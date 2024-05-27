Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts Recipe (Rumaki) (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Kadee
Crunchy water chestnuts, wrapped in salty bacon, and smothered with honey bbq sauce. These baked to perfection appetizers will please and impress your guests. With only 4 ingredients, even the greenest of chefs can make this Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts Recipe.
Often Called Rumaki
Bacon wrapped water chestnuts are often called rumaki. Traditionally they were made with water chestnuts along with pieces of chicken or liver and wrapped in bacon, and then served with a teriyaki sauce. This is my take on that once popular appetizer from the 50s and 60s. This is simplified and just as fancy!
Let's Start With The Grocery List
To make this gourmet little snack - you only need 4 ingredients! You heard me right! 4 ingredients!
- bacon
- whole water chestnuts
- barbecue sauce
- honey
Pro Tip: Whole, Canned, Water chestnuts can be found in the asian food aisle of your grocery store.
How Do You Make Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts?
- Cut your piece of bacon in half, and wrap it around a whole, canned, water chestnut.
- Secure the bacon with a toothpick.
- Place in a cast iron skillet or casserole dish.
- Repeat until all piece of bacon and water chest nuts are wrapped.
- Combine honey and barbecue sauce in a small bowl.
- Whisk to combine.
- Pour over prepared bacon wrapped water chestnuts.
- How long do you cook? Bake at 400 for about 40 minutes, or until bacon is crisp. Serve right away.
Pro Tip: Make ahead and refrigerate. You can reheat these babies in about 7 minutes in a 400 degree oven.
The Perfect Appetizer
These guys are perfect for a party. Super Bowl, bunco, New Years - you name it! Your guests will love this gluten free indulgence!
If you love bacon wrapped - check out these delicious bacon wrapped chicken thighs!
Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts
It will make your house smell pretty much like heaven, and your guests will feel like they are in heaven when they eat them!
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: American
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour hour
Total Time: 1 hour hour 10 minutes minutes
Servings: 10 servings
Calories: 437kcal
Ingredients
- 1 ½ pounds bacon
- 2 cans whole water chestnuts
- 1 cup barbeque sauce
- 1 cup honey
- toothpicks
Instructions
Cut your bacon in half. Wrap each water chestnut with bacon and secure it with a toothpick. Place in a 9x13 cake pan that has been sprayed with non-stick spray.
Combine barbeque sauce and honey and whisk to combine. Drizzle over water chestnuts.
Bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until bacon begins to crisp.
Serve warm.
Nutrition
Calories: 437kcal | Carbohydrates: 41g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 27g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Cholesterol: 45mg | Sodium: 746mg | Potassium: 219mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 37g | Vitamin A: 89IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 15mg | Iron: 1mg
Kristen says
What is the white dip shown in the picture?
Kadee says
It's just mayo with a little mustard in it. Super yummy. But not necessary for this dish. We love it with sweet potato medallions.
Erin V says
kids ate these up way too fast - i'll have to make more next time!
Kadee says
It depends on your oven and your bacon. I have made them in 45 minutes and up to an hour. If I have a thicker cut of bacon I bake for an hour. A thinner cut - 45 minutes.
FoodAddict says
These Bacon Wraps looks so delicious, ill give this recipe a try. But i am quite sure the ones i make wont be as good as these ;)
Kadee says
You won't be disappointed!!
Anna says
My husband went CRAZY over these.
Reply
