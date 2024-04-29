Best Garlic Herb Butter Recipe - Evolving Table (2024)

Homemade Garlic Herb Butter is the best rich and flavorful topping for steak or prime rib! This quick and easy recipe is as simple as combining quality butter with minced garlic and fresh herbs. Keep the compound butter in the refrigerator or freezer to always have on hand for spreading on bread, veggies, pasta, chicken, or shrimp.
Best Garlic Herb Butter Recipe
After learning the best way to cook filet mignon in the oven, I knew it was not complete until I had the perfect garlic herb butter to complement it.
And much like the steak recipe, I was surprised to discover how easy it is to make your own at home. You will only need a few simple-to-find ingredients and less than 10 minutes!
Also, since it freezes and refrigerates wonderfully, you will be able to use a tablespoon or two when you want to add a bit of garlicky goodness to your next steak, shrimp, or vegetable dish!
No need to pull out a garlic press or finely chop a bunch of herbs for added flavor.Nope, you’ll already have your restaurant-quality compound butter ready to rock and roll!
Ingredients
- Butter.Choose a quality stick of butter you love the flavor of. Kerrygold or Plugra are excellent options. Earth Balance sticks are great for a dairy-free or vegan compound butter. Salted is recommended; however, if you are watching your sodium intake or prefer a little more control over the level of salt in your foods, you might want to opt for an unsalted butter. Softened butter is key to this herbed butter, so plan ahead.
- Garlic.Fresh finely minced cloves of garlic give an amazing flavor. Learnhow to mince fresh garlicfor the best results. You can also tryroasting the garlic cloves, if you’d prefer! Garlic powder or garlic salt will not give you the same flavor.
- Herbs.A combination of fresh parsley, fresh rosemary, and fresh thyme are used in this recipe. Mix things up and try oregano, dill with lemon zest, basil, or cilantro and lime zest. Fresh is better than dried herbs, but adjust the amounts if you go that way. Or, give it an extra flavor kick with red pepper flakes! You can also use a blend, likeItalian seasoning.
How to Make Garlic Butter
Please see the recipe card below for more detailed ingredient amounts.
1. Cream the Butter
Make sure the butter has reached room temperature. The softer texture is ideal for mixing. Microwave it for 20-30 seconds if it isn’t to your desired consistency. However, do be careful that the butter does not completely melt!
Place the butter in a medium-sized bowl. Use a fork to mash the butter into a creamy consistency.
2. Mix in Garlic and Herbs
Add the garlic and herbs and stir until everything is well incorporated.
At this point you can use it immediately, or shape it into a log.
3. Roll into a Log
Place the mixed butter at the end of a 12-inch long sheet of wax paper. A piece of plastic wrap is much harder to work with.
Form the butter into a log approximately 6- to 8-inches long.
Fold the wax paper over the log and begin to roll it, keeping the cylinder shape as you go.
Twist the ends of the wax paper so the cylinder is sealed tightly.
4. Chill in Fridge
For the log of butter to hold its shape, it must be refrigerated for at least 2 hours. You can also pop it in the freezer and speed this part up to 30-45 minutes.
How to Use Garlic Butter
As mentioned previously, this garlic herb butter was made to top a steak but has SO much potential to bring tons of flavor to many delicious dishes. A few ways you can use up your herb butter include:
- Bread– Slather some garlic spread on to turn a loaf of bread or dinner rolls into the best garlic bread you’ve ever had! Homemade garlic bread is a game changer. Melted and brushed, this homemade garlic butter sauce is a great way to add garlicky flavor toa pizza crust. It can be a great dipping sauce for French bread, too.
- Pasta– Add a touch oflemon zestand juice to make an incredibly easy pasta sauce. It’s also delicious ongnocchi.
- Vegetables– The majority of this recipe was used for makingair fryer broccoliandroasted asparagus, but would also be amazing onboiled cornalong with some Parmesan cheese or on anair fryer baked potato.
- Meat– Melt it over the top of prime rib, shrimp, and chicken.
FAQs
Is garlic butter keto?
Yes, all of the ingredients in garlic butter are naturally low in carbohydrates which results in a low-carb and keto-friendly recipe.
Can garlic butter sit out overnight?
While it is technically safe to leave out at room temperature for a day, the herbed garlic butter will last longer when stored in the refrigerator.
Is garlic butter harmful to dogs?
Yes. Avoid giving any garlic to your furry friend, as it is very dangerous for them to consume.
Recipe Tips
- Choose quality. Picking a butter with amazing flavor will really pay off in the end result.
- Be patient. Let the butter come to room temperature first so it is easier to mix.
- Make extra. Because this freezes well, it is a great make-ahead recipe.
- Mix it up. Try a variety of flavor options each time to keep things interesting!
Recipes to Use Garlic Butter
Use this delicious garlic butter to add amazing flavor to the following recipes.
Top a juicy steak, like Filet Mignon or Air Fryer Steak. Or pile it on Bacon Wrapped Scallops.
Add it to a side, like Bacon Wrapped Asparagus, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, or Loaded Hasselback Potatoes.
It’s also delicious in Pasta Primavera with Lemon Garlic Butter.
Homemade Garlic Herb Butter Recipe
Homemade Garlic Herb Butter is the best rich and flavorful topping for steak or prime rib! Keep the compound butter in the refrigerator or freezer to always have on hand for spreading on bread, veggies, pasta, chicken, or shrimp.
Yield 8 tablespoons
Prep 10 minutes mins
Total 10 minutes mins
Ingredients
- ½ cup butter room temperature*
- 2 cloves garlic finely minced
- 1 tsp. rosemary fresh, finely chopped
- 1 tsp. thyme fresh, finely chopped
- 2 Tbsp. parsley fresh, finely chopped
Instructions
Combine Ingredients: In a medium-sized bowl cream the butter with a spoon or fork until smooth. Add garlic and herbs. Stir until just mixed. Serve immediately or shape into a log.
½ cup butter, 2 cloves garlic, 1 tsp. rosemary, 1 tsp. thyme, 2 Tbsp. parsley
Shape into a Log: Tear off a 12-inch long piece of wax paper and place garlic butter towards the end of it. Shape it into what resembles a 6-8-inch long log. Pull the wax paper over the garlic butter and begin to roll it, reinforcing the log shape as you go. Once completely rolled up, twist the ends until tight.
Chill and Serve: Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving or up to overnight. Serve with steak, chicken, shrimp, vegetables, or as a spread on bread. Enjoy!
Notes
- If vegan or dairy-free, you can also use Earth Balance’s “butter” sticks in place of the butter.
- If on a Paleo or Whole30 diet, feel free to substitute ghee butter in place of the regular butter to fit your dietary needs.
- Use a good quality butter for best results. Depending on your taste preference, you can use salted or unsalted butter.
Prep-Ahead Instructions:
Let the butter rest at room temperature, mince the garlic, and chop the herbs.
Storage Directions:
Seal in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Since the herbs are fresh, the flavor will lose a bit of its potency the longer it is stored. To freeze, keep it tightly wrapped in wax paper and then place in a ziplock bag or plastic, freezer-safe container for up to 6 months.
Recipe Tips
- Choose quality. Picking a butter with amazing flavor will really pay off in the end result.
- Be patient. Let the butter come to room temperature first so it is easier to mix.
- Make extra. Because this freezes well, it is a great make-ahead recipe.
- Mix it up. Try a variety of flavor options each time to keep things interesting!
Nutrition
Calories: 107kcal, Carbohydrates: 1g, Protein: 1g, Fat: 12g, Saturated Fat: 7g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g, Monounsaturated Fat: 3g, Trans Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 31mg, Sodium: 104mg, Potassium: 37mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 1g, Vitamin A: 714IU, Vitamin C: 7mg, Calcium: 20mg, Iron: 1mg
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.
Categorized as:
Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free, Low-Carb, Nut-Free, Paleo, Recipes, Refined Sugar-Free, Side Dishes, Soy-Free, Vegan, Vegetarian, Whole30
