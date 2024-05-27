Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts Recipe (Rumaki) (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Crunchy water chestnuts, wrapped in salty bacon, and smothered with honey bbq sauce. These baked to perfection appetizers will please and impress your guests. With only 4 ingredients, even the greenest of chefs can make this Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts Recipe.

Often Called Rumaki

Bacon wrapped water chestnuts are often called rumaki. Traditionally they were made with water chestnuts along with pieces of chicken or liver and wrapped in bacon, and then served with a teriyaki sauce. This is my take on that once popular appetizer from the 50s and 60s. This is simplified and just as fancy!

Let's Start With The Grocery List

To make this gourmet little snack - you only need 4 ingredients! You heard me right! 4 ingredients!

bacon whole water chestnuts barbecue sauce honey

Pro Tip: Whole, Canned, Water chestnuts can be found in the asian food aisle of your grocery store.

How Do You Make Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts?

Cut your piece of bacon in half, and wrap it around a whole, canned, water chestnut. Secure the bacon with a toothpick. Place in a cast iron skillet or casserole dish. Repeat until all piece of bacon and water chest nuts are wrapped. Combine honey and barbecue sauce in a small bowl. Whisk to combine. Pour over prepared bacon wrapped water chestnuts. How long do you cook? Bake at 400 for about 40 minutes, or until bacon is crisp. Serve right away.

Pro Tip: Make ahead and refrigerate. You can reheat these babies in about 7 minutes in a 400 degree oven.

The Perfect Appetizer

These guys are perfect for a party. Super Bowl, bunco, New Years - you name it! Your guests will love this gluten free indulgence!

