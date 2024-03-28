Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Caitlyn Erhardt · This post may contain affiliate links. [feast_privacy_disclosure]
This Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing is super easy and ready in only five minutes. This dressing is great to incorporate into salads, wraps, veggies or as a marinade for meat!
It is definitely not a secret by now that I am a massive fan of homemade dressings and spices. More often that not I only want/need a small amount for a recipe and hate buying a massive bottle at the grocery store. Enter this super easy dressing that yields about ½ cup and uses basic pantry ingredients.
I love how simple (ready in only five minutes, hello) and delicious this Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing recipe is, and all the ways it can be used. Personally, I love to use this honey mustard vinaigrette in salads, wraps, over top of veggies, or as a marinade for meats. I hope you love this homemade vinaigrette dressing and find a variety of uses for it in the kitchen! Although, if you need ideas I have included some great recipes to try the dressing out in.
Ingredient Notes
- Olive Oil: I like to use plain regular olive oil and not extra virgin olive oil. Extra virgin olive oil has a bolder flavor and will come trough more, but if that is all you have it will still work fine.
- Honey: If the dressing isn't sweet enough for you with just honey, you can use a small about of white sugar in addition. I add a tiny pinch at a time and taste as I go if I want to Honey Dijon Dressing to be on the sweeter side.
Why You'll LOVE This!
Super Simple: Little Prep Work & No Cooking Needed
Ready Fast in Only 5 Minutes
Versatile: Works Great with a Variety of Recipes or as a Marinade
Instructions
- Measure out all dressing ingredients.
- Combine all ingredients in a mason jar (with a lid) or medium prep bowl.
- If using a mason jar secure the lid and shake the dressing until combined. If using the bowl method, use a whisk or fork to whisk the vinaigrette together until combine.
- Serve honey mustard vinaigrette with recipe of choice immediately, or store in the fridge.
Dressing Storage Instructions
This honey mustard vinaigrette dressing can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two weeks. When ready to use the dressing make sure to give it a good shake/stir to incorporate the ingredients together. This is why I love using a mason jar for this homemade dressing, because it can be made then stored all in the same container.
FAQS
Is honey mustard dressing good for you?
The vast majority of store-bought salad dressing are not that great for you. They are loaded with unnecessary fats, sugars a lot of preservatives. This is why I prefer to make my own from scratch because I can better control what goes in. Homemade dressing are more often a better for you alternative.
What is the difference between Dijon and regular mustard?
There is a difference in color with regular mustard being bright yellow and Dijon being more pale. Also, the texture of Dijon is creamier than regular yellow mustard. The taste of each is also different with Dijon being spicier.
Pairing Ideas
I love using this homemade vinaigrette dressing for a variety of different recipes. I find that the best way to use this dressing is in salads, wraps, with veggies or as a marinade for meats (it works bomb with chicken and pork). These are just a few awesome recipes to try that use or can be used with this honey mustard vinaigrette.
- Brussels Sprout Salad
- Fall-Inspired Grilled Chicken Salad
- Healthy Chicken Wraps with Mandarin Oranges (Featured)
- Lemon Artichoke Vegan Pasta Salad
- Warm Quinoa And Goat's Cheese Salad
- Instant Pot Vegetable Medley
- Broccoli Egg Salad with Corn
Helpful Kitchen Tools
A Small Mason Jar with a Lid: Personally, I love using a mason jar for this homemade vinaigrette dressing recipe. I love that I can combine, prepare and store the dressing all in one jar.
Happy Eating!
Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing
Caitlyn Erhardt
This easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing is perfect for salads, wraps and veggies! This healthy vegetarian dressing comes together in only 5 minutes and requires no cooking.
4.95 from 72 votes
Prep Time 5 minutes mins
Cook Time 0 minutes mins
Total Time 5 minutes mins
Course Salad
Cuisine American
Servings 8 Servings
Calories 99 kcal
Ingredients
- ⅓ Cup Olive Oil
- 3 tablespoon Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon Mustard
- 3 tablespoon Honey
- ¼ teaspoon Salt
- 1 teaspoon Ground Black Pepper
Instructions
Measure out all ingredients then Combine in a small mason jar. Secure the lid tightly and shake to combine. Serve immediately with recipe of choice or store in the fridge.
Notes
- Leftover Storage: Store leftover dressing in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two weeks. When ready to enjoy make sure to shake it first to combine ingredients.
- Alternate Preparation: If you do not have a mason jar, you can combine the dressing ingredients in a small bowl and whisk to combine.
Nutrition
Serving: 1tablespoonCalories: 99kcalCarbohydrates: 6.8gProtein: 0.1gFat: 8.5gSaturated Fat: 1.2gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 95mgPotassium: 14mgFiber: 0.2gSugar: 6.5gCalcium: 3mgIron: 0mg
Comments
Carol
Simple & tasty. I substituted lemon juice for 1 Tbsp of the apple cider vinegar for a brighter taste. Excellent on a chopped salad with garbanzos.
Reply
Caitlyn Erhardt
Love your swap and it sounds delicious!
Reply
Carolina De Sanchez
YUMMY!
Reply
Jeannie
LOVE this vinaigrette! I always make a triple batch and hope it lasts the whole week..its that good. I do make your recipe, but sometimes have changed it up using orange honey and hot honey.
Reply
Caitlyn Erhardt
Love the twists you have done with it!
Reply
Leah Schatzki
I used 1/4 honey and 1/4 c apple cider vinegar. I used 1/8 tsp pink salt. It was delicious!
Reply
Caitlyn Erhardt
Glad the dressing turned out well for you!
Reply
Dee
Perfect!
Reply
Kathy G
Love this dressing! It's so good, I could almost drink it!
As another said, I was at first concerned about salt/pepper measurement, but I made it as is and again, loved it. Thank you.
Reply
Caitlyn Erhardt
This is my go-to!
Reply
Therese
I made this recipe and it tasted great! However I am wondering if the amount of salt and pepper was transposed. The recipe calls for " 1/4 tsp of salt and 1 tsp of pepper." I thought that 1 tsp of pepper would be way too much pepper so I used 1/4 tsp pepper and about 1/2 tsp salt.
Will definitely make again.
Reply
Caitlyn Erhardt
Glad you enjoyed it and will be making it again!
Reply
Tell Me What You Think!
