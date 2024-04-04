Keto Pizza Frittata Recipe - Easy To Make Keto Recipe (2024)

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. This post may contain affiliate links. We may receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase using our links.

Take your breakfast game up another level! This keto pizza frittata recipe has tons of flavor and is still low-carb.

This recipe isn’t just another crustless egg dish. It tastes like pizza for breakfast. My kids love it. Share this recipe with your friends, they will love it too.

Keto Pizza Frittata For Breakfast

This recipe works really well for breakfast, lunch, brunch, or even a midnight snack. It’s surprisingly filling. The Italian herbs and spices combine to elevate this beyond just another egg recipe.

This is the ultimate low-carb comfort food. I don’t even miss the crust, it really does taste like my favorite slice of pizza. In fact, you can add your favorite pizza toppings to this frittata. Have fun with it! Add some pineapple if you want. If you are on the keto diet, just be careful to track your macros when you start adding a lot of different toppings.

This recipe is also super kid-friendly. My kids love how much like pizza it tastes. In fact, if you are trying to cut back on carbs, make this for the entire family and watch them enjoy it with you.

That’s one of my biggest struggles with going low-carb: trying to find food I can eat with my family. It is so lonely to try and eat food that fits in my diet while my family eats entirely different (and tempting) foods. Whenever I can, I try to make something we can all eat together. That’s where this recipe idea came from.

In college, I was someone that loved eating cold pizza from the night before for breakfast the next day. Well, this way, you can actually enjoy a fresh hot pizza recipe for breakfast!

How to Store and Freeze Pizza Frittata

Do you like making foods ahead of time and storing them in your freezer? So do I! This recipe is a perfect freezer meal.

To freeze it, first, bake it and let it cool completely. Then, store it in a freezer-safe container with a lid. Write the date on it. It will last about 3 months in the freezer.

When you are ready to eat it again after you freeze it, take it out, and let it thaw in the refrigerator the night before. Then, put it back in the oven and bake it for about 30 minutes, or until it is completely warmed up.

If you want to store the leftovers in the refrigerator, keep them in an airtight container. They will last about a week in the fridge.

This recipe tastes the best when it is fresh out of the oven.

Keto Pizza Frittata Recipe

Here’s how to make your own pizza frittata. When you are picking out the cheese and pizza toppings, go for options with the most flavor. For example, use pepper jack cheese instead of mild cheddar.

Have fun with this recipe! It’s so easy to personalize. You could even let your kids each make their own frittatas!

Ingredients:

Exact measurements and instructions are located in the printable recipe card below.

Eggs

Italian sausage

Pepperoni

Shredded mozzarella cheese

Sea salt

Pepper

Dried oregano

Red pepper flakes

Mushrooms

Onion thinly sliced

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Add Sausage to a skillet on medium heat and cook through. Set aside.

Set aside 1/2 ounce of pepperoni, thinly sliced mushrooms and onion for topping.

Now add eggs into a large bowl and add salt, pepper, oregano, red pepper flakes, and whisk until combined.

Add the remaining amount of chopped pepperoni, sausage, and cheese.

Pour egg mixture into a glass dish and top with slices of pepperoni, onion, and mushrooms.

Sprinkle with extra cheese (optional) and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the center is set.

KETO PIZZA FRITTATA RECIPE Take your breakfast game up another level! This keto pizza frittata recipe has tons of flavor and is still low-carb. CourseBreakfast CuisineAmerican KeywordKeto Pizza Frittata Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 30 minutes Total Time 40 minutes Servings 6 Calories 200 kcal Ingredients 12 eggs

1/2 lb ground italian sausage

1 1/2 oz pepperoni

1/3 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

2 oz mushrooms, thinly sliced

2 oz onion thinly sliced Optional Toppings Extra desired amount of cheese

For an extra kick add more red pepper flakes Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Add Sausage to a skillet on medium heat and cook through. Set aside 1/2 ounce of pepperoni, thinly sliced mushrooms and onion for topping. Now add eggs into a large bowl and add salt, pepper, oregano, red pepper flakes, and whisk until combined. Add remaining amount of chopped pepperoni, sausage and cheese. Pour egg mixture into a glass dish or pan and top with slices of pepperoni, onion, and mushrooms. Sprinkle with extra cheese (optional) and bake for 20-25 minutes or until the center is set. Recipe Notes Calories: 200

Net Carbs: 3 g The nutritional information for this recipe is calculated as a courtesy and is an approximate only. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of the nutritional information for any recipes on this site.