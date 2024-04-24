Baked Chicken with Mushrooms Recipe | Life's Ambrosia (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Baked Chicken with Mushrooms is a one pan, easy weeknight dinner. Chicken, mushrooms, garlic and thyme bake together to make an umami flavor bomb.

Let’s talk chicken. We eat a lot of it. It’s so versatile. It’s easy. It usually goes over well with the kiddos. And chicken is pretty inexpensive too. Basically, it checks off all the boxes.

That is why it is important to have as many chicken recipes in your kitchen arsenal as possible. Different cuts, different cooking methods, different seasonings. They are all a necessity. And I am going to help you today by adding one more easy peasy chicken dinner recipe to your repertoire.

This Baked Chicken with Mushrooms is packed with umami flavor. My family devoured it. The chicken is perfectly cooked with golden brown skin and let’s talk about the sauce. Mushrooms, garlic and thyme cook down to make a sauce so good you’ll want to lick your plate clean!

What ingredients do you need to make chicken with mushrooms?

CHICKEN THIGHS: I prefer chicken thighs for this recipe. Bone-in, skin on chicken thighs. You want the skin on because it adds that crispy component and some of the fat will render when cooking adding amazing flavor to the sauce. You can use bone-in chicken breasts but the cooking time will be longer.

CRIMINI MUSHROOMS: Sometimes called baby bella, I prefer crimini mushrooms to their white counterpart. They just have a more earthy flavor that I love. You can, however, substitute white mushrooms if that is what you have.

GARLIC: The garlic slow roasts in the sauce and it. is. perfection.

THYME: Thyme is one of my favorite herbs to use. It has a slight pepper flavor and is pretty easy to find.

CHICKEN BROTH: This helps create the sauce for the chicken and helps for the basting.

SALT/PEPPER/GARLIC POWDER

Step by Step Instructions and photos:

Step #1: Mix together salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Sprinkle over the top of the chicken.

Step #2: In a large, oven proof skillet, brown the chicken on both sides. Transfer to a plate and reserve 1 tablespoon of pan drippings.

Step #3: Add mushrooms to the reserved pan drippings. Cook for 2 minutes. Return browned chicken to pan. Pour chicken broth over the top. Place garlic cloves around chicken. Sprinkle with thyme.

Step #4: Place skillet in the oven and cook for 25-30 minutes or until chicken is cooked through, skin is browned and a thermometer inserted reaches 165 degrees F. While the chicken is cooking spoon pan juices over the top every 10 minutes.

Step #5: Transfer cooked chicken to platter and cover to keep warm. Place skillet on stovetop and bring sauce to boil. Allow to cook for 5 minutes or until reduced by 1/3. Spoon reduced sauce over the top of chicken and serve.

If you’re looking for something to serve along side this Baked Chicken with Mushrooms, check out these easy side dish recipes:

Mashed Potatoes with Half and Half

Sautéed Broccoli

Fresh Green Bean Recipe with Dill

Garlic Rice Recipe

More chicken recipes:

Instant Pot Chicken Adobo

Deep Fried Wings

Lemon Pepper Chicken

40 Clove Garlic Chicken

Note: This recipe was originally posted in 2009. It was updated with new photos, step by step photos and nutrition information in 2021.

Baked Chicken with Mushrooms is a one pan easy weeknight dinner. Chicken, mushrooms, garlic and thyme bake together to make an umami flavor bomb. 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 45 mins Total Time 55 mins See Also Most Popular Recipes of 2015The 5 Best Weight Watchers Recipes Shared at Meetings The Holy MessThe BEST Keto Waffle recipe I've ever tried!Plan Z Diet Guide - Country Recipe Book Course Main Dishes Cuisine American Servings 4 Servings Calories 400 kcal Ingredients Ingredients: ▢ 1 teaspoon kosher salt

▢ 1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

▢ 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 8 chicken thighs

▢ 2 cups quartered crimini mushrooms about 10 mushrooms

▢ olive oil

▢ 1 cup chicken broth

▢ 4 whole cloves garlic peeled

▢ 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves removed from stems Instructions ▢ Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

▢ In a bowl mix together salt, pepper and garlic powder.

▢ Season both sides of the chicken with the salt mixture.

▢ In a large cast iron skillet or other heavy bottom, oven proof skillet, use enough olive oil to lightly cover the the bottom of the pan and heat over medium heat. Once oil is hot, brown chicken pieces. About 4 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate. Reserve 1 tablespoon of pan drippings.

▢ Add mushrooms to the reserved pan drippings. Cook for 2 minutes. Return browned chicken to pan. Pour chicken broth over the top. Place garlic cloves around chicken. Sprinkle with thyme.

▢ Place skillet in the oven and cook for 25-30 minutes or until chicken is cooked through, skin is browned and a thermometer inserted reaches 165 degrees F. While the chicken is cooking spoon pan juices over the top every 10 minutes. See Also No ingredient left behind: recipes from The Food Saver's A-Z - NZ Herald

▢ Transfer cooked chicken to platter and cover to keep warm. Place skillet on the top and bring sauce to boil. Allow to cook for 5 minutes or until reduced by 1/3.

▢ Spoon mushrooms, garlic cloves and reduced pan juices over the top. Serve. Notes If you want to make the sauce creamier: temper 1/2 cup of heavy cream with some of the hot liquid and then slowly add it into the sauce. If you notice the chicken skin sticking to the pan during the browning, that simply means it's not ready to turn. It will lift when it's the perfect crisp. Chicken legs can easily be substituted and the cooking time won't vary that much. Nutrition facts for estimation purposes only. Nutrition Calories: 400kcalCarbohydrates: 13.6gProtein: 34.3gFat: 23gSaturated Fat: 5.9gCholesterol: 115mgSodium: 694mgFiber: 1.3gSugar: 1.1g Tried this recipe?Mention @lifesambrosia or tag #lifesambrosia! Keywords: chicken, entree, Mushrooms, one pan dish