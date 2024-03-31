How to Watch YouTube TV From Anywhere (YouTube TV VPNs) (2024)

Top10VPN is editorially independent. We may earn commissions if you buy a VPN via our links.
Our Verdict
You can bypass location restrictions on YouTube TV by using a VPN to get a US IP address. We found that ExpressVPN's US servers worked reliably to change our YouTube TV location, delivering fast international speeds and a simple setup process on every major streaming device.
YouTube TV is an on-demand streaming service that offers content from over 100 television networks, including CBS, FOX, and ESPN. However, it’s only accessible in the US.
If you try to watch YouTube TV outside the US, you will be presented with this error message:
“It looks like you’re outside the United States. YouTube TV is only available in the US.”
While there are some misconceptions online that you need a US payment card, a US-registered Google Account, or a GPS spoofer to bypass location restrictions on YouTube TV, our test experience shows that none of this is true — all you need to access YouTube TV is a VPN that evades detection. However, only 12 of the VPNs we tested could access it.
Quick Guide: How to Watch YouTube TV Outside the US
- Subscribe to a VPN that works to bypass YouTube TV’s location restrictions. Based on our tests, we recommend ExpressVPN.
- Download and install the VPN to your device, sign in, and connect to a US VPN server.
- Head to tv.youtube.com, select a YouTube TV plan, and insert a random US ZIP Code that matches the VPN server location you are connected to.
- Insert your payment details and complete your subscription to YouTube TV.
- Switch US server locations to change your YouTube TV Home Area.
In this article, we demonstrate how we used a VPN to access YouTube TV from abroad, and which VPNs actually work. We’ll also provide instructions on what you should do if your YouTube TV VPN is not working.
|YouTube VPNs Tested
|65
|VPNs That Unblock YouTube TV
|12
|Test Devices
|macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, Fire TV Stick, Android TV, Apple TV
How to Watch YouTube TV Abroad Using a VPN
If you don’t live in the US, you’ll need to trick YouTube TV into thinking you do. To do this, you need a VPN to change your real IP address to a US one.
If your VPN is good enough, this will work to bypass YouTube’s geo-restrictions, as you can see us doing in this video:
To unblock YouTube TV in a similar way, follow the instructions below. If your VPN isn’t working with YouTube TV, check out how you can fix it.
1. Get a VPN That’s Capable of Unblocking YouTube TV
The most important factor in unblocking YouTube TV is the VPN you use. Not all VPNs get around YouTube TV’s country restrictions. In fact, our tests show that only 12 VPNs work.
We recommend signing up to our #1 pick, ExpressVPN.
Most VPNs for YouTube TV are detected and do not bypass georestrictions.
Once you have a subscription to a reliable VPN, download and install the app. This is usually done via the VPN provider’s website.
2. Connect to a US VPN Server
Log in to the VPN using your account details and connect to one of its US servers in the server list. This will change your location virtually, giving you a US IP address despite being outside the country.
Some VPNs, like CyberGhost, include dedicated servers for YouTube TV, but we prefer it when regular US VPN servers do the trick because you don’t need to spend time server hunting and there is less chance of server overload.
Some VPNs offer dedicated streaming servers for YouTube TV.
3. Test Your VPN with YouTube TV’s Preview
Now you’re connected to a US VPN server location, head to https://tv.youtube.com/.
Even before signing up to the premium service, you will already be able to tell if your VPN unblocks YouTube TV by whether or not you can preview the service for 20 minutes.
This is a useful test before paying for an expensive subscription.
If you can preview for 20 minutes then your VPN can unblock YouTube TV.
You can also test if a VPN works with YouTube TV without paying any money by taking advantage of any free trials or money-back guarantees the VPN offers.
When you’ve confirmed that your VPN unblocks YouTube TV, click Start Free Trial.
4. Insert a US ZIP Code
YouTube TV is exclusive to the US, so it will ask you to insert a US ZIP code. If you’re connecting from outside the US, you can insert any US ZIP code. We inserted a New York Area ZIP code as we connected to a New York VPN server.
Insert a ZIP code that matches your VPN server location of choice.
5. Choose Your YouTube TV Plan
You will then be prompted to select your YouTube TV plan.
Our regular UK payment method worked fine to subscribe to YouTube TV.
We chose the Base Plan with a 2-Day Free Trial, but there is also a Spanish Plan you can select for Spanish-language channels. Click Next once you’ve chosen.
6. Insert Your Payment Method & Complete Your Subscription
At this point, insert your chosen payment method.
We used a UK-registered payment method associated with our normal Google Account, which worked just fine.
Our regular UK payment method worked fine to subscribe to YouTube TV.
Despite some claims on the internet, you do not need a US-registered payment method or GPS spoofer to pay for YouTube TV abroad.
With these simple steps complete, you’ll now have full access to YouTube TV from anywhere in the world.
We were able to stream hundreds of US channels from the UK by using a VPN US server.
How to Watch YouTube TV on Different Devices
As the instructions above show, it’s easy to sign up for YouTube TV. However, if you want to watch YouTube TV on non-desktop devices, there are some specific setup instructions you should know.
Here is a brief summary of the methods you should use depending on the device:
|Device
|Recommended Method
|Difficulty
|VPN app & web browser
|Easy
|VPN app & web browser
|Easy
|Apple TV
|VPN & AirPlay
|Moderate
|Fire TV
|VPN & Amazon Silk web browser
|Easy
|Android TV
|VPN & TV web browser
|Moderate
|Roku
|Install VPN on router
|Hard
|Smart DNS
|Moderate
Below you’ll find more detailed instructions on how to watch YouTube TV on various devices:
Android
There are two ways to unblock YouTube TV on your Android device:
- Connect to a US VPN server, head to https://tv.youtube.com/ on your Android’s browser, and login to YouTube TV with your account details.
- Connect to a VPN’s US server, create a US Google Account, and install the YouTube TV app onto your Android via the Google Play Store.
Of the two methods, we recommend watching YouTube TV on your mobile browser. To watch YouTube TV via its Android app, you need to create a US Google Account.
Creating one is easy enough, but time consuming and unnecessary, especially as it will disrupt your current regional content and subscriptions.
If you still want to stream YouTube TV via the Android app, here are the steps you need to take:
- Get a VPN that works reliably with YouTube TV and connect to a US server.
- To create a new US Google Account, go to Settings > Google.
- Tap the arrow beside your account and select Add Another Account.
- Select Create account and begin to fill out the information.
- With the new account created, head to the Play Store and search ‘YouTube TV’.
- The app will now be visible and available. Install it onto your device.
- Login to the same Google Account you used to sign up for YouTube TV.
You can install the YouTube TV app onto your Android only after you set up a US Google Account.
iOS
Similar to Android, you can stream YouTube TV on your iOS device in two ways:
- Connect to a US VPN server, head to the URL https://tv.youtube.com/ on your iOS browser, and login to YouTube TV.
- Connect to a US VPN server, create a US Apple ID account, and install the YouTube TV app via the Apple App Store.
We favor the first method as it’s the simplest. However, you can still watch via the YouTube TV app if you first set up a US Apple ID account.
In order to do this:
- Get a reputable VPN that works with YouTube TV and connect to a US server.
- On your iOS device, go to Settings > Apple ID and sign out of your current Apple ID.
- Create a new Apple ID account by going to the App Store and selecting Account > Create New Apple ID.
- Enter your details and list your country/region as the United States.
- Enter a random US address when prompted.
- Enter the verification code sent to your email to generate the account.
- Head to the App Store and search for YouTube TV.
- Download the app and login with your usual Google Account details.
The YouTube TV app only appears in the App Store on iOS if you are logged in to a US Apple ID.
Apple TV
You can watch YouTube TV on your Apple TV if you create a US Apple ID Account and download the app via the App Store. Here’s how to do this:
- Sign out of any existing Apple ID account you currently have.
- Download a VPN with an Apple TV app and connect to a US server. The best VPN for Apple TV is ExpressVPN.
- Create a new Apple ID, listing the US as your country/region, and sign in to it.
- Download the YouTube TV app via the App Store.
- Connect to a US server and sign in to YouTube TV.
Alternatively, if you already have the YouTube TV app installed on your iOS device, you can simply AirPlay to your Apple TV and it won’t be necessary to change your Apple ID or download the YouTube TV app.
If you’re using AirPlay, the Apple TV and iOS device need to be connected to the same WiFi (cellular data won’t work) and you will need to connect to a US server on both your iOS and your Apple TV simultaneously. However, they do not have to be the exact same server.
You can only AirPlay if you have the YouTube TV app installed on iOS. AirPlay will not work from your mobile browser.
Fire TV Stick
There are two ways to watch YouTube TV on your Fire TV Stick:
- Connect to a VPN, head to https://tv.youtube.com/ via the Fire TV Amazon Silk browser, and sign in to your YouTube TV account.
- Connect to a VPN, create a US Amazon Account, link this new account to your Fire TV Stick, and download the YouTube TV app.
We recommend the first method, as creating a US Amazon Account is time-consuming and linking it to your Fire TV Stick will result in losing the region-specific apps and subscriptions you currently enjoy.
If you still want to create a US Amazon Account, here’s how to do it:
- Subscribe to a VPN that unblocks YouTube TV and has a functional Fire TV Stick VPN app. We recommend ExpressVPN in this case, as IPVanish isn’t a reliable option for YouTube TV.
- Connect to a US server in the VPN’s server list.
- Log out of any existing Amazon account you have and head to amazon.com.
- Go to Hello and select Start here.
- Fill in the account information and, when prompted, add your phone number for verification. You do not need a US number for this, but it does have to be a number unassociated with an existing account.
- Confirm your phone number and your account will be generated. You will also have to insert payment information, but this does not have to be a US payment method.
- Link this new account to your Fire TV Stick device by signing in with your new details, following the on-screen instructions.
- Download the YouTube TV Fire TV app via the Store and log in with your YouTube TV details.
Android TV/Google TV
The best way to watch YouTube TV on your Android TV is to install a TV web browser. Unfortunately, popular browsers like Chrome are not available.
We recommend installing a browser called BrowseHere, which you can find in the Play Store on your Android TV. This browser has been developed by TCL – a reputable organization. It’s also been optimized for large screen devices and playback.
Once installed, head to https://tv.youtube.com/, and login to YouTube TV with your usual YouTube TV account details. You will then be presented with a request for permission to access from tv.youtube.com. Simply select OK.
BrowseHere allows you to stream YouTube TV on your Android TV from anywhere.
While it is possible to install a VPN and set up a US account on Android TV, this approach is a lot more complex and time consuming, so we don’t recommend it.
Roku
Roku does not allow VPNs, but there are two ways to watch YouTube TV on Roku outside the US:
- Install a VPN on your home router, connect to a US server, and log in to YouTube TV on your Roku device.
- Using an iOS device, AirPlay YouTube TV onto your Roku device.
Watching YouTube TV on Roku isn’t simple, but we suggest installing a VPN on your router as it doesn’t require you to set up a US Apple ID account like the AirPlay method does, and it will connect all of your devices to the same US connection.
The best VPN for Roku is ExpressVPN because it is the only VPN with a fully dedicated, simple-to-use router app. Lots of other VPNs are compatible with routers, but they require a complicated manual setup that we don’t recommend.
You can see how easy it is to install ExpressVPN on your router in the walkthrough video below:
If you want to AirPlay YouTube TV to your Roku device via your iPhone, follow these instructions:
- Connect your Roku and iPhone to the same WiFi network and enable AirPlay on your Roku device. This is done via Settings > Apple AirPlay and Homekit.
- Subscribe to a VPN and connect to a US server.
- Activate AirPlay and select your Roku device. Enter the four digit code.
- Open and login to the YouTube TV iOS app. You cannot AirPlay from YouTube TV if watching via a browser, and you will need a US Apple ID account to install the app. There are instructions for this further up the page.
Games Consoles & Smart TVs
Games consoles like Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Smart TVs, do not allow you to install VPN apps. The best way to watch YouTube TV on these devices is to use a Smart DNS tool.
Smart DNS is not the same as a VPN, but it can serve a similar purpose: it makes it appear as if you’re in the US without actually being there.
A number of VPNs have Smart DNS functionality, but the best is ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer, which is compatible with YouTube TV from outside the US.
YouTube TV VPN Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
1. Upgrade Your VPN
The most common reason why a VPN is not working with YouTube TV is because the VPN you have is simply not good enough.
Most VPNs lack the necessary resources to bypass YouTube TV geo-restrictions. They use IP addresses that are known and blacklisted by YouTube TV.
You’ll know your VPN doesn’t work when you get this VPN/proxy error message:
Our tests show that ExpressVPN
is the best VPN for bypassing YouTube TV blocks. There are also a number of other top VPNs that work, including CyberGhost, Private Internet Access, and Surfshark.
If you want a free option, despite limitations including a data caps and server restrictions, both Proton VPN Free Windscribe Free offer free US VPN servers that currently work with YouTube TV.
Windscribe Free is one of the only free VPNs that unblocks YouTube TV.
2. Connect to Another US VPN Server
Sometimes all you need to do to get your YouTube VPN working is change the US server you’re connected to.
It may be the case that IP addresses associated with one server have been identified and banned by YouTube TV, but other servers remain unknown.
For example, in our tests with Private Internet Access, we found that its West Coast server did not work with YouTube TV but its East Coast server did.
We used these specific servers to access YouTube TV (although this is subject to change):
|VPN Service
|Server That Works With YouTube TV
|CyberGhost
|YouTube TV dedicated server
|Surfshark
|LA Server
|Private Internet Access
|East Coast server
|Windscribe
|New York server
|Hide.me
|US Streaming dedicated server
However, we don’t recommend trying every available server in search of one that works. If the first few server changes don’t work, it’s likely that none will.
3. Clear Your Browser Cookies & Cache
Websites collect data about your location through cookies and other files in your browser’s cache. Your YouTube TV VPN might not be working because this information is being used to mark your real location, especially if you’re changing Home Area location.
This is easily fixed by deleting cookies and cache data in your browser.
To clear cookies and cache in Google Chrome:
- Click the three dots icon in the top-right corner of the Chrome browser.
- Select Clear Browsing Data.
- From the Time range options, choose All time.
- Tick all the options, including Browsing history, Cookies and other site data, and Cached images and files.
- Select Clear data.
- Relaunch Google Chrome and head back to YouTube TV.
Here’s how to clear the same location data in Safari:
- Open the Safari menu and select Settings.
- Click the Privacy tab.
- Select Manage Website Data.
- Type YouTube into the search bar, click it, and select Remove All.
- Relaunch Safari and head back to YouTube TV.
4. Contact Your VPN’s Customer Support
Contacting your VPN’s customer support can be one of the quickest and most effective ways to fix your VPN, as long as the support is good. The best VPNs have 24/7 live chat support, which is the easiest way to get assistance.
A good customer support agent will know if the service works with YouTube TV and be able to recommend specific servers, or recommend other fixes.
ExpressVPN live chat support suggested a number of servers that work with YouTube TV.
5. Check for IP Address or DNS Leaks
It’s possible that your real location is being detected by YouTube TV as a result of a data leak. This happens when your DNS requests or real IP address falls outside the encrypted VPN connection.
This usually happens when using free or inferior VPNs. Quality VPNs have leak protection built into their service, or at the least an option to enable leak protection.
You can easily check if your VPN is working by using our .
If your VPN is leaking data, you should contact customer support to see if they can resolve the issue. Otherwise, we suggest upgrading your VPN.
How to Fix YouTube TV Home Area Issues
If you live in the US, you already have access to YouTube TV and most YouTube TV channels are available wherever you are. However, there are still local sports, news, and weather channels that are only available in certain regions.
The channels you are permitted to stream are based on what YouTube TV calls your Home Area. This is determined by the ZIP code you provide upon signing up.
YouTube TV asks you to verify your Home Area location when watching local channels.
You can change your Home Area location in YouTube TV by going to Settings > Area > Update. However, this is only allowed twice per year.
On the other hand, a VPN offers an easy hack to resolve Home Area issues because you can switch between virtual US server locations, unlocking new content with each server.
For example, when we tried to live stream CBS Mornings from a virtual Los Angeles location, we were asked by YouTube TV to verify our location based on our browser location.
We simply ensured that our VPN server matched our Home Area location and it streamed perfectly.
We then switched VPN servers to Miami. YouTube TV detected the region change and asked us to verify our home area again. We did and were granted access to local Miami channels without any issues. We then did the same for local Chicago channels.
VPNs allow you to change Home Area with every server change.
A VPN like Private Internet Access is ideal for switching between Home Area locations because it has servers in all 50 US states. That means every YouTube TV channel becomes available.
PIA’s US servers on iOS.
The Best VPNs for Changing Your Location on YouTube TV
We’ve tested 65 VPNs based on a specific set of attributes for YouTube TV.
The best VPNs for unblocking YouTube TV:
- ExpressVPN: The Best VPN for YouTube TV Overall
- Private Internet Access: Budget Alternative for YouTube TV
- Proton VPN Free: The Best Free VPN for YouTube TV
The best VPN for YouTube TV is ExpressVPN, with a rating of 9.7/10. It unblocked YouTube TV from outside the US every time we tested it, and streamed content in Full HD without buffering. It also has the widest device compatibility of any VPN, so you can watch YouTube TV on every device you own.
We’ve highlighted the VPN services that unblock YouTube TV reliably, provide fast long-distance speeds, include lots of US servers, and offer dedicated apps for multiple devices.
1. ExpressVPN: The Best Overall VPN for YouTube TV
|Pros
|Cons
|Unblocks YouTube TV on every US server we tested
|Expensive subscription price
|Fast speeds connecting into the US from anywhere
|Simultaneous connection cap
|Servers in 16 US cities
|Apps for every platform & device
|Excellent customer support and easy to use apps
|One week free trial available
Overall YouTube TV Rating: 9.7/10
This overall rating is based on the following category ratings. To learn more, read our YouTube TV VPN testing methodology.
Unblocks YouTube TV: 9.9/10
US Server Locations: 9.6/10
Speed: 9.7/10
Streaming Device Compatibility: 9.8/10
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for YouTube TV because it immediately unblocked the US-exclusive service on every US server we connected to.
Furthermore, its fast long-distance speeds enabled us to stream US shows in Full HD quality without buffering, despite over 3,000 miles of geographical distance.
Our tests recorded an impressive average long-distance speed of 85Mbps, which represents a marginal 15% speed loss.
We streamed US shows like ‘Yellowstone’ from the UK in Full HD using ExpressVPN.
ExpressVPN has user-friendly VPN apps for every conceivable device, so you can watch YouTube TV on multiple devices, including your Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Android TV, or mobile devices.
ExpressVPN even has a router app that enables all of your home devices to be connected to the same US server. This way you can stream YouTube TV on games consoles and Roku devices, too.
If you encounter problems unblocking YouTube TV, ExpressVPN has selectable servers in 16 US cities. Each of these locations has a regional version of YouTube TV, which ExpressVPN will unblock without issue.
However, ExpressVPN is one of the most expensive VPNs on the market, costing $6.67 per month. We think the level of performance is worth it, but Private Internet Access remains a sensible budget alternative.
2. Private Internet Access: Budget VPN for YouTube TV
|Pros
|Cons
|Unblocks YouTube TV outside the US
|Not all US servers work with YouTube TV
|Servers in 50 states allows access to all of YouTube TV
|Smart DNS does not work with YouTube TV
|Only costs $2.03 per month
|Unlimited simultaneous VPNs connections
|Apps for Fire TV Stick, Android TV & Apple TV
Overall YouTube TV Rating: 8.8/10
This overall rating is based on the following category ratings. To learn more, read our YouTube TV VPN testing methodology.
Unblocks YouTube TV: 9.3/10
US Server Locations: 9.9/10
Speed: 9.7/10
Streaming Device Compatibility: 5.3/10
Private Internet Access is the second best VPN for YouTube TV. It unblocks YouTube TV reliably and has more US servers than any other VPN. Not all of these servers unblock YouTube TV, but it doesn’t take long to find one that does.
The fact that PIA has servers in all 50 US states makes it ideal for bypassing Home Area restrictions within the US. If you want to watch local content that isn’t available in your home area (determined by the ZIP code you provide on sign up), you can simply switch to a different US server.
We watched popular US shows on YouTube TV via PIA’s US servers.
PIA is slightly slower than ExpressVPN, but its long distance download speeds remain impressive, averaging 86Mbps in our latest tests. It’s also substantially cheaper than ExpressVPN, at only $2.03 per month.
There is also no device limit imposed, so you can install PIA and connect to a US server on as many devices as you want.
However, despite a new Apple TV app, it is behind ExpressVPN when it comes to device compatibility as its Smart DNS doesn’t work and there is no router app.
3. Proton VPN Free: The Best Free VPN for YouTube TV
|Pros
|Cons
|Unblocks YouTube TV on free US server
|Not all US servers work
|Completely free to get and safe to use
|Unreliable streaming performance
|Unlimited data allows endless YouTube TV streaming
|Single VPN connection limit
|No payment information required to sign up
|No Apple TV app or Smart DNS tool
|Fastest free VPN available
Overall YouTube TV Rating: 7.8/10
This overall rating is based on the following category ratings. To learn more, read our YouTube TV VPN testing methodology.
Unblocks YouTube TV: 9.0/10
US Server Locations: 7.0/10
Speed: 9.4/10
Streaming Device Compatibility: 5.3/10
Proton VPN Free is the best free VPN for YouTube TV because it unblocks YouTube TV on its free US servers and does not impose a data cap.
While Windscribe Free also works with YouTube TV, it has a 10GB data cap. This means that ProtonVPN Free is the only free VPN that allows you to stream unlimited YouTube TV.
Proton VPN Free has US servers that unblock YouTube TV and no data cap.
It’s the fastest free VPN available, with an average international download speed of 85Mbps. This guarantees no buffering when watching YouTube TV.
Proton VPN Free is available on all the same devices as the premium version, so you can stream YouTube TV on Fire TV Stick and Android TV.
However, it has not yet developed an Apple TV app and you are limited to a single device connection.
Popular VPNs You Should Avoid for YouTube TV
Many popular VPNs do not work with YouTube TV. Our tests found that, out of 65 VPNs tested, only 12 worked. Here are some VPNs that did not make our list:
NordVPN
NordVPN is a great VPN in most cases, but our tests show that it wasn’t able to consistently access YouTube TV outside the US. For this simple reason, we don’t recommend it.
NordVPN was detected by YouTube TV in our streaming tests.
IPVanish
Similarly to NordVPN, IPVanish is a top VPN in most cases. However, it wasn’t able to consistently access YouTube TV to the extent we expect, so it didn’t make our list.
PrivadoVPN Free
PrivadoVPN is one of the few reliable free VPNs for streaming, but not in the case of YouTube TV. Our tests show that it was detected and blocked on numerous occasions.
How We Test YouTube TV VPNs
We calculate the overall rating of a YouTube TV VPN based on its performance in four relevant testing categories. Here is how our winning VPNs scored in each subcategory:
ExpressVPN achieved the highest rating because it consistently goes undetected by YouTube TV, has a sizable US server network, fast international speeds, and excellent cross-device compatibility including apps for Apple TV and router.
For a more detailed breakdown of these results and how they’re calculated, see our explanation below:
1. Consistently Unblocks YouTube TV (40%)
The most important factor is to find a VPN that works consistently to bypass YouTube TV geo-restrictions.
From our hands-on testing, we found that only a handful of VPNs work with YouTube TV. Here’s how the most popular VPNs performed:
|VPN Service
|Works with YouTube TV
|ExpressVPN
|Yes
|CyberGhost
|Yes
|IPVanish
|No
|NordVPN
|No
|PIA
|Yes
|PrivateVPN
|No
|Surfshark
|Yes
|Windscribe
|Yes
|Windscribe Free
|Yes
|Hide.me
|Yes
|PrivadoVPN Free
|No
|ProtonVPN
|Yes
|ProtonVPN Free
|Yes
|AtlasVPN Free
|No
We ran these tests multiple times to ensure that the VPNs work reliably.
2. US Server Locations (20%)
US server locations are important for three reasons. Firsty, more servers means a greater spread of users and therefore less congestion. This can equate to better performance and faster speeds.
Secondly, having more server choices gives you a better chance of finding a server that works with YouTube TV if the one you initially select does not work.
Finally, the more US server locations the VPN has, the more YouTube TV content is potentially available by circumventing the platform’s regional Home Area restrictions within the US.
With more servers, you can unblock more content, including local sports, news, and weather channels.
3. Speed (20%)
VPN speed is a crucial testing criteria for YouTube TV because it determines how quickly you’ll be able to stream YouTube TV content, and at what quality.
YouTube TV is only available in the US, and connecting into the US from far away countries can heavily impact your internet speed. But the fastest VPNs can connect into the US from anywhere in the world and only suffer marginal speed loss.
We use consistent test equipment and our own server to get an accurate assessment of each VPNs download speed. We calculate an average international speed score from the results.
4. Streaming Device Compatibility (20%)
The more dedicated apps a VPN has, the more devices you can watch YouTube TV on. We reward VPNs that have apps for Fire TV Stick, Android TV, Apple TV, and routers, as this gives you greater control over how you stream YouTube TV.
For devices that don’t support VPNs, like games consoles and Roku, it’s important that the VPN has easy-to-setup router options or a Smart DNS tool.
YouTube TV FAQs
Does YouTube TV Allow VPNs?
YouTube TV tries to prevent the use of VPNs by detecting and blocking them.
Only the best VPNs work to get around YouTube TV geo-restrictions, including ExpressVPN, PIA, CyberGhost, Surfshark, and Windscribe.
Why Is My VPN Not Working with YouTube TV?
If your VPN is not working with YouTube TV, it is likely that you are using a VPN that cannot access it. Our tests show that only a handful of VPNs successfully bypass YouTube TV’s geo-restrictions.
You can also attempt to fix your VPN by switching US servers, clearing your browser data, check for data leaks, or contacting your VPNs support team.
