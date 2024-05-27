AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (2024)

- Watch Quiet thenoise
- Watchthefilm
Adaptive Audio. Now playing.
- Up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation.
- Transparency mode to hear the world around you.
- All-new Adaptive Audio intelligently tailors noise control to your environment.
- SpatialAudio takes immersion to a remarkably personal level.
- And a single charge delivers 6 hours of battery life.
Audio performance
H2.More
immersive
by
every
measure.
The Apple-designed H2 chip is the force behind the advanced audio performance of AirPodsPro, working with the driver and amplifier to create crisp, high-definition sound. It uses computational algorithms to deliver noise cancellation, superior three-dimensional sound, and efficient battery life — all at once.
AirPodsPro will pair with AppleVisionPro to deliver Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency, for an unprecedented sound experience.1 Both feature the H2 chip, communicating at industry-shattering speed and unlocking a revolutionary new format rendering pure, uncompressed sound in real time. So your movies, shows, and games become breathtakingly immersive.
The chip uses powerful adaptation algorithms to process sound more quickly, tuning audio at the precise moment you hear it. Every detail is rendered for your specific ear shape, immersing you in higher‑fidelitysound.
An inward-facing microphone works with voice enhancement algorithms to recognize and articulate your voice, so your phone and video calls always sound completely natural.
A custom-built driver and amplifier work with the H2chip to provide lower distortion during playback, so you’ll hear deeper bass and crisper highs — across all volume levels.
Intelligent noise control
Unheard-of sound.
On every level.
The H2-powered AirPodsPro now feature Adaptive Audio,2 automatically prioritizing sounds that need your attention as you move through the world. By seamlessly blending Active Noise Cancellation with Transparency mode when you need it, Adaptive Audio magically delivers the right mix of sound for any environment.
Up to
2x
more Active
Noise Cancellation.3
A driver and acoustic algorithms help Active Noise Cancellation reduce more unwanted noise. With control over what you hear — and don’t hear — you can immerse yourself in music and podcasts, or simply stay focused, like never before.
Noise-cancelling microphones and a rear vent are optimally placed to quickly detect sound coming in, working together to counter noise before it reaches your ear.
Four pairs of silicone tips are included to fit a wide range of ears. The tips secure AirPodsPro in place and create an acoustic seal that closes in the sound.
L
M
S
XS
Transparency mode harnesses the power of H2 to minimize the intensity of loud noises like sirens or power tools — so you can comfortably hear the world aroundyou.
Personalized Volume2 uses machine learning to understand your listening preferences in different environments, and automatically adapts sound based on your patterns overtime.
When you’re wearing AirPodsPro and need to speak with someone nearby, Conversation Awareness2 automatically lowers the volume of what’s playing, enhances voices in front ofyou, and reduces background noise.
A higher level ofcontrol.
Touch control lets you manage playback functions from the stem. Swipe up or down to adjust volume, press to play and pause music or mute and unmute yourself on calls, and press twice to end a call. You can also hold the stem to switch betweenlistening modes.
Personalized listening
Sound.
Tuned toyou.
AirPodsPro take the listening experience to a new level of individuality. Personalized SpatialAudio with dynamic head tracking works with all your devices to immerse you deeper in all-around-you sound.4 And Adaptive EQ accounts for the fit of AirPodsPro, so you hear every frequency just as it wasintended.
To play sound that better suits your unique ear shape, Personalized SpatialAudio works with the TrueDepthcamera on your iPhone to create a custom profile based on your head’s geometry. The profile syncs across your devices — delivering phenomenal sound every way youlisten.4
Dynamic head tracking brings three‑dimensional audio to Group FaceTime calls, so conversations feel like you’re in the same room with your friends andfamily.
Adaptive EQ tunes music to your ears in real time based on the fit of AirPodsPro. Inward-facing microphones measure what you’re hearing, then adjust the low to high frequencies of a song — so you get consistently detailed playback, everytime.
Case and battery life
A case of unmistakable power.
The MagSafe Charging Case5 is loaded with features that make listening on the move especially convenient. The case offers helpful ways to keep track of its location, and extended battery life lets you listen, watch, and talk longer between charges. You won’t find a more capablecase.
Up to 6 hours of listening time with
Active Noise Cancellationenabled.6
Up to 30 hours of total listening timewith
ActiveNoiseCancellation enabled,
using thecase.7
Recharge the MagSafeChargingCase5 with a USB‑C connector, AppleWatch charger, or MagSafe charger. You can also use a Qi‑certifiedcharger.
The U1 chip enables FindMy with PrecisionFinding8 for your case, so you can locate it exactly. You can also use FindMy with proximity view if you lose track of your AirPodsPro.9
A lanyard loop allows you to attach the case to a backpack or handbag, so immersive sound is always withinreach.10
The case’s built‑in speaker plays sound to help you easily locate it, and alert tones let you know when the battery is low or pairing iscomplete.
Both AirPodsPro and the MagSafe Charging Case5 are IP54 dust, sweat, and waterresistant.11
Magical experience
Simplicityon agrandscale.
From instant setup to Siri commands, AirPodsPro hold all the qualities that make the AirPods family so magical. And thoughtful features give you the ability to move through more tasks with unprecedentedease.
Easy, magical setup Place AirPodsPro near your iPhone and tap Connect to seamlessly pair with every device in your iCloud account.12 And if your case is custom engraved, the same engraving appears on your device’s screen — for an even more personal experience.
Audio Sharing Easily share a song or show between any two sets of AirPods. Simply bring AirPods near the iPhone, iPad, or AppleTV you’re listening to and connectinstantly.13
Always-on Siri Play music, make calls, get directions, or check your schedule simply by using your voice.Just say“Siri”or“HeySiri”14to activate your favorite personal assistant and stay on top of everydaytasks.15
Seamless switching Automatic Switching is now significantly faster and more reliable between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and easily moves to your AppleWatch. So if you’re playing music on your Mac, you can answer a call on your iPhone — without having to switchdevices.12
AirPods and accessibility AirPodsPro go beyond the listening experience to assist with select hearing needs. Features like ConversationBoost bring focus to voices directly in front of you. Headphone Accommodations amplify frequencies you may need to hear clearly. And if you need to focus on a guest speaker in a bustling auditorium, Live Listen works with your iPhone to pick up sound at adistance.
Announce Notifications Siri can read your important messages or alerts as they arrive — and you can reply to messages with just your voice.15
Use AR to see
AirPodsPro.
Open this page using Safari on your iPhone or iPad.
View in AR
Say it in a way onlyyoucan.
Discover the engraving options for AirPods. Mix emoji, text, andnumbers.
Buy AirPodsPro
Get 6 months of AppleMusic free with your AirPodsPro.*
Which AirPods are
right for you?
AirPods2nd generation
- Buy
- Learn more
— Adaptive Audio feature unavailable
—
Adaptive Audio feature unavailable
— Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode unavailable
—
Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode unavailable
— Conversation Awareness feature unavailable
—
Conversation Awareness feature unavailable
— Spatial audio unavailable
—
Spatial audio unavailable
— Sweat and water resistance unavailable
—
Sweat and water resistance unavailable
Lightning Charging Case
Lightning Charging Case
AirPods3rd generation
- Buy
- Learn more
- View in AR
— Adaptive Audio feature unavailable
—
Adaptive Audio feature unavailable
— Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode unavailable
—
Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode unavailable
— Conversation Awareness feature unavailable
—
Conversation Awareness feature unavailable
Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊
Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊
Sweat and
water resistant ◊◊◊
Sweat and
Lightning Charging Case orMagSafe Charging Case ΔΔ
Lightning Charging Case orMagSafe Charging Case ΔΔ
AirPodsPro2nd generation(USB-C)
- Buy
- Learn more
- View in AR
Adaptive Audio ◊
Adaptive Audio ◊
Active Noise
Cancellation and
Transparencymode
Active Noise
Conversation Awareness ◊
Conversation Awareness ◊
Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊
Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊
Dust, sweat, and
water resistant Δ
Dust, sweat, and
MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C)with speaker andlanyard loop ΔΔ
MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C)with speaker andlanyard loop ΔΔ
AirPodsMax
- Buy
- Learn more
- View in AR
— Adaptive Audio feature unavailable
—
Adaptive Audio feature unavailable
Active Noise
Cancellation and
Transparency mode
Active Noise
— Conversation Awareness feature unavailable
—
Conversation Awareness feature unavailable
Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊
Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊
— Sweat and water resistance unavailable
—
Sweat and water resistance unavailable
Smart Case
Smart Case
Compare all AirPods models