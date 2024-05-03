Easy Couscous Recipe (2024)

Do you make couscous? You are going to love this delicious 15-Minute Parmesan Couscous recipe today. Let’s learn how to make couscous so that you’ll have another delicious side dish to serve for dinner.

Easy Couscous Recipe (1)

If you are looking for an Easy Mediterranean Recipes try this simple side dish. It is easy to prepare and loaded with flavor. The simple ingredients makes this side dish a family favorite.

What is Couscous?

Couscous is a grain similar to quinoa or rice. However, it is crushed and formed into small spheres for easy serving. There are many different varieties of couscous.

I think it tastes similar to rice but has more of a nutty flavor. Also, it takes less time to cook than rice or quinoa so I love having it on hand so I can make a quick and easy side dish for my family is under 15 minutes.

If you are looking for another light a delicious side dish, I recommend my garlic lime steamed asparagus. Anyway, let’s get back to the recipe and continue to learn how to fix couscous.

Ingredients

Easy Couscous Recipe (2)

You just need a few common ingredients to cook couscous.

Scroll to the bottom for the full recipe and ingredients in the recipe card.

Variations Ideas

Feel free to add in flavors or ingredients to your couscous. Here are some delicious additions.

  • Lemon Juice
  • Tomatoes
  • Vegetable Broth or Chicken Broth
  • Lemon Zest
  • Raisins
  • Feta Cheese
  • Red Onion
  • Fresh Herbs

Step by Step Instructions

Easy Couscous Recipe (3)

Step 1 – First in a medium saucepan, bring the broth, olive oil, one tablespoon of butter and seasonings to a boil. These ingredients will resemble boiling water.

Easy Couscous Recipe (4)

Step 2 – Then add the cup of dry couscous one at a time into the boiling mixture. Next stir quickly to combine, cover and let sit for 5 minutes. Then remove from heat and turn off heat as it will not longer be needed for this recipe

Easy Couscous Recipe (5)

Step 3 – After this time, remove the couscous from the pan and add couscous to a large bowl. Next add the rest of the butter (I cut mine up so that it will melt quicker), parmesan cheese and parsley.

Easy Couscous Recipe (6)

Step 4 – Use a fork to fluff the couscous until the butter is melted by the couscous steam and everything is evenly combined. This may take a minute or two. Add seasoning to taste.

Recipe Tips

  • Seasoning – Adjust the seasonings to taste. You can add more salt and or pepper until it suites your tastes.
  • Serving Size – This makes a large portion and will easily feed 6-8 people depending on portion size. This works great for my family, but if you prefer a smaller amount, you could easily cut the recipe in half.
  • Couscous Type – Also, I used whole wheat, but you can use any kind of couscous. Make sure you check the amount of liquid instructed for the brand of couscous you buy. My couscous was a 1:1 ratio, but each type may be different.
Easy Couscous Recipe (7)

Serving Suggestions

Here are some of my favorite recipes to serve with this delicious and easy couscous side dish.

  • Crock Pot Smothered Pork Chops
  • Honey Soy Pork Tenderloin Crock Pot Recipe
  • 15 Minute burger sliders recipe
  • Grilled Balsamic Glazed Chicken
  • Easy Skillet bbq pork chops

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Freeze Couscous?

Yes, freeze the prepared couscous after it has cooled to room temperature. Store in a freezer safe container for up to 3 months.

How to Reheat

Reheat leftovers on the stovetop over medium heat with a little water.

Easy Couscous Recipe (8)

  • Instant Pot Cilantro Lime Rice Recipe
  • How to Season Brown Rice
  • Easy Instant Pot Brown Rice

Easy Couscous Recipe (9)

How to make Couscous Recipe

4.96 from 21 votes

how to make couscous recipe – you have to try this easy parmesan couscous recipe for your next dinner. Your family will love couscous!

Prep Time 5 minutes mins

Cook Time 10 minutes mins

Total Time 15 minutes mins

Servings 8

Cuisine American

Course Side Dish

Calories 334

Author Carrie Barnard

Ingredients

  • 2 cups whole wheat couscous
  • 2 cups chicken stock
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons butter (divided)
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley (roughly chopped)

Instructions

  • In a medium size pot, bring the broth, olive oil, one tablespoon of butter and seasonings to a boil.

  • Add the couscous, stir quickly to combine, cover and let sit for 5 minutes.

  • Transfer the cooked couscous to a large bowl.

  • Add the rest of the butter (I cut mine up), Parmesan cheese and parsley.

  • Using a fork to fluff the couscous until the butter is melted and everything is evenly combined. This may take a minute or two. Make sure you don’t use a spoon, because it will make the couscous clump together rather than keeping it light and fluffy.

  • Adjust the seasonings to taste. You can add more salt and or pepper until it suites your tastes.

  • This makes a large portion and will easily feed 6-8 people depending on portion size. This works great for my family, but if you prefer a smaller amount, you could easily cut the recipe in half.

  • Also, I used whole wheat, but you can use any kind of couscous. Make sure you check the amount of liquid instructed for the brand of couscous you buy. My couscous was a 1:1 ratio, but each type may be different.

Recipe Notes

This Couscous recipe makes a tasty side dish for just about any meal!

Nutrition Facts

Calories 334kcal, Carbohydrates 51g, Protein 12g, Fat 11g, Saturated Fat 4g, Cholesterol 17mg, Sodium 296mg, Potassium 78mg, Fiber 5g, Sugar 2g, Vitamin A 265IU, Vitamin C 1.5mg, Calcium 99mg, Iron 2.1mg

What can I add to couscous for flavor? ›

Infuse your couscous with international flavours. For a Mediterranean twist, incorporate feta, olives and sun-dried tomatoes. Moroccan-inspired couscous can include spices like cinnamon or ginger and dried fruits. Or try an Indian-inspired version with curry powder, peas and cashews.

View More
What is the ratio of couscous to water? ›

Follow 1:1 Liquid to Couscous Ratio.

If you plan to cook 1 cup of couscous, you'll need 1 cup of boiling broth or water (but look at the couscous package as some may require a different ratio). Use too much liquid and your couscous will be a bit on the sticky side.

Get More Info Here
How do you make couscous not mushy? ›

Too Much Water: Stick to the 1:1.5 ratio to avoid mushy couscous. Underseasoning: Don't forget to season your water with a pinch of salt.

Discover More Details
Is couscous better for you than rice? ›

While couscous and white rice have almost the same amount of calories per 100 grams, couscous contains more protein and higher amounts of vitamins and minerals so can be considered a healthier option in those departments. Both grains can support weight loss when incoporated into a balanced, healthy diet.

View Details
Is couscous a better option than rice? ›

Couscous is a tiny grain that's made from semolina wheat and has recently become a popular healthy rice alternative. It is light, fluffy, and easy to make; plus, it has a mild flavor that pairs well with many dishes. Couscous is also a nutritional powerhouse, offering several benefits over white rice.

Discover More Details
How much does 1 cup of couscous make? ›

The proportions for cooking couscous are generally 1:1.

A little less water makes drier couscous, good for salads or serving with sauces. A little more water makes softer and slightly sticky couscous. One cup of dried couscous makes about four cups of cooked couscous.

Learn More
Do you rinse couscous before cooking? ›

There's no need to wash or rinse the couscous before cooking it as it doesn't contain starch. The butter/oil is optional, but it will help the grains to separate so it's recommended. Add the couscous to boiling water, and then take it off of the heat to avoid it overcooking.

Keep Reading
Can you just add boiling water to couscous? ›

Kettle and Bowl Version (faster and easier!) Add 1 cup of couscous to a bowl. Boil some water in a kettle. Pour 1 cup of boiling water into the bowl, add a pinch of sea salt if desired, stir and cover it with a plate.

Learn More Now
Is couscous good for bowels? ›

Source of fibre. Couscous is a source of fibre, but to optimise levels, it's worth looking for wholemeal couscous, which is made from the whole grain. Fibre supports digestive health and alleviates constipation, and research suggests it may help improve levels of beneficial bacteria in the gut.

Show Me More
Can you eat couscous by itself? ›

Like rice and pasta, couscous absorbs flavors well and tastes great both plain or mixed with seasonal ingredients. It can be served hot, warm or cold, so keep a box of dry couscous in your pantry for year-round use.

Learn More Now

Is couscous easy on the stomach? ›

It is commonly agreed that foods containing simple carbohydrates with no fiber or those that are rich in protein with no carbohydrates are absorbed rapidly and are considered easy to digest foods. This is where couscous comes in.

Learn More
How much water do I need for 1 cup of couscous? ›

Cooking couscous is easy, especially once you nail the couscous water ratio! You'll need 1 ¼ cups water or broth per 1 cup of Golden Couscous. After you bring your water or broth to a boil with a ½ teaspoon of salt, add your couscous. To give it a smoother texture, add in butter or oil with the couscous.

Read More
How much water do I need for 2 cups of couscous? ›

If you're making traditional wheat or whole-wheat couscous the general rule is to use 1½ cup of water for every 1 cup of couscous (a 1.5 to 1 ratio).

Discover More
Is couscous a carb or protein? ›

Though couscous contains limited amounts of blood-sugar-lowering protein, it's fairly high in carbs, with 36 grams per cup (157 grams) (1). Those with blood sugar issues or diabetes should be cautious when consuming moderate- to high-carb foods.

Get More Info
Why is couscous bland? ›

By itself, couscous is bland. It's steamed pasta. It gets its flavor from the herbs, spices, nuts and other things added to it.

View More
Is couscous good for you on a diet? ›

Weight Loss Aid

People on diets are often looking for low-calorie substitutes to the food they love, and grains are often solution. They are filling, relatively easy to cook, and low in calories. Couscous is actually superior to rice and quinoa when it comes to grains as it has less than 200 calories in each cup.

Discover More Details
Does couscous taste like pasta or rice? ›

Couscous is a dried and cracked pasta made from semolina, like tiny pasta, meaning it cooks at lightning speed. It has a nutty, sweet flavor that pairs perfectly with stews, braises, and grilled or roasted veggies.

Read On
Do you rinse couscous after cooking? ›

Step 3: When the couscous is ready, remove the pot from the heat and drain. Optionally, you can also rinse it with water to cool it down and remove some extra starch (which makes it sticky). Transfer to a bowl, add 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and stir to combine.

Learn More Now
