Best Fudge Recipe Ever in 5 Minutes! ~ Simple Sweet Recipes (2024)

Decadent and sweet with a creamy texture. You’ll never make another fudge recipe again once you try this best fudge recipe everthat takes only 5 minutes!

Best FudgeRecipe (in Only 5 Minutes!)

There’s just something so sinful and perfect about fudge. Especially one that takes only minutes to make.

There’s a reason this is the best fudge recipe, because it’s so simple and yet so incredibly good.

I love the creamy texture and smooth chocolaty taste. They combine just perfectly. And the marshmallows add that soft and creamy texture that makes this fudge so unique.

Whether sprinkled with walnuts or left plain, it’s absolutely delicious.

Sometimes, I’ll even hold off on adding the marshmallows for just a few seconds until the chocolate starts to cool so they won’t melt all the way. Instant rocky road fudge that is seriously the best!!

With the sprinkling of chopped walnuts it almost reminds me of a bite of a snickers bar.

Just store your best fudge recipe sealed in an air tight container and it will be great for a couple of weeks!

Or sort it out onto goody trays to share with friends and neighbors. A single recipe makes a lot of fudge, so it’s great for those holiday goody plates.

I usually dish up some super soft sugar cookies and this best ever fudge with a few caramels and it makes such a nice treat plate to bring to new neighbors, gatherings, or to pass out for Christmas.

Best Fudge Recipe

Yield: 24 pieces of fudge Ingredients 3 cups milk chocolate chips

1 (14 oz) can sweetened condensed milk

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup mini marshmallows

2 cups chopped walnuts (optional) Instructions Combine chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk in a microwave safe bowl. Stir to combine then cook for 1-3 minutes. Stir after each :30 second interval and be careful not to overcook your chocolate. Remove from microwave and stir quickly to combine until smooth. Add vanilla, nuts, and marshmallows. Line a 9x13 baking dish with parchment paper. Pour fudge into your lined pan. Allow the fudge to cool completely in the fridge until set. Cut into small squares and store in an air tight container in the fridge. Nutrition Information: Serving Size: 1 piece of fudge

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 284Total Fat: 15.6gSaturated Fat: 6.3gCholesterol: 6mgSodium: 53mgCarbohydrates: 31.6gFiber: .7gSugar: 30.1gProtein: 3.9g

Recipe originally shared here: World’s Greatest Fudge Recipe

