-friendly, too! Believe us, if you serve up some Tuscan butter shrimp, no one will ever suspect you're feeding them any sort of "health" food. 😉
When trying to change your eating habits, some people avoid all their top comfort food classics. But we're not about that kind of lifestyle, and we don't think you should either! Keto-fying some of your favorites is actually pretty simple, without any hard-to-find ingredients either. Crushed pork rinds are the savory secret for adding that fried-style crispy crunch to our recipes for keto breaded shrimp and keto fried chicken, while cauliflower rice adds heft to our keto beef stroganoff and keto stuffed cabbage.
Like we said, so many of our stand-by dinner recipes are themselves already keto-friendly. Our recipes for garlicky Greek chicken and feta and herb-crusted salmon are that perfect combination of "easy" yet "dinner party-friendly" everyone will be more than glad to dig into. Just be sure to pair your main event with plenty of keto-friendly side dishes, and dinner is basically served.
For even more super easy keto recipes, check out our favorite keto breakfasts, keto lunch recipes, and keto desserts next!
1
Cauliflower Fried Rice
Fried rice is a classic and comforting recipe that everyone loves…except maybe those who are trying to eat less rice. Whether you’re skipping carbs, trying to eat more vegetables, or are just looking for a lighter side dish so you can eat more orange chicken (relatable!), this cauliflower fried rice is for you.
Get the Cauliflower Fried Rice recipe.
2
Philly Cheesesteak Lettuce Wraps
You won't miss the hoagie in these low-carb Philly Cheesesteak lettuce wraps. Yes, they're made with provolone—NOT Cheez Whiz. And before you get all riled up, no, they're not in any way authentic. We'll be the first to admit it!
Get the Philly Cheesesteak Lettuce Wraps recipe.
3
Chicken Alfredo Spaghetti Squash
Whether you're trying to go low-carb or simply love cooking spaghetti squash, this chicken Alfredo-inspired recipe is a worthwhile weeknight chicken dinner you should add to your rotation.
Get the Chicken Alfredo Spaghetti Squash recipe.
4
Keto Beef Stroganoff
Nothing says comfort food quite like a warm bowl of classic beef stroganoff. This keto dinner replaces the usual egg noodles with steaming cauliflower rice for a cozy bowl of goodness.
Get the Keto Beef Stroganoff recipe.
5
Italian Antipasto Brussels Sprouts Salad
Piled high with a variety of cheeses, slices of cured meats, and briny veggies, an antipasto platter is a beautiful sight to behold. If you too love the famed spread and want to enjoy its flavors in as many ways as possible, you've gotta make this Brussels sprouts salad next.
Get the Italian Antipasto Brussels Sprouts Salad recipe.
6
Feta & Herb-Crusted Salmon
We get it, salmon can be a little… intimidating. Trust us, though—you’ve just gotta find the cooking method that works for you. One of our favorites? Covering a whole fish, rather than individual fillets, with fun toppings to add flavor all on just one sheet pan. For this Mediterranean-inspired version, you just arrange your salmon on a sheet tray (lined with aluminum foil for the easiest cleanup), sprinkle on the toppings, and bake it for 25 minutes. No flipping, no sticking, and no mess!
Get the .
7
Garlicky Greek Chicken
If you're looking for a simple—but super satisfying—way to switch up your weeknight chicken dinner rotation, this is it. All it takes is a few basic ingredients (that you most likely already have on hand) to transform chicken thighs into an herby, garlicky dream. The best part? Your sides and main dish will both be ready in under an hour, making this an ideal last-minute, filling dinner. We paired this one-pan meal with roasted zucchini and asparagus, but you can can switch it up with whatever is in season that you have on hand.
Get the Garlicky Greek Chicken recipe.
8
Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers
If you can't get enough of the classic Philly cheesesteak, but are craving a low-carb version for weeknight dinner, let us introduce our cheesesteak-stuffed peppers. There's no limit to filling options for the versatile stuffed peppers, but when we're craving classic cheesy, rich flavors, this is the recipe we turn to. Filled with tender sirloin steak, mushrooms, onions, and two slices of cheese, these tender, soft peppers give a welcome veggie boost to the beloved sandwich's iconic flavors.
Get the Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers recipe.
9
Cacio E Pepe Egg Noodles
Cacio e pepe is one of our all time FAVORITE pasta dishes. This lightened-up version calls for making your pasta from scratch—the good news is it's SO much easier than it sounds. All you need is a good nonstick pan. It's so simple and yet so fun to make and, of course, absolutely delicious.
Get the Cacio E Pepe Egg Noodles recipe.
10
Keto Beef Stew
Making beef stew keto-friendly only means a few simple swaps. It's still just as silky and deeply comforting as the original.
Get the Keto Beef Stew recipe.
11
Keto Chicken Parmesan
No one can deny a good chicken Parm. This version, coated with almond flour and LOTS of Parmesan, is both keto-friendly and completely irresistible.
Get the Keto Chicken Parmesan recipe.
12
Garlic Butter Meatballs
While nothing could never replace the spot pasta holds in our hearts, these garlic butter meatballs and zoodles are a very close second. Low-carb and gluten-free, this is a simple weeknight dinner that will deliver on that rich pasta sauce taste, while helping you get in another helping of veggies. In our book, that’s a dinner winner.
Get the Garlic Butter Meatballs recipe.
13
Sheet-Pan Garlic Butter Salmon & Asparagus
Garlic and butter might be one of the greatest flavor pairings of all time. Now, garlic butter is here to save your weeknight dinner with this one-pan salmon & asparagus meal that's ready in as little as 30 minutes! In this simple sheet-pan supper, salmon teams up with asparagus and onions.
Get the .
14
Turkey Taco Lettuce Wraps
We’re always on the lookout for yummy ground turkey recipes, and this one is one of our faves. These lettuce wraps come together fast (just 20 minutes!), are super flavorful, and can be customized how you like it. Top them with your favorite taco toppings, really anything goes!
Get the Turkey Taco Lettuce Wraps recipe.
15
Pizza Frittata
If you're craving pizza for breakfast but want a substantial meal, turn to this pizza frittata. We load this frittata up with marinara, shredded mozzarella, and sliced pepperoni for savory pizza flavor in the classic frittata form. Serve at as the ultimate brunch dish, or for a protein-packed breakfast-for-dinner.
Get the Pizza Frittata recipe.
16
Garlic Butter Shrimp & Asparagus
Similar to our lemon garlic butter shrimp, but with an extra-springy vegetable addition, this garlic butter shrimp & asparagus is simple—it only takes 20 minutes from start to finish—and is great for any level of cook.
Get the .
17
Keto Fried Chicken
To make a low-carb fried chicken we skipped the flour and went for pork rinds (!) and Parmesan instead.
Get the Keto Fried Chicken recipe.
18
Keto Mac & Cheese
If you're on keto, you know there are a lot of no-nos in . This version takes out all the trouble children (ahem, PASTA) without sacrificing flavor. The pork rind topping is totally optional, but we think it adds a pleasant crunch.
Get the .
19
Garlicky Lemon Mahi Mahi
Mahi mahi is firm, mild fish that is beautifully flaky and tender no matter the way you cook it. Our favorite way to prep it? Cook it on the stove with some fresh asparagus, and then smother it in a lemony butter sauce. Pair it with some extra lemon wedges, a savory roasted green like balsamic Parm roasted green beans and some ultra-creamy mashed cauliflower.
Get the Garlicky Lemon Mahi Mahi recipe.
20
Keto Meatballs
Extra cheese holds these tender meatballs together perfectly without any type of flour. A breeze to whip up makes these the perfect weeknight dinner for everyone and leaving you plenty of time whip up a Keto Cheesecake for dessert!
Get the Keto Meatballs recipe.
