Cardamom Sugar Cookies • easy cookie stamp recipe! (2024)

These cookies have a light outer crunch with a meltingly soft interior, it’s a winning combination.

They hold their own stacked and packed, so they make a great gift-able holiday cookie.

Cardamom gives them a distinctive aroma and flavor ~ it’s such a nice change from cinnamon and I’ve never known anyone who didn’t respond super positively to cardamom. The combo of cardamom with vanilla is extra nice.

This dough isn’t overly sweet, but the little sparkle of sugar on top leaves a sweet impression with every bite.

The cookies freeze well baked OR unbaked so you can get a head start on your holiday baking.