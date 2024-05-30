Mango And Avocado Salsa Recipe (Paleo & Whole30) (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This mango avocado salsa recipe is Paleo, Whole30, takes just 15 minutes to make, and you can serve with meat, fish, seafood, roasted veggies, salads… it goes great with pretty much everything.

Hey Foodies,

As you might have noticed, I haven’t posted anything in a while as I’ve been on holiday in Tuscany. But now I’m back with fresh forces, inspiration and some of the best recipes ever.

And I’m going to start with a delicious and super easy mango avocado salsa recipe which takes just 15 minutes to make and goes great with most foods.

Now, as usual, I also put together a list of useful tips & tricks to help you make the best mango salsa recipe ever.

So if you want to know what to serve with mango and avocado salsa, how long it lasts, how to freeze it, and a lot more, make sure you read every bit of the following Tips & Tricks.

How to make mango avocado salsa – Best Tips & Tricks

1. What to serve with avocado and mango salsa

If you’re wondering what to eat with salsa, you’ll be happy to know that it goes great with so many dishes.

Some of my favorite foods to eat with salsa are tacos, tortillas, enchiladas, or tortilla chips.

But really, you can serve it with any meats (especially grilled), fish, roasted veggies, green salad, with cooked quinoa, rice, or crusty bread.

I love to mix it with greens and grilled or roasted chicken and make a flavorful salad for lunch or dinner.

Also, you can serve this mango and avocado salsa with fish like grilled or baked salmon, tuna, or sea bass.

Now that you know what to eat with salsa, let’s move on and see how long it lasts.

2. How long does salsa last

Avocado and mango salsa lasts for up to 3 days if refrigerated in airtight food containers.

It actually tastes better a couple of hours after making it, as the flavors need a bit of time to meld together.

I usually try not to keep it more than 48 hours because tomatoes release lots of juice and this makes it too moist. Also, the avocado will start turning brown, but you can still eat it if that doesn’t bother you.

Now, I’ve told you how long salsa lasts in the refrigerator, but what if we freeze it? Can we really freeze it?

Well, let’s see.

3. How to freeze avocado and mango salsa

You can freeze salsa but the recipe will change slightly because you need to remove the avocado. This should be consumed fresh and doesn’t do well frozen.

Also, salsa will freeze best if it’s cooked and thickened, similar to a chunky sauce.

So add it into a saucepan and simmer over medium-low heat until it evaporates almost all liquid (about 15-20min). Once it’s done cooking, remove it from heat and let it cool.

Then transfer it to a freezer-safe container and freeze for up to 3 months. Whenever you need it, just thaw and use normally.

I don’t recommend freezing it when it’s fresh as the veggies will get mushy and after thawing it will lose texture and taste.

Now let’s move on and see how to jar salsa.

4. How to jar salsa

Yes, you can also jar salsa, although it’s a bit more complicated when you’re doing it the first time.

First, you’ll need to cook it at 180°F (82°C). This will kill all enzymes and bacteria that may otherwise spoil your canned pasta.

Then boil the jars and lids for a few minutes to sanitize them, or wash them in your dishwasher using the hot water cycle.

Fill up the jars with mango salsa and put the lid on.

Next, place the jars into a large pot and fill it with water until it covers the jars by 2 inches (5cm). Boil them for 15-25 minutes, then remove from heat and let them cool completely.

After cooling down, you can safely store them in your pantry.

5. Which ingredients can be replaced in this avocado and mango salsa recipe

You can play a bit with the ingredients in this avocado and mango salsa recipe and use your favorites instead of the ones I used.

For instance, you can replace the mango with your favorite fruits, like pomegranate seeds, kiwi or apple. If cilantro is not your thing, replace it with parsley or mint.

The onion contributes a lot to the overall flavor and if it happens to be too strong, I suggest placing it in a sieve after chopping and then rinse it in cold water. This way, the onion’s flavor will get milder.

You can replace the Roma tomatoes with any kind of tomatoes, like vine, cherry or grape. I like using large tomatoes that can be seeded, otherwise, they can leave a lot of liquid at the base of the bowl.

If you’re serving it fresh, or in a couple of hours, then cherry tomatoes will be your best choice.

That was it for today, my dear foodies. By now, I am sure you know how to make mango avocado salsa so let’s get to the fun part, shall we?!

