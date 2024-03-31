How to Watch YouTube TV From Anywhere (YouTube TV VPNs) (2024)

As the instructions above show, it’s easy to sign up for YouTube TV. However, if you want to watch YouTube TV on non-desktop devices, there are some specific setup instructions you should know.

Here is a brief summary of the methods you should use depending on the device:

Device Recommended Method Difficulty VPN app & web browser Easy VPN app & web browser Easy Apple TV VPN & AirPlay Moderate Fire TV VPN & Amazon Silk web browser Easy Android TV VPN & TV web browser Moderate Roku Install VPN on router Hard Smart DNS Moderate

Below you’ll find more detailed instructions on how to watch YouTube TV on various devices:

Android

There are two ways to unblock YouTube TV on your Android device:

Connect to a US VPN server, head to https://tv.youtube.com/ on your Android’s browser, and login to YouTube TV with your account details. Connect to a VPN’s US server, create a US Google Account, and install the YouTube TV app onto your Android via the Google Play Store.

Of the two methods, we recommend watching YouTube TV on your mobile browser. To watch YouTube TV via its Android app, you need to create a US Google Account.

Creating one is easy enough, but time consuming and unnecessary, especially as it will disrupt your current regional content and subscriptions.

If you still want to stream YouTube TV via the Android app, here are the steps you need to take:

Get a VPN that works reliably with YouTube TV and connect to a US server. To create a new US Google Account, go to Settings > Google. Tap the arrow beside your account and select Add Another Account. Select Create account and begin to fill out the information. With the new account created, head to the Play Store and search ‘YouTube TV’. The app will now be visible and available. Install it onto your device. Login to the same Google Account you used to sign up for YouTube TV.

You can install the YouTube TV app onto your Android only after you set up a US Google Account.

iOS

Similar to Android, you can stream YouTube TV on your iOS device in two ways:

Connect to a US VPN server, head to the URL https://tv.youtube.com/ on your iOS browser, and login to YouTube TV. Connect to a US VPN server, create a US Apple ID account, and install the YouTube TV app via the Apple App Store.

We favor the first method as it’s the simplest. However, you can still watch via the YouTube TV app if you first set up a US Apple ID account.

In order to do this:

Get a reputable VPN that works with YouTube TV and connect to a US server. On your iOS device, go to Settings > Apple ID and sign out of your current Apple ID. Create a new Apple ID account by going to the App Store and selecting Account > Create New Apple ID. Enter your details and list your country/region as the United States. Enter a random US address when prompted. Enter the verification code sent to your email to generate the account. Head to the App Store and search for YouTube TV. Download the app and login with your usual Google Account details.

The YouTube TV app only appears in the App Store on iOS if you are logged in to a US Apple ID.

Apple TV

You can watch YouTube TV on your Apple TV if you create a US Apple ID Account and download the app via the App Store. Here’s how to do this:

Sign out of any existing Apple ID account you currently have. Download a VPN with an Apple TV app and connect to a US server. The best VPN for Apple TV is ExpressVPN. Create a new Apple ID, listing the US as your country/region, and sign in to it. Download the YouTube TV app via the App Store. Connect to a US server and sign in to YouTube TV.

Alternatively, if you already have the YouTube TV app installed on your iOS device, you can simply AirPlay to your Apple TV and it won’t be necessary to change your Apple ID or download the YouTube TV app.

If you’re using AirPlay, the Apple TV and iOS device need to be connected to the same WiFi (cellular data won’t work) and you will need to connect to a US server on both your iOS and your Apple TV simultaneously. However, they do not have to be the exact same server.

You can only AirPlay if you have the YouTube TV app installed on iOS. AirPlay will not work from your mobile browser.

Fire TV Stick

There are two ways to watch YouTube TV on your Fire TV Stick:

Connect to a VPN, head to https://tv.youtube.com/ via the Fire TV Amazon Silk browser, and sign in to your YouTube TV account. Connect to a VPN, create a US Amazon Account, link this new account to your Fire TV Stick, and download the YouTube TV app.

We recommend the first method, as creating a US Amazon Account is time-consuming and linking it to your Fire TV Stick will result in losing the region-specific apps and subscriptions you currently enjoy.

If you still want to create a US Amazon Account, here’s how to do it: Subscribe to a VPN that unblocks YouTube TV and has a functional Fire TV Stick VPN app . We recommend ExpressVPN in this case, as IPVanish isn’t a reliable option for YouTube TV. Connect to a US server in the VPN’s server list. Log out of any existing Amazon account you have and head to amazon.com. Go to Hello and select Start here. Fill in the account information and, when prompted, add your phone number for verification. You do not need a US number for this, but it does have to be a number unassociated with an existing account. Confirm your phone number and your account will be generated. You will also have to insert payment information, but this does not have to be a US payment method. Link this new account to your Fire TV Stick device by signing in with your new details, following the on-screen instructions. Download the YouTube TV Fire TV app via the Store and log in with your YouTube TV details.

Android TV/Google TV

The best way to watch YouTube TV on your Android TV is to install a TV web browser. Unfortunately, popular browsers like Chrome are not available.

We recommend installing a browser called BrowseHere, which you can find in the Play Store on your Android TV. This browser has been developed by TCL – a reputable organization. It’s also been optimized for large screen devices and playback.

Once installed, head to https://tv.youtube.com/, and login to YouTube TV with your usual YouTube TV account details. You will then be presented with a request for permission to access from tv.youtube.com. Simply select OK.

BrowseHere allows you to stream YouTube TV on your Android TV from anywhere.

While it is possible to install a VPN and set up a US account on Android TV, this approach is a lot more complex and time consuming, so we don’t recommend it.

Roku

Roku does not allow VPNs, but there are two ways to watch YouTube TV on Roku outside the US:

Install a VPN on your home router, connect to a US server, and log in to YouTube TV on your Roku device. Using an iOS device, AirPlay YouTube TV onto your Roku device.

Watching YouTube TV on Roku isn’t simple, but we suggest installing a VPN on your router as it doesn’t require you to set up a US Apple ID account like the AirPlay method does, and it will connect all of your devices to the same US connection.

The best VPN for Roku is ExpressVPN because it is the only VPN with a fully dedicated, simple-to-use router app. Lots of other VPNs are compatible with routers, but they require a complicated manual setup that we don’t recommend.

You can see how easy it is to install ExpressVPN on your router in the walkthrough video below: