Easy Couscous Recipe (2024)

Also, I used whole wheat, but you can use any kind of couscous. Make sure you check the amount of liquid instructed for the brand of couscous you buy. My couscous was a 1:1 ratio, but each type may be different.

This makes a large portion and will easily feed 6-8 people depending on portion size. This works great for my family, but if you prefer a smaller amount, you could easily cut the recipe in half.

Adjust the seasonings to taste. You can add more salt and or pepper until it suites your tastes.

Using a fork to fluff the couscous until the butter is melted and everything is evenly combined. This may take a minute or two. Make sure you don’t use a spoon, because it will make the couscous clump together rather than keeping it light and fluffy.

In a medium size pot, bring the broth, olive oil, one tablespoon of butter and seasonings to a boil.

how to make couscous recipe – you have to try this easy parmesan couscous recipe for your next dinner. Your family will love couscous!

Yes, freeze the prepared couscous after it has cooled to room temperature. Store in a freezer safe container for up to 3 months.

Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Step 4 – Use a fork to fluff the couscous until the butter is melted by the couscous steam and everything is evenly combined. This may take a minute or two. Add seasoning to taste.

Step 3 – After this time, remove the couscous from the pan and add couscous to a large bowl. Next add the rest of the butter (I cut mine up so that it will melt quicker), parmesan cheese and parsley.

Step 2 – Then add the cup of dry couscous one at a time into the boiling mixture. Next stir quickly to combine, cover and let sit for 5 minutes. Then remove from heat and turn off heat as it will not longer be needed for this recipe

Step 1 – First in a medium saucepan, bring the broth, olive oil, one tablespoon of butter and seasonings to a boil. These ingredients will resemble boiling water.

Feel free to add in flavors or ingredients to your couscous. Here are some delicious additions.

Scroll to the bottom for the full recipe and ingredients in the recipe card.

If you are looking for another light a delicious side dish, I recommend my garlic lime steamed asparagus. Anyway, let’s get back to the recipe and continue to learn how to fix couscous.

I think it tastes similar to rice but has more of a nutty flavor. Also, it takes less time to cook than rice or quinoa so I love having it on hand so I can make a quick and easy side dish for my family is under 15 minutes.

Couscous is a grain similar to quinoa or rice. However, it is crushed and formed into small spheres for easy serving. There are many different varieties of couscous.

If you are looking for an Easy Mediterranean Recipes try this simple side dish. It is easy to prepare and loaded with flavor. The simple ingredients makes this side dish a family favorite.

Do you make couscous? You are going to love this delicious 15-Minute Parmesan Couscous recipe today. Let’s learn how to make couscous so that you’ll have another delicious side dish to serve for dinner.

FAQs

Infuse your couscous with international flavours. For a Mediterranean twist, incorporate feta, olives and sun-dried tomatoes. Moroccan-inspired couscous can include spices like cinnamon or ginger and dried fruits. Or try an Indian-inspired version with curry powder, peas and cashews.

Follow 1:1 Liquid to Couscous Ratio.



If you plan to cook 1 cup of couscous, you'll need 1 cup of boiling broth or water (but look at the couscous package as some may require a different ratio). Use too much liquid and your couscous will be a bit on the sticky side.

Too Much Water: Stick to the 1:1.5 ratio to avoid mushy couscous. Underseasoning: Don't forget to season your water with a pinch of salt.

While couscous and white rice have almost the same amount of calories per 100 grams, couscous contains more protein and higher amounts of vitamins and minerals so can be considered a healthier option in those departments. Both grains can support weight loss when incoporated into a balanced, healthy diet.

Couscous is a tiny grain that's made from semolina wheat and has recently become a popular healthy rice alternative. It is light, fluffy, and easy to make; plus, it has a mild flavor that pairs well with many dishes. Couscous is also a nutritional powerhouse, offering several benefits over white rice.

The proportions for cooking couscous are generally 1:1.



A little less water makes drier couscous, good for salads or serving with sauces. A little more water makes softer and slightly sticky couscous. One cup of dried couscous makes about four cups of cooked couscous.

There's no need to wash or rinse the couscous before cooking it as it doesn't contain starch. The butter/oil is optional, but it will help the grains to separate so it's recommended. Add the couscous to boiling water, and then take it off of the heat to avoid it overcooking.

Kettle and Bowl Version (faster and easier!) Add 1 cup of couscous to a bowl. Boil some water in a kettle. Pour 1 cup of boiling water into the bowl, add a pinch of sea salt if desired, stir and cover it with a plate.

Source of fibre. Couscous is a source of fibre, but to optimise levels, it's worth looking for wholemeal couscous, which is made from the whole grain. Fibre supports digestive health and alleviates constipation, and research suggests it may help improve levels of beneficial bacteria in the gut.

Like rice and pasta, couscous absorbs flavors well and tastes great both plain or mixed with seasonal ingredients. It can be served hot, warm or cold, so keep a box of dry couscous in your pantry for year-round use.

It is commonly agreed that foods containing simple carbohydrates with no fiber or those that are rich in protein with no carbohydrates are absorbed rapidly and are considered easy to digest foods. This is where couscous comes in.

Cooking couscous is easy, especially once you nail the couscous water ratio! You'll need 1 ¼ cups water or broth per 1 cup of Golden Couscous. After you bring your water or broth to a boil with a ½ teaspoon of salt, add your couscous. To give it a smoother texture, add in butter or oil with the couscous.

If you're making traditional wheat or whole-wheat couscous the general rule is to use 1½ cup of water for every 1 cup of couscous (a 1.5 to 1 ratio).

Though couscous contains limited amounts of blood-sugar-lowering protein, it's fairly high in carbs, with 36 grams per cup (157 grams) (1). Those with blood sugar issues or diabetes should be cautious when consuming moderate- to high-carb foods.

By itself, couscous is bland. It's steamed pasta. It gets its flavor from the herbs, spices, nuts and other things added to it.

Weight Loss Aid



People on diets are often looking for low-calorie substitutes to the food they love, and grains are often solution. They are filling, relatively easy to cook, and low in calories. Couscous is actually superior to rice and quinoa when it comes to grains as it has less than 200 calories in each cup.

Couscous is a dried and cracked pasta made from semolina, like tiny pasta, meaning it cooks at lightning speed. It has a nutty, sweet flavor that pairs perfectly with stews, braises, and grilled or roasted veggies.

Step 3: When the couscous is ready, remove the pot from the heat and drain. Optionally, you can also rinse it with water to cool it down and remove some extra starch (which makes it sticky). Transfer to a bowl, add 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and stir to combine.