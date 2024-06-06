Leftover turkey and leek pie recipe | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
Turkey and sweet leek pie
Turkey and sweet leek pie

With a gorgeous chestnut and sage puff pastry topping

With a gorgeous chestnut and sage puff pastry topping

“This comforting pie with homemade gravy turns leftover turkey meat into a real crowd pleaser ”

Serves 8

Cooks In1 hour 45 minutes

DifficultyShowing off

Jamie Cooks ChristmasTurkeyChristmasThanksgivingBritishLeek

Nutrition per serving

  • Calories 628 31%

  • Fat 24.9g 36%

  • Saturates 10.9g 55%

  • Sugars 11.3g 13%

  • Salt 2.75g 46%

  • Protein 45.5g 91%

  • Carbs 69.9g 27%

  • Fibre 10.2g -

Of an adult's reference intake

Leftover turkey and leek pie recipe | Jamie Oliver recipes (3)

Ingredients

  • 2 rashers higher-welfare smoked streaky bacon , roughly chopped
  • ½ bunch fresh thyme , leaves picked
  • olive oil
  • 2 kg leeks , washed, trimmed; white end chopped into chunks, green end finely sliced
  • sea salt
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • 800 g cooked white turkey meat , torn into big chunks
  • 2 heaped tablespoons plain flour , plus extra for dusting
  • 2 pints organic turkey, chicken or vegetable stock
  • 2 tablespoons crème fraîche
  • 500 g puff pastry
  • 12 jarred or vac-packed chesntnuts , roasted and peeled
  • 2 sprigs of fresh sage , leaves picked
  • 1 free-range egg , beaten

Tap For Method

The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS

Method

  1. For this recipe, you will need 800 g cooked white turkey meat, torn into big chunks.
  2. This is dead simple, completely versatile and absolutely gorgeous. It’s not a pretty-boy pie; it’s a proper, old-school pie that everyone will be over the moon to see on the table. I’m putting leftover white turkey meat to good use here, but you could also mix brown meat in there too.
  3. Preheat your oven to 190°C/375°F/gas 5. Put your bacon in a large pan on a medium heat and add your thyme leaves. Add a lug of olive oil and let it all fry off a few minutes. Add all of your prepped leeks and fry them off for about 3 minutes. Add a pinch of salt and pepper then pop the lid on top, turn the heat down to medium and let them cook away gently for 30 minutes, stirring every 5 to 10 minutes to make sure they don’t catch. There’s going to be enough moisture in the leeks to keep them happy in the pan so they should be soft and melt in your mouth once they’re done.
  4. When your leeks are ready, add the turkey meat to them and stir. If you’ve got a bit of stuffing mixed in there you can put that in too. Add the flour, mix it in well then pour in your stock and stir again. Add the crème fraîche then turn the heat up and bring everything back up to the boil. Have a taste and add a bit more salt and pepper if it needs it then turn the heat off. Pour the mixture through a sieve over another large empty pan and let the wonderful gravy from the mixture drip into the pan while you roll out your pastry.
  5. Get a deep baking dish roughly 22 x 30cm. Dust a clean surface and a rolling pin with a bit of flour and roll your pastry out so it’s about double the size of your dish. Crumble the chestnuts over one half of the pastry then tear a few of the sage leaves over the chestnuts. Fold the other half of pastry on top then roll it out carefully and evenly so you have a rectangle big enough to cover your baking tray. Don’t worry if a few bits stick out here and there.
  6. Spoon that thick leek mixture from your sieve into the pie dish and spread it out evenly. Lay your pastry on top, tuck the ends under then gently score the pastry diagonally with your knife. Add a pinch of salt to your beaten egg then paint this egg wash over the top of your pastry. Pop your pie in the oven for about 35 to 40 minutes or until the pastry is puffed up and golden brown. When the pie is ready, re-heat the lovely gravy and serve with your pie, along with some peas tossed in butter, lemon, salt and pepper and everyone’s happy!
Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes

