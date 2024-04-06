Corn Chowder Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

Fresh Corn Chowderloaded with summer corn at its peak of freshness. If you love the comfort of Clam Chowder, this corn chowder recipe is sure to become a new favorite. This crowd-pleasing soup is perfect for entertaining on cool summer nights.

Corn Chowder Video Tutorial:

Corn chowder is quite a treat when fresh corn is abundant. We love to use both the kernels and the stripped cobbs for sweet corn flavor. This corn chowder has the creamy richness of a Potato Soup and the addition of tender corn and bacon makes every bite memorable.

Ingredients for Potato Corn Chowder:

The ingredients here are simple pantry and refrigerator staples that come together to make the best pot of soup.

Corn: on the cob is best so you can utilize the kernels and the corn milk from the husks (see below for fresh corn substitutions).

on the cob is best so you can utilize the kernels and the corn milk from the husks (see below for fresh corn substitutions). Potatoes: we use Yukon gold potatoes for their tender waxy texture which is perfect for a chowder.

we use Yukon gold potatoes for their tender waxy texture which is perfect for a chowder. Carrot, Celery, and Onion: this trio is critical to adding flavor and we use them in just about every soup recipe .

this trio is critical to adding flavor and we use them in just about every . Bacon: Sauteeing the bacon adds and then cooking the veggies in the bacon grease adds wonderful flavor and we use the cooked bacon to garnish the soup. No one will resist that bacon topping!

Sauteeing the bacon adds and then cooking the veggies in the bacon grease adds wonderful flavor and we use the cooked bacon to garnish the soup. No one will resist that bacon topping! Chicken Broth, Milk & Cream: These are the base of the corn stock. We simmer the shucked cobbs in this combination for a deeply delicious chowder base.

These are the base of the corn stock. We simmer the shucked cobbs in this combination for a deeply delicious chowder base. Cayenne Pepper: this simple seasoning is all you need plus salt and black pepper of course.

How to Easily Remove Corn Silk:

After the corn is shucked, it’s important to remove the silk threads for the smoothest consistency. The easiest way to remove corn silk is to brush the corn with a firm bristled brush or even a clean toothbrush. The bristles catch the silk and it comes off quickly and easily.

What is Corn Stock?

Using the whole cob of corn will give you the best-flavored corn stock. Allowing the stripped cobs to simmer for 20 minutes with the broth, cream, and milk draws out every bit of rich and sweet flavor from the corn. After discarding the cobs, you are left with really delicious corn stock.

Time-Saving Tip: set the corn broth to cook at the same time you are making the chowder.

How to Make Corn Chowder:

Once the corn stock is made, the steps for making corn chowder are simple. Watch the video tutorial above and you will be a pro in no time.

Sautee bacon in a dutch oven until crisps and renders fat. Remove bacon to a plate. Sautee veggies (onion, celery, and carrot) in the bacon grease until softened. Add potatoes and corn kernels and season with salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper. Add corn stock into the pot and simmer until potatoes are tender. Serve in warm bowls garnished with bacon and chives.

When Corn is Not In Season:

Fresh corn on the cob and especially local produce will give this chowder the best flavor. For winter corn chowder or when fresh corn is not available, try these instead:

Frozen Corn: frozen is usually produced at the peak of freshness so it will work and will save you some time. Since you won’t have the cobs for making corn stock, add a 15 oz can of creamed corn for a tastier broth.

frozen is usually produced at the peak of freshness so it will work and will save you some time. Since you won’t have the cobs for making corn stock, add a 15 oz can of creamed corn for a tastier broth. Canned Corn: Use (1) 15 oz can corn and (1) 15 oz can creamed corn. Add the liquid ingredients at step 3 without pre-cooking them. The liquid from the canned corn will add a boost of corn flavor.

Corn Chowder Recipe 4.98 from 740 votes Author: Natasha of NatashasKitchen.com This fresh corn chowder recipe is loaded with summer produce at its peak of freshness. This is a crowd-pleasing chowder that is perfect for entertaining on cool summer nights. Save Pin Review Print Prep Time: 15 minutes mins Cook Time: 30 minutes mins Total Time: 45 minutes mins Ingredients Servings: 8 cups For the Corn Stock: 4 cups chicken broth

1 1/2 cups milk

1 cup heavy cream For the Corn Chowder: 4 cups corn kernels (from 4-5 ears corn) , reserve cobs for stock

, 4 oz (4 slices) bacon, chopped

1 large onion , finely diced (1 1/2 cup)

, 1 large carrot , cut into 1/4" dice (1 cup)

, 3 stalks celery , finely diced (1 cup)

, 1 lb Yukon potatoes , 3 medium, peeled and cut into 1/4" thick pieces

, 2-3 tsp sea salt or to taste

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper , or to taste

, 2 Tbsp Chives , chopped, to garnish Instructions How to Make Corn Stock: Cut the kernels from the cobs and set kernels aside for making chowder.* Place the bare cobs in a stockpot.

Add 4 cups broth, 1 1/2 cups milk, and 1 cup cream to pot. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer un-covered 20 minutes while making the chowder. Use tongs to remove and discard cobs before using corn stock in step 3. How to Make Corn Chowder: Place a 5 Qt dutch oven over medium/high heat. Add chopped bacon and cook stirring occasionally until browned. Remove bacon bits with a slotted spoon and set aside.

In the same pot, add chopped onion, celery and carrot to the bacon fat and cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until onion is soft (7-8 min).

Add sliced potatoes, 4 cups corn kernels, 2 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp black pepper, and 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper. Pour corn stock into the pot, bring to a light boil then simmer uncovered 10-15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste**. Ladle into bowls and garnish with reserved bacon and chopped chives. Notes *After cutting the corn off the cobs, remove as much of the silk threads as possible to give your finished chowder a smooth consistency. **Corn can have varying degrees of sweetness, if your corn is super sweet, you can add a little more salt to balance the sweetness. See Also 27 GAPS Diet Instant Pot Soup & Stew RecipesEasy Meatball Tortellini Soup Recipe | hearty Italian soup In 25 minutes!The BEST Chicken Soup Ever RecipeMeatloaf Recipe with the Best Glaze FOR A CREAMIER SOUP: transfer 1/4 of the soup to a blender and blend until smooth then stir it into the rest of your chowder. Nutrition Per Serving 321kcal Calories30g Carbs10g Protein19g Fat9g Saturated Fat53mg Cholesterol767mg Sodium699mg Potassium3g Fiber7g Sugar2080IU Vitamin A13.3mg Vitamin C108mg Calcium2.6mg Iron Full Nutrition Label

Nutrition Disclosure