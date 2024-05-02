Best Fudge Recipe Ever in 5 Minutes! ~ Simple Sweet Recipes (2024)

You are here: Home / Dessert / Best Fudge Recipe Ever in 5 Minutes!

by Janel 29 Comments

Decadent and sweet with a creamy texture. You’ll never make another fudge recipe again once you try this best fudge recipe everthat takes only 5 minutes!

Best Fudge Recipe Ever in 5 Minutes! ~ Simple Sweet Recipes (1)

Affiliate links are used in this post.

Best FudgeRecipe (in Only 5 Minutes!)

There’s just something so sinful and perfect about fudge. Especially one that takes only minutes to make.

There’s a reason this is the best fudge recipe, because it’s so simple and yet so incredibly good.

Best Fudge Recipe Ever in 5 Minutes! ~ Simple Sweet Recipes (2)

I love the creamy texture and smooth chocolaty taste. They combine just perfectly. And the marshmallows add that soft and creamy texture that makes this fudge so unique.

Best Fudge Recipe Ever in 5 Minutes! ~ Simple Sweet Recipes (3)

Whether sprinkled with walnuts or left plain, it’s absolutely delicious.

Sometimes, I’ll even hold off on adding the marshmallows for just a few seconds until the chocolate starts to cool so they won’t melt all the way. Instant rocky road fudge that is seriously the best!!

Best Fudge Recipe Ever in 5 Minutes! ~ Simple Sweet Recipes (4)

With the sprinkling of chopped walnuts it almost reminds me of a bite of a snickers bar.

Just store your best fudge recipe sealed in an air tight container and it will be great for a couple of weeks!

Best Fudge Recipe Ever in 5 Minutes! ~ Simple Sweet Recipes (5)

Or sort it out onto goody trays to share with friends and neighbors. A single recipe makes a lot of fudge, so it’s great for those holiday goody plates.

I usually dish up some super soft sugar cookies and this best ever fudge with a few caramels and it makes such a nice treat plate to bring to new neighbors, gatherings, or to pass out for Christmas.

Best Fudge Recipe Ever in 5 Minutes! ~ Simple Sweet Recipes (6)

Best Fudge Recipe

Best Fudge Recipe Ever in 5 Minutes! ~ Simple Sweet Recipes (7)

Yield: 24 pieces of fudge

Ingredients

  • 3 cups milk chocolate chips
  • 1 (14 oz) can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup mini marshmallows
  • 2 cups chopped walnuts (optional)

Instructions

  1. Combine chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk in a microwave safe bowl. Stir to combine then cook for 1-3 minutes. Stir after each :30 second interval and be careful not to overcook your chocolate.
  2. Remove from microwave and stir quickly to combine until smooth.
  3. Add vanilla, nuts, and marshmallows.
  4. Line a 9x13 baking dish with parchment paper. Pour fudge into your lined pan. Allow the fudge to cool completely in the fridge until set.
  5. Cut into small squares and store in an air tight container in the fridge.
Nutrition Information:

Serving Size: 1 piece of fudge
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 284Total Fat: 15.6gSaturated Fat: 6.3gCholesterol: 6mgSodium: 53mgCarbohydrates: 31.6gFiber: .7gSugar: 30.1gProtein: 3.9g

Recipe originally shared here: World’s Greatest Fudge Recipe

Best Fudge Recipe Ever in 5 Minutes! ~ Simple Sweet Recipes (8)
Best Fudge Recipe Ever in 5 Minutes! ~ Simple Sweet Recipes (9)

About Janel

I'm a sweets addict that enjoys eating yummy treats and good food! I'm also the mom of five beautiful boys from 4-12.

Previous Post: « Caramel Nutella Brownies

Next Post: Spicy Italian Sausage Pasta »

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Crystal Green says

    This looks delicious! I only make fudge once a year because I love it TOO much! I like how simple your recipe seems to make.

    Reply

  3. Kristi says

    This looks simple and easy to make. Perfect for my tween daughter to try, she is really into cooking right now.

    Reply

  4. Allie D. says

    Your fudge looks AMAZING! I LOVE chocolate! Definitely need to give your recipe a try.

    Reply

  5. Becky says

    Chocolate is a big weakness for me. I have a major sweet tooth. I like how your recipe is simple and easy to make.

    Reply

  6. Alicia says

    Yum! This fudge looks delicious. We have a long weekend this weekend so I’m going to take some time to make it!

    Reply

  7. Scott says

    Hmm, marshmallows in fudge? I don’t recall ever using those in a fudge recipe!

    Reply

  8. Mother of 3 says

    That looks amazing. Pinned to try.

    Reply

  9. Joanne Rawson says

    That looks amazing. Pinned to try.

    Reply

  10. Karly says

    This looks double yummy! Thanks for linkin’ up with What’s Cooking Wednesday!

    Reply

    • Janel says

      Yes, 1 (14 oz) can. I updated the recipe so that was a little more clear. Try cooking your chocolate chips with the sweetened condensed milk in :30 second intervals, stirring between each. If you overcook chocolate chips, they turn stiff and grainy which will ruin the whole recipe. I’m wondering if you may have overcooked the chocolate?

      I just made this fudge again last week and added extra marshmallows once the mixture had just cooled (so the additional marshmallows wouldn’t melt) to make a “rocky road” fudge and it was as delicious and easy as always!

      Reply

      • Wendy says

        Can you leave the marshmallows out?

      • Janel says

        This recipe is best with the marshmallows, but you can leave them out in a pinch.

  12. Jean says

    Just made and could not get marshmallow s to melt. Chocolate was smooth but marshmallow s would not melt so when I put in pan marshmallow s made it lumpy..

    Reply

    • Janel says

      You’ll need to add the mashrmallows immediately when you pull your chocolate out of the microwave while everything is still hot. If you add marshmallows when it’s started to cool, it’ll make a delicious rocky road fudge!

      Reply

  13. Joan Serfass says

    Can I use bakers chocolate bar instead of chips?

    Reply

  14. Terry Herndon says

    Going to try this today! Sounds great. Thank you!

    Reply

  15. Charm1704 says

    I JUST made this fudge but over a double boiler…the boiling water underneath the pan kept it warm enough to quickly melt the chocolate an marshmallows when I added them at the end.. I believe this is the key to this recipe.

    Reply

    • Debbie says

      That’s what I was going to do use my double boiler

      Reply

  16. Linda S says

    I just made this fudge. Very easy and it tastes just like the old hard to make fudge recipe. Just don’t over cook it.

    Reply

  17. Erica Paruszynski says

    What do the marshmallows do for this recipe I usually use just chocolate chips and the sweetened condensed milk with a bit of vanilla and it’s amazing. So just curious if it maybe gives it a denser chewy style fudge since mine usually is a bit of a softer fudge

    Reply

    • Janel says

      I haven’t tried the fudge without, so I can’t really speak to how their different. But if you get the marshmallows not-all-the-way melted they are super, super soft admid the already soft fudge. If you get them all the way melted then I think it just adds a creamy element to the fudge! I like mine not quite melted it feels like rocky road fudge!

      Reply

  18. Donna J Laleman says

    In the recipe it sounds like you add the nuts to the mixture but the pictures look like they are just on top which is if?

    Reply

  19. Amy says

    Can you cook this on the stove instead I really don’t like to cook stuff in the microwave oven?

    Reply

  20. Mya brooks says

    Can you taste the condensed milk ? I really don’t like it so I was wondering if you can tell it’s in the fudge ?

    Reply

    • Janel says

      The fudge doesn’t taste like raw sweetened condensed milk. It just makes it really creamy and sweet!

      Reply

  21. karen says

    can you use semi-sweet chips instead of milk chocolate chips?

    Reply

    • Janel says

      Milk Chocolate works best, but you can substitute!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Best Fudge Recipe Ever in 5 Minutes! ~ Simple Sweet Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
Buy AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case
The BEST Creamy Tahini Sauce Recipe | Ambitious Kitchen
/raid1/www/Hosts/bankrupt/TCR_Public/190606.mbx
Securities : Law360 : Legal News & Analysis
Latest Posts
Potato and Leek Soup Recipe - House of Nash Eats
Bratkartoffeln: Easy German Pan Fried Potatoes Recipe | Wicked Spatula
Article information

Author: Twana Towne Ret

Last Updated:

Views: 5966

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Twana Towne Ret

Birthday: 1994-03-19

Address: Apt. 990 97439 Corwin Motorway, Port Eliseoburgh, NM 99144-2618

Phone: +5958753152963

Job: National Specialist

Hobby: Kayaking, Photography, Skydiving, Embroidery, Leather crafting, Orienteering, Cooking

Introduction: My name is Twana Towne Ret, I am a famous, talented, joyous, perfect, powerful, inquisitive, lovely person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.