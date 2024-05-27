AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (2024)

Table of Contents
Audio performance H2.More immersive by Intelligent noise control Unheard-of sound.On every level. Personalized listening Sound. Tuned toyou. Case and battery life A case of unmistakable power. Magical experience Simplicityon agrandscale. Use AR to seeAirPodsPro. Say it in a way onlyyoucan. Get 6 months of AppleMusic free with your AirPodsPro.* Which AirPods areright for you? AirPods2nd generation AirPods3rd generation AirPodsPro2nd generation(USB-C) AirPodsMax
  • Watch Quiet thenoise
  • Watchthefilm

Adaptive Audio. Now playing.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (1)
  • Up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation.
  • Transparency mode to hear the world around you.
  • All-new Adaptive Audio intelligently tailors noise control to your environment.
  • SpatialAudio takes immersion to a remarkably personal level.
  • And a single charge delivers 6 hours of battery life.
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (2)

Audio performance

H2.More
immersive
by

every
measure.

The Apple-designed H2 chip is the force behind the advanced audio performance of AirPodsPro, working with the driver and amplifier to create crisp, high-definition sound. It uses computational algorithms to deliver noise cancellation, superior three-dimensional sound, and efficient battery life — all at once.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (3)AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (4)

AirPodsPro will pair with AppleVisionPro to deliver Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency, for an unprecedented sound experience.1 Both feature the H2 chip, communicating at industry-shattering speed and unlocking a revolutionary new format rendering pure, uncompressed sound in real time. So your movies, shows, and games become breathtakingly immersive.

The chip uses powerful adaptation algorithms to process sound more quickly, tuning audio at the precise moment you hear it. Every detail is rendered for your specific ear shape, immersing you in higher‑fidelitysound.

An inward-facing microphone works with voice enhancement algorithms to recognize and articulate your voice, so your phone and video calls always sound completely natural.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (5)

A custom-built driver and amplifier work with the H2chip to provide lower distortion during playback, so you’ll hear deeper bass and crisper highs — across all volume levels.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (6)
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (7)
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (8)

Intelligent noise control

Unheard-of sound.
On every level.

The H2-powered AirPodsPro now feature Adaptive Audio,2 automatically prioritizing sounds that need your attention as you move through the world. By seamlessly blending Active Noise Cancellation with Transparency mode when you need it, Adaptive Audio magically delivers the right mix of sound for any environment.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (9)

Up to
2x
more Active
Noise Cancellation.3

A driver and acoustic algorithms help Active Noise Cancellation reduce more unwanted noise. With control over what you hear — and don’t hear — you can immerse yourself in music and podcasts, or simply stay focused, like never before.

Noise-cancelling microphones and a rear vent are optimally placed to quickly detect sound coming in, working together to counter noise before it reaches your ear.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (10)

Four pairs of silicone tips are included to fit a wide range of ears. The tips secure AirPodsPro in place and create an acoustic seal that closes in the sound.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (11)
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (12)

L

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (13)

M

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (14)

S

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (15)

XS

Transparency mode harnesses the power of H2 to minimize the intensity of loud noises like sirens or power tools — so you can comfortably hear the world aroundyou.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (16)

Personalized Volume2 uses machine learning to understand your listening preferences in different environments, and automatically adapts sound based on your patterns overtime.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (17)

When you’re wearing AirPodsPro and need to speak with someone nearby, Conversation Awareness2 automatically lowers the volume of what’s playing, enhances voices in front ofyou, and reduces background noise.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (18)

A higher level ofcontrol.

Touch control lets you manage playback functions from the stem. Swipe up or down to adjust volume, press to play and pause music or mute and unmute yourself on calls, and press twice to end a call. You can also hold the stem to switch betweenlistening modes.

Personalized listening

Sound.
Tuned toyou.

AirPodsPro take the listening experience to a new level of individuality. Personalized SpatialAudio with dynamic head tracking works with all your devices to immerse you deeper in all-around-you sound.4 And Adaptive EQ accounts for the fit of AirPodsPro, so you hear every frequency just as it wasintended.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (19)

To play sound that better suits your unique ear shape, Personalized SpatialAudio works with the TrueDepthcamera on your iPhone to create a custom profile based on your head’s geometry. The profile syncs across your devices — delivering phenomenal sound every way youlisten.4

Dynamic head tracking brings three‑dimensional audio to Group FaceTime calls, so conversations feel like you’re in the same room with your friends andfamily.

Adaptive EQ tunes music to your ears in real time based on the fit of AirPodsPro. Inward-facing microphones measure what you’re hearing, then adjust the low to high frequencies of a song — so you get consistently detailed playback, everytime.

Case and battery life

A case of unmistakable power.

The MagSafe Charging Case5 is loaded with features that make listening on the move especially convenient. The case offers helpful ways to keep track of its location, and extended battery life lets you listen, watch, and talk longer between charges. You won’t find a more capablecase.

Up to 6 hours of listening time with
Active Noise Cancellationenabled.6

Up to 30 hours of total listening timewith
ActiveNoiseCancellation enabled,
using thecase.7

Recharge the MagSafeChargingCase5 with a USB‑C connector, AppleWatch charger, or MagSafe charger. You can also use a Qi‑certifiedcharger.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (20)
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (21)

The U1 chip enables FindMy with PrecisionFinding8 for your case, so you can locate it exactly. You can also use FindMy with proximity view if you lose track of your AirPodsPro.9

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (22)
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (23)

A lanyard loop allows you to attach the case to a backpack or handbag, so immersive sound is always withinreach.10

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (24)

The case’s built‑in speaker plays sound to help you easily locate it, and alert tones let you know when the battery is low or pairing iscomplete.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (25)

Both AirPodsPro and the MagSafe Charging Case5 are IP54 dust, sweat, and waterresistant.11

Magical experience

Simplicityon agrandscale.

From instant setup to Siri commands, AirPodsPro hold all the qualities that make the AirPods family so magical. And thoughtful features give you the ability to move through more tasks with unprecedentedease.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (26)AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (27)AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (28)

Easy, magical setup Place AirPodsPro near your iPhone and tap Connect to seamlessly pair with every device in your iCloud account.12 And if your case is custom engraved, the same engraving appears on your device’s screen — for an even more personal experience.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (29)AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (30)AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (31)

Audio Sharing Easily share a song or show between any two sets of AirPods. Simply bring AirPods near the iPhone, iPad, or AppleTV you’re listening to and connectinstantly.13

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (32)

Always-on Siri Play music, make calls, get directions, or check your schedule simply by using your voice.Just say“Siri”or“HeySiri”14to activate your favorite personal assistant and stay on top of everydaytasks.15

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (33)

Seamless switching Automatic Switching is now significantly faster and more reliable between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and easily moves to your AppleWatch. So if you’re playing music on your Mac, you can answer a call on your iPhone — without having to switchdevices.12

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (34)

AirPods and accessibility AirPodsPro go beyond the listening experience to assist with select hearing needs. Features like ConversationBoost bring focus to voices directly in front of you. Headphone Accommodations amplify frequencies you may need to hear clearly. And if you need to focus on a guest speaker in a bustling auditorium, Live Listen works with your iPhone to pick up sound at adistance.

See Also
AirPods (2nd generation) - Technical Specifications

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (35)

Announce Notifications Siri can read your important messages or alerts as they arrive — and you can reply to messages with just your voice.15

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (36)

Use AR to see
AirPodsPro.

Open this page using Safari on your iPhone or iPad.

View in AR

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (38)

Say it in a way onlyyoucan.

Discover the engraving options for AirPods. Mix emoji, text, andnumbers.

Buy AirPodsPro

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (39)

Get 6 months of AppleMusic free with your AirPodsPro.*

Learn more

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (40)AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (41)

Which AirPods are
right for you?

AirPods2nd generation

  • Buy
  • Learn more

Adaptive Audio feature unavailable

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode unavailable

Conversation Awareness feature unavailable

Spatial audio unavailable

Sweat and water resistance unavailable

Lightning Charging Case

5 hrs

Up to 5 hours of listening time with a singlecharge ΔΔΔ

AirPods3rd generation

  • Buy
  • Learn more
  • View in AR

Adaptive Audio feature unavailable

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode unavailable

Conversation Awareness feature unavailable

Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊

Sweat and
water resistant ◊◊◊

Lightning Charging Case orMagSafe Charging Case ΔΔ

6 hrs

Up to 6 hours of listening time with a singlecharge ΔΔΔ

AirPodsPro2nd generation(USB-C)

  • Buy
  • Learn more
  • View in AR

Adaptive Audio

Active Noise
Cancellation and
Transparencymode

Conversation Awareness

Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊

Dust, sweat, and
water resistant Δ

MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C)with speaker andlanyard loop ΔΔ

6 hrs

Up to 6 hours of listening time with a singlecharge ΔΔΔ

AirPodsMax

  • Buy
  • Learn more
  • View in AR

Adaptive Audio feature unavailable

Active Noise
Cancellation and
Transparency mode

Conversation Awareness feature unavailable

Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊

Sweat and water resistance unavailable

Smart Case

20hrs

Up to 20 hours of listening time with a singlecharge ΔΔΔ

Compare all AirPods models

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (2024)
Top Articles
Election Cake Recipe
Easy Blendtec and Vitamix Soup Recipes For Any Blender!
PwC China crisis looms after audit of Evergrande
Consumers willing to pay 9.7% sustainability premium, even as cost-of-living and inflationary concerns weigh: PwC 2024 Voice of the Consumer Survey
Latest Posts
20 Sweet & Savory Compound Butter Recipes — Cherchies Blog
Copycat Panera Agave Lemonade {easy recipe with only 4 ingredients!}
Article information

Author: Sen. Emmett Berge

Last Updated:

Views: 5998

Rating: 5 / 5 (60 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Sen. Emmett Berge

Birthday: 1993-06-17

Address: 787 Elvis Divide, Port Brice, OH 24507-6802

Phone: +9779049645255

Job: Senior Healthcare Specialist

Hobby: Cycling, Model building, Kitesurfing, Origami, Lapidary, Dance, Basketball

Introduction: My name is Sen. Emmett Berge, I am a funny, vast, charming, courageous, enthusiastic, jolly, famous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.