Irish Potato Bites Recipe - Home. Made. Interest. (2024)

Irish Potato Bites are miniature potato skins filled with cheese and corned beef. They make a delicious appetizer recipe for St. Patrick’s Day and a great addition to any party!

Irish Potato Bites are easy to make,super cute, and tasty, little bites of corned beef and potato goodness!

Just a few more days until we’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day! I’ll admit I don’t go all out for the holiday but I sure do love a few good St. Patrick’s Day recipes. My guy always requests a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner but sometimes I like to put my own spin on it…hello Corned Beef Cabbage Rolls!

I use a little bit of the extra corned beef to make this easy St. Patrick’s Day appetizer. Who doesn’t love potato skins, especially when they are filled with corned beef and cheese!

Ingredients You’ll Need

Red potatoes – these need to be small, golf ball sized red potatoes. If you can’t find them small enough you can also look for new potatoes or baby potatoes.

– these need to be small, golf ball sized red potatoes. If you can’t find them small enough you can also look for new potatoes or baby potatoes. Corned beef – I usually make these with leftover from my corned beef and cabbage but you can also get sliced corned beef at the deli counter to save time!

– I usually make these with leftover from my but you can also get sliced corned beef at the deli counter to save time! Cheddar cheese – Any cheese will work. I like cheddar because it melts well but you can also use Gruyere or even mozzarella.

– Any cheese will work. I like cheddar because it melts well but you can also use Gruyere or even mozzarella. Butter – I prefer salted butter for the extra flavor.

– I prefer salted butter for the extra flavor. Salt – I recommend Kosher salt

What you will need to make Irish Potato Bites:

Melon Baller – This is perfect for scooping out the potatoes but if you don’t have one you can also use a teaspoon.

Silicone Mat – Hate doing dishes as much as I do? Line your baking sheet with this and nothing will stick!

Baking Sheet – Place your Irish Potato Bites on this baking sheet and you’re just a few minutes away from a delicious appetizer.

How to Make Irish Potato Bites

Step 1 – Boil potatoes. Boil small red potatoes until they are fork tender. Don’t over cook them because you want them to be able to hold up to being cut open and stuffed.

Step 2 – Prepare potatoes. When the potatoes are cooked and have had time to cool cut them in half and scoop out the middle.Save the scooped out potato in a small bowl for later. Cut a thin slice off the bottom of the potato (making sure not to go into the hollow part!) to give it a flat bottom to it on.

Step 3 – Fill potatoes. Once all of the potato halves are scooped out take that bowl of saved potato centers and add to it 1/4 cup cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup of diced corned beef, and 1 tablespoon of melted butter. Press the mixture into each potato half and then place them on a baking sheet.

Step 4 – Bake. Bake the potato bites at 400 degrees F for 10 minutes.

When they come out of the oven you basically have one of the best potato skins you’ve ever had, filled with the flavors of St. Patrick’s Day! Add a dollop of sour cream on top and pop them in your mouth. They will be gone before you know it!

How to Freeze

You can make these little potato skins ahead of time and freeze them for use at a later time. Just fill the potatoes according to the instructions and then place them on a baking sheet and put them in the freezer.

Let them freeze for 1 hour then remove and place them in an airtight container or freezer bag, placing a piece of wax paper or parchment paper between each layer, and store in the freezer for up to 3 months.

How to Reheat

When you are ready to use your frozen potato bites take them out of the freezer and place them on a baking sheet. Bake in a 375 degree F oven for 15-20 minutes or until warmed through. Serve hot.

Servings: 10 Prep Time: 20 minutes mins Cook Time: 20 minutes mins Total Time: 40 minutes mins Irish Potato Bites Little twice baked potato bites stuffed with cheese and corned beef. Print Recipe 3.97 from 52 votes Ingredients 20 small Red potatoes , small (golf ball size)

, 1/2 cup Corned beef

1/4 cup Cheddar cheese , shredded

, 1 tablespoon Butter , melted

Instructions Fill a large pot with water and bring it to a boil.

Add potatoes and boil until they are fork tender.

Preheat oven to 400°F

Once potatoes are cooked and have cooled cut each one in half and cut a small slice off of the rounded end so the potato can sit up.

Scoop out the inside of each potato half saving the potato insides in a bowl.

Add cheese, corned beef, butter to the bowl with the saved potato insides.

Salt mixture to taste. Also sprinkle some salt over the potato halves.

Scoop mixture into potato halves and then place them on a baking sheet.

Place baking sheet in oven for 10 minutes.

Remove from oven and serve. Nutrition Serving: 4bites, Calories: 271kcal, Carbohydrates: 54g, Protein: 8g, Fat: 3g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g, Monounsaturated Fat: 1g, Trans Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 9mg, Sodium: 187mg, Potassium: 1567mg, Fiber: 6g, Sugar: 4g, Vitamin A: 87IU, Vitamin C: 31mg, Calcium: 55mg, Iron: 3mg Nutrition Disclaimer: We are not certified nutritionists. Nutrition facts are an estimate and are provided as a courtesy. They are generated by an online API which recognizes ingredient names and amounts and makes calculations based on the serving size. Results may vary. Author: Kat Jeter & Melinda Caldwell Course: Appetizer

This recipe was last published on February 19, 2019. It was republished on March 2, 2020.