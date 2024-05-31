Amish Egg Noodles Recipe | CDKitchen.com (2024)

Beat the eggs and salt in a large bowl until frothy. Add the flour while stirring, adding more (or less) flour as needed until it is a dough.

Knead the dough in the bowl until it is smooth (again, add additional flour if needed, or a little water if it's too thick).

Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and roll it flat with a rolling pin until thin.

Let the dough dry for 45 minutes then carefully turn it over and let dry another 30 minutes.

While the dough is drying, bring the beef or chicken stock to a rolling boil.

After the dough has dried, cut it into noodles or other shapes with a sharp knife.

Drop the egg noodles into the boiling stock then reduce the heat to a low boil and cook for 20 minutes.