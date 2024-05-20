How to Convert Any Recipe To Sourdough | With Conversions (2024)

Table of Contents
Learn how to convert any recipe to sourdough. You will love the added health benefits and complex flavors of all your favorite recipes. Why Sourdough? How to get started How to convert yeast recipes: Example recipe: How to convert quick bread/cake recipes: Example recipe: For pancakes, waffles, crepes: More Tips for Converting Any Recipe to Sourdough: Get your FREE conversion chart and cheat sheet here FAQ: Let me know if you have any questions or comments! FAQs

Home » Sourdough »

ByAnjaPublishedUpdated on

Learn how to convert any recipe to sourdough. You will love the added health benefits and complex flavors of all your favorite recipes.

Do you have some favorite recipes that you would like to convert to sourdough?

There are a lot of good reasons why you might like to do so. Once you follow a few principles and conversions, it actually isn’t complicated at all.

I am walking you through the steps and considerations to adapt any recipe to sourdough.

Why Sourdough?

You may be wondering why it’s worth converting any recipe to a sourdough recipe:

  • you get the health benefits of sourdough
  • you are not using commercial yeast
  • it’s cheaper and more sustainable than purchasing yeast
  • it pre-digests glutens which is good news for anyone with gluten sensitivity
  • the baked goods have better and more complex flavors
  • sourdough keeps bread fresh longer (made a video about that
  • using sourdough connects you more to the dough (some think it’s a challenge) about the effects of temperature, time, and hydration levels

How to get started

Following these steps may help you to get started:

  • Understand the type of recipe: is it yeast or baking powder/baking soda?
  • Define your goals: are you looking to get the full health benefits of sourdough or just the flavor? This will make a difference for non-yeast recipes. Yeast recipes need longer fermentation time anyway therefore you will automatically get the benefits of a long fermentation. In order to get the sourdough flavor, your sourdough discard is perfect for quick breads and pancakes.
  • Write out your recipe with the ingredients: This helps keep track of the ingredients. It also makes the math easier (I made a printable cheat sheet and conversion chart just for you).
  • Obviously, you will need an active sourdough starter. You can check out my simple method to make a sourdough starter without discard.
How to Convert Any Recipe To Sourdough | With Conversions (1)

How to convert yeast recipes:

Making a sourdough version of your yeasted recipes is pretty straightforward. You see, a sourdough culture contains natural yeast already.

  1. Simply replace 1 pkg / 7g of yeast with 1 cup / 100 g of sourdough starter.
  2. Reduce flour by about ½ cup / 50 g and liquid by about ½ cup/ 50 g.
  3. Double the fermentation/rise time – possibly longer.

Note: This conversion assumes that your own sourdough starter is at about 100% hydration level, meaning it is half flour and half water in weight. You may have to adjust the amount of flour or extra water as necessary.

Example recipe:

Yeast recipeSourdough bread recipe
600 grams of flour or 5 cups550 g or 4 ½ cups of flour
11 grams of sugar or 1 TBSPnot necessary
7 grams of yeast or 1 pkg or 2 ¼ tsp yeast1 cup of sourdough starter
15 grams of salt or 2 1/2 tspsame
380 grams of water or 1 2/3 cups330g or 1 ¼ cup of water
Bulk fermentation: 2 hours4+ hours
Second rise: 1 hour2+ hours
  • Since commercial yeast is more active and reliable than a sourdough starter, I recommend you use warm water for your recipe. Also, make sure you have a very active sourdough starter. If you are fermenting your dough at room temperature, be sure to allow for at least twice the rising time.
  • For best results, let the dough rise in a warm place. The second rise should go faster. You can also follow my tips on how to affect the sourness of your loaf of bread.
How to Convert Any Recipe To Sourdough | With Conversions (2)

Here you can see how I converted my German soft pretzels into true sourdough pretzels

How to Convert Any Recipe To Sourdough | With Conversions (3)

How to Convert Any Recipe To Sourdough | With Conversions (4)

How to convert quick bread/cake recipes:

This conversion is a bit more complicated, as sourdough does not have the same leavening power as these chemical agents. Generally, you’ll need to use a combination of sourdough starter and an additional leavening agent to achieve the desired rise. Experiment with ratios based on the specific recipe, but a good starting point is to use 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of baking powder/baking soda along with 1 cup (240 ml) of sourdough starter.

  1. Determine if you’re going after the sour taste or if you are looking for a properly fermented recipe.
  2. If you’d like to have the sourdough taste, combine all the ingredients and bake according to the recipe.
  3. For a properly fermented quick bread, combine flour, liquid, and fat (if using) and let ferment for 4-8 hours.
  4. Add the remaining ingredients and leavening agents (baking powder or baking soda).

Example recipe:

Irish Soda breadSourdough Irish Soda Bread
none1 cup sourdough starter
4 TBSP buttersame
1wholeeggsame
1 ¼ cups buttermilk¾ cups buttermilk
3 ½ cups flour3 cups flour
1TBSPsugarsame
1 tsp baking sodasame
1 ½ tsp sea saltsame

TIPS

  • For a longer fermentation, only mix the five ingredients and let the dough rest in the refrigerator for 5-8 hours. Then add the baking soda and salt right before baking. That way you get the maximum impact from the baking soda.
See Also
10 Best Diabetic Chicken Recipes
How to Convert Any Recipe To Sourdough | With Conversions (5)

For pancakes, waffles, crepes:

Converting a pancake, waffle, or crepes recipe follows the same principles as for quick breads:

  1. Determine if you’re going after the flavor or if you are looking for a properly fermented recipe.
  2. If you’d like to have the sourdough taste, combine all the ingredients and bake according to the recipe.
  3. For properly fermented pancakes, combine flour, liquid, and fat (if using) and let ferment overnight.
  4. The next day, add the rest of the ingredients and leavening agents (baking powder or baking soda).

Check out this delicious sourdough waffle recipe.

TIPS

  • This is also a good use for your sourdough discard – which has already been properly fermented.
  • You can simply add eggs, sweetener, and some baking powder to your sourdough discard to make simple sourdough pancakes.

More Tips for Converting Any Recipe to Sourdough:

Experiment and adapt: Converting recipes to sourdough often requires experimentation and adjustment. It helps to keep notes of your conversions, including the amounts of ingredients used and the fermentation times. This way you can refine your process and achieve better results over time.

Remember that converting any recipe to sourdough is not an exact science, and the results can vary depending on many factors. The more you practice and gain experience with sourdough baking, the better you’ll become at adapting recipes to fit your sourdough starter’s characteristics.

I have converted a regular English muffin recipe to sourdough English muffins without having to tweak the recipe much.

Get your FREE conversion chart and cheat sheet here

How to Convert Any Recipe To Sourdough | With Conversions (6)

FAQ:

Does it matter if I use whole wheat flour or all-purpose flour in my recipes?

I recommend sticking to the original recipe. Whole grain flour can contribute to a more active fermentation process, leading to faster rising times. With sourdough, the additional nutrients in whole wheat flour can help feed the wild yeast and lactic acid bacteria. As a result, you get a more robust fermentation and deeper flavor development.

How much longer does sourdough take versus yeasted breads?

Since commercial yeast is much more reliable, I recommend adding at least double the time, probably more. Also, sourdough reacts much more to variables such as your own sourdough starter, temperature, and humidity. Therefore, I recommend watching your dough more closely and allow more ample time to let the dough ferment.

Can I use sourdough and yeast in my bread recipe?

Yes, absolutely. Many sourdough purists will say that it is not a true sourdough bread if you add commercial yeast. However, I have a popular sourdough bread recipe that calls for a small amount of yeast. You still get the benefits of sourdough with guaranteed success.

Can I convert sweet bread recipes or cake recipes to sourdough?

Some people say that because of the amount of sugar, cake recipes are not well-suited for a longer fermentation. I have not personally experimented with this but will do so soon. So stay tuned!

Does this conversion also work for other flours such as einkorn or gluten-free flours?

Different doughs such as gluten-free or einkorn have lower levels or gluten and will behave differently than wheat-based recipes. You might have to experiment and make small adjustments over time to create your new favorite bread recipe.

What is the difference between a quick sourdough bread and a long-fermented (or properly fermented) sourdough recipe?

In order to get the full health benefits of sourdough, the dough should be fermented for at least 8 hours. In that time, the “anti-nutrients” in the grains will be neutralized while the vitamin content will be increased. Grains will also be easier to digest (you can read more in Sally Fallon’s book “Nourishing Traditions“.

Let me know if you have any questions or comments!

How to Convert Any Recipe To Sourdough | With Conversions (7)
How to Convert Any Recipe To Sourdough | With Conversions (2024)

FAQs

How do you calculate sourdough ratio? ›

So, a sourdough feeding ratio is the relative amount (referring to weight) of old sourdough compared to fresh flour and water. Typical feeding ratios are 1:2:2 or 1:3:3 (old sourdough: fresh flour: water). However, even extreme ratios like 1:50:50 would still work.

View More
What are the best ratios for sourdough? ›

There is no single best ratio, but I've found a ratio of 1:5:5 fed twice daily at 12-hour intervals to produce a sourdough starter that's strong and healthy. This ratio corresponds to 20% ripe starter carryover, 100% water, and 100% flour (a mix of whole grain rye and white flour) at each feeding.

Get More Info Here
How much sourdough starter is equal to one package of yeast? ›

Generally, you can substitute a packet of yeast for 100g of sourdough starter. If your recipe uses less than a packet of yeast, you can use less sourdough starter, however it won't make too much difference because of the way wild yeast works.

Discover More Details
How do you make sourdough starter ratio? ›

The most common feeding ratio is 1:1:1 (sourdough starter: flour: water). This is also known as a 100% hydration starter. For example, let's say you have 40 g of sourdough starter in a jar. To feed it, you'll add 40 g of flour + 40 g of water.

View Details
How do you calculate bread dough? ›

The calculation is:
  1. Actual Tin Volume (in grams) / Magic Number = Target Dough Weight (in grams)
  2. Ingredient Quantity / Actual Dough Weight x Target dough weight =
  3. New Ingredient Quantity.
Mar 23, 2023

Discover More Details
What is the 1 2 2 ratio for sourdough starter? ›

A 1:2:2 feeding ratio would consist of one part existing starter, two parts flour and two parts water. For example, if you have 30g of existing starter, you would feed it 60g of flour and 60g of flour. The most common feeding ratios for daily maintenance are 1:1:1 or 1:2:2.

Learn More
What is the ideal flour for sourdough? ›

Bread flour (or baker's flour) is a high protein, white flour that is milled specifically for baking bread and sourdough. You'll get the best results for your sourdough bread from using bread flour. The most popular bread flour in the US is King Arthur Bread Flour.

Keep Reading
Is it cheaper to buy or make sourdough bread? ›

Yes it's cheaper to make your own sourdough at home, as oppose to buying it from a bakery. When you consider that sourdough is literally just flour, water and salt (including the sourdough culture), then depending on the type of flour you use, you could bake a loaf for as little as $1.

Learn More Now
How much is 1 cup of sourdough starter? ›

US to Metric
MetricUS
1/3 cup sourdough starter92 grams
1/2 cup sourdough starter138 grams
2/3 cup sourdough starter184 grams
1 cup sourdough starter276 grams
3 more rows
Aug 5, 2020

Show Me More
What happens if you mix sourdough starter and yeast? ›

Adding yeast to a sourdough can result in a lighter, more tender crumb and a crisper crust than the same loaf without it. Now I like the texture of a crusty, chewy sourdough loaf most of the time, but there are instances where I find this effect especially useful.

Learn More Now

What happens if I forgot to discard starter before feeding? ›

If you didn't discard a portion of your starter each time you feed it, two things would happen: Your starter would grow to an enormous, unmanageable size. Your starter would likely become more and more inhospitable to the bacteria and yeast we want as the mixture would become ever more acidic.

Learn More
Why discard sourdough starter? ›

If you don't get rid of the excess, eventually you'll have more starter than your feedings can sustain. After a few days, your daily 1/4 cup flour and water won't be enough to sustain your entire jar of starter, and your starter will be slow and sluggish, not much better than discard itself.

Read More
Can you overfeed sourdough starter? ›

Premature discarding and overfeeding will weaken your starter and elongate the process. Don't discard and re-feed a weak starter before it shows increasing bubble activity or height from the previous feeding. If you don't see more bubbles or a faster rise each day, skip a feeding, and give it more time.

Discover More
What is 1 3 3 ratio sourdough starter? ›

I typically use a 1:3:3 ratio meaning that however much starter I keep I feed it 3xs the amount of flour and water. So let's use our example again of keeping 10 grams of starter. For the 1:3:3 feeding you would give your starter 30 grams of flour and 30 grams of water resulting in 70 grams of total starter.

Get More Info
What is the ratio of 1 5 5 for sourdough? ›

This mix (30g starter, 150g water, 150g flour) is therefore a "1:5:5" feeding. This is a ratio you would use if: 1. your breads are tasting more tart than you'd like and you want to build a starter with a milder taste (higher proportion of younger bacteria == less acidic taste), or ...

View More
Top Articles
Most Delicious Falafel Recipe (Fried or Baked) | Downshiftology
Procaffeinating: 20 Bulletproof Coffee Recipes To Kickstart Your Morning
USCIS Background Check | Resources By Abogada Ashley
New USCIS Data Show H-1B Denial Rates Remain Low
Latest Posts
Ayurvedic Kitchari Recipe with Coconut Milk - The Herbeevore
20 Vegetarian Dinner Recipes for Winter - Occasionally Eggs
Article information

Author: Saturnina Altenwerth DVM

Last Updated:

Views: 6029

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (64 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Saturnina Altenwerth DVM

Birthday: 1992-08-21

Address: Apt. 237 662 Haag Mills, East Verenaport, MO 57071-5493

Phone: +331850833384

Job: District Real-Estate Architect

Hobby: Skateboarding, Taxidermy, Air sports, Painting, Knife making, Letterboxing, Inline skating

Introduction: My name is Saturnina Altenwerth DVM, I am a witty, perfect, combative, beautiful, determined, fancy, determined person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.