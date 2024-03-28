Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe (2024)

Published: Dec 2, 2019 · Modified: May 2, 2021 by Caitlyn Erhardt · This post may contain affiliate links. [feast_privacy_disclosure]

This Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing is super easy and ready in only five minutes. This dressing is great to incorporate into salads, wraps, veggies or as a marinade for meat!

It is definitely not a secret by now that I am a massive fan of homemade dressings and spices. More often that not I only want/need a small amount for a recipe and hate buying a massive bottle at the grocery store. Enter this super easy dressing that yields about ½ cup and uses basic pantry ingredients.

I love how simple (ready in only five minutes, hello) and delicious this Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing recipe is, and all the ways it can be used. Personally, I love to use this honey mustard vinaigrette in salads, wraps, over top of veggies, or as a marinade for meats. I hope you love this homemade vinaigrette dressing and find a variety of uses for it in the kitchen! Although, if you need ideas I have included some great recipes to try the dressing out in.

Ingredient Notes

Olive Oil : I like to use plain regular olive oil and not extra virgin olive oil. Extra virgin olive oil has a bolder flavor and will come trough more, but if that is all you have it will still work fine.

: I like to use plain regular olive oil and not extra virgin olive oil. Extra virgin olive oil has a bolder flavor and will come trough more, but if that is all you have it will still work fine. Honey : If the dressing isn't sweet enough for you with just honey, you can use a small about of white sugar in addition. I add a tiny pinch at a time and taste as I go if I want to Honey Dijon Dressing to be on the sweeter side.

Why You'll LOVE This!

Super Simple: Little Prep Work & No Cooking Needed

Ready Fast in Only 5 Minutes

Versatile: Works Great with a Variety of Recipes or as a Marinade

Instructions

Measure out all dressing ingredients. Combine all ingredients in a mason jar (with a lid) or medium prep bowl. If using a mason jar secure the lid and shake the dressing until combined. If using the bowl method, use a whisk or fork to whisk the vinaigrette together until combine. Serve honey mustard vinaigrette with recipe of choice immediately, or store in the fridge.

Dressing Storage Instructions

This honey mustard vinaigrette dressing can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two weeks. When ready to use the dressing make sure to give it a good shake/stir to incorporate the ingredients together. This is why I love using a mason jar for this homemade dressing, because it can be made then stored all in the same container.

FAQS

Is honey mustard dressing good for you? The vast majority of store-bought salad dressing are not that great for you. They are loaded with unnecessary fats, sugars a lot of preservatives. This is why I prefer to make my own from scratch because I can better control what goes in. Homemade dressing are more often a better for you alternative. What is the difference between Dijon and regular mustard? There is a difference in color with regular mustard being bright yellow and Dijon being more pale. Also, the texture of Dijon is creamier than regular yellow mustard. The taste of each is also different with Dijon being spicier.

Pairing Ideas

I love using this homemade vinaigrette dressing for a variety of different recipes. I find that the best way to use this dressing is in salads, wraps, with veggies or as a marinade for meats (it works bomb with chicken and pork). These are just a few awesome recipes to try that use or can be used with this honey mustard vinaigrette.

Helpful Kitchen Tools

A Small Mason Jar with a Lid: Personally, I love using a mason jar for this homemade vinaigrette dressing recipe. I love that I can combine, prepare and store the dressing all in one jar.

