Magic Custard Cake Recipe (2024)

If you love custard, this Vanilla Magic Custard Cake recipe really is for you!

I’m calling it, this Magic Custard Cake really is magic. There were more than a few occasions I almost gave up and tipped the mixture into the bin while I was making this. After looking at all the gorgeous photos of this three layered gooey custard cake online, when I looked at the dodgy cake mixture in front of me, I had no confidence at all that it would actually work out.

The mixture just didn’t look right to me, yet I continuedwith the thought I’d come this far already, I at least had to see what happened when I popped this disasterinto the oven

My few sneaky peeks into the oven thankfully gave me some assurance that cake may just work. After 35 minutes it had developed a lovely golden crust on top and when tested with a skewer it was still a little wobbly in the middle – perfect

Ingredients:

You will need:

Eggs,

Milk,

Flour,

Vanilla Extract

Caster Sugar

Butter

Icing Sugar to Dust

Tips for Making this Custard Cake:

Your baking time WILL vary depending on the temperature of your ingredients. Some people may find they need to cook their cakes for up to an hour.

I cook this cake in a 20cm square baking tin, you can use a different size tin but the cooking time will vary.

The mixture will look lumpy and you may be convinced that it won’t work out – keep going as the end result is worth it!

When testing to see if your cake is ready, you do want there to be some ‘jiggle’ in the middle still.

I try to put my eggs out the night before I’m planning to make this cake to ensure that they are at room temperature.

I also heat the milk in a microwave safe jug until it’s just warm.

To serve, I prefer to let this cake cool completely in the tin (you can also pop it in the fridge when cool enough to do so) and then dust with icing sugar and cut into pieces.

This cake is best stored in an airtight container in your fridge and enjoyed within 3 – 4 days.

You can watch how to make this Cake below:

Once you’ve made this vanilla version, make sure you try my Chocolate Magic Custard Cake or this Salted Caramel Magic Cake – you can find the recipe here.

Magic Custard Cake Lauren This Vanilla Magic Custard Cake really is magic! During baking, the batter splits into a base, delicious custard layer and cake top – yum! It's a great dessert for your next event, or why not make just because!

▢ ¾ cup caster sugar

▢ 125 grams butter melted

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ ¾ cup plain flour – sifted – sifted

▢ 2 cups milk lukewarm (500 mls)

▢ ¼ cup icing sugar to decorate See Also Two Ingredient Dough Recipe (No Yeast) - Cook it Real Good Instructions Preheat your oven to 170 degrees celsius (fan-forced) and line a 20cm square cake tin with baking paper, making sure to leave plenty of paper hanging over the sides.

Separate your eggs and place the egg whites into a CLEAN and DRY bowl – this is very important and beat using an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Set the egg whites aside until needed.

Place the egg yolks and caster sugar together in a large bowl and use an electric mixer to beat until they have combined and are light and frothy.

With the electric mixer still going on a low speed, gradually add the melted butter and vanilla extract before adding the sifted flour a few spoonfuls at a time.

Gradually add the lukewarm milk and continue to beat on a low- medium speed to combine all of the ingredients.

Add the egg whites to the bowl and gently fold together the mixture.

Pour the batter into your prepared cake tin and place into your preheated oven and cook for 35 minutes or until a golden crust has formed on top of your cake. Notes Your baking time WILL vary depending on the temperature of your ingredients. Some people may find they need to cook their cakes for up to an hour.

I cook this cake in a 20cm square baking tin, you can use a different size tin but the cooking time will vary.

Nutrition Serving: 0gCalories: 139kcalCarbohydrates: 23gProtein: 4gFat: 3gSaturated Fat: 1gPolyunsaturated Fat: 0.4gMonounsaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0.01gCholesterol: 61mgSodium: 48mgPotassium: 104mgFiber: 0.2gSugar: 18gVitamin A: 162IUCalcium: 72mgIron: 1mg

Enjoy!

