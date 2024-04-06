Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Recipe (2024)

By Laura Posted Jan 02, 2023, Updated Feb 14, 2024 5 from 13 votes 15 Comments Jump to Recipe This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

In this Mediterranean chickpea salad recipe, chickpeas, tomatoes, feta and fresh herbs are tossed in a delicious homemade dressing for healthy salad rich in fiber and protein.

This chickpea salad recipe is so fresh and delicious I make it often with our favorite mediterranean dishes like lemon chicken kebabs, Greek meatballs and falafel!

Chickpeas, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta and herbs are tossed in a delicious homemade dressing for the best Mediterranean chickpea salad ever!

This chickpea salad is hearty so it’s a perfect salad to meal prep and enjoy all week long.

Chickpea Salad: Ingredients & Substitutions

Chickpeas. You technically can substitute a different bean (such as white beans), if desired, but I recommend chickpeas.

Red Onion. any onion variety works well in this recipe – red, white, yellow or green onions.

Baby tomatoes. You can substitute any tomato variety including heirloom, Roma, etc.

Kalamata Olives. You can substitute your favorite olive variety, but kalamatas give the most authentic Greek flavor.

Feta Cheese. Goat cheese is an acceptable substitutes for feta.

Olive oil. Avocado oil is a great substitute if you don't have olive oil.

Red wine vinegar. white wine vinegar and balsamic vinegar are great substitutes.

Dijon mustard. Any mustard variety can be used in place of Dijon.

Dried oregano. fresh oregano or your favorite Greek spice blend both work well in this recipe.

How to Make Chickpea Salad

Let’s walk through this simple recipe step-by-step! And don’t forget to watch the video.

Begin by whisking together the dressing ingredients in a small bow, then set it aside.

Then, combine the chickpeas (Garbanzo beans), cucumber, onion, tomatoes, olives, feta cheese, parsley, cilantro, minced garlic, salt, pepper in a large bowl (preferably with a lid) and stir to combine.

Be sure to save 1-2 tablespoons of feta cheese and herbs to garnish the top of the salad with for serving.

Next, pour the dressing over the salad ingredients and stir to combine.

Then, cover the chickpea salad and chill it for at least 1 hour.

Serve

Garnish with extra feta, fresh dill, olives, etc. and serve cold with your favorite Mediterranean recipes:

We love serving it with these Greek meatballs , grilled Greek chicken or Lemon Chicken Kabobs .

, or . It pairs really will with this baked falafel too!

too! Serve it with a side of pita bread , hummus and tzatziki !

Store

Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Do not freeze.

Chickpea Salad Recipe FAQs

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Recipe Course Salad, Side Dish Cuisine Mediterranean Servings 12 Servings Calories 167 Prep Time20 minutes minutes Chilling1 hour hour Total Time1 hour hour 20 minutes minutes Equipment glass batter bowl

measuring spoons

measuring cups

spatula

pyrex measuring cup

whisk Ingredients ▢ 15 ounces chickpeas drained and rinsed, about 1 ½ cups.

▢ 1 cucumber peeled and diced

▢ ½ cup red onion finely diced

▢ 1- pint baby tomatoes halved

▢ 6 ounces kalamata olives drained and rinsed.

▢ 6 ounces Feta cheese crumbled

▢ 1 Tablespoon fresh parsley

▢ 1 Tablespoon fresh cilantro

▢ 1 Tablespoon minced garlic Dressing: ▢ 2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar

▢ 1 Tablespoon lemon juice

▢ 3 Tablespoons olive oil

▢ 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

▢ 2 teaspoons honey

▢ ½ teaspoon dried oregano

▢ ½ teaspoon ground cumin

▢ ¼ teaspoon sea salt

▢ ⅛ teaspoon black pepper Instructions In a small bowl, whisk together dressing ingredients

In a large bowl, combine chickpeas (Garbanzo beans), cucumber, onion, tomatoes, olives, feta cheese, parsley, cilantro, minced garlic, salt, pepper. Be sure to save 1-2 tablespoons of feta cheese and herbs to garnish the top of the salad with for serving.

Pour dressing over the salad ingredients and stir to combine.

Cover and chill for at least 1 hour.

Ingredient Substitutions Chickpeas. You technically can substitute a different bean (such as white beans), if desired, but I recommend chickpeas.

