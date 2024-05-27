Cream Cheese Keto Kolaches Recipe - Lowcarb-ology (2024)

How would you describe a kolache? What are kolaches made of? What town in Texas is famous for kolaches?

These easy, low carb cream cheese kolaches are a breakfast treat with just 2.8 net carbs each! Low carbs and no gluten? Sounds like the perfect breakfast to me.

For this recipe you’ll need: Mozzarella, cream cheese, almond flour, baking powder, egg, vanilla, vanilla stevia liquid, monk fruit (or other sugar-free sweetener) pecans, cinnamon, and a silpat baking sheet or parchment paper.


If you are in a hurry click here to go straight to the low carb cream cheese keto kolaches recipe.

How would you describe a kolache?

Here’s the deal. Low carb cream cheese kolaches like the regular version, are at their best when they are fresh out of the oven. They are delicious after they’ve been frozen and warmed up but not quite as good as the fresh ones. I personally don’t care because… keto kolache. I just don’t want you to freeze them and then get upset with me because they don’t taste exactly the same as the fresh ones. Still yummy but not exactly like the fresh ones, ok?

What are kolaches made of?

Kolaches are puffy clouds of buttery yeast dough filled with all kinds of yumminess from cream cheese to jalapeno sausage. They are delicious BUT they are full of carbs. Bazillions of them.

Which means that maybe I’ll treat myself once a year. Totally not enough.

I’ve been using a version of the Fathead dough for pizza forever. It’s only been in the past couple of months that I realized that pizza dough could be used for pastries too. I’ve been going through tons of mozzarella cheese trying all kinds of things. Some work and some don’t. This keto kolache recipe does.

Oh boy, does it ever.

What town in Texas is famous for kolaches?

I have an addiction to kolaches. Living about 45 minutes north of West, Texas which happens to be the kolache capital as far as many Texans are concerned. This means that I can hop in my car and kolache myself into carbohydrate heaven in less time than it takes me to get across Dallas. My favorite was the first Czech bakery in Texas which was the Village Bakery. Only in Texas can you get that kind of food at a gas station! Sadly the owner passed a few years ago and the Village Bakery closed. It seems like forever but one can always hope they’ll find a way to reopen.

Back in Czechoslovakia, families made the kolache dough sweet and filled it with a sweet ingredient like apple, cherry, and other things those of us on a keto diet steer away from.

Way back when, like 1953 in West, Texas the good people of the Village Bakery put some meat in a less sweet dough and voila, the Klobasniky, (say klo bah SNEEK ee) meaning “little sausage” was invented in the form of a pig in the blanket. So you could have a bacon or breakfast sausage kolache but it’s really a klobasniky. Some here in Texas call them sausage rolls. No matter what you call them, they are delicious.

A Silpat baking sheet or parchment paper is a must for this recipe. I prefer a silpat because it lasts forever and parchment gets expensive. I still have my silpat sheets that I got 7 years ago! We’re talking hundreds of dollars in parchment with all the baking I do.

Sugar free Vanilla stevia drops add extra vanilla flavor along with the sweetness. I use it in my coffee, when baking cookies, and in my low carb cake batter granola and low carb danish muffins.

Low Carb Cream Cheese Kolaches Recipe

Here’s that cream cheese kolache recipe!

Cream Cheese Keto Kolaches Recipe - Lowcarb-ology (3)

Easy Cream Cheese Kolaches

Sweet, buttery, keto kolaches with a rich, tangy cream cheese filling are back on the menu with these delicious treats. Easy to make! You can freeze these but the texture does change a little. And there is nothing like a fresh baked keto koache. 2.8 net carbs each.

Course Breakfast, Brunch

Cuisine Eastern European – Low Carb

Keyword cream cheese, pastry

Prep Time 5 minutes minutes

Cook Time 25 minutes minutes

Total Time 30 minutes minutes

Servings 8 pastries

Calories 250kcal

Author Marye

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella
  • 2 tablespoons cream cheese
  • 3/4 cup almond flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 10 drops vanilla stevia liquid
  • 2 packets monk fruit about 1 teaspoon, or preferred sugar free sweetener

Pecan Layer

  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons sugar free sweetener

Filling

  • 4 ounces cream cheese
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 packets monk fruit
  • 15 drops vanilla stevia liquid or to taste

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

Dough

  • Add the mozzarella and cream cheese to a microwave safe bowl.

  • Heat on high for about 1 1/2 minutes and stir to blend.

  • If it’s not all the way melted you can microwave it for 30 seconds more.

  • Stir in the almond flour, baking powder, egg, vanilla, stevia, and monkfruit.

  • Knead the dough in the bowl until all of the ingredients are incorporated. It will seem like the egg will never be mixed in but it will if you keep kneading and squeezing. The dough is sticky but wet your hands often and you'll do fine.

  • Preheat the oven to 350F.

  • Divide the dough into 8 pieces.

  • Roll each piece in a ball and place on a silplat lined baking sheet.

  • Flatten slightly.

  • Create a hollow in the center with your thumbs.

  • Sprinkle each center with some of the pecans, fill with cream cheese filling, and sprinkle with a few more of the pecans.

  • Bake at 350 for 20 minutes or until firm and golden.

Filling

  • Warm the cream cheese in the microwave until it is soft.

  • Beat in the remaining ingredients.

  • Use to fill the kolaches

Nutrition

Calories: 250kcal | Carbohydrates: 4.7g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 21g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 77mg | Sodium: 205mg | Potassium: 159mg | Fiber: 1.9g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 440IU | Calcium: 191mg | Iron: 1mg

If you liked this low carb breakfast idea you might also like…

For amazing breakfast treats that are low carb please try our Fluffy Low Carb French Toast or Low Carb Salted Caramel Cheesecake Crepes keto breakfast recipes. Serve them with a piping hot cup of Keto Flavored Bulletproof Coffee.

