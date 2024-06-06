Leftover turkey and leek pie recipe | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS

FAQs

Please note: Once cooked, turkey can only be reheated once – portion up any hot pies, stews and curries that use leftover turkey, so you only reheat what you need.

Preheat your oven to full whack, get the turkey in the roasting tray and cover with foil. As soon as it goes in the oven, immediately turn the heat down to 180ºC/350ºF/gas 4. As a rough guide, you want to cook the turkey for about 35 to 40 minutes per kilogram, so a 7kg turkey will want about 4 to 4½ hours in the oven.

Unwrap the pot pie, and pop the frozen pot pie into the oven while cold and turn the oven on to 350 degrees F. Bake for 75-90 minutes until heated through and the pastry is golden, covering half way through baking if the top reaches desired color before the pot pie is heated through.

USDA recommends using cooked turkey within 3 to 4 days, kept refrigerated (40°F or less). Refrigeration slows but does not stop bacterial growth. Turkey can be frozen for 3 to 4 months. Although safe indefinitely, frozen leftovers can lose moisture and flavor when stored for longer times in the freezer.

Place the turkey pieces in a baking dish and drizzle with a few tablespoons of stock and/or butter. Cover the dish with foil and heat in the oven at 350°F for about 30 minutes. Alternatively, you can microwave the sliced turkey (cover with a damp paper towel) in a microwave-safe dish at 50% power in 1-minute intervals.

Read the Important Note below, and preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/gas mark 6/400ºF. Melt the goose fat (or butter) and maple syrup together slowly over a low heat. Paint the turkey with the glaze before roasting in the oven, and baste periodically throughout the cooking time. Roast for 2½ hours.

Roast the turkey in the hot oven for 10–15 minutes. Take the tray out of the oven, baste the bird with the pan juices and lay the bacon rashers over the breast to keep it moist. Baste again. Lower the setting to 180°C/Gas 4 and cook for about 2 1⁄2 hours (calculating at 30 minutes per kg), basting occasionally.

Impart rich flavor and add moisture to your Thanksgiving turkey by adding a layer of butter under the skin before roasting. Learn how to do this simple (but genius) technique for a delicious Thanksgiving turkey.

It's not a good idea to reheat turkey more than once. Technically, as long as it reaches 165° each time, it's safe to eat. That said, it's a food safety hazard to some degree, since every time you heat and cool food, it passes through the danger zone (between 40° and 140°).

A well wrapped frozen pie will keep in your freezer for up to two months. When you are ready to serve, thaw overnight in your refrigerator. If it is a pie with our flaky crust, please reheat in a 350 degree oven for about 15-20 minutes prior to serving.

Reheat pie straight from frozen, cooking it for 20 minutes at 375F degrees, before turning the oven down to 350F degrees and cooking until the middle is bubbling. This could take awhile, sometimes up to an hour and a half. If the crust starts browning too much, lay a piece of aluminum foil across the top to protect it.

The danger with reheating meat pies comes from the third group “if they've been cooked and not cooled quickly enough”. When this is the case, reheating the pie to a high temperature throughout should kill the bacteria, but it could already have left its toxins behind, and these can be dangerous to us.

Reheat should be done as quickly as possible. Use a 425° oven preheated, and check after 6–8 minutes for an internal temperature of 165°. Once it reaches that temperature, you are finished.

Place pies on a baking tray and cover with foil, this stops the pie tops from burning. Place in the oven for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and return to the oven for around 5 minutes ensuring the pies are piping hot. Allow the pie to stand for 2-3 minutes before serving.

How long does cooked turkey last? The UK's Food Standards Agency (FSA) advises that cooked turkey should be eaten or frozen within two days of cooking. Celebrity chef Vivek Singh says it can last a little longer.