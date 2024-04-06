Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Recipe (2024)

By Laura

Posted Jan 02, 2023, Updated Feb 14, 2024

5 from 13 votes

15 Comments

In this Mediterranean chickpea salad recipe, chickpeas, tomatoes, feta and fresh herbs are tossed in a delicious homemade dressing for healthy salad rich in fiber and protein.

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Recipe (2)

This chickpea salad recipe is so fresh and delicious I make it often with our favorite mediterranean dishes like lemon chicken kebabs, Greek meatballs and falafel!

Chickpeas, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta and herbs are tossed in a delicious homemade dressing for the best Mediterranean chickpea salad ever!

This chickpea salad is hearty so it’s a perfect salad to meal prep and enjoy all week long.

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Recipe (3)

Chickpea Salad: Ingredients & Substitutions

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Recipe (4)
  • Chickpeas. You technically can substitute a different bean (such as white beans), if desired, but I recommend chickpeas.
  • Red Onion. any onion variety works well in this recipe – red, white, yellow or green onions.
  • Baby tomatoes. You can substitute any tomato variety including heirloom, Roma, etc.
  • Kalamata Olives. You can substitute your favorite olive variety, but kalamatas give the most authentic Greek flavor.
  • Feta Cheese. Goat cheese is an acceptable substitutes for feta.
  • Olive oil. Avocado oil is a great substitute if you don’t have olive oil.
  • Red wine vinegar. white wine vinegar and balsamic vinegar are great substitutes.
  • Dijon mustard. Any mustard variety can be used in place of Dijon.
  • Dried oregano. fresh oregano or your favorite Greek spice blend both work well in this recipe.
Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Recipe (5)

How to Make Chickpea Salad

Let’s walk through this simple recipe step-by-step! And don’t forget to watch the video.

Begin by whisking together the dressing ingredients in a small bow, then set it aside.

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Recipe (6)

Then, combine the chickpeas (Garbanzo beans), cucumber, onion, tomatoes, olives, feta cheese, parsley, cilantro, minced garlic, salt, pepper in a large bowl (preferably with a lid) and stir to combine.

Be sure to save 1-2 tablespoons of feta cheese and herbs to garnish the top of the salad with for serving.

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Recipe (7)

Next, pour the dressing over the salad ingredients and stir to combine.

Then, cover the chickpea salad and chill it for at least 1 hour.

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Recipe (8)

Serve

Garnish with extra feta, fresh dill, olives, etc. and serve cold with your favorite Mediterranean recipes:

  • We love serving it with these Greek meatballs, grilled Greek chicken or Lemon Chicken Kabobs.
  • It pairs really will with this baked falafel too!
  • Serve it with a side of pita bread, hummus and tzatziki!
Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Recipe (9)

Store

Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Do not freeze.

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Recipe (10)

Chickpea Salad Recipe FAQs

Can you eat canned chickpeas?

Yes, absolutely. This recipe calls for a can of chickpeas. Just be sure to drain and rinse them.

Are chickpeas carbs or protein?

Both – ½ cup of chickpeas contains the following:
20 g carbohydrates (including 4 g fiber)
7 g protein

How long is chickpea salad good for in the fridge?

Chickpea salad lasts for up to 1 week store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Why is chickpea salad good for you?

This mediterranean chickpea salad is a great source of protein, healthy fats, fiber, vitamin A, vitamin C, and potassium.

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Recipe (11)

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Recipe (12)

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Recipe (13)

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Recipe

Laura

In this Mediterranean chickpea salad recipe, chickpeas, tomatoes, feta and fresh herbs are tossed in a delicious homemade dressing for healthy salad rich in fiber and protein.

5 from 13 votes

Course Salad, Side Dish

Cuisine Mediterranean

Servings 12 Servings

Calories 167

Prep Time20 minutes minutes

Chilling1 hour hour

Total Time1 hour hour 20 minutes minutes

Ingredients

  • 15 ounces chickpeas drained and rinsed, about 1 ½ cups.
  • 1 cucumber peeled and diced
  • ½ cup red onion finely diced
  • 1- pint baby tomatoes halved
  • 6 ounces kalamata olives drained and rinsed.
  • 6 ounces Feta cheese crumbled
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh parsley
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh cilantro
  • 1 Tablespoon minced garlic

Dressing:

Instructions

  • In a small bowl, whisk together dressing ingredients

  • In a large bowl, combine chickpeas (Garbanzo beans), cucumber, onion, tomatoes, olives, feta cheese, parsley, cilantro, minced garlic, salt, pepper. Be sure to save 1-2 tablespoons of feta cheese and herbs to garnish the top of the salad with for serving.

  • Pour dressing over the salad ingredients and stir to combine.

  • Cover and chill for at least 1 hour.

  • Garnish with extra feta, fresh dill, olives, etc. and serve cold.

Video

Notes

Ingredient Substitutions

Store

Nutrition

Serving: 0.5cup | Calories: 167kcal | Carbohydrates: 15g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 13mg | Sodium: 442mg | Potassium: 268mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 505IU | Vitamin C: 9mg | Calcium: 109mg | Iron: 2mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

