74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (2024)

A couple of weeks ago a friend of mine invited our family over for dinner. We are close friends so things are pretty laid back whenever we visit each other.

So it was no surprise when I got there that she hadn’t started cooking yet. She wanted to know what we wanted for dinner, and we chatted for a while.

Then I saw her pull out this amazing machine. She had decided she was going to make spaghetti with meat sauce, but her hamburger was still frozen.

And that is when she introduced me to the Instant Pot. Ever sinceI’ve been tottering on the edge of buying one.

Now, after knowing all it can do, I think I’m just about convinced that having one in my life would make things a little easier.

For those of you unfamiliar with an Instant Pot, it is an amazing pressurized machine that allows you to take food from frozen to cooked in only a matter of minutes. But it is easier to use (and less intimidating) than a regular pressure cooker.

Plus, it saves you a ton of time. Which is why I’m going to share with you some of the internet’s best recipes so you can see for yourself how versatile this one kitchen appliance can be andconvince you to get one.

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (1)

Instant Pot Recipes

1. Instant Pot Blueberry Jam

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (2)

Do you like to make homemade jam? If so, then your job just got a little easier. Thanks to the Instant Pot you can now make your jam even faster. It looks delicious too.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

2. Instant Pot Cubed Steak and Gravy

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (3)

I love cubed steak. It is probably one of my favorite meals. So when I learned you could make it in an Instant Pot in only 4 minutes it sent me over the moon.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

3. Instant Pot Pineapple Upside Down Cake

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (4)

When I was growing up, one of my favorite cakes that my mom made was a pineapple upside down cake. Now it can be made in under 20 minutes in your Instant Pot. That is amazing!

Make this Instant Pot recipe

4. Instant Pot Baked Apples

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (5)

Baked apples are a great treat when you want something sweet, but arestill trying to be a little on the healthy side. Combine both in under 10 minutes in your Instant Pot.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

5. Instant Pot Cough Syrup

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (6)

You didn’t think Instant Pots were only for food, did you? No, in this case, you can also make your own homemade cough syrup. That way you know exactly what is in it.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

6. Instant Pot Strawberry Jam

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (7)

I am a huge fan of strawberry jam. It tastes so good on practically anything. But this recipe is even better. It includes only 3 ingredients, cooks for only 1 minute, and then takes 15 minutes for a natural release, and that is all there is to it.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

7. Instant Pot DIY Sandwich Meat

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (8)

Would you like to have your own homemade sandwich meat that you know exactly what went into it? If so, then you need to give this recipe a try. You can cook it yourself and have a good amount of sandwich meat ready to go in about 30 minutes.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

8. Instant Pot Vegetable Soup

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (9)

I am a huge soup fan, especially over the winter months. So when I saw that I could whip up my favorite soup in about 20 minutes, I was definitely interested in learning more. Thanks to your Instant Pot you can enjoy vegetable soup much faster too.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

9. Instant Pot Creamed Corn

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (10)

You don’t have to use your Instant Pot for main dishes. It can come in handy for side dishes as well. A great example of that would be this delicious homemade creamed corn. It looks so good that you’ll be tempted to try it immediately.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

10. Instant Pot Tomato Basil Soup

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (11)

My family loves tomato soup, but I hate feeding them the canned stuff. So when I realized I could make their favorite soup, using real ingredients, and it wouldn’t take all day I was very excited.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

11. Instant Pot Yogurt

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (12)

Making your own homemade yogurt isn’t a difficult task. But now it is even easier because it can be made even more efficiently in your Instant Pot. Now, you can save time and money.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

12. Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (13)

My husband loves hard boiled eggs, but if I’m honest, I don’t like making them. However, using the Instant Pot makes this task less daunting. So now I guess I’ll have no excuse to keep his favorite healthy snack on hand.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

13. Instant Pot Rice Pudding

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (14)

Rice pudding is a great dessert no matter what your budget. We ate it a lot as a family when we were on areally tight beans-and-rice budget. But the Instant Pot makes this pennies dessert seem a little more appetizing.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

14. Instant Pot Monkey Bread

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (15)

Monkey bread is a great treat. You can eat it for breakfast, as part of brunch, when you have breakfast for dinner, or as a snack. Thanks to Instant Pot it can be a dish that can easily come together too.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

15. Instant Pot Salisbury Steak

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (16)

I’m a fan of Salisbury steak. I love the steak, mushrooms, and gravy. In my opinion, it is a great flavor combination. But now I can make it even easier thanks to the Instant Pot and its fast cooking technique.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

16. Instant Pot Oreo Cheesecake

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (17)

Are you a dessert person? Do you love cheesecake? If so, then you’ll love this recipe for a fast Oreo cheesecake. It would be the great finish to any meal.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

17. Instant Pot Barbecue Ribs

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (18)

My husband would definitely love an Instant Pot. He loves ribs. Every time we go out to eat, if the restaurant has ribs, he eats them. So any kitchen tool that can bring him ribs faster, he’d be a fan of.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

18. Instant Pot Spaghetti

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (19)

This is the dish that started it all for me. My friend was going to whip up spaghetti in no time flat right in her Instant Pot. It saved her time to cook and time to clean, which are both great things to say about a recipe.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

19. Instant Pot Popcorn

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (20)

We love to eat popcorn as a snack around our house. It is frugal, healthy, and pretty easy to make. Well, it just got a little easier since it, too, can be made in the Instant Pot.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

20. Instant Pot Banana French Toast

74 Delicious Instant Pot Recipes You'll Want to Make All the Time (21)

Yes, the Instant Pot can help you with lunch, dinner, and snacks. But that isn’t all. It can also come to the rescue for a delicious and fast breakfast too. Try this banana French toast and see what you think.

Make this Instant Pot recipe

FAQs

Can you put frozen meat in an Instant Pot? ›

It is safe to cook frozen food in a pressure cooker because it uses pressure to move food through the "Danger Zone" quickly. As a result, you don't run into the issues that you would find by cooking frozen food in a slow cooker, where it can stay too long in the Danger Zone and could become unsafe.

What is the best and easiest Instant Pot? ›

The Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker was immediately our favorite out of all the models we tested. Conquering our cooking tests with ease and precision, this model is functional and affordable. We were impressed by how many purposes it serves and how easy it was to use and clean it.

What is the one pot meal trend? ›

This age-old preparation method is found among almost all ethnicities and cultures, and as its name suggests, it needs just one pot or pan. This pot may be a Dutch Oven, casserole dish, tagine, roast pan, skillet, or wok. All your vegetables, protein, and starches are mixed in just one vessel.

What kind of foods can you cook in an Instant Pot? ›

Whether you're short on time, hungry, or just impatient, these recipes are for you.
  • Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup. ...
  • Instant Pot Chicken Bone Broth. ...
  • Tangy Instant Pot Baby Back Ribs. ...
  • Instant Pot Carnitas. ...
  • Instant Pot Pasta Primavera. ...
  • Instant Pot Cinnamon Rolls. ...
  • Instant Pot Baby Potatoes.
Dec 13, 2023

Can you put raw meat in a pressure cooker? ›

Diced Meat

Season your meat as you normally would. Heat a little oil using the Sauté function and sear the meat. Add 1 1/2 cups of liquid (water, stock, etc.). Cook for 20 minutes (per pound of meat) at high pressure for large chunks and 15 minutes (per pound of meat) for small chunks.

What meat can I cook from frozen? ›

Not only can you cook beef, chicken, and pork from frozen, it also results in properly-cooked, juicy chicken, tender steaks, and delicious pork chops when done right.

Will Instant Pots be discontinued? ›

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal in March, Ben Gadbois, the CEO of Instant Brands, expressed his optimism about the company's signature item, the Instant Pot. “We believe that the Instant Pot product is going to be around for a long, long, long time, and we still sell a lot of volume,” he told the outlet.

Are instapots worth the money? ›

Yes, the Instant Pot is widely considered an effective and versatile pressure cooker. Many users find it worth the price due to its convenience, time-saving features, and ability to perform various cooking functions in one appliance.

What is the best all-in-one cooker? ›

While Ninja has earned the title of our best overall, we also love our best value pick, the Chef's IQ (available at Walmart), for its minimal design and customizable cook functions. The Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer is the best multicooker we've tested.

What is the new cooking pot craze? ›

The Instant Pot multi cooker has become the latest craze that has seemingly made pressure cookers trendy (who would have thought?). Considering they're designed to handle all your cooking needs in one pot, you can see why everyone's excited.

What is a one dish meal? ›

One-dish literally means just one pot. And one cooking dish means very little clean up during and after the meal. Saving time on clean up frees even more time to spend as you wish.

Is it OK to cook frozen meat directly? ›

Information. Raw or cooked meat, poultry or casseroles can be cooked or reheated from the frozen state. However, it will take approximately one and a half times as long to cook.

Can I put frozen meat in a slow cooker? ›

It is best to thaw meat or poultry before putting it into a slow cooker. Frozen pieces will take longer to reach a safe internal temperature and could possibly result in foodborne illness. Frozen or partially frozen foods can also cool everything else in the slow cooker.

