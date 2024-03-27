Hot Chocolate Dip Recipe (2024)

Posts may contain affiliate links, meaning that I may earn a commission if you use a link provided.

Hot chocolate dip is a quick and easy 4-ingredient dessert dip made with hot chocolate mix, Cool Whip, mini chocolate chips, and marshmallow bits.

Having a few quick and easy no-bake desserts in your back pocket is a great way to ensure you always have a sweet treat to serve at a party or get-together.

And when it comes to easy desserts, it doesn’t get much better than dessert dips!

With minimal ingredients no cook time, you can whip up a delicious sweet treat in a matter of minutes.

My favorite dessert dips are chocolate chip cookie dough dip, funfetti dip, cannoli dip, and this easy hot chocolate dip.

With the classic flavor combination of hot cocoa and marshmallows, this tasty cool whip dip is sure to be a hit at any party or event.

The best part about is that you only need 4 ingredients to make it!

Ingredients

To make this tasty dessert dip you’ll need:

Whipped Topping – Frozen whipped topping (such as Cool Whip) makes the base of this creamy dessert dip. Be sure to allow it thaw in the fridge overnight before making your dip.

– Frozen whipped topping (such as Cool Whip) makes the base of this creamy dessert dip. Be sure to allow it thaw in the fridge overnight before making your dip. Hot Chocolate Mix – We used 2 packets of Swiss Miss instant hot cocoa to add some classic hot chocolate flavor to this dip. However, you can use your favorite brand.

– We used 2 packets of Swiss Miss instant hot cocoa to add some classic hot chocolate flavor to this dip. However, you can use your favorite brand. Mini Chocolate Chips – While regular size chocolate chips would work as well, I have found that mini chocolate chips are the perfect size for dessert dips.

– While regular size chocolate chips would work as well, I have found that mini chocolate chips are the perfect size for dessert dips. Marshmallow Bits– The tiny marshmallows are the perfect size for this recipe. Mini marshmallows can also be used if you can’t get your hands on marshmallow bits.

Topping Ideas for Dessert Dip

The dip isn’t the only thing that’s fun about this easy dessert dip. After you whip up this four-ingredient dip, you can have tons of fun decorating it.

Try these topping ideas to dress up your sweet treat for your next party:

Mini chocolate chips

Marshmallow bits

Mini marshmallows

Sprinkles

Chopped chocolate

Chocolate shavings

Whipped cream

Peppermint candy

Mini M&Ms

How to Make Hot Chocolate Dip Without Marshmallow Fluff

This simple dessert comes together in a matter of minutes thanks to a simple list of ingredients. Just follow these 3 easy steps to prepare this dip for your next party.

Combine the whipped topping and hot chocolate mix. The first step to making this easy dessert is to add the hot chocolate mix to the whipped topping. I recommend using a spoon or silicone spatula, rather than an electric mixer to help prevent overmixing. Fold in the remaining ingredients. Once the hot cocoa mix is well combined with the whipped topping, gently fold in the mini chocolate chips and marshmallow bits. Garnish and serve. When you’re ready to serve your dessert dip, transfer it into a serving bowl and top with extra mini chocolate chips and marshmallow bits. Serve it with some dippers alongside the bowl.

Storage

Chill dip until ready to serve and store leftover dip in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

What to Serve with Hot Cocoa Dip

Like Chocolate pudding dip, this delicious dessert dip pairs well with a variety of dippers. Whether you’re looking for a healthy dessert option or a sweet treat for the kids to enjoy, you can serve this dip with several different dippers.

Try these yummy dippers when you serve your no-bake hot cocoa dip:

Graham crackers

Oreo cookies

Animal crackers

Strawberries

Pretzels

Pita chips

Churros

Waffle cone pieces

Mini pancakes or waffles

Apple slices

Marshmallows

Chocolate chips

Recipe Variations

This quick and easy dessert dip is a great starting point to create a delicious dessert with just a few minutes of prep work. And since it’s so easy to make, you can adjust the recipe to suit your own taste preferences.

Try these easy additions and substitutions you can make to create an amazing dessert every time:

Add some marshmallow fluff. To add even more marshmallow flavor to your hot cocoa dip, try mixing in some marshmallow fluff. Combine the fluff with the whipped topping and mix until smooth, then add the hot chocolate mix.

Mix in some mini marshmallows. Marshmallow bits are a great option for this dessert because of their tiny size. But if you can’t find those little marshmallow pieces, you can use mini marshmallows instead. If you do add some mini marshmallows to your dip, make sure to let the dip rest for a few minutes to give the marshmallows a chance to soften before serving your dessert.

Add some peppermint flavor. Give your hot chocolate dessert a holiday flavor with the help of peppermint. You can add a dash of peppermint extract to the dip, mix in some chopped-up peppermint candy, or top your dip with crushed candy canes.

Mix in some cinnamon. Give this easy hot chocolate dip recipe the flavor of Mexican hot cocoa with the help of cinnamon. Sprinkle a small amount of cinnamon into the dip, then decorate the top of the dip with cinnamon sticks to add even more flavor to your dessert.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much hot cocoa mix do I need? Since package sizes can vary between brands, it may be difficult to know exactly how much powdered hot chocolate you’ll need. We used 2 packets of Swiss Miss hot chocolate mix; each packet contains about ¼ cup of mix. If you’re using a mix from a large container or making your own homemade hot chocolate mix, you’ll need around ½ cup of mix. What kind of hot chocolate mix should I use? We used Swiss Miss but you can use your favorite brand. Is hot chocolate dip hot? While the name may imply that it’s a hot dip, it’s actually a no-bake dessert dip made with hot chocolate mix. What can I use instead of Cool Whip? See Also Best Puppy Chow Recipe (Muddy Buddies) Homemade stabilized whipped cream is the best alternative. It offers a similar airy texture and holds it shape better than regular whipped cream would.

