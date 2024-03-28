Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Caitlyn Erhardt · This post may contain affiliate links. [feast_privacy_disclosure]

Recipe Discuss

This Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing is super easy and ready in only five minutes. This dressing is great to incorporate into salads, wraps, veggies or as a marinade for meat!

Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe (1)

It is definitely not a secret by now that I am a massive fan of homemade dressings and spices. More often that not I only want/need a small amount for a recipe and hate buying a massive bottle at the grocery store. Enter this super easy dressing that yields about ½ cup and uses basic pantry ingredients.

I love how simple (ready in only five minutes, hello) and delicious this Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing recipe is, and all the ways it can be used. Personally, I love to use this honey mustard vinaigrette in salads, wraps, over top of veggies, or as a marinade for meats. I hope you love this homemade vinaigrette dressing and find a variety of uses for it in the kitchen! Although, if you need ideas I have included some great recipes to try the dressing out in.

Ingredient Notes

  • Olive Oil: I like to use plain regular olive oil and not extra virgin olive oil. Extra virgin olive oil has a bolder flavor and will come trough more, but if that is all you have it will still work fine.
  • Honey: If the dressing isn't sweet enough for you with just honey, you can use a small about of white sugar in addition. I add a tiny pinch at a time and taste as I go if I want to Honey Dijon Dressing to be on the sweeter side.

Why You'll LOVE This!
Super Simple: Little Prep Work & No Cooking Needed
Ready Fast in Only 5 Minutes
Versatile: Works Great with a Variety of Recipes or as a Marinade

Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe (2)

Instructions

  1. Measure out all dressing ingredients.
  2. Combine all ingredients in a mason jar (with a lid) or medium prep bowl.
  3. If using a mason jar secure the lid and shake the dressing until combined. If using the bowl method, use a whisk or fork to whisk the vinaigrette together until combine.
  4. Serve honey mustard vinaigrette with recipe of choice immediately, or store in the fridge.

Dressing Storage Instructions
This honey mustard vinaigrette dressing can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two weeks. When ready to use the dressing make sure to give it a good shake/stir to incorporate the ingredients together. This is why I love using a mason jar for this homemade dressing, because it can be made then stored all in the same container.

Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe (3)

FAQS

Is honey mustard dressing good for you?

The vast majority of store-bought salad dressing are not that great for you. They are loaded with unnecessary fats, sugars a lot of preservatives. This is why I prefer to make my own from scratch because I can better control what goes in. Homemade dressing are more often a better for you alternative.

What is the difference between Dijon and regular mustard?

There is a difference in color with regular mustard being bright yellow and Dijon being more pale. Also, the texture of Dijon is creamier than regular yellow mustard. The taste of each is also different with Dijon being spicier.

Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe (4)

Pairing Ideas

I love using this homemade vinaigrette dressing for a variety of different recipes. I find that the best way to use this dressing is in salads, wraps, with veggies or as a marinade for meats (it works bomb with chicken and pork). These are just a few awesome recipes to try that use or can be used with this honey mustard vinaigrette.

Helpful Kitchen Tools
A Small Mason Jar with a Lid: Personally, I love using a mason jar for this homemade vinaigrette dressing recipe. I love that I can combine, prepare and store the dressing all in one jar.

Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe (5)

You May Also Enjoy...

  • Homemade Creamy Caesar Dressing Recipe
  • Easy Blueberry Vinaigrette Salad Dressing
  • Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
  • Homemade Buttermilk Ranch Dressing Recipe
Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe (10)

Thank you so much for stopping by, if you made this recipe I would love to hear from you below in the comments. If you want to keep up with what The Erhardts are Eating (and exploring) be sure to follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter & Youtube.

Happy Eating!

Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe (11)

Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe (12)

Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing

Caitlyn Erhardt

This easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing is perfect for salads, wraps and veggies! This healthy vegetarian dressing comes together in only 5 minutes and requires no cooking.

Print Recipe Pin Recipe Rate this Recipe

Prep Time 5 minutes mins

Cook Time 0 minutes mins

Total Time 5 minutes mins

Course Salad

Cuisine American

Servings 8 Servings

Calories 99 kcal

Ingredients

  • Cup Olive Oil
  • 3 tablespoon Apple Cider Vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon Mustard
  • 3 tablespoon Honey
  • ¼ teaspoon Salt
  • 1 teaspoon Ground Black Pepper

Instructions

  • Measure out all ingredients then Combine in a small mason jar. Secure the lid tightly and shake to combine. Serve immediately with recipe of choice or store in the fridge.

Notes

  • Leftover Storage: Store leftover dressing in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two weeks. When ready to enjoy make sure to shake it first to combine ingredients.
  • Alternate Preparation: If you do not have a mason jar, you can combine the dressing ingredients in a small bowl and whisk to combine.

Tried this recipe?Mention @erhardtseat!

Nutrition

Serving: 1tablespoonCalories: 99kcalCarbohydrates: 6.8gProtein: 0.1gFat: 8.5gSaturated Fat: 1.2gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 95mgPotassium: 14mgFiber: 0.2gSugar: 6.5gCalcium: 3mgIron: 0mg

See What We Are Pinning!Follow erhardtseat1 to see all the food!

Thank You for Sharing!

More Extras

  • Fall Maple Pumpkin Salad Dressing
  • Easy 5-Minute Cookie Butter Recipe
  • Easy Restaurant Style Salsa Recipe

Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe (17)

Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe (18)

I'm Caitlyn, I love creating simple and delicious recipes for my entire family to enjoy! I hope you find some new go-to recipes and favorites for your own family and friends to enjoy! Find Out More!

See Also
40 Clean Eating Casserole Recipes That'll Help You Put A Healthy Dinner On The Table All Month

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Tell Me What You Think!

  1. Carol

    Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe (19)
    Simple & tasty. I substituted lemon juice for 1 Tbsp of the apple cider vinegar for a brighter taste. Excellent on a chopped salad with garbanzos.

    Reply

    • Caitlyn Erhardt

      Love your swap and it sounds delicious!

      Reply

  2. Carolina De Sanchez

    Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe (20)
    YUMMY!

    Reply

  3. Jeannie

    LOVE this vinaigrette! I always make a triple batch and hope it lasts the whole week..its that good. I do make your recipe, but sometimes have changed it up using orange honey and hot honey.

    Reply

    • Caitlyn Erhardt

      Love the twists you have done with it!

      Reply

  4. Leah Schatzki

    Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe (21)
    I used 1/4 honey and 1/4 c apple cider vinegar. I used 1/8 tsp pink salt. It was delicious!

    Reply

    • Caitlyn Erhardt

      Glad the dressing turned out well for you!

      Reply

  5. Dee

    Perfect!

    Reply

  6. Kathy G

    Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe (22)
    Love this dressing! It's so good, I could almost drink it!
    As another said, I was at first concerned about salt/pepper measurement, but I made it as is and again, loved it. Thank you.

    Reply

    • Caitlyn Erhardt

      This is my go-to!

      Reply

  7. Therese

    Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe (23)
    I made this recipe and it tasted great! However I am wondering if the amount of salt and pepper was transposed. The recipe calls for " 1/4 tsp of salt and 1 tsp of pepper." I thought that 1 tsp of pepper would be way too much pepper so I used 1/4 tsp pepper and about 1/2 tsp salt.
    Will definitely make again.

    Reply

    • Caitlyn Erhardt

      Glad you enjoyed it and will be making it again!

      Reply

« Older Comments

Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
The best of our canapé recipes
The Only Portuguese Custard Tarts Recipe You'll Ever Need
BEST Leftover Ham Recipe
Ree's Turkey Brine Recipe Is the Key to Your Best Thanksgiving Bird Yet
Latest Posts
Easy Baked Cod Recipe with Lemon and Garlic| The Mediterranean Dish
Paula Deen Frito and Corn Salad Recipe: Y’All Gotta Try This – So...
Article information

Author: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Last Updated:

Views: 5797

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Birthday: 1993-07-01

Address: Suite 763 6272 Lang Bypass, New Xochitlport, VT 72704-3308

Phone: +22014484519944

Job: Banking Officer

Hobby: Sailing, Gaming, Basketball, Calligraphy, Mycology, Astronomy, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Rev. Leonie Wyman, I am a colorful, tasty, splendid, fair, witty, gorgeous, splendid person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.