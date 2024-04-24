Baked Chicken with Mushrooms Recipe | Life's Ambrosia (2024)

Jump to Recipe
Baked Chicken with Mushrooms is a one pan, easy weeknight dinner. Chicken, mushrooms, garlic and thyme bake together to make an umami flavor bomb.
Let’s talk chicken. We eat a lot of it. It’s so versatile. It’s easy. It usually goes over well with the kiddos. And chicken is pretty inexpensive too. Basically, it checks off all the boxes.
That is why it is important to have as many chicken recipes in your kitchen arsenal as possible. Different cuts, different cooking methods, different seasonings. They are all a necessity. And I am going to help you today by adding one more easy peasy chicken dinner recipe to your repertoire.
This Baked Chicken with Mushrooms is packed with umami flavor. My family devoured it. The chicken is perfectly cooked with golden brown skin and let’s talk about the sauce. Mushrooms, garlic and thyme cook down to make a sauce so good you’ll want to lick your plate clean!
What ingredients do you need to make chicken with mushrooms?
- CHICKEN THIGHS: I prefer chicken thighs for this recipe. Bone-in, skin on chicken thighs. You want the skin on because it adds that crispy component and some of the fat will render when cooking adding amazing flavor to the sauce. You can use bone-in chicken breasts but the cooking time will be longer.
- CRIMINI MUSHROOMS: Sometimes called baby bella, I prefer crimini mushrooms to their white counterpart. They just have a more earthy flavor that I love. You can, however, substitute white mushrooms if that is what you have.
- GARLIC: The garlic slow roasts in the sauce and it. is. perfection.
- THYME: Thyme is one of my favorite herbs to use. It has a slight pepper flavor and is pretty easy to find.
- CHICKEN BROTH: This helps create the sauce for the chicken and helps for the basting.
- SALT/PEPPER/GARLIC POWDER
Step by Step Instructions and photos:
- Step #1: Mix together salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Sprinkle over the top of the chicken.
- Step #2: In a large, oven proof skillet, brown the chicken on both sides. Transfer to a plate and reserve 1 tablespoon of pan drippings.
- Step #3: Add mushrooms to the reserved pan drippings. Cook for 2 minutes. Return browned chicken to pan. Pour chicken broth over the top. Place garlic cloves around chicken. Sprinkle with thyme.
- Step #4: Place skillet in the oven and cook for 25-30 minutes or until chicken is cooked through, skin is browned and a thermometer inserted reaches 165 degrees F. While the chicken is cooking spoon pan juices over the top every 10 minutes.
- Step #5: Transfer cooked chicken to platter and cover to keep warm. Place skillet on stovetop and bring sauce to boil. Allow to cook for 5 minutes or until reduced by 1/3. Spoon reduced sauce over the top of chicken and serve.
If you’re looking for something to serve along side this Baked Chicken with Mushrooms, check out these easy side dish recipes:
- Mashed Potatoes with Half and Half
- Sautéed Broccoli
- Fresh Green Bean Recipe with Dill
- Garlic Rice Recipe
More chicken recipes:
- Instant Pot Chicken Adobo
- Deep Fried Wings
- Lemon Pepper Chicken
- 40 Clove Garlic Chicken
Note: This recipe was originally posted in 2009. It was updated with new photos, step by step photos and nutrition information in 2021.
Baked Chicken with Mushrooms is a one pan easy weeknight dinner. Chicken, mushrooms, garlic and thyme bake together to make an umami flavor bomb.
5 from 1 vote
Print Recipe Pin Recipe
Prep Time 10 mins
Cook Time 45 mins
Total Time 55 mins
Course Main Dishes
Cuisine American
Servings 4 Servings
Calories 400 kcal
Ingredients
Ingredients:
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 8 chicken thighs
- 2 cups quartered crimini mushrooms about 10 mushrooms
- olive oil
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 4 whole cloves garlic peeled
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves removed from stems
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a bowl mix together salt, pepper and garlic powder.
Season both sides of the chicken with the salt mixture.
In a large cast iron skillet or other heavy bottom, oven proof skillet, use enough olive oil to lightly cover the the bottom of the pan and heat over medium heat. Once oil is hot, brown chicken pieces. About 4 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate. Reserve 1 tablespoon of pan drippings.
Add mushrooms to the reserved pan drippings. Cook for 2 minutes. Return browned chicken to pan. Pour chicken broth over the top. Place garlic cloves around chicken. Sprinkle with thyme.
Place skillet in the oven and cook for 25-30 minutes or until chicken is cooked through, skin is browned and a thermometer inserted reaches 165 degrees F. While the chicken is cooking spoon pan juices over the top every 10 minutes.
Transfer cooked chicken to platter and cover to keep warm. Place skillet on the top and bring sauce to boil. Allow to cook for 5 minutes or until reduced by 1/3.
Spoon mushrooms, garlic cloves and reduced pan juices over the top. Serve.
Notes
If you want to make the sauce creamier: temper 1/2 cup of heavy cream with some of the hot liquid and then slowly add it into the sauce.
If you notice the chicken skin sticking to the pan during the browning, that simply means it's not ready to turn. It will lift when it's the perfect crisp.
Chicken legs can easily be substituted and the cooking time won't vary that much.
Nutrition facts for estimation purposes only.
Nutrition
Calories: 400kcalCarbohydrates: 13.6gProtein: 34.3gFat: 23gSaturated Fat: 5.9gCholesterol: 115mgSodium: 694mgFiber: 1.3gSugar: 1.1g
Tried this recipe?Mention @lifesambrosia or tag #lifesambrosia!
Keywords: chicken, entree, Mushrooms, one pan dish
Leave a Comment
Reply
Mary
August 25, 2021 at 9:59 pm
Lovely recipe, thanks! Had a wonderful French baguette that went nicely with it.
Reply
chocolate shavings
October 14, 2009 at 5:36 am
This recipe sounds delicious – I love any combo of chicken with mushrooms!
Reply
Jamie
October 13, 2009 at 9:37 am
This sounds so delicious! I often think the simplest is the best as far as flavor goes, and it gets me cooking! Gotta try this one!
Reply
nina
October 13, 2009 at 6:52 am
This is almost a weekly staple around here, but I have never been able to take such a lovely picture of it!!!!
Reply
Soma
October 12, 2009 at 5:59 pm
I LOVE mushrooms. I keep picking on them while cooking. Beautiful recipe, with all my favorites in it. & I like the idea of the plain rice for the juice.
Reply
Kelly
October 12, 2009 at 1:02 pm
Looks delicious. I will admit that I am often guilty of cooking with tons of pots and pans when I could probably get by with just one or two. I love the simplicity of this dish.