74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (2024)

A couple of weeks ago a friend of mine invited our family over for dinner. We are close friends so things are pretty laid back whenever we visit each other.

So it was no surprise when I got there that she hadn’t started cooking yet. She wanted to know what we wanted for dinner, and we chatted for a while.

Then I saw her pull out this amazing machine. She had decided she was going to make spaghetti with meat sauce, but her hamburger was still frozen.

And that is when she introduced me to the Instant Pot. Ever sinceI’ve been tottering on the edge of buying one.

Now, after knowing all it can do, I think I’m just about convinced that having one in my life would make things a little easier.

For those of you unfamiliar with an Instant Pot, it is an amazing pressurized machine that allows you to take food from frozen to cooked in only a matter of minutes. But it is easier to use (and less intimidating) than a regular pressure cooker.

Plus, it saves you a ton of time. Which is why I’m going to share with you some of the internet’s best recipes so you can see for yourself how versatile this one kitchen appliance can be andconvince you to get one.

Instant Pot Recipes

1. Instant Pot Blueberry Jam

Do you like to make homemade jam? If so, then your job just got a little easier. Thanks to the Instant Pot you can now make your jam even faster. It looks delicious too.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

2. Instant Pot Cubed Steak and Gravy

I love cubed steak. It is probably one of my favorite meals. So when I learned you could make it in an Instant Pot in only 4 minutes it sent me over the moon.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

3. Instant Pot Pineapple Upside Down Cake

When I was growing up, one of my favorite cakes that my mom made was a pineapple upside down cake. Now it can be made in under 20 minutes in your Instant Pot. That is amazing!

Make this Instant Pot recipe

4. Instant Pot Baked Apples

Baked apples are a great treat when you want something sweet, but arestill trying to be a little on the healthy side. Combine both in under 10 minutes in your Instant Pot.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

5. Instant Pot Cough Syrup

You didn’t think Instant Pots were only for food, did you? No, in this case, you can also make your own homemade cough syrup. That way you know exactly what is in it.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

6. Instant Pot Strawberry Jam

I am a huge fan of strawberry jam. It tastes so good on practically anything. But this recipe is even better. It includes only 3 ingredients, cooks for only 1 minute, and then takes 15 minutes for a natural release, and that is all there is to it.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

7. Instant Pot DIY Sandwich Meat

Would you like to have your own homemade sandwich meat that you know exactly what went into it? If so, then you need to give this recipe a try. You can cook it yourself and have a good amount of sandwich meat ready to go in about 30 minutes.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

8. Instant Pot Vegetable Soup

I am a huge soup fan, especially over the winter months. So when I saw that I could whip up my favorite soup in about 20 minutes, I was definitely interested in learning more. Thanks to your Instant Pot you can enjoy vegetable soup much faster too.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

9. Instant Pot Creamed Corn

You don’t have to use your Instant Pot for main dishes. It can come in handy for side dishes as well. A great example of that would be this delicious homemade creamed corn. It looks so good that you’ll be tempted to try it immediately.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

10. Instant Pot Tomato Basil Soup

My family loves tomato soup, but I hate feeding them the canned stuff. So when I realized I could make their favorite soup, using real ingredients, and it wouldn’t take all day I was very excited.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

11. Instant Pot Yogurt

Making your own homemade yogurt isn’t a difficult task. But now it is even easier because it can be made even more efficiently in your Instant Pot. Now, you can save time and money.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

12. Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs

My husband loves hard boiled eggs, but if I’m honest, I don’t like making them. However, using the Instant Pot makes this task less daunting. So now I guess I’ll have no excuse to keep his favorite healthy snack on hand.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

13. Instant Pot Rice Pudding

Rice pudding is a great dessert no matter what your budget. We ate it a lot as a family when we were on areally tight beans-and-rice budget. But the Instant Pot makes this pennies dessert seem a little more appetizing.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

14. Instant Pot Monkey Bread

Monkey bread is a great treat. You can eat it for breakfast, as part of brunch, when you have breakfast for dinner, or as a snack. Thanks to Instant Pot it can be a dish that can easily come together too.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

15. Instant Pot Salisbury Steak

I’m a fan of Salisbury steak. I love the steak, mushrooms, and gravy. In my opinion, it is a great flavor combination. But now I can make it even easier thanks to the Instant Pot and its fast cooking technique.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

16. Instant Pot Oreo Cheesecake

Are you a dessert person? Do you love cheesecake? If so, then you’ll love this recipe for a fast Oreo cheesecake. It would be the great finish to any meal.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

17. Instant Pot Barbecue Ribs

My husband would definitely love an Instant Pot. He loves ribs. Every time we go out to eat, if the restaurant has ribs, he eats them. So any kitchen tool that can bring him ribs faster, he’d be a fan of.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

18. Instant Pot Spaghetti

This is the dish that started it all for me. My friend was going to whip up spaghetti in no time flat right in her Instant Pot. It saved her time to cook and time to clean, which are both great things to say about a recipe.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

19. Instant Pot Popcorn

We love to eat popcorn as a snack around our house. It is frugal, healthy, and pretty easy to make. Well, it just got a little easier since it, too, can be made in the Instant Pot.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

20. Instant Pot Banana French Toast

Yes, the Instant Pot can help you with lunch, dinner, and snacks. But that isn’t all. It can also come to the rescue for a delicious and fast breakfast too. Try this banana French toast and see what you think.

Make this Instant Pot recipe