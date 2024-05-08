Easy Crusty Vegan Bread Recipe (2024)

Crusty homemade and super easy Vegan bread recipe (+ Video) with only 3 ingredients: flour, water and instant yeast. Plant based, no knead, no fancy equipment needed, and we won’t be using any oil at all. Truth be told this is really my Italian pizza dough recipe in loaf form.

The best plant based vegan bread recipe ever! Easier than making a ciabatta, this is for when you want your house to smell like a French or Italian bakery on a cold December day with minimal effort. It’s as easy as mixing three ingredients together in a large bowl, shaping a loaf and baking it. There’s nothing else like the comforting sound of crackling crispy crust being torn over a steaming bowl of soup. This artisan bread loaf is also wonderful with this broccoli potato soup, or used for bruschetta, sandwiches and casseroles, for making bread crumbs, French toast, cheesy garlic bread and even Thanksgiving bread stuffing. Am I right, or am I right…?! By all means, feel free to chop up some fresh rosemary or black olives to add to your dough and give it that artisan Tuscan flair. You’ll still be under 5 ingredients, like a boss!

This vegan bread recipe is: Quick & Easy

From Scratch

Egg & Oil-Free

Perfect for Sandwiches

Crackling Crust

Big Holes + Soft Center

Dairy-Free

Simply the Best! The Secret to Making Crusty Bread a preheated pizza stone or cast iron dutch oven with a lid. a blasting hot oven. a tray of water to create steam <—crucial! allow the loaf to cool off in the oven or on its side on a cooling rack.

TIP: If you don’t have a pizza stone you can still bake your bread inside a cast iron skillet or dutch oven (lined with parchment paper) with the lid on instead.

Is Bread Vegan or Not? Yes it is, as long as you don’t add any animal products into the mix!

Yes it is, as long as you don’t add any animal products into the mix! Can I make bread without yeast? Yes you can but it will have to be a flatbread like this quinoa or potato flatbread .

Yes you can but it will have to be a flatbread like or . What to do with stale bread?So you forgot you made fresh crusty bread and now you have a stale loaf instead? No problem! it’s a sign from above that you must hurry and make Panzanella + a big pot of this Italian Bread Soup / Pappa al Pomodoro right away. How to Store It If you happen to not eat this loaf in the same day just store it on the kitchen counter in a bread box or a reusable bag for a couple of days. What to Serve With My favorite way to enjoy bread is fresh out of the oven, grilled for panzanella, dunked in this vegan zuppa Toscana, unstuffed cabbage roll soup, chunky potato soup, chickpea salad sandwich and next to grandpa’s tomato cucumber salad+ vegan ribs. how to make homemade crusty bread