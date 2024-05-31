Amish Egg Noodles Recipe | CDKitchen.com (2024)

-
If you've never had homemade egg noodles you've been missing out! If you have the time to make them it is totally worth it. The process isn't very difficult and only uses a few ingredients.
1-2 hrs
3 eggs
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups all-purpose flour, or as needed
beef or chicken stock
Beat the eggs and salt in a large bowl until frothy. Add the flour while stirring, adding more (or less) flour as needed until it is a dough.
Knead the dough in the bowl until it is smooth (again, add additional flour if needed, or a little water if it's too thick).
Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and roll it flat with a rolling pin until thin.
Let the dough dry for 45 minutes then carefully turn it over and let dry another 30 minutes.
While the dough is drying, bring the beef or chicken stock to a rolling boil.
After the dough has dried, cut it into noodles or other shapes with a sharp knife.
Drop the egg noodles into the boiling stock then reduce the heat to a low boil and cook for 20 minutes.
283 calories, 4 grams fat, 48 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams protein per serving.
-
Daisysmommy September 6, 2022
Maybe a dumb question, but I've never made Amish Noodles. Can you cook in salted water, then add to soup?
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
You could. Or just cook them right in the soup.
-
-
Brooke Dalling REVIEW:
May 25, 2020
This is so close to my grandmaâs famous recipe. Funny I always thought she was the inventor of it. LOL I also canât believe other eat this over mash potatoes too. I thought that was a strictly âIdahoâ thing. This really is the best way to make homemade noodle soup. My mom carried on my grandmaâs recipe and now I will teach my girls. Thanks for posting. I just cringe at the thought of prepackaged egg noodles. Yuck!
-
Kim REVIEW:
April 7, 2020
I have made these noodles for years and yes you can freeze them. Just lay the cut noodles on a cookie sheet and freeze. After put them in freezer bags or a container. When cooking just drop frozen noodles into simmering broth.
-
Connie REVIEW:
April 4, 2020
This is the best recipe I have tried! Reminds me of when I was a little girl and helped my Nana.
-
Rachel March 23, 2020
Could these noodles be frozen before they are cooked? These look like my grandpa used to make for his homemade chicken noodle soup.
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
It hasn't been tested with this specific recipe but usually you can freeze fresh pasta with good results.
-
-
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
January 26, 2020
I'm 58 and this is sway my mom made them and my mother in law they are the best. Have them every family dinner when all get together and holidays.
-
Lisa REVIEW:
December 31, 2019
I have made these several times. They are the closest in taste to those my Granny made. They stir warm memories of childhood.😊
-
mmgood December 12, 2019
Would like to try this recipe, but I do not see when it says to add the salt.
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
It's listed in the first sentence of the instructions.
-
-
Sandra REVIEW:
October 22, 2019
Who ever said this takes 10 minutes needs to school me! Iâm sure I read that on a different pin.The noodles were delicious! 5 stars! Great recipe!
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
Not sure where you read 10 minutes. This recipe definitely takes longer than that as you can see from the directions. Glad you enjoyed it!
-
-
Connie crafter REVIEW:
September 4, 2019
Love homemade noodles. My daughter makes them and Iâm teaching my granddaughter to make them
-
Judmil November 21, 2018
This is the exact recipe of my grandma, she wasnât Amish but I can tell by the dough before cooking they will be wonderful! Thanks for sharing
-
Vicky REVIEW:
November 10, 2018
Been making these noodles for over forty years everyone looks forward to them but with my arthritis I now use a noodle roller and cutter, makes it easier and faster to roll them out
-
Carolyn REVIEW:
November 4, 2018
I add powdered chicken gravy mix to my flower, Ty so much for this recipe 💕💗💞
-
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
March 10, 2018
I have been making these noodles since I was 15 and I am now 70! I make them every year for 80 people at Thanksgiving. I am thinking that it is time to pass the rolling pin down to my daughter 🙂.
-
MillerTime REVIEW:
February 6, 2018
I add a little melted butter, baking powder and powdered milk. Just my thing.
-
Penny October 20, 2017
If you range fed eggs you will not have to add any yellow coloring, they are naturally deep yellow.
-
Rose REVIEW:
August 28, 2017
I add a couple of drops of yellow food color to the eggs before I beat them. More consistent color. Yummy!!
-
Guest Foodie July 12, 2017
I talked to a Amish ladies she said drop a drop or 2 of yellow food coloring in your dough mix and then drop a drop or 2 drops in the broth to give a little yellow color to it. Be careful don't need much.
-
Tam October 17, 2016
I'm getting ready to make these noodle's now for work tomorrow making my grandpa's chicken and noodle's over mashed potatoes yummy yummy I would make my grandpa's noodle's but some body stoled the recipe from my cook book he hand written it for me now I'll never have itLooking forward to trying these noodle's
-
Grandpa REVIEW:
December 29, 2014
Fabulous recipe! Can't wait to try this recipe! Thank you!
-
Marsha REVIEW:
January 4, 2014
My grandma made them but after rolling them out thin she would roll the dough up lengthwise and then cut them. Then she would shake them apart and leave out to dry.....we would run by and grab a raw noodle and eat it!!! Aww the memories. I'm 60 now!! Lol
-
wildchild REVIEW:
December 13, 2013
I have been making these noodles going on 32 years my family loves them always make them 4 the holidays and they r gone in a flash so give them a try and u will b hooked 4 life sea salt and cracked pepper are so yummy on these noodles <3
-
Gwenevere1946 May 19, 2013
Should have added: The sheets of dough were then rolled like a jelly roll and cut into strips as thin or as wide as desired.
-
boy May 16, 2013
When we would go to my grandmother's house in Indiana she would have these for one or more of our dinners. And I remember as a kid my mom having this dough drying on the kitchen counter. And now I'm making them. Simple and delicious.
-
Cyndi REVIEW:
March 9, 2011
So easy, and they were so good!!! I reviewed in on my blog!
-
maddie REVIEW:
May 25, 2008
Add some chicken broth, sweet cream butter, and cubed chicken, and this makes one great meal. Best chicken and noodles I have ever tasted!
-
Bets REVIEW:
February 17, 2008
This was my first time ever making homemade pasta but it won't be my last! This recipe is delicious! I made a big pot of chicken soup and the next day it was gone!Thanks for sharing.
-
hogheaven REVIEW:
April 14, 2004
I tried this recipe today and my family loved it! I was the star of the day with these great homemade noodles!Thanks
