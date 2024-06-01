Magic Custard Cake Recipe (2024)

If you love custard, this Vanilla Magic Custard Cake recipe really is for you!

Magic Custard Cake Recipe (1)

I’m calling it, this Magic Custard Cake really is magic. There were more than a few occasions I almost gave up and tipped the mixture into the bin while I was making this. After looking at all the gorgeous photos of this three layered gooey custard cake online, when I looked at the dodgy cake mixture in front of me, I had no confidence at all that it would actually work out.

The mixture just didn’t look right to me, yet I continuedwith the thought I’d come this far already, I at least had to see what happened when I popped this disasterinto the oven

Magic Custard Cake Recipe (2)

My few sneaky peeks into the oven thankfully gave me some assurance that cake may just work. After 35 minutes it had developed a lovely golden crust on top and when tested with a skewer it was still a little wobbly in the middle – perfect

Ingredients:

You will need:

  • Eggs,
  • Milk,
  • Flour,
  • Vanilla Extract
  • Caster Sugar
  • Butter
  • Icing Sugar to Dust
Magic Custard Cake Recipe (3)

Tips for Making this Custard Cake:

  • Your baking time WILL vary depending on the temperature of your ingredients. Some people may find they need to cook their cakes for up to an hour.
  • I cook this cake in a 20cm square baking tin, you can use a different size tin but the cooking time will vary.
  • The mixture will look lumpy and you may be convinced that it won’t work out – keep going as the end result is worth it!
Magic Custard Cake Recipe (4)
  • When testing to see if your cake is ready, you do want there to be some ‘jiggle’ in the middle still.
  • I try to put my eggs out the night before I’m planning to make this cake to ensure that they are at room temperature.
  • I also heat the milk in a microwave safe jug until it’s just warm.
  • To serve, I prefer to let this cake cool completely in the tin (you can also pop it in the fridge when cool enough to do so) and then dust with icing sugar and cut into pieces.
  • This cake is best stored in an airtight container in your fridge and enjoyed within 3 – 4 days.

You can watch how to make this Cake below:

Once you’ve made this vanilla version, make sure you try my Chocolate Magic Custard Cake or this Salted Caramel Magic Cake – you can find the recipe here.

Magic Custard Cake Recipe (5)

Magic Custard Cake Recipe (6)

Magic Custard Cake

Lauren

This Vanilla Magic Custard Cake really is magic! During baking, the batter splits into a base, delicious custard layer and cake top – yum! It's a great dessert for your next event, or why not make just because!

4.29 from 589 votes

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Prep Time 25 minutes mins

Cook Time 35 minutes mins

Total Time 1 hour hr

Course Desserts

Cuisine Modern

Servings 12 Slices

Calories 139 kcal

Equipment

  • 1 x 20cm square baking dish

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs – room temperature
  • ¾ cup caster sugar
  • 125 grams butter melted
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ¾ cup plain flour – sifted – sifted
  • 2 cups milk lukewarm (500 mls)
  • ¼ cup icing sugar to decorate
Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 170 degrees celsius (fan-forced) and line a 20cm square cake tin with baking paper, making sure to leave plenty of paper hanging over the sides.

  • Separate your eggs and place the egg whites into a CLEAN and DRY bowl – this is very important and beat using an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Set the egg whites aside until needed.

  • Place the egg yolks and caster sugar together in a large bowl and use an electric mixer to beat until they have combined and are light and frothy.

  • With the electric mixer still going on a low speed, gradually add the melted butter and vanilla extract before adding the sifted flour a few spoonfuls at a time.

  • Gradually add the lukewarm milk and continue to beat on a low- medium speed to combine all of the ingredients.

  • Add the egg whites to the bowl and gently fold together the mixture.

  • Pour the batter into your prepared cake tin and place into your preheated oven and cook for 35 minutes or until a golden crust has formed on top of your cake.

Notes

  • Your baking time WILL vary depending on the temperature of your ingredients. Some people may find they need to cook their cakes for up to an hour.
  • I cook this cake in a 20cm square baking tin, you can use a different size tin but the cooking time will vary.
  • The mixture will look lumpy and you may be convinced that it won’t work out – keep going as the end result is worth it!

Nutrition

Serving: 0gCalories: 139kcalCarbohydrates: 23gProtein: 4gFat: 3gSaturated Fat: 1gPolyunsaturated Fat: 0.4gMonounsaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0.01gCholesterol: 61mgSodium: 48mgPotassium: 104mgFiber: 0.2gSugar: 18gVitamin A: 162IUCalcium: 72mgIron: 1mg

Keyword Custard Cake, Magic Custard Cake

Tried this recipe? Please leave a rating and tag me on Instagram! Mention @createbakemake or tag #createbakemake!

Enjoy!

For more simple anddelicious cake recipes, check out our Cakes and Cheesecakes for allOccasionseBook – alsoavailable in aThermomix version. You can view all of our ebooks here.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. ALCIRA DAVILA

    Can I blend the regular sugar to make the caster sugar?

    Reply

    • Lauren Matheson

      You sure can 🙂

      Reply

