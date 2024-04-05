Crockpot Brisket Recipe (+Video!) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

This Slow Cooker Beef Brisket Recipe iswonderfully juicy, flavor exploding, melt-in-your-mouth and ideal to prep ahead for stress-free entertaining! Readers call it, “AMAZING!,” “outstanding” and “sensational” with a barbecue sauce “that is to die for!” So, I’ve if you’ve been intimidated or underwhelmed by crock pot brisket, follow this EASY recipe full of tips and tricks for “the best brisket ever!”

Slow Cooker Brisket Video

Slow Cooker Brisket Recipe

SO TENDER. If you have never made slow cooker beef brisket – it will blow your mind! This recipe creates crazy tender, juicy beef brisket every single time.

“HOLY BARBECUE HEAVEN.” “You need to bottle that goodness and sell it!! 🙂 I will never buy bottled BBQ sauce again.”

DYNAMITE SPICE RUB. The brisket receives rave reviews every time thanks to the paprika-chipotle spice rub, part of which is added to the barbecue sauce (no double work!)

CARAMELIZED CRUST. After the brisket recipe is juicy tender, it’s oven seared (SO EASY) to create a gorgeous caramelized crust.

IDEAL FOR STRESS FREE ENTERTAINING. It can be made days in advance then reheated in the slow cooker – which is actually my preferred method!

MAKE ANY TIME OF YEAR.Rain or snow, this crockpot brisket recipeis the answer to any potluck, get together or game day!

What is Brisket? Beef brisket boasts the richest natural flavor of any cut of meat and is my choice meat whenever I dine at any barbecue restaurant. The flavor comes in part from the extra long cooking time required to break down the fibers of the meat as brisket comes from the front breastbone of the cow so there is a lot of connective tissue and muscle that supports much of the weight of the cow. This means brisket holds its shape so you can either slice it OR shred it, unlike chuck roast and short ribs that shred easily when cooked for a long period of time. Why this is important is that you don’t have to worry too much about overcooking your beef brisket because it will hold together to the point of being shreddable. When I cooked this beef brisket, it was so tender but I was still able to slice it AND I was still able to easily shred it as well. This also means beef brisket is ideal for slow cooking and ideal for stress free entertaining.

CROCKPOT BRISKET INGREDIENTS This slow cooker BBQ brisket truly is spectacular! Here’s what you’ll need to make this recipe (measurements in the printable recipe card at the bottom of the post):

Beef brisket: Trim the beef of any excess fat, rinse, and pat dry before using.

Beef bouillon: Adds a wonderful depth of flavor to the BBQ brisket.

Worcestershire sauce: You just need 2 tablespoons, but it really makes a difference to the brisket.

Soy sauce: I recommend using reduced sodium soy sauce so you can control the amount of salt in this slow cooker brisket.

Special spice rub: My homemade spice rub combines paprika, brown sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, and more. It's incredibly flavorful!

Homemade bbq sauce: If you're going to take the time to cook an expensive cut of meat like brisket, you really should make your own BBQ sauce to go with it. Trust me on this one! My homemade BBQ has received hundreds rave reviews on my BBQ Ribs post and will convert you forever!

Slow Cooker Brisket Substitutions There are a few ingredient swaps you can make for the homemade BBQ sauce, if needed.

If you can’t find blackberry preserves, I’ve had readers comment they have also used strawberry preserves, raspberry preserves, fig preserves and apple jam with success.

You can use any brown sugar you have on hand – light, medium or dark.

You can use granulated sugar or honey if that’s all you have on hand but, in this case, I would reduce the sugar by a tablespoon or two and add extra molasses in its place. You can also use a blend of sweeteners.

How to Cook Brisket in Crock Pot I love using my slow cooker during the holidays because not only does it free up the oven, but the results are wonderfully tender and every bit as delicious as oven results. Let’s take a closer look with step-by-step photos (full recipe in the printable recipe card at the bottom of the post):

Making and serving beef brisket on the same day can be difficult, however, unless you plan ahead because the brisket requires a good 8-10 hours of cooking time. That is why I like to prepare my brisket the day before. To do this, we first make our brisket by rubbing it in our custom spice mix that elevates this BBQ beef brisket to restaurant quality. The Spice Rub is anintoxicating blend of paprika, brown sugar, chili powder, chipotle powder, onion powder, garlic powder, dried thyme, salt and pepper. The rub is not too spicy, not too sweet, but just plain flavorful. Next, we oven sear the beef brisket by simply baking it at 425 for 30 minutes. This seals in the spices/juices, renders some of the fat and adds a depth and complexity of flavor that can’t be achieved any other way. Meanwhile, we whisk up our tantalizing homemade barbecue sauce that I first used in my Slow Cooker Barbecue Ribs and my Crockpot BBQ Chicken . This Barbecue Sauce is a reader favorite and the “only barbecue sauce I will ever use,” according to many. So while you can use your own bottled barbecue sauce, I highly recommend this version. It is sweet and tangy and just right.

We add ½ cup of this barbecue sauce to our slow cooker along with 1 cup water, 2 tablespoons Worcestershire, 1 tablespoon reduced sodium soy sauce and 1 tablespoon beef bouillon. Squish in our oven seared beef brisket and let it cruise on low for 8-10 hours until brisket is very tender, flipping over half way through cooking. If your brisket feels tough, it just need more time cooking – so cook on… After your beef brisket is cooked, this is when I remove the slow cooker ceramic insert and refrigerate it with the brisket and all the juices for 1-3 days. Not only does the flavor improve, it becomes even more tender and makes prep the next day a snap. When ready to serve, simply skim off the hardened fat then cook on low for 1-2 hours until warmed through. At this point, you can serve as is, or I like to remove the brisket to a foil lined baking sheet and smother all over with our homemade barbecue sauce and broil for 5-10 minutes, until slightly caramelized which enhances the savory meaty, complex “nutty” flavor. Your now fork tender, flavorful, juicy, rich Slow Cooker Brisket is ready to be sliced across the grain or shredded and slathered in tangy barbecue sauce. The brisket can be served as is or piled high on a bun for the Best Beef Brisket Sandwich of. your. life.

Any way you serve it, this comforting, convenient, luxurious beef brisket will have you and all your guests “oohing” and “ahhhing” for more!

Can I prep Crockpot Brisket in Advance? Yes! I often will cook my brisket until tender, then remove the removable ceramic insert and refrigerate the brisket in the juices. The next day, I skim off all the hardened fat then cook on LOW in the slow cooker for 1-2 hours until warmed through and proceed with recipe.

Crock Pot Brisket Tips

Homemade BBQ sauce really is best for this recipe, but if you’re short on time and energy, store-bought will work.

This slow cooker brisket needs to cook on low for a looong time. Don’t try cooking it on high, otherwise the BBQ brisket won’t turn out as fork tender.

If your brisket isn’t tender, it just needs more time – so cook, even 30 minutes can make a difference.

Feel free to slice or shred this BBQ beef brisket — it’s delicious either way!

Crockpot Brisket Recipe Variations You can change the flavor of this slow cooker beef brisket simply by tweaking the homemade BBQ sauce!

Make it sweeter: Add more brown sugar.

Add more brown sugar. Make it tangier: Add additional apple cider vinegar.

Add additional apple cider vinegar. Make it smokier: Add additional liquid smoke, ½ teaspoon at a time.

Add additional liquid smoke, ½ teaspoon at a time. Make it spicier:Add additional chipotle chili powder for smoky heat or cayenne pepper for penetrating heat.

WHAT TO SERVE WITH CROCK POT BRISKET This BBQ beef brisket pairs well with any number of comforting sides. Here are a few of my favorite beef brisket sides:

How to Reheat Crock Pot Brisket Reheat this slow cooker beef brisket in the oven or in a skillet over medium heat. Avoid using the microwave on such a nice cut of beef.

How to Freeze Slow Cooker Brisket Slow cooker BBQ brisket freezes really well! To freeze: 1. Prepare the brisket according to directions.

2. Cool to room temperature.

3. Add the meat to a large freezer bag OR portion into smaller size sandwich bags.

4. Press bag(s) flat and squeeze out excess air to prevent freezer burn.

Seal, label, and freeze for up to 3 months.

5. To thaw, place in your fridge overnight.

Crockpot Brisket Recipe FAQs

Does the brisket in a slow cooker need to be in liquid? Yes, the brisket needs to cook in a few inches of liquid, but should not be swimming in it or it will boil. Adding some liquid, such as broth and barbecue sauce, helps keep the brisket moist and infuse it with flavor as it cooks. Should you brown brisket before slow cooker? Yes, searing the brisket in the oven before slow cooking seals the spices into the meat so they don’t fall off while cooking, and further enhances flavor by creating a Maillard reaction, adding depth and richness that cannot be achieved any other way. It also helps seal in the juices so the brisket is juicier and more tender. How do you keep brisket moist in a slow cooker? To keep brisket moist in a slow cooker, sear before cooking to trap in the juices, add liquid (broth, BBQ sauce), cook on low heat, and avoid lifting the lid frequently to retain moisture. Why is my brisket still tough after 8 hours in the slow cooker? If your brisket is tough after 8 hours, it likely needs to be cooked longer in order to bread down the connective tissues and tenderize the meat. Even 30-60 minutes can make a world of difference! Continue to cook until the brisket is tender. What is the secret to a tender brisket? The secret to a tender brisket is to sear the meat first to trap in the juices, then cook low and slow in a few inches of liquid, allowing enough time for the collagen to break down. Which side of brisket goes up slow cooker? Place the brisket fat side up in the slow cooker. This allows the melting fat to baste the meat during the slow cooking process, contributing to added flavor and moisture.

