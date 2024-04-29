Best Garlic Herb Butter Recipe - Evolving Table (2024)

Homemade Garlic Herb Butter is the best rich and flavorful topping for steak or prime rib! This quick and easy recipe is as simple as combining quality butter with minced garlic and fresh herbs. Keep the compound butter in the refrigerator or freezer to always have on hand for spreading on bread, veggies, pasta, chicken, or shrimp.

Best Garlic Herb Butter Recipe

After learning the best way to cook filet mignon in the oven, I knew it was not complete until I had the perfect garlic herb butter to complement it.

And much like the steak recipe, I was surprised to discover how easy it is to make your own at home. You will only need a few simple-to-find ingredients and less than 10 minutes!

Also, since it freezes and refrigerates wonderfully, you will be able to use a tablespoon or two when you want to add a bit of garlicky goodness to your next steak, shrimp, or vegetable dish!

No need to pull out a garlic press or finely chop a bunch of herbs for added flavor.Nope, you’ll already have your restaurant-quality compound butter ready to rock and roll!

Ingredients

Butter. Choose a quality stick of butter you love the flavor of. Kerrygold or Plugra are excellent options. Earth Balance sticks are great for a dairy-free or vegan compound butter. Salted is recommended; however, if you are watching your sodium intake or prefer a little more control over the level of salt in your foods, you might want to opt for an unsalted butter. Softened butter is key to this herbed butter, so plan ahead.

Fresh finely minced cloves of garlic give an amazing flavor. Learn how to mince fresh garlic for the best results. You can also try roasting the garlic cloves , if you'd prefer! Garlic powder or garlic salt will not give you the same flavor.

Fresh finely minced cloves of garlic give an amazing flavor. Learn for the best results. You can also try , if you’d prefer! Garlic powder or garlic salt will not give you the same flavor. Herbs.A combination of fresh parsley, fresh rosemary, and fresh thyme are used in this recipe. Mix things up and try oregano, dill with lemon zest, basil, or cilantro and lime zest. Fresh is better than dried herbs, but adjust the amounts if you go that way. Or, give it an extra flavor kick with red pepper flakes! You can also use a blend, like Italian seasoning .

How to Make Garlic Butter

Please see the recipe card below for more detailed ingredient amounts.

1. Cream the Butter

Make sure the butter has reached room temperature. The softer texture is ideal for mixing. Microwave it for 20-30 seconds if it isn’t to your desired consistency. However, do be careful that the butter does not completely melt!

Place the butter in a medium-sized bowl. Use a fork to mash the butter into a creamy consistency.

2. Mix in Garlic and Herbs

Add the garlic and herbs and stir until everything is well incorporated.

At this point you can use it immediately, or shape it into a log.

3. Roll into a Log

Place the mixed butter at the end of a 12-inch long sheet of wax paper. A piece of plastic wrap is much harder to work with.

Form the butter into a log approximately 6- to 8-inches long.

Fold the wax paper over the log and begin to roll it, keeping the cylinder shape as you go.

Twist the ends of the wax paper so the cylinder is sealed tightly.

4. Chill in Fridge

For the log of butter to hold its shape, it must be refrigerated for at least 2 hours. You can also pop it in the freezer and speed this part up to 30-45 minutes.

How to Use Garlic Butter

As mentioned previously, this garlic herb butter was made to top a steak but has SO much potential to bring tons of flavor to many delicious dishes. A few ways you can use up your herb butter include:

Bread – Slather some garlic spread on to turn a loaf of bread or dinner rolls into the best garlic bread you’ve ever had! Homemade garlic bread is a game changer. Melted and brushed, this homemade garlic butter sauce is a great way to add garlicky flavor toa pizza crust. It can be a great dipping sauce for French bread, too.

– Slather some garlic spread on to turn a loaf of bread or dinner rolls into the best garlic bread you’ve ever had! Homemade garlic bread is a game changer. Melted and brushed, this homemade garlic butter sauce is a great way to add garlicky flavor toa pizza crust. It can be a great dipping sauce for French bread, too. Pasta – Add a touch of lemon zest and juice to make an incredibly easy pasta sauce. It’s also delicious on gnocchi .

– Add a touch of and juice to make an incredibly easy pasta sauce. It’s also delicious on . Vegetables – The majority of this recipe was used for making air fryer broccoli and roasted asparagus , but would also be amazing on boiled corn along with some Parmesan cheese or on an air fryer baked potato .

– The majority of this recipe was used for making and , but would also be amazing on along with some Parmesan cheese or on an . Meat– Melt it over the top of prime rib, shrimp, and chicken.

FAQs

Is garlic butter keto? Yes, all of the ingredients in garlic butter are naturally low in carbohydrates which results in a low-carb and keto-friendly recipe. Can garlic butter sit out overnight? While it is technically safe to leave out at room temperature for a day, the herbed garlic butter will last longer when stored in the refrigerator. Is garlic butter harmful to dogs? Yes. Avoid giving any garlic to your furry friend, as it is very dangerous for them to consume.

Recipe Tips Choose quality. Picking a butter with amazing flavor will really pay off in the end result.

Picking a butter with amazing flavor will really pay off in the end result. Be patient. Let the butter come to room temperature first so it is easier to mix.

Let the butter come to room temperature first so it is easier to mix. Make extra . Because this freezes well, it is a great make-ahead recipe.

. Because this freezes well, it is a great make-ahead recipe. Mix it up. Try a variety of flavor options each time to keep things interesting!

