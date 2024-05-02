Best Fudge Recipe Ever in 5 Minutes! ~ Simple Sweet Recipes (2024)

You are here: Home / Dessert / Best Fudge Recipe Ever in 5 Minutes!
by Janel 29 Comments
Decadent and sweet with a creamy texture. You’ll never make another fudge recipe again once you try this best fudge recipe everthat takes only 5 minutes!
Affiliate links are used in this post.
Best FudgeRecipe (in Only 5 Minutes!)
There’s just something so sinful and perfect about fudge. Especially one that takes only minutes to make.
There’s a reason this is the best fudge recipe, because it’s so simple and yet so incredibly good.
I love the creamy texture and smooth chocolaty taste. They combine just perfectly. And the marshmallows add that soft and creamy texture that makes this fudge so unique.
Whether sprinkled with walnuts or left plain, it’s absolutely delicious.
Sometimes, I’ll even hold off on adding the marshmallows for just a few seconds until the chocolate starts to cool so they won’t melt all the way. Instant rocky road fudge that is seriously the best!!
With the sprinkling of chopped walnuts it almost reminds me of a bite of a snickers bar.
Just store your best fudge recipe sealed in an air tight container and it will be great for a couple of weeks!
Or sort it out onto goody trays to share with friends and neighbors. A single recipe makes a lot of fudge, so it’s great for those holiday goody plates.
I usually dish up some super soft sugar cookies and this best ever fudge with a few caramels and it makes such a nice treat plate to bring to new neighbors, gatherings, or to pass out for Christmas.
Best Fudge Recipe
Yield: 24 pieces of fudge
Ingredients
- 3 cups milk chocolate chips
- 1 (14 oz) can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup mini marshmallows
- 2 cups chopped walnuts (optional)
Instructions
- Combine chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk in a microwave safe bowl. Stir to combine then cook for 1-3 minutes. Stir after each :30 second interval and be careful not to overcook your chocolate.
- Remove from microwave and stir quickly to combine until smooth.
- Add vanilla, nuts, and marshmallows.
- Line a 9x13 baking dish with parchment paper. Pour fudge into your lined pan. Allow the fudge to cool completely in the fridge until set.
- Cut into small squares and store in an air tight container in the fridge.
Nutrition Information:
Serving Size: 1 piece of fudge
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 284Total Fat: 15.6gSaturated Fat: 6.3gCholesterol: 6mgSodium: 53mgCarbohydrates: 31.6gFiber: .7gSugar: 30.1gProtein: 3.9g
Recipe originally shared here: World’s Greatest Fudge Recipe
About Janel
I'm a sweets addict that enjoys eating yummy treats and good food! I'm also the mom of five beautiful boys from 4-12.
Previous Post: « Caramel Nutella Brownies
Next Post: Spicy Italian Sausage Pasta »
Reader Interactions
Comments
Crystal Green says
This looks delicious! I only make fudge once a year because I love it TOO much! I like how simple your recipe seems to make.
Reply
Megan says
I love fudge! I’m going to have to try this out! I’m sure these would be great Valentine’s treats too!
Reply
Kristi says
This looks simple and easy to make. Perfect for my tween daughter to try, she is really into cooking right now.
Reply
Allie D. says
Your fudge looks AMAZING! I LOVE chocolate! Definitely need to give your recipe a try.
Reply
Becky says
Chocolate is a big weakness for me. I have a major sweet tooth. I like how your recipe is simple and easy to make.
Reply
Alicia says
Yum! This fudge looks delicious. We have a long weekend this weekend so I’m going to take some time to make it!
Reply
Scott says
Hmm, marshmallows in fudge? I don’t recall ever using those in a fudge recipe!
Reply
Mother of 3 says
That looks amazing. Pinned to try.
Reply
Joanne Rawson says
That looks amazing. Pinned to try.
Reply
Karly says
This looks double yummy! Thanks for linkin’ up with What’s Cooking Wednesday!
Reply
Dorothy Logan says
I MADE THIS JUST NOW BUT THE CHOCOLATE CHIPS WOULDNT MELT, ,AND IS IT ONLY ONE CAN OF THE SWEETED CON MILK
Reply
Janel says
Yes, 1 (14 oz) can. I updated the recipe so that was a little more clear. Try cooking your chocolate chips with the sweetened condensed milk in :30 second intervals, stirring between each. If you overcook chocolate chips, they turn stiff and grainy which will ruin the whole recipe. I’m wondering if you may have overcooked the chocolate?
I just made this fudge again last week and added extra marshmallows once the mixture had just cooled (so the additional marshmallows wouldn’t melt) to make a “rocky road” fudge and it was as delicious and easy as always!
Reply
Wendy says
Can you leave the marshmallows out?
Janel says
This recipe is best with the marshmallows, but you can leave them out in a pinch.
Jean says
Just made and could not get marshmallow s to melt. Chocolate was smooth but marshmallow s would not melt so when I put in pan marshmallow s made it lumpy..
Reply
Janel says
You’ll need to add the mashrmallows immediately when you pull your chocolate out of the microwave while everything is still hot. If you add marshmallows when it’s started to cool, it’ll make a delicious rocky road fudge!
Reply
Joan Serfass says
Can I use bakers chocolate bar instead of chips?
Reply
Terry Herndon says
Going to try this today! Sounds great. Thank you!
Reply
Charm1704 says
I JUST made this fudge but over a double boiler…the boiling water underneath the pan kept it warm enough to quickly melt the chocolate an marshmallows when I added them at the end.. I believe this is the key to this recipe.
Reply
Debbie says
That’s what I was going to do use my double boiler
Reply
Linda S says
I just made this fudge. Very easy and it tastes just like the old hard to make fudge recipe. Just don’t over cook it.
Reply
Erica Paruszynski says
What do the marshmallows do for this recipe I usually use just chocolate chips and the sweetened condensed milk with a bit of vanilla and it’s amazing. So just curious if it maybe gives it a denser chewy style fudge since mine usually is a bit of a softer fudge
Reply
Janel says
I haven’t tried the fudge without, so I can’t really speak to how their different. But if you get the marshmallows not-all-the-way melted they are super, super soft admid the already soft fudge. If you get them all the way melted then I think it just adds a creamy element to the fudge! I like mine not quite melted it feels like rocky road fudge!
Reply
Donna J Laleman says
In the recipe it sounds like you add the nuts to the mixture but the pictures look like they are just on top which is if?
Reply
Amy says
Can you cook this on the stove instead I really don’t like to cook stuff in the microwave oven?
Reply
Mya brooks says
Can you taste the condensed milk ? I really don’t like it so I was wondering if you can tell it’s in the fudge ?
Reply
Janel says
The fudge doesn’t taste like raw sweetened condensed milk. It just makes it really creamy and sweet!
Reply
karen says
can you use semi-sweet chips instead of milk chocolate chips?
Reply
Janel says
Milk Chocolate works best, but you can substitute!
Reply