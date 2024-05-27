AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (2024)

To play sound that better suits your unique ear shape, Personalized SpatialAudio works with the TrueDepthcamera on your iPhone to create a custom profile based on your head’s geometry. The profile syncs across your devices — delivering phenomenal sound every way youlisten.4

Dynamic head tracking brings three‑dimensional audio to Group FaceTime calls, so conversations feel like you’re in the same room with your friends andfamily.

Adaptive EQ tunes music to your ears in real time based on the fit of AirPodsPro. Inward-facing microphones measure what you’re hearing, then adjust the low to high frequencies of a song — so you get consistently detailed playback, everytime.