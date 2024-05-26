Minestrone Soup Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

This minestrone soup recipe is loaded with vegetables, beans, and pasta in a delicious tomato broth. This classic soup is nourishing, easy to make, and makes amazing leftovers!

Why you’ll love it Minestrone is a really tasty Italian vegetable soup that usually has pasta, beans, and a tomato-based broth. I think of it as the ultimate vegetable soup! You’ve maybe tried Olive Garden minestrone soup, but I’m here to convince you that my version is so much better. It’s one of those soups you can make on a lazy Sunday in chilly weather, and you’ll actually look forward to eating it for the rest of the week. It’s also easy to make with everyday, wholesome ingredients. There’s nothing complicated about it!

What you’ll need Olive oil and butter – for sautéing

– for sautéing Onion, celery, and carrots, and garlic – this is a classic savory base for soups

– this is a classic savory base for soups Zucchini and fresh green beans – for veggie goodness

– for veggie goodness Canned tomatoes – to give the broth a thick and rich quality

– to give the broth a thick and rich quality Broth – use either chicken or vegetable for more savory flavor

– use either chicken or vegetable for more savory flavor Italian seasoning – a wonderful blend of dried herbs like rosemary and thyme that comes in one jar

– a wonderful blend of dried herbs like rosemary and thyme that comes in one jar Cannellini and red kidney beans – for added protein

– for added protein Pasta – I used elbow macaroni, but any pasta variety that’s fairly small like ditalini will work

– I used elbow macaroni, but any pasta variety that’s fairly small like ditalini will work Basil – optional, but it adds a burst of freshness and flavor

– optional, but it adds a burst of freshness and flavor Parmesan – use lots and lots of freshly grated parmesan

How to make minestrone soup This is an overview with step-by-step photos. Full ingredients & instructions are in the recipe card below. Prep your veggies. Sauté the onions, celery, carrots, and garlic until softened. Add in the crushed tomatoes, broth, zucchini, beans, and seasoning. Bring the soup to a boil, and simmer for about 10 minutes. Stir in the macaroni, and cook until the pasta and veggies are tender. Season the soup with salt & pepper as needed. Stir in the basil if using, and top each bowl with plenty of freshly grated parmesan cheese!

Pro tip If you happen to have a parmesan rind, throw it into the pot while cooking the soup to infuse extra flavor! It really makes a difference. Sometimes if you ask at the cheese counter, they’ll give you an extra rind if your parmesan block didn’t come with one. Don’t forget to take it out of the soup when it’s ready, though.

Substitutions and variations If you want to add a non-vegetarian twist to this soup, try sautéing some bacon or pancetta with the veggies at the beginning. It’ll be incredible!

You could include other vegetables like cabbage or peas. Feel free to add/swap veggies based on personal preference, what’s in season, and what’s in your fridge.

If you want it to be extra hearty, go ahead and throw in a potato as well.

You can swap the crushed tomatoes for diced tomatoes, but I like the thickness and body that the crushed tomatoes give to the soup. If going the more traditional route and using diced tomatoes, I would probably add a tablespoon of tomato paste to the soup as well at the end of step 1.

Want to make it in your pressure cooker instead? Try this Easy Instant Pot Minestrone Soup Recipe .

Leftovers and storage Minestrone soup will keep for about 5 days in the fridge in an airtight container.

The pasta will soak up the broth the longer you leave it, so you may need to add some more chicken or vegetable broth when reheating leftovers.

If you’re planning on freezing the bulk of the soup, I suggest adding cooked pasta when you’ve thawed it instead.

4.91 from 44 votes Minestrone Soup By Natasha Bull This minestrone soup recipe is loaded with vegetables, beans, and pasta in a delicious tomato broth. This classic soup is nourishing, easy to make, and makes amazing leftovers! Prep: 15 minutes mins Cook: 40 minutes mins Total: 55 minutes mins Servings: 6 See Also Easy Homemade Pizza Sauce Recipe (5 Minutes) Save RecipePin RecipeRate RecipePrint Recipe Ingredients ▢ 1 tablespoon olive oil

▢ 1 tablespoon butter

▢ 1 medium onion chopped

▢ 2 sticks celery chopped

▢ 3 medium carrots peeled & sliced

▢ 3 cloves garlic minced

▢ 1 (28 ounce) can crushed tomatoes

▢ 4 cups chicken broth or veggie broth

▢ 1 small zucchini chopped

▢ 1 cup fresh green beans chopped

▢ 1 (14 ounce) can red kidney beans drained

▢ 1 (14 ounce) can white kidney (cannellini) beans drained

▢ 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

▢ 3/4 cup uncooked elbow macaroni

▢ Salt & pepper to taste

▢ Fresh basil optional, to taste

▢ Freshly grated parmesan cheese to taste Instructions Add the oil, butter, onion, celery, carrots, and garlic to a large soup pot. Sauté for 7-10 minutes.

Stir in the crushed tomatoes, broth, zucchini, green beans, red kidney beans, white kidney beans, and Italian seasoning. Increase the heat to high, and bring it to a boil.

Once the soup is boiling, reduce the heat so it's simmering and cover the pot with the lid slightly open and cook for 10 minutes.

Stir in the pasta. Continue simmering the soup (I leave the lid off) for another 15-20 minutes or until the pasta and veggies are tender. Stir occasionally to stop the pasta from sticking to the bottom.

Before serving, season to taste with salt & pepper (I am generous with both), stir in the basil (if using), and serve each bowl with some parmesan cheese grated/shaved over top. This minestrone is fairly thick. If you find it too thick, add a splash more broth to thin it out (especially leftovers). Notes The pasta will soak up the broth the longer you leave it. You may need to add more chicken/veg broth to leftovers. If you’re freezing the bulk of this soup or planning on having lots of leftovers, I recommend cooking the pasta separately and adding it in when you reheat it.

I recommend chopping the vegetables quite small (see the ingredients photo in the blog post) so they cook properly in the timeframes I suggest in the recipe.

Want to make this soup in your Instant Pot? Check out that version here . Nutrition Calories: 299kcal, Carbohydrates: 51g, Protein: 14g, Fat: 6g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g, Monounsaturated Fat: 2g, Trans Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 5mg, Sodium: 974mg, Potassium: 1272mg, Fiber: 12g, Sugar: 11g, Vitamin A: 5670IU, Vitamin C: 33mg, Calcium: 160mg, Iron: 6mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. © Salt & Lavender Inc. Content and photographs are copyrighted. Sharing this blog post is much appreciated, but copying and pasting full recipes without authorization to social media is strictly prohibited. Leave a star rating and comment below!

