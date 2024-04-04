Sweet Kale Salad Recipe | Costco Copycat (but better!) (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

An incredibly delicious sweet kale salad recipe with cranberries, almonds, and a creamy homemade greek yogurt dressing. Healthier than Costco’s bagged salad, and super easy to make! You can even use homemade dried cranberries and homemade greek yogurt.

Have you ever had a bagged salad that was just SO good, that you couldn’t help but keep buying it? I used to do this with the Sweet Kale Salad from Costco. I normally don’t buy bagged salad (because of the unhealthy dressing ingredients), but I caved with this kale salad.

It was great as leftovers, like my winter wedge salad is too. But it was not great on my wallet. One of the most practical ways to save money on groceries is by NOT purchasing items for convenience.

I wanted to include a kale salad recipe in our monthly meal plan because it was so good and healthy, so I did what any food blogger would do and learned how to make the kale salad recipe myself!

Reasons Why You Should Make This Sweet Kale Salad

This kale salad recipe is the perfect addition to lunch or dinner for various reasons:

Fast.

Picky eater approved.

Flavorful.

Make-ahead.

The flavors come together even more with some time. Healthy. This salad is jam-packed with healthy, superfood ingredients! Kale is rich in antioxidants.

Ingredients For This Sweet Kale Salad Recipe

After a few months of testing, I came up with a great recipe for sweet kale salad. I also created a dressing that is out of this world. The whole recipe, dare I say, is BETTER than the bagged version at Costco!

Let’s talk about the kale salad ingredients:

Kale.

The star of the show! Both baby and curly kale leaves are good but chop the kale finely. Brussel Sprouts. Thinly sliced.

Thinly sliced. Cabbage. Thinly sliced.

Thinly sliced. Broccoli. We’re not using the florets in this recipe – we’re using the stems. It’s a great way to avoid food waste .

We’re not using the florets in this recipe – we’re using the stems. It’s a great . Dressing. This can be made with ingredients you normally have on hand and whisk together: oil, lemon juice, greek yogurt , apple cider vinegar , maple syrup, and salt and pepper.

How to Make The Best Kale Salad Recipe

Making this kale salad recipe is as easy as 1, 2, 3!

Step 1. Chop ingredients and make the dressing.

Note: I love using mason jars for homemade dressing and these lids make it super easy to shake and pour!

Step 2. Mix ingredients in a large bowl and your kale salad dressing together.

Step 3. Let it sit, and enjoy!

Sweet Kale Salad Recipe FAQs

Is kale good raw in a salad? You can consume raw kale in salads and in your smoothies! Why should you massage kale? When you have massaged kale salad, it makes it easier to chew and digest. How long does kale last in the fridge? Fresh kale lasts in the fridge for up to 5 to 7 days.

Tips for Making the Perfect Kale Salad Recipe

Chop the bunch of kale, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts finely!

It makes a huge difference if these ingredients are chopped finely, even smaller than bite-sized pieces. For the Brussels Sprouts: Chop off the bottom of the sprout, where it attaches to the stalk. Cut the sprout in half, lengthwise. Place the sprout on the cutting board, cut-side down. Slice it thin, starting at one end and working your way to the other. Repeat with the other half.

For the Broccoli, you’ll want to julienne the stems, and here’s how you do that: Cut the crown of the broccoli off the stem so that you have one big stem (i.e. not one big stem with small stems shooting off of it). Then, cut off the very bottom of the stem, where it attaches to the plant. Cut the stem into 1-1 ½” pieces. Stand one piece on its end and, working from one end to the other, slice the stem into thin pieces. Take about half of the pieces and stack them on each other so that a flat piece is on the cutting board and a round piece is on top. Slice the stem lengthwise again. Repeat with the remaining pieces of broccoli.

Make before meal prep. You’ll want to make this sweet kale salad recipe before you make anything else for dinner. It’s amazing what an extra 15 minutes can do to the flavors. Another option is to make it earlier in the day, or even the day before. Whatever is easier for you!



