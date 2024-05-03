Easy Couscous Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.
Do you make couscous? You are going to love this delicious 15-Minute Parmesan Couscous recipe today. Let’s learn how to make couscous so that you’ll have another delicious side dish to serve for dinner.
If you are looking for an Easy Mediterranean Recipes try this simple side dish. It is easy to prepare and loaded with flavor. The simple ingredients makes this side dish a family favorite.
Table of Contents
- What is Couscous?
- Ingredients
- Variations Ideas
- Step by Step Instructions
- Recipe Tips
- Serving Suggestions
- Frequently Asked Questions
- More Easy Side Dishes
- How to make Couscous Recipe Recipe
What is Couscous?
Couscous is a grain similar to quinoa or rice. However, it is crushed and formed into small spheres for easy serving. There are many different varieties of couscous.
I think it tastes similar to rice but has more of a nutty flavor. Also, it takes less time to cook than rice or quinoa so I love having it on hand so I can make a quick and easy side dish for my family is under 15 minutes.
If you are looking for another light a delicious side dish, I recommend my garlic lime steamed asparagus. Anyway, let’s get back to the recipe and continue to learn how to fix couscous.
Ingredients
You just need a few common ingredients to cook couscous.
- Whole Wheat Couscous
- Chicken Stock or 2 cups of Water
- Olive Oil or Butter
- Butter, divided
- Garlic Powder
- Salt
- Pepper
- Parmesan Cheese
- Italian Parsley
Scroll to the bottom for the full recipe and ingredients in the recipe card.
Variations Ideas
Feel free to add in flavors or ingredients to your couscous. Here are some delicious additions.
- Lemon Juice
- Tomatoes
- Vegetable Broth or Chicken Broth
- Lemon Zest
- Raisins
- Feta Cheese
- Red Onion
- Fresh Herbs
Step by Step Instructions
Step 1 – First in a medium saucepan, bring the broth, olive oil, one tablespoon of butter and seasonings to a boil. These ingredients will resemble boiling water.
Step 2 – Then add the cup of dry couscous one at a time into the boiling mixture. Next stir quickly to combine, cover and let sit for 5 minutes. Then remove from heat and turn off heat as it will not longer be needed for this recipe
Step 3 – After this time, remove the couscous from the pan and add couscous to a large bowl. Next add the rest of the butter (I cut mine up so that it will melt quicker), parmesan cheese and parsley.
Step 4 – Use a fork to fluff the couscous until the butter is melted by the couscous steam and everything is evenly combined. This may take a minute or two. Add seasoning to taste.
Recipe Tips
- Seasoning – Adjust the seasonings to taste. You can add more salt and or pepper until it suites your tastes.
- Serving Size – This makes a large portion and will easily feed 6-8 people depending on portion size. This works great for my family, but if you prefer a smaller amount, you could easily cut the recipe in half.
- Couscous Type – Also, I used whole wheat, but you can use any kind of couscous. Make sure you check the amount of liquid instructed for the brand of couscous you buy. My couscous was a 1:1 ratio, but each type may be different.
Serving Suggestions
Here are some of my favorite recipes to serve with this delicious and easy couscous side dish.
- Crock Pot Smothered Pork Chops
- Honey Soy Pork Tenderloin Crock Pot Recipe
- 15 Minute burger sliders recipe
- Grilled Balsamic Glazed Chicken
- Easy Skillet bbq pork chops
Frequently Asked Questions
How to Store Leftovers
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
Can You Freeze Couscous?
Yes, freeze the prepared couscous after it has cooled to room temperature. Store in a freezer safe container for up to 3 months.
How to Reheat
Reheat leftovers on the stovetop over medium heat with a little water.
More Easy Side Dishes
- Instant Pot Cilantro Lime Rice Recipe
- How to Season Brown Rice
- Easy Instant Pot Brown Rice
We love hearing from you. If you make this Easy Couscous Recipe, please leave us a comment or star review.
Pin Print
How to make Couscous Recipe
4.96 from 21 votes
how to make couscous recipe – you have to try this easy parmesan couscous recipe for your next dinner. Your family will love couscous!
Prep Time 5 minutes mins
Cook Time 10 minutes mins
Total Time 15 minutes mins
Servings 8
Cuisine American
Course Side Dish
Calories 334
Author Carrie Barnard
Ingredients
- 2 cups whole wheat couscous
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons butter (divided)
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley (roughly chopped)
Instructions
In a medium size pot, bring the broth, olive oil, one tablespoon of butter and seasonings to a boil.
Add the couscous, stir quickly to combine, cover and let sit for 5 minutes.
Transfer the cooked couscous to a large bowl.
Add the rest of the butter (I cut mine up), Parmesan cheese and parsley.
Using a fork to fluff the couscous until the butter is melted and everything is evenly combined. This may take a minute or two. Make sure you don’t use a spoon, because it will make the couscous clump together rather than keeping it light and fluffy.
Adjust the seasonings to taste. You can add more salt and or pepper until it suites your tastes.
This makes a large portion and will easily feed 6-8 people depending on portion size. This works great for my family, but if you prefer a smaller amount, you could easily cut the recipe in half.
Also, I used whole wheat, but you can use any kind of couscous. Make sure you check the amount of liquid instructed for the brand of couscous you buy. My couscous was a 1:1 ratio, but each type may be different.
Recipe Notes
This Couscous recipe makes a tasty side dish for just about any meal!
Nutrition Facts
Calories 334kcal, Carbohydrates 51g, Protein 12g, Fat 11g, Saturated Fat 4g, Cholesterol 17mg, Sodium 296mg, Potassium 78mg, Fiber 5g, Sugar 2g, Vitamin A 265IU, Vitamin C 1.5mg, Calcium 99mg, Iron 2.1mg
Pin This Now to Remember It Later
Pin Recipe
Try these other recipes
Cooking Tips for Beginners
Leftover Pasta Recipes
All Recipes
Homemade Mozzarella Sticks
Easy Appetizer
Best Deviled Eggs Recipe
Easy Slow Cooker
Crockpot Ham and Cabbage
Quick Bread
Irish Soda Bread Recipe
Homemade Seasoning Blends
Easy Alfredo Sauce Recipe
Easy Side Dishes
What to Serve with Pancakes
Easy Salad
Creamy Cucumber Salad Recipe
About the Author
Hi, I’m Carrie. Welcome to Eating on a Dime!
I’m on a mission to help you cook delicious meals without busting your budget. Together we are going to cook real food… for real families!